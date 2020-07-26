Kasus dana analisa kasus new

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BAB I PENDAHULUAN Penyakit Kimura adalah suatu kelainan inflamasi kronis, ditandai dengan limfadenopati tanpa nyeri atau m...
LAPORAN KASUS DATA DASAR Identifikasi Seorang anak laki-laki, berinisial AR berusia 15 tahun, berat badan 42 kg, tinggi ba...
Penderita masih mengikuti kegiatan sekolah seperti biasa. Dua minggu SMRS penderita berobat ke RSUD setempat, penderita di...
Riwayat kehamilan dan kelahiran Penderita adalah anak pertama dari 2 bersaudara. Selama hamil ibu sehat dan tidak menderit...
- Berjalan : usia 16 bulan Anak tidak tampak kesulitan mengikuti perintah atau permainan sama seperti teman sebayanya sert...
BB berdasarkan umur : 42/57 : < p50 (severely underlweight) TB berdasarkan umur : 152/170 : < p5 (severely stunted) BB ber...
atas sela iga II garis parasternalis kiri, batas kiri bawah sela iga IV garis midklavikularis kiri. Auskultasi : Bunyi jan...
Awalnya benjolan di belakang telinga hanya berukuran diameter 2 cm kemudian membesar sampai sebesar 5 cm, mudah bergerak, ...
kelainan. Tidak terdapat keluhan seperti sakit kepala maupaun nyeri pada tulang pada penderita. Mual dan muntah tidak dira...
3. Gizi Kurang perawakan sangat pendek Rencana diagnosis : Konsultasi ke divisi Nutrisi dan penyakit metabolik Rencana ter...
Laboratorium (10 Juli 2018) Hb 13 g/dL, MCV 81 fl, MCH 27 pg, MCHC 31 g/dL, RBC 4.410.000/mm3, Leukosit 8.900/mm3, Ht 44%,...
Kimura Disease 1. Definisi Kimura disease adalah suatu proses inflamasi kronik lokal yang ditandai dengan benjolan atau no...
ditemukan kasus kimura disease pada ras lain, yaitu pada ras Kaukasia (n = 7), Afrika (n = 6), Asia (n = 6), Hispanik (n =...
Kimura disease sering disalahartikan sebagai suatu penyakit keganasan seperti leukemia limfositik akut, limfoma sel-T, sar...
Lokasi lesi Karakteristik lesi Limpadenopati Serum IgE Glomerulonefritis Kepala dan leher Nodule subkutan dalam dengan dia...
6. Diagnosis Banding Limfadenopati merupakan pembesaran kelenjar getah bening dengan ukuran lebih besar dari 1 cm. Limfade...
Tabel 2. Etologi Limfadenopati
Gambar 2. Pendekatan dalam penegakan diagnosis pasien dengan limfadenopati7–9 7. Manajemen Pada Kimura disease Penetalaksa...
radioterapi, dan kemoterapi. Menurut beberapa laporan kasus, berbagai obat, seperti siklosporin, tacrolimus, mycophenolate...
hasil yang cukup baik. Angka kekambuhan paska tindakan reseksi memiliki angka yang cukup tinggi yaitu mencapai 40%. Secara...
limfadenopati, biasanya asimetris, dan paling sering mengenai daerah kepala dan leher, terutama preaurikula, submandibula,...
Riwayat pajanan pada pasien juga merupakan suatu informasi penting dalam menentukan etiologi limfadnopati. Pajanan binatan...
stafilokokus dan streptokokus.1 Kelenjar getah bening servikal yang berfluktuasi dalam beberapa minggu sampai beberapa bul...
Permasalahan non-fisik yang juga harus difikirkan adalah adanya masalah emosional pada pasien dengan makromastia. Berdasar...
Pernol pada 4 buah serial kasus pasien dengan juvenile gigantomastia, pasien diberikan terapi dydrogesterone paska tindaka...
hypertopi yang diinduksi oleh kehamilan yang disebut gravid hypertrophy. Ship and Shulman mendefinisikan gravid hypertropy...
sebagai benjolan pada payudara dengan ukuran > 5 cm, bersifat unilateral, tanpa disertai rasa nyeri. Haagensen pada peneli...
kegananasan. Pemeriksaan ini tidak direkomendasikan pada wanita muda terkait dengan jaringan payudaranya yang masih padat ...
yang telah dilakukan rekomendasi dari lama pemberian dari tamoxifen dalam memberikan efek penekanan pada pertumbuhan payud...
DAFTAR PUSTAKA 1. Harsarapama PP, Dewi YA, Purwanto B, Permana AD. Penyakit Kimura Parotis. jsk [Internet]. 2016 Dec 1 [ci...
7. Oehadian A. Pendekatan Diagnosis Limfadenopati. 2013;40(10):6. 8. Bazemore AW. Lymphadenopathy and Malignancy. 2002;66(...
  1. 1. BAB I PENDAHULUAN Penyakit Kimura adalah suatu kelainan inflamasi kronis, ditandai dengan limfadenopati tanpa nyeri atau massa jaringan lunak subkutan yang mengenai daerah kepala leher. Pertama kali dilaporkan di Cina pada tahun 1937, disebut limfogranuloma hiperplastik eosinofilik. Kasus ini lebih sering ditemukan pada laki-laki dibandingkan wanita dengan perbandingan 9:1 dan insidensi usia adalah 20-30 tahun. Kasus ini sering mengenai ras Asia, berhubungan dengan faktor genetik dan kultural. Manifestasi klinis pada Kimura disease adalah adanya benjolan atau massa yang tidak nyeri di daerah kepala dan leher. Lokasi benjolan lebih sering pada daerah parotid dan submandibular. Regio orbita (termasuk kelopak mata, konjungtiva, dan kelenjar lakrimal), sinus paranasal dan epiglottis merupakan area yang cukup jarang terjadi. Benjolan bersifat tidak nyeri dengan pertumbuhan yang lambat. Etiologi dan patogenesis Kimura disease masih menjadi perdebatan. Penyakit ini diklasifikasikan sebagai proses reaktif jinak yang melibatkan reaksi alergi, infeksi, dan reaksi autoimun. Manifestasi utama dari kimura disease adalah adanya limfadenopati yang sulit dijelaskan penyebabnya. Penegakan diagnostik didasarkan pada manifestasi klinis dan pemeriksaan penunjang berupa pemeriksaan histoipatologi. Tatalaksanaan dari kimura disease terdiri dari tatalaksana definitif berupa tindakan reseksi, dan tatalaksana suppotif berupa terapi sitostatika, terapi kortikosteroid dan terapi radiasi. Mengingat angka kekambuhan yang cukup tinggi paska tindakan bedah, maka terapi kombinasi antara terapi definitive dan terapi suportif sangat diperlukan. Prognosis dari kimura disease bersifat dubia, hal ini terkait dengan risiko kekambuhan yang cukup tinggi. Selain itu efek samping dari terapi supportif yang diberikan sangat mempengaruhi prognosis pasien kedepan. Tujuan dari laporan kasus ini untuk memberikan pengetahuan mengenai aspek klinis terutama yang berhubungan dengan manifestasi klinis, diagnosis, penatalaksanaan dan prognosis pada anak dengan kimura disease melalui ilustrasi kasus.
  2. 2. LAPORAN KASUS DATA DASAR Identifikasi Seorang anak laki-laki, berinisial AR berusia 15 tahun, berat badan 42 kg, tinggi badan 152 cm, bertempat tinggal di kota P, datang ke poli Bedah Ongkoligi RSMH tanggal 17 Januari 2019. Anamnesis (alloanamnesis dari ibu penderita dan dari penderita sendiri) Keluhan utama Benjolan pada bagian belakang telinga kanan. Keluhan tambahan Bengkak pada kelopak mata kanan Riwayat perjalanan penyakit Penderita mengeluh terdapat benjolan pada bagian belakang telinga kanan dan mata kanan sejak dua bulan sebelum masuk rumah sakit. Pembesaran terjadi pada telinga kanan, dan berlangsung lambat. Awalnya benjolan di belakang telinga hanya berukuran diameter 2 cm kemudian membesar hingga 4 cm, tidak ada rasa nyeri dan warna sama seperti kulit sekitar. Benjolan teraba keras dengan batas yang tidak tegas. Tidak ditemukan gangguan pendengaran. Tidak terdapat keluhan nyeri pada telinga dan keluar cairan dari telinga. Benjolan pada mata kanan berukuran diameter 2 cm dan membesar sampai 5 cm. Benjolan tidak disertai rasa nyeri dan warna sama seperti kulit sekitar. Benjolan teraba keras dengan batas yang tidak tegas. Tidak terdapat gangguan penglihatan sejak munculnya benjolan. Tidak terdapat keluhan mata berair maupun nyeri pada mata. Tidak terdapat menifestasi perdarahan pada penderita, seperti bintik kemerahan maupun lebam pada kulit, gusi berdarah, mimisan, maupun BAB hitam. Penurunan berat badan sejak munculnya bejolan tidak ada. Buang air besar dan buang air kecil tidak ada kelainan. Tidak terdapat keluhan seperti sakit kepala maupaun nyeri pada tulang pada penderita. Mual dan muntah tidak ada. Demam tidak ada. Tidak ada pembesaran organ lainnya. Tidak ada riwayat penggunaan obat-obatan sebelumnya. Tidak ada riwayat infeksi sebelumnya pada kepala dan leher. Penderita tidak merasa malu dengan benjolan pada mata dan belakang telinganya.
  3. 3. Penderita masih mengikuti kegiatan sekolah seperti biasa. Dua minggu SMRS penderita berobat ke RSUD setempat, penderita dikatakan kemungkinan mengalami tumor kelenjar getah bening dan disarankan untuk pengangkatan tumor penderita dirujuk ke poli bedah onkologi RSMH. Riwayat penyakit dahulu Penderita tidak pernah mengalami sakit berat sebelumnya. Riwayat penyakit dan kebiasaan keluarga Riwayat keluarga yang mengalami keluhan benjolan pada mata dan telinga seperti ini disangkal. Riwayat penyakit keganasan pada keluarga disangkal Riwayat atopi pada keluarga diakui. Ayah penderita alergi terhadap telur dan seafood Daftar silsilah keluarga Keterangan: : laki-laki : pasien : perempuan
  4. 4. Riwayat kehamilan dan kelahiran Penderita adalah anak pertama dari 2 bersaudara. Selama hamil ibu sehat dan tidak menderita demam, darah tinggi dan tidak ada riwayat keguguran sebelumnya. Tidak ada riwayat merokok, dan minum obat-obatan serta alkohol selama hamil. Penderita lahir spontan, cukup bulan, ditolong bidan, lahir langsung menangis, berat lahir 3100 gr. Riwayat imunisasi BCG (+) scar (+), Hep 1,2,3 (+), DPT 1,2,3,4 (+), Polio 1,2,3 (+), campak 1,2(+), DT1,2 (+) Kesan: Imunisasi dasar dan imunisasi lanjutan lengkap Riwayat makan ASI : dari lahir sampai usia 6 bulan Susu formula : dari usia 6 bulan sampai usia 15 bulan Bubur : dari usia 7 bulan sampai 13 bulan Nasi biasa : usia 13 bulan sampai dengan sekarang, frekuensi 2-3x/hari, 10-15 sendok makan. Penderita biasa makan nasi disertai lauk pauk seperti tahu, telur, dan sayur. Akan tetapi, penderita juga sering mengkonsumsi mie instan sebagai pengganti makanan utama, 3 sampai 4 kali seminggu. Penderita sesekali mengkonsumsi daging ayam maupun daging sapi. Penderita tidak terbiasa minum susu secara rutin. Kesan : kualitas dan kuantitas asupan kurang. Riwayat pertumbuhan dan perkembangan Pertumbuhan Berat badan saat ini 42 kg dan tinggi badan 152 cm Kesan : pertumbuhan sesuai usia kronologis Perkembangan - Tengkurap : usia 5 bulan - Duduk : usia 7 bulan - Merangkak : usia 9 bulan - Berdiri : usia 13 bulan
  5. 5. - Berjalan : usia 16 bulan Anak tidak tampak kesulitan mengikuti perintah atau permainan sama seperti teman sebayanya serta dapat mengikuti pelajaran di sekolah dengan baik. Anak tidak pernah tinggal kelas. Saat ini sekolah di Sekolah Dasar Negeri di SLTA kelas 3. Prestasi anak di sekolah rata- rata diantara temannya. Pasien tidak merasa malu dan tidak terdapat perubahan perilaku sejak munculnya benjolan pada mata dan leher nya. Kesan : riwayat perkembangan sebelum sakit dalam batas normal. Riwayat sosial ekonomi Penderita merupakan anak pertama dari dua bersaudara. Ayah penderita merupakan tamatan SMP, bekerja sebagai tukang bangunan. Ibu penderita tamat SD dan berjualan nasi gemuk di depan rumah. Penderita tinggal bersama neneknya dirumah orangtua ibu. Saat ini penderita sedang bersekolah di kelas 3 SMP negeri di kota P. Jumlah penghasilan perbulan tidak menentu sekitar satu juta per bulan. Biaya hidup ditanggung oleh ayah penderita dan berobat dengan menggunakan jaminan kesehatan nasional BPJS. Kesan : sosial ekonomi kurang. PEMERIKSAAN FISIS Keadaan umum Tanda vital Kesadaran : Compos mentis GCS 15 (E4M6V5) Tekanan darah : 110/70 mmHg Laju nadi : 100x/menit, teratur, teraba kuat Laju napas : 22x/menit Suhu aksila : 36.9 0 C Status pubertas : P2G2 Status antropometri BB 42 kg , TB 152 cm
  6. 6. BB berdasarkan umur : 42/57 : < p50 (severely underlweight) TB berdasarkan umur : 152/170 : < p5 (severely stunted) BB berdasarkan TB : 42/43x100% : 97.6% (gizi baik) Kesimpulan : Gizi baik perawakan sangat pendek (gizi kurang) Usia Tinggi : 12 tahun 2 bulan Berat Badan Ideal berdasarkan tinggi badan : 43 kg LILA : 18,1 cm (<p5) Lingkar Kepala : 53 cm (normalcircumfrence) IMT : 42 / (1.52)2 : 18.1 IMT / U : p10-25 (dalam batas normal) Status gizi : Secara klinis pasien tidak menunjukkan adanya gambaran gizi buruk. Maka pasien diklasifikasikan sebagai gizi kurang. Pemeriksaan keadaan spesifik Kepala Leher : : Konjungtiva anemis tidak ada, sklera ikterik tidak ada, refleks cahaya ada, pupil bulat isokor diameter 3mm/3mm, Napas cuping hidung tidak ada. Terdapat benjolan di belakang telinga kanan berukuran 4 cm, tidak ada rasa nyeri pada perabaan dan warna sama seperti kulit sekitar. Benjolan teraba keras dengan batas yang tidak tegas. Benjolan pada mata kanan berukuran 5 cm. Benjolan tidak disertai rasa nyeri pada perabaan dan warna sama seperti kulit sekitar. Benjolan teraba keras dengan batas yang tidak tegas. Tidak terdapat gangguan penglihatan sejak munculnya benjolan. Tidak terdapat pembesaran kelenjar getah bening, JVP 5-2 mmHg Thoraks : simetris, retraksi tidak ada Jantung : Inspeksi : iktus tidak terlihat Paplasi : iktus tidak teraba, thrill tidak teraba Perkusi : batas kanan atas sela iga II garis parasternalis kanan, batas kanan bawah sela iga IV garis parasternalis kiri, batas kiri
  7. 7. atas sela iga II garis parasternalis kiri, batas kiri bawah sela iga IV garis midklavikularis kiri. Auskultasi : Bunyi jantung I dan II normal, tidak terdapat bising dan irama derap Kesan : pemeriksaan fisis jantung dalam batas normal Pulmo : Inspeksi : simetris, tidak ada gerak tertinggal, tidak ada retraksi Palpasi : stem fremitus paru kanan sama dengan paru kiri Perkusi : sonor pada kedua lapang paru Auskultasi : vesikuler normal, tidak didapatkan ronkhi dan wheezing Kesan : pemeriksaan fisis paru dalam batas normal Abdomen : Datar , lemas, hepar dan lien tidak teraba, bising usus terdengar tiap 10-30 detik Ekstremitas Genitalia : : akral hangat (+), pucat pada kedua telapak tangan (-/-), capillary refill time < 3 detik, jejas (-) Status Pubertas : P2G2 Status neurologis : Nervus craniales : dalam batas normal Koordinasi : ataksia tidak ada, dismetria dan dysdiadokokinesis tidak ada Sensorik : dalam batas normal Motorik : dalam batas normal Otonom : dalam batas normal Gejala rangsang meningeal : negatif RINGKASAN DATA DASAR Seorang anak laki-laki, usia 15 tahun datang dengan keluhan utama terdapat benjolan pada begian belakang telinga kanan, pembesaran pada benjolan berlangsung lambat dalam 2 bulan
  8. 8. Awalnya benjolan di belakang telinga hanya berukuran diameter 2 cm kemudian membesar sampai sebesar 5 cm, mudah bergerak, tidak ada rasa nyeri dan warna sama seperti kulit sekitar. Benjolan teraba keras dengan batas yang tegas. Tidak ditemukan gangguan pendengaran. Terdapat pula benjolan lain pada mata kanan berukuran diameter 2 cm dan membesar sampai 5 cm. Benjolan tidak disertai rasa nyeri dan warna sama seperti kulit sekitar. Benjolan teraba keras dengan batas yang tidak tegas. Tidak terdapat gangguan penglihatan sejak munculnya benjolan. Tidak terdapat menifestasi perdarahan pada penderita, seperti bintik kemerahan maupun lebam pada kulit, gusi berdarah, mimisan, maupun BAB hitam. Penurunan berat badan sejak munculnya bejolan tidak ada. Buang air besar dan buang air kecil tidak ada kelainan. Tidak terdapat keluhan seperti sakit kepala maupaun nyeri pada tulang pada penderita. Mual dan muntah tidak dirasakan oleh penderita. Demam tidak ada. Tidak ada pembesaran organ lainnya. Tidak ada riwayat penggunaan obat-obatan sebelumnya. Tidak ada riwayat infeksi sebelumnya pada organ kepala dan leher. Dari pemeriksaan fisis didapatkan tanda vital dalam batas normal. Keadaan spesifik : Kepala dan leher dalam batas normal. Status pubertas P2M5. Sistem organ lain dalam batas normal. Terdapat benjolan di belakang telinga kanan berukuran 4 cm, tidak disertai rasa nyeri, warna sama seperti kulit sekitar, teraba keras dengan batas yang tidak tegas. Pada mata kanan terdapat benjolan berukuran 5 cm. Benjolan mudah bergerak, tidak ada rasa nyeri, warna sama seperti kulit sekitar, benjolan teraba keras dengan batas yang tidak tegas. Tidak terdapat gangguan penglihatan sejak munculnya benjolan. ANALISIS AWAL Berdasarkan data dasar di atas, anak datang dengan keluhan utama terdapat benjolan pada bagian belakang telinga kanan dan mata kanan dalam 2 bulan. Benjolan di belakang telinga berukuran 4 cm, tidak ada rasa nyeri dan warna sama seperti kulit sekitar. Benjolan teraba keras dengan batas yang tidak tegas. Tidak ditemukan gangguan pendengaran. Benjolan pada mata kanan berukuran 5 cm. Benjolan tidak disertai rasa nyeri dan warna sama seperti kulit sekitar. Benjolan teraba keras dengan batas yang tidak tegas. Tidak terdapat gangguan penglihatan sejak munculnya benjolan. Tidak terdapat menifestasi perdarahan pada penderita, seperti bintik kemerahan maupun lebam pada kulit, gusi berdarah, mimisan, maupun BAB hitam. Penurunan berat badan sejak munculnya bejolan tidak ada. Buang air besar dan buang air kecil tidak ada
  9. 9. kelainan. Tidak terdapat keluhan seperti sakit kepala maupaun nyeri pada tulang pada penderita. Mual dan muntah tidak dirasakan oleh penderita. Demam tidak ada. Tidak ada pembesaran organ lainnya. Tidak ada riwayat penggunaan obat-obatan sebelumnya. Tidak ada riwayat infeksi sebelumnya pada kepala dan leher. Penderita saat ini dengan status pubertas P2G2. Tidak terdapat benjolan pada bagian tubuh yang lain. Dari data tersebut, penderita diduga mengalami Kimura Disease. Perlu dibuktikan juga penyebab lain dari pembesaran pada kelenjar getah bening, sehingga perlu diperiksa pemeriksaan penunjang seperti pemeriksan laboratorium darah rutin. Pemeriksaan pencitraan dan histopatologis dilakukan untuk menyingkirkan tumor sebagai penyebab benjolan. MASALAH AWAL 1. Benjolan pada belakang leher kanan dan mata kanan 2. Gizi kurang perawakan sangat pendek DIAGNOSIS AWAL Massa retrourikular dextra + edema palpebral dextra ec Kimura disease dd/ limfoma Hodgkin dd/ Angiolimpoid hyperplasia dengan eosinophilia RENCANA AWAL 1. Kimura Disease Rencana diagnosis : Pemeriksaan darah rutin Pemeriksaan histopatologi Rencana terapi : a. Reseksi pada masa tumor di regio leher b. Terapi kortikosteroid Rencana edukasi : a. Menjelaskan kepada orangtua mengenai risiko tindakan operasi yang akan dilakukan b. Risiko kekambuhan paska operasi c. Efek samping dari penggunaan kortikosteriod
  10. 10. 3. Gizi Kurang perawakan sangat pendek Rencana diagnosis : Konsultasi ke divisi Nutrisi dan penyakit metabolik Rencana terapi : Edukasi pemberian asupan sesuai dengan asuhan nutrisi pediatric Kontrol rutin ke poli NPM untuk megevaluasi pertambahan berat badan dan perubahan pola makan PROGNOSIS 1. Quo ad vitam : Dubia 2. Quo ad functionam : Dubia 3. Quo ad sanationam : Dubia CATATAN LANJUTAN SELAMA PERAWATAN 17-01-2019 ( Hari Rawat Ke-1) S Anak mengalami pembesaran bejolan pada regio mata kanan, bagian belakang telinga kanan, demam tidak ada. O Keadaan umum: Sens : compos mentis TD: 100/70 mmHg N: 98x/m RR: 22x/m Temp:37 0C Keadaan spesifik: Kepala : NCH (-) konjungtiva anemis (-) sklera ikterik (-) pupil bulat isokor (+) 3mm/3mm refleks cahaya +/+ Leher : Terdapat benjolan di belakang telinga kanan berukuran 4 cm, tidak disertai rasa nyeri, warna sama seperti kulit sekitar, teraba keras dengan batas yang tidak tegas. Pada mata kanan terdapat benjolan berukuran 5 cm. Benjolan mudah bergerak, tidak ada rasa nyeri, warna sama seperti kulit sekitar, benjolan teraba keras dengan batas yang tidak tegas. Dada : Statis dinamis simetris kanan= kiri, retraksi tidak ada tampak pembesaran pada mamae dextra et sinistra, ulkus (+) diameter 2 cm, nyeri tekan (+). Cor : Bunyi jantung I-II normal, murmur (-) gallop (-) Pulmo : Vesikuler (+) normal, ronkhi -/- wheezing -/- Abdomen : datar, lemas, bising usus normal, hepar dan lien tidak teraba Ekstremitas : Akral hangat, CRT<3, clubbing finger (-)
  11. 11. Laboratorium (10 Juli 2018) Hb 13 g/dL, MCV 81 fl, MCH 27 pg, MCHC 31 g/dL, RBC 4.410.000/mm3, Leukosit 8.900/mm3, Ht 44%, trombosit 282.000/mm3, RDW-CV 13.80%, LED 5 mm/jam, DC 0/3/52/39/6 PT 14.8 (K 15.80) detik INR 1.1 APTT 37.2 (K32.5) detik Alb 4.0 g/dL Ur 15 mg/dL Cr 0.72 mg/dL Ca 9.9 mg/dL Mg 2.37 mEq/L Na 139 mEq/L K 4.2 mEq/L Cl 106 mmol/L GDS 110 mg/dL LH 5.40 FSH 4.92 Estradiol 22 Prolactin 19.75 ( 5.18 – 26.53) B- HCG : negatif Kesan : Dalam batas normal Rontgen thoraks : dalam batas normal A Gigantomastia mamae dextra et sinistra + infeksi sekunder pada region mamae bilateral + gangguan psikologis P - Rencana pemeriksaan USG Mamae - Rencana pemeriksaan USG Genitalia Interna - Rencana pemeriksaan Bone Age - Penjadwalan ke poli psikologi - Direncanakan untuk dilakukan reduksi mammae - Diet : Kebutuhan kalori : RDA x BB ideal : 47 x 40 : 1880 kkal Diet nasi biasa : 3 x 1 porsi : 3 x 375 kkal : 1125 kkal Snack 2 x 1 porsi : 2 x 150 kkal (300 kkal ) Susu anak 2 x 200 mL: 2 x 134 kkal ( 268 kkal ) Total kalori 1693 kkal Monitoring akesptabilitas , toleransi dan efikasi -Konsul divisi Dermatovenerologi Kesan : Hiperpigmentasi pascainflamasi Saran : Menjaga kebersihan payudara Pemberian krim urea 10% + Desoksimetasone Cream 0.25% setiap 12 jam - Konsul Psikologi Telah dilakukan healing therapy selama 30 menit pada penderita. Selama proses terapi anak kurang kooperatif. Terdapat penolakan dari penderita terhadap kondisi dia saat ini. Ibu pasen terlihat sebagai anggota keluarga yang dominan dalam keluarga. Pada proses ini anak dianjurkan untuk bisa secara mendiri merasa nyaman dengan kondisinya saat ini menuju sehat jiwa. Serta dukungan orangtua sangat diharapkan terhadap kondisi anaknya saat ini. Penderita dianjurkan untuk mendapatkan konseling secara berkala ke poli psikologi.
  12. 12. Kimura Disease 1. Definisi Kimura disease adalah suatu proses inflamasi kronik lokal yang ditandai dengan benjolan atau nodul pada jaringan lunak subkutan dengan atau tanpa adanya limfadenopati, biasanya asimetris, dan paling sering mengenai daerah kepala dan leher, terutama preaurikula, submandibula, kavum oris, laring, dan kelenjar parotis.1 Kimura disease pertama kali ditemukan di Tiongkok pada tahun 1937. Pada tahun 1948 gambaran histologis dari penyakit ini dijelaskan oleh Kimura,dkk dan selanjutnya disebut sebagai kimura disease. Sebagian besar kasus berasal dari ras Asia dan paling sering terjadi pada laki-laki dewasa. Beberapa kasus sporadik telah dilaporkan terjadi pada ras lainnya dan pada kelompok usia anak-anak.1,2 2. Epidemiologi Sebagian besar dari kimura disease berasal dari ras Asia. Kejadian pada pria lebih sering ditemukan daripada wanita, dengan rasio 3: 1.1,3 Dalam penelitian lainnya telah
  13. 13. ditemukan kasus kimura disease pada ras lain, yaitu pada ras Kaukasia (n = 7), Afrika (n = 6), Asia (n = 6), Hispanik (n = 1), dan Arab (n = 1). Kejadian penyakit pada kelompok usia anak-anak juga telah dilaporkan dengan pasien termuda adalah seorang anak laki-laki dari ras Afrika-Amerika berusia 15 bulan dengan keluhan benjolan pada leher. 2,4 3. Manifestsi Klinis Manifestasi klinis pada Kimura disease adalah adanya benjolan atau massa yang tidak nyeri di daerah kepala dan leher. Lokasi benjolan lebih sering pada daerah parotid dan submandibular. Regio orbita (termasuk kelopak mata, konjungtiva, dan kelenjar lakrimal), sinus paranasal dan epiglottis merupakan area yang cukup jarang terjadi. Benjolan bersifat tidak nyeri dengan pertumbuhan yang lambat. Kimura disease merupakan penyakit yang bersifat self-limited disease dengan beberapa kasus mengalami resulusi spontan pada benjolan. 1,3 Terdapat trias gejala yang dapat memudahkan dalam mengenali penyakit ini berupa adanya massa subkutan tanpa rasa sakit di kepala dan leher, terdapat eosinofilia pada darah dan biopsi jaringan, dan peningkatan kadar serum IgE.5 Penyakit ini juga kadang disertai dengan manifestasi pada ginjal. Kelainan pada ginjal yang pernah dilaporkan adalah proteinuria. Angka kejadiannya berkisar antara 10% hingga 60%. Kelainan pada ginjal mungkin disebabkan oleh kerusakan glomerulus yang disebabkan oleh reaksi yang diperantarai oleh imun kompleks.6 4. Etiologi Patogenesis dari penyakit ini adalah adanya interaksi dari Sel T-Helper 1 (Th1) dan T-Helper 2 (Th2) yang menyebabkan produksi berlebihan dari sitokin IL-4 yang mengangguan proliferasi dari Sel T dan pembentukan IL-5. Keduanya merangsang terjadinya peningkatan produksi eosinofil. Titer protein sitotoksik, protein kationik eosinofilik dan protein dasar mayor yang terdapat dalam granula eosinophil juga akan mengalami peningkatan. Paparan stimulasi antigen saat infeksi virus, parasit, jamur dan riwayat trauma lokal disebut menjadi salah satu pemicu terjadinya disregulasi dari sistem imun yang menjadi dasar petogenensis dari kimura disease. 5. Pemeriksaan Penunjang
  14. 14. Kimura disease sering disalahartikan sebagai suatu penyakit keganasan seperti leukemia limfositik akut, limfoma sel-T, sarkoma kaposi, penyakit hodgkin atau tumor parotis. Kimura disease juga sering dianggap sebagai suatu kelainan hiperplasia angioloimfoid dengan eosinofilia (ALHE), akan tetapi pemeriksaan histopatologis dapat membedakan secara jelas kedua tipe kelainan ini. Oleh karena penyakit keganasan harus dapat disingkirkan berdasarkan manifestasi klinis dan gambaran histopatologis penyakit. Pada Kimura disease, gambaran nodul limfoid dengan infiltrat eosinofil dan abses eosinofil jelas terlihat. Proliferasi vaskuler terkadang terlihat, ditandai dengan adanya dinding vaskuler yang tipis. Sedangkan pada ALHE, tidak didapatkan infiltrat eosinofil yang nyata dan tidak adanya abses eosinofil. Pada penyakit kimura, laki-laki lebih sering terkena, sedangkan pada ALHE, wanita lebih sering terkena. Gambaran histopatologis kimura disease ditandai dengan adanya hiperplasia folikular dari jaringan limfoid, infiltrasi eosinophilia di daerah interfolikular, lisis folikular, dan adanya mikroabses. Granuloma yang terbentuk diserti dengan infiltrasi dari eosinofil, limfosit, sel plasma, dan histiosit. Terlihat sklerosis dan fibrosis jaringan, serta proliferasi dari vaskular dengan dinding endotel yang tipis. Pemeriksaan imunofloresensi menunjukan deposit IgE, IgG, IgM, dan fibrinogen. Pemeriksaan biopsi aspirasi jarum halus dapat membedakan antara kimura disease dengan suatu keganansan. Spesimen biopsi inti pasca operasi menunjukkan adanya gambaran folikel limfoid dengan sentrum germinativum yang tampak nyata dan hiperemis, infiltrasi sel radang eosinofil yang nyata, terbentuknya abses eosinofil (mikroabses), hiperemis interfolikuler dengan banyak jaringan ikat didalamnya (reactive follicular hyperplasia) yang merupakan gambaran histoptologis penyakit kimura. Tidak terdapat gambaran proliferasi sel yang abnormal yang merupakan gambaran khas dari suatu keganasan. Pemeriksaan radiologi kimura disease dapat menyerupai kondisi penyakit kronis dan keganasan seperti tuberkulosis dan limfoma. Gambaran radiologis dari kasus ini tidak khas sehingga tidak terlalu dapat membantu dalam menegakan diagnosis dari kimura disease.1,3 Tabel 1. Karakteristik dari kimura disease dan ALHE2 Kimura Disease ALHE Demografi Usia Gender Jepang. Korea, China 20 – 30 tahun Mayoritas laki-laki Kaukasian 30 – 50 tahun Mayoritas perempuan
  15. 15. Lokasi lesi Karakteristik lesi Limpadenopati Serum IgE Glomerulonefritis Kepala dan leher Nodule subkutan dalam dengan diameter > 2 cm dan tidak terdapat perubahan warna dan stuktur lesi kulit sering ditemukan Terjadi peningkatan Terjadi secara sporadik Tidak terbatas pada area kepala dan leher Nodue pada area yang lebih superfisial dengan ukuran < 2 cm, warna lesi merah hingga kecoklatan Jarang ditemukan Dalam batas normal Sangat jarang terjadi Gambar 1. Gambaran Histopatologis dari payudara dengan pewarnaan haematoxylin and eosin (H&E).
  16. 16. 6. Diagnosis Banding Limfadenopati merupakan pembesaran kelenjar getah bening dengan ukuran lebih besar dari 1 cm. Limfadenopati dapat disebabkan oleh keganasan, infeksi, penyakit autoimun, kelainan-kelainan yang jarang didapatkan dan iatrogenik (obat). Anamnesis dan pemeriksaan fisik penting untuk mengevaluasi usia penderita, lokasi, karakteristik, dan lamanya limfadenopati, serta gejala lain yang menyertai untuk mengarahkan pada penyebab limfadenopati. Kunci kecurigaan keganasan adalah usia tua, karakteristik kelenjar yang keras, terfi ksasi, berlangsung lebih dari 2 minggu dan berlokasi di supraklavikula. Biopsi eksisi merupakan prosedur diagnostik terpilih bila dicurigai keganasan. Jika diputuskan tindakan biopsi, idealnya dilakukan pada kelenjar yang paling besar, paling dicurigai, dan paling mudah diakses dengan pertimbangan nilai diagnostiknya. Kelenjar getah bening inguinal mempunyai nilai diagnostik paling rendah. Kelenjar getah bening supraklavikular mempunyai nilai diagnostik paling tinggi. Meskipun teknik pewarnaan imunohistokimia dapat meningkatkan sensitivitas dan spesifisitas biopsi aspirasi jarum halus, biopsi eksisi tetap merupakan prosedur diagnostik terpilih. Adanya gambaran arsitektur kelenjar pada biopsi merupakan hal yang penting untuk diagnostik yang tepat, terutama untuk membedakan limfoma dengan hiperplasia reaktif yang jinak. Banyak keadaan yang dapat menimbulkan limfadenopati. Keadaan-keadaan tersebut dapat diingat dengan mnemonik MIAMI: malignancies (keganasan), infections (infeksi), autoimmune disorders (kelainan autoimun), miscellaneous and unusual conditions (lain- lain dan kondisi tak-lazim), dan iatrogenic causes (sebab-sebab iatrogenic). Obat-obat yang dapat menyebabkan limfadenopati, antara lain, adalah: alopurinol, atenolol, kaptopril, karbamazepin, hidralazin, penisilin, fenitoin dan trimetoprimsulfametoksazol. Penyebab limfadenopati yang jarang dapat disingkat menjadi SHAK : 1. Sarkoidosis , silikosis/beriliosis, Storage disease: penyakit Gaucher, penyakit Niemann Pick, penyakit Fabry, penyakit Tangier 2. Hipertiroidisme, Histiositosis X, Hipertrigliseridemia berat, Hiperplasia angiofolikular: penyakit Castelman 3. Limfadenopati angioimunoblastik 4. Penyakit Kawasaki, Limfadenitis Kikuchi dan Penyakit Kimura7–9
  17. 17. Tabel 2. Etologi Limfadenopati
  18. 18. Gambar 2. Pendekatan dalam penegakan diagnosis pasien dengan limfadenopati7–9 7. Manajemen Pada Kimura disease Penetalaksanaan yang optimal dari kimuradisease masih kontroversial dikarenakan kurangnya studi klinis skala besar pada tatalaksana dari penyakit ini. Kasus yang menunjukkan keberhasilan terapi adalah dengan penerapan intervensi pembedahan,
  19. 19. radioterapi, dan kemoterapi. Menurut beberapa laporan kasus, berbagai obat, seperti siklosporin, tacrolimus, mycophenolate mofetil, dan loratadine telah digunakan dalam pengobatan kimura disease dengan respon pengobatan yang bervariasi mulai dari perbaikan ringan hingga remisi lengkap.Kimura disease merupakan penyakit yang bersifat jinak makan tindakan reseksi bedah masih menjadi terapi utama. Tindakan ini dinilai aman dikarenakan tidak akan menimbulkan resiko penyebaran lesi, dapat mereseksi benjolan dan memiliki nilai diagnosis. Oleh karena itu, eksisi bedah telah dianggap sebagai standar emas pengobatan untuk Kimura disease. Kimura disease biasanya melibatkan jaringan subkutan tanpa batas yang jelas, sehingga sulit untuk mencapai margin negatif dengan eksisi bedah saja dengan resiko kekambuhan yang cukup tinggi. Dalam sebuah penelitian dikatakan angka kekambuhan paska tindakan operasi dapat mencapai 46,2%. Kombinasi operasi dengan intervensi pasca operasi tampaknya menjadi pendekatan pilihan untuk tatalaksana dari kimura disease. Nakahara et al. melaporkan bahwa terapi steroid dapat selanjutnya menekan perkembangan lesi pada Kimura disease. Radioterapi juga merupakan terapi lanjutan paska tindakan operasi dari kimura disease. Radioterapi dinilai dapat mencegah rekurensi paska pembedahan, akan tetapi efek karsinogenik dari radioterapi harus menjadi salah satu pertimbangan dalam penggunaannya. Ye et al. Melaporkan bahwa reseksi bedah yang dikombinasikan dengan radioterapi dosis rendah dapat menekan angka rekurensi dari yang cukup tinggi.10,11 8. Prognosis Kimura disease merupakan penyakit dengan insiden yang cukup kecil. Sampai saat ini belum ada suatu panduan khusus yang telah disepakati dalam penetalaksanaan dari penyakit ini. Manajemenyang dilakukan melibatkan pendekatan multidisiplin. Alternatif pengobatan untuk kimura disease terdiri dari reseksi bedah, terapi sitostatik, terapi radiasi serta terapi steroid regional atau sistemik. Dari beberapa penelitian yang telah dilaukan beberapa kasusu menunjukkan resolusi spontan ( 5-10% kasus). Pada kasus lainnya terapi utama yang dianjurkan adalah tindakan reseksi. Tindakan ini masih menjadi pilihan utama dikarenakan memiliki manfaat terapetik dan diagnostik. Pemberian Kortikosteroid sistemik maupun lokal juga dapat menjadi pilihan terapi supportif paska pembedahan. Pengobatan dengan menggunakan kortikosteroid intralesi (triamcinolone acetonide) telah dilaporkan memiliki
  20. 20. hasil yang cukup baik. Angka kekambuhan paska tindakan reseksi memiliki angka yang cukup tinggi yaitu mencapai 40%. Secara keseluruhan kimura disease memilki prognosis yang cukup baik, akan tetapi perlu dilakukan edukasi terhadap pasien dan kelurga dalam resiko kekambuhan yang cukup tinggi dan efek samping dari pengobatan supportif seperti konrtikosteroid, terapi radiasi dan terapi sitostatika. 6,10,11 ANALISA KASUS Pasien merupakan anak laki-laki berusia 15 tahun dengan keluhan benjolan pada kelopak mata kanan dan belakang telinga kanan berukuran 5 cm sejak 2 bulan SMRS. Limfadenopati didefinisikan sebagai pembesaran kelenjar getah bening dengan ukuran lebih besar dari 1 cm.2 Kepustakaan lain mendefinisikan limfadenopati sebagai abnormalitas ukuran atau karakter kelenjar getah bening.3 Terabanya kelenjar getah bening supraklavikula, iliak, atau poplitea dengan ukuran berapa pun dan terabanya kelenjar epitroklear dengan ukuran lebih besar dari 5 mm merupakan keadaan abnormal.3 Kemungkinan penyebab keganasan sangat rendah pada anak dan meningkat seiring bertambahnya usia. Kelenjar getah bening teraba pada periode neonatal dan sebagian besar anak sehat mempunyai kelenjar getah bening servikal, inguinal, dan aksila yang teraba. Sebagian besar penyebab limfadenopati pada anak adalah infeksi atau penyebab yang bersifat jinak. Berdasarkan sebuah laporan, dari 628 penderita yang menjalani biopsi karena limfadenopati, penyebab yang jinak dan swasirna (self-limiting) ditemukan pada 79% penderita berusia kurang dari 30 tahun, 59% penderita antara 31-50 tahun, dan 39% penderita di atas 50 tahun.3 Di sarana layanan kesehatan primer, penderita berusia 40 tahun atau lebih dengan limfadenopati mempunyai risiko keganasan sekitar 4%. Pada usia di bawah 40 tahun, risiko keganasan sebagai penyebab limfadenopati sebesar 0,4%.2 Limfadenopati yang berlangsung kurang dari 2 minggu atau lebih dari 1 tahun tanpa progresivitas ukuran mempunyai kemungkinan sangat kecil bahwa etiologinya adalah keganasan.3 Pada kasus ini pasien berjenis kelamin laki-laki berusia 15 tahun, berdasarkan insidensi terjadinya kegansana maka perlu difikirkan pembesaran kelenjar limfa pada pasien disebabkan oleh faktor non-neoplastik. Kimura disease merupakan suatu penyakit yang cukup jarang terjadi yang disebabkan oleh suatu proses disregulasi dari sistem imun. Penyakit ini ditandai dengan benjolan atau nodul pada jaringan lunak subkutan dengan atau tanpa adanya
  21. 21. limfadenopati, biasanya asimetris, dan paling sering mengenai daerah kepala dan leher, terutama preaurikula, submandibula, kavum oris, laring, dan kelenjar parotis.1 Kejadian pada pria lebih sering ditemukan daripada wanita, dengan rasio 3: 1.1,3 Kimura disease merupakan penyakit yang sangat jarang terjadi, sejauh ini hanya terdapat 200 kasus yang telah dilaporkan di seluruh dunia.3 Di Indonesia angka kejadian kimura disease masih belum dilaporkan. Dari sebuah penelitian metanalisis yang dilakukan oleh Dhingra, dkk dikatakan bahwa sampai saat ini literatur yang terkait dengan kimura disease hanya merupakan kumpulan dari beberapa serial kasus dan belum dilakukannya penelitian yang bersifat prospektif maupun penelitian uji klinis pada kasus ini dikarenakan angka kejadian nya yang sangat kecil. Pada kasus ini pasien berusia 15 tahun dengan keluhan benjolan pada kelopak mata dan bagian belakang telinga yang tidak bersifat progresif .Banyak keadaan yang dapat menimbulkan limfadenopati. Keadaan-keadaan tersebut dapat diingat dengan mnemonik MIAMI: malignancies (keganasan), infections (infeksi), autoimmune disorders (kelainan autoimun), miscellaneous and unusual conditions (lain-lain dan kondisi tak-lazim), dan iatrogenic causes (sebab-sebab iatrogenik).3 Anamnesis terkait faktor resiko pada penderita, progresivitas penyakit, gejala constitutional, dan riwayat dalam keluarga dapat membantu dalam menegakkan penyebab dari pembesaran kelenjar limfa yang abnormal. Pada pasien pembesaran telah berlangsung selama 2 bulan, pada awalnya benjolan sebesar 2 cm pada region palpebral superior dextra lalu mencapai ukuran 5 cm. Pada region retroaurikular dextra awalnya benjolan berukuran 2 cm lalu mencapai ukuran 4 cm. Berdasarkan literature dikatakan limfadenopati yang berlangsung selama 1 tahun tanpa adanya progresivitas ukuran mempunyai kemungkinan sangat kecil bahwa etiologinya adalah keganasan.3 Pada pasien tidak ditemukan adanya gejala konstitutional lain selain pembesaran pada kelopak mata dan bagian belakang telinga. Gejala konstitusional seperti demam, keringat malam, dan penurunan berat badan lebih dari 10% dapat mengarahkan kesuatu penyakit keganasan seperti limfoma. Gejala artralgia, kelemahan otot, atau ruam dapat menunjukkan kemungkinan adanya penyakit autoimun, seperti artritis reumatoid, lupus eritematosus, atau dermatomiositis. Adanya keluhan seperti nyeri dapat mengarahkan ke suatu proses infeksi. Pada pasien juga telah ditanyakan ada tidaknya gejala infeksi lokal seperti, keluar cairan dari telinga atau nyeri pada telinga dan riwayat mata yang berarir dan nyeri pada mata. Pada pasien tidak ditemukan adanya gejala tersebut.
  22. 22. Riwayat pajanan pada pasien juga merupakan suatu informasi penting dalam menentukan etiologi limfadnopati. Pajanan binatang dan gigitan serangga, penggunaan obat, kontak penderita infeksi dan riwayat infeksi rekuren penting dalam evaluasi limfadenopati persisten. Pajanan rokok, alkohol, dan radiasi dapat berhubungan dengan resiko kegananasan. Pada pasien tidak diketahui adanya pajanan yang mencetuskan timbulnya benjolan. Riwayat keganasan pada keluarga juga dapat membantu menduga penyebab limfadenopati yang mengarah ke keganasan. Pasien tidak memiliki riwayat keluarga dengan penyakit kegansasan. Berdasarkan pemeriksaan fisik didapatkan benjolan pada regio kelopak mata kanan degan diameter 5 cm dan retroaurikular kanan dengan diameter 4 cm. Benjolan tidak disertai rasa nyeri pada perabaan dan warna sama seperti kulit sekitar. Benjolan teraba keras dengan batas yang tidak tegas. Pada umumnya, kelenjar getah bening normal berukuran sampai diameter 1 cm, tetapi beberapa literature menyatakan bahwa kelenjar epitroklear lebih dari 0,5 cm atau kelenjar getah bening inguinal lebih dari 1,5 cm merupakan keadaan abnormal. Terdapat laporan bahwa pada 213 penderita dewasa, tidak ditemukan adanya keganasan pada penderita dengan ukuran kelenjar di bawah 1 cm, keganasan ditemukan pada 8% penderita dengan ukuran kelenjar 1-2,25 cm dan pada 38% penderita dengan ukuran kelenjar di atas 2,25 cm. Pada anak, kelenjar getah bening berukuran lebih besar dari 2 cm disertai gambaran radiologi toraks abnormal tanpa adanya gejala kelainan telinga, hidung, dan tenggorokan merupakan gambaran prediktif untuk penyakit granulomatosa (tuberkulosis, catscratch disease, atau sarkoidosis) atau kanker (terutama limfoma).2 Tidak ada ketentuan pasti mengenai batas ukuran kelenjar yang menjadi tanda kecurigaan keganasan. Ada laporan bahwa ukuran kelenjar maksimum 2 cm merupakan batas ukuran yang memerlukan evaluasi lebih lanjut untuk menentukan adanya penyebab keganasan dan penyakit granulomatosa.3 Pembesaran kelenjar getah bening di regio kepala dan leher, salah satunya adalah pada region servikal dapat teraba pada sebagian besar anak. Penyebab utama limfadenopati servikal adalah proses infeksi, pada anak umumnya berupa infeksi virus akut yang swasirna. Pada penyebab infeksi lainnya seperti mikobakterium atipikal, toksoplasmosis, dan penyakit kawasaki, limfadenopati dapat berlangsung selama beberapa bulan. Limfadenopati supraklavikula kemungkinan besar (54%-85%) disebabkan oleh suatu keganasan.3 Kelenjar getah bening servikal yang mengalami inflamasi dalam beberapa hari, kemudian mengalami fluktuasi. Perjalanan penyakit ini khas pada infeksi yang disebabkan oleh mikroorganime
  23. 23. stafilokokus dan streptokokus.1 Kelenjar getah bening servikal yang berfluktuasi dalam beberapa minggu sampai beberapa bulan tanpa adanya tanda-tanda inflamasi atau nyeri yang signifikan merupakan petunjuk dari infeksi mikobakterium. 1 Kelenjar getah bening servikal yang keras, terutama pada orang usia lanjut dan perokok menunjukkan petunjuk adanya metastasis keganasan di region kepala dan leher (orofaring, nasofaring, laring, tiroid, dan esofagus).1 Berdasarkan lokasi terjadinya benjolan pada penderita, disebabkan prevalensi keganansan pada pembesaran KGB region kepala leher cukup tinggi, maka pemeriksaan histipatologis perlu dilakukan untuk mementukan etiologi pembesaran KGB. Pemeriksaan fisik yang penting terkait pembesaran kelenjar getah being adalah deskripsi dari benjolan. Kelenjar getah bening yang keras dan tidak nyeri merupakan suatu petunjuk kemungkinan penyebab pembesaran KGB adalah suatu proses keganasan, penyakit granulomatosa atau penyakit lainnya akibat suatu proses imunologis. Pada pemebesaran KGB yang disertai tanda tanda inflamasi seperti berupa rubor, kalor dan dolor kemungkinan besar penyebabnya adalah suatu proses infeksi akut. Pada penyakit tertentu terdapat gambaran spesifik dari benjolannya, seperti pada Limfoma Hodgkin tipe sklerosa nodular mempunyai karakteristik terfiksasi dan terlokalisasi dengan konsistensi kenyal. Pada kasus yang jarang, limfadenopati yang disertai rasa nyeri juga dapat disebabkan oleh perdarahan pada jaringan yang nekrotik atau tekanan dari kapsul kelenjar karena ekspansi tumor yang cepat.3 Berdasarkan anamnesis dan pemeriksaan fisik yang telah dilakukan Faktor resiko dan tanda infeksi pada benjolan dapat disingirkan, akan tetapi keganasan dan pemyakit lainnya masih perlu dipastikan dengan pemeriksaan histopatologis. Pemeriksaan penunjang awal Pembesaran payudara yang bersifat progresif akan menimbulkan permasalahan fisik dan emosional pada pasien. Berdasarkan penelitian di Boston oleh Felacio Ceratto,dkk terdapat 95% pasien dengan makromastia mengalami keluhan nyeri payudara, terdapat 90% pasien mengalami kerusakan pada integritas kulit pada area sekitar payudara, terdapat 94% pasien dengan kesulitan mengikuti aktifitas fisik seperti olahraga, 95% pasien mengalami kesulitan dalam memilih pakaian sehari-hari, 95% pasien mengalami keluhan nyeri punggung, 95% pasien mengalami nyeri pada leher dan 96% pasien mengalami keluhan nyeri bahu.
  24. 24. Permasalahan non-fisik yang juga harus difikirkan adalah adanya masalah emosional pada pasien dengan makromastia. Berdasarkan penelitian yang juga dilakukan oleh Felacio Ceratto,dkk terhadap pasien dengan pembesaran payudara terdapat 6% pasien yang mengalami masalah makan (eating disorder) dan penurunan rasa percaya diri serta 13 % pasien mengalami anxietas atau depresi. Pada pasien pertumbuhan agresif pada payudara terjadi secara bilateral pada 2 bulan terakhir setelah pasien mengalami menstruasi. Keadaan ini sesuai dengan batasan juvenile gigantomastia oleh Durston berupa pembesaran payudara yang terjadi pada masa peripubertas dengan kejadian yang paling sering ditemukan pada usia 10- 24 tahun. Berdasarkan penelitian dari Hoppe, dkk didapatkan perbandingan jumlah kasus juvenile gigantomastiayang terjadi pasa fase postmenarch adalah 55,5% sedangkan yang terjadi pada fase premenache adalah 44,4%. Dalam kurun waktu dua bulan pertumbuhan payudara pasien berlangsung sangat cepat hingga sebesar bola voli. Baker mengungkapkan dari empat serial kasus pasien dengan juvenile gigantomastia didapatkan pembesaran payudara berlangsung sangat cepat pada 3-6 bulan pertama yang diikuti oleh pertumbuhan lambat payudara.7,8 Payudara dapat tumbuh mencapai berat 13,5-22,5 kg. Pada juvenile gigantomastia pertumbuhan berlebihan biasanya terjadi bilateral. Angka kejadian unilateral pernah dilaporkan hanya pada 1% kasus. Berdasarkan penelitian yang dilakukan oleh Lewis and Geschickter, dikatakan bahwa juvenile gigantomastia bersifat bilateral pada kedua payudara. Pada keadaan dimana pembesaran hanya terjadi pada salah satu payudara maka kemungkinan yang terbesar adalah juvenile fibroadenoma. Kedua kelainan ini dikatakan memiliki etiopatgonesis yang sama, yang membedakannya adalah aspek lokal dari kelenjar yang merespon terhadap stimulus hormonal. Etiologi dari Juvenile gigantomastia pada usia remaja masih belum diketahui secara pasti. Terdapat beberapa teori yang diduga menjadi menjadi penyebab pertumbuhan payudara yang sangat progresif. Teori yang paling popular adalah adanya hipersensitifitas pada target organ terhadap hormon esterogen normal. Morimoto et al menujukkan kondisi lain dimana terdapat peningkatan jumlah dari reseptor esterogen pada pewarnaan histokimia pada jaringan payudara yang diduga mengalami hipertropi. Teori ini juga didukung oleh penelitian yang dilakukan oleh Polis, dkk pada dua pasien dengan gigantomastia terdapat peningkatan jumlah dari reseptor esterogen. Pada penelitian yang dilakukan oleh Robert F Ryan dan Martin F
  25. 25. Pernol pada 4 buah serial kasus pasien dengan juvenile gigantomastia, pasien diberikan terapi dydrogesterone paska tindakan reduksi mamoplasti. Dari keempat pasien yang mendapatkan terapi dydrogesterone kesemuanya mengalami kekambuhan. Selanjutnya pasien diberikan tamoxifen citrate dan terjadi pengecilan dari ukuran payudara secara signifikan. Berdasarkan hasil penelitian inilah teori yang paling dapat diterima hingga saaat ini adalah adanya abnormalitas sensitifitas dari reseptor jaringan payudara terhadap hormon esterogen dan adanya proses autoimun yang memimikri efek dari estreogen pada jaringan payudara. Pada pasien telah dilakukan rangkaian pemeriksaan dalam usaha untuk menegakkan diagnosis dari juvenile gigantomastia. Penegakan diagnosis dari juvenile gigantomastia dapat dilakukan dengan mengekslusi penyebab lain dari pembesaran payudara. Diagnosis lain yang perlu disingkirkan sebelum menegakkan dari juvenile gigantomastia adalah virginal fibroadenoma, fibrocystic disease, phyllodes tumor, and kelainan endokrin lainnya. Berdasarka suatu review yang dilakukan oleh Coriveau S Jacob, dari 374 kasus pembesaran payudara pada anak usia <20 tahun, didapatkan 44% kasus disebabkan oleh fibroadenoma mamae, 22% kasus disebabkan oleh gynecomastia, dan 14% lainnya disebabkan oleh juvenile gigantomastia. Penelitian lain dilakukan oleh Seregio, dkk terhadap 81 pasien dengan pembesaran payudara, hanya didapatkan 2%(2) pasien yang mengalami keganasan pada payudara yang berusia < 20 tahun. Keganasan payudara pada usia <20 tahun memiliki angka kejadian yang sangat kecil. Penyingkiran diagnosis dimulai dari anamnesis terkait perjalanan penyakit. Perjalanan yang khas dari juvenile gigantomastia adalah pertumbuhan payudara yang sangat cepat dan abnormal pada kedua payudara. Pasien berusia 12 tahun datang dengan keluhan pembesaran kedua payudara yang sangat cepat selama dua bulan. Berdasarkan penelitian yang dilakukan oleh Lewis and Geschickter, dikatakan bahwa juvenile gigantomastia bersifat bilateral pada kedua payudara. Pada keadaan dimana pembesaran hanya terjadi pada salah satu payudara maka kemungkinan yang terbesar adalah juvenile fibroadenoma. Pembesaran payudara pada pasien tidak berhubungan dengan siklus menstruasi, hal ini dapat menyingkirkan kemungkinan fibrocystic disease yang merupakan variasi perubahan yang terjadi pada payudara karena pengaruh hormonal pada siklus menstruasi terutama pada saat ovulasi. Anamnesis terkait kehamilan juga perlu ditanyakan, karena saat ini pasien berada pada usia seksual aktif walaupun status pasien belum menikah. Terdapat salah satu tipe dari Breast
  26. 26. hypertopi yang diinduksi oleh kehamilan yang disebut gravid hypertrophy. Ship and Shulman mendefinisikan gravid hypertropy sebagai pembesaran payudara yag progresif dan abnormal selama kehamilan dan tidak mengecil setelah melahirkan dan kembali membesar saat terjadi kehamilan dikemudian hari. Pasien mengaku tidak dalam kondisi hamil. Riwayat anggota keluarga dengan pembesaran payudara juga merupakan informasi yang penting dalam penegakan diagnosis. Dari beberapa serial kasus yang ada diketahui juvenile gigantomastia terjadi secara sporadis, namun kasus familial juga telah dilaporkan. Terdapat satu kasus familial yang dilaporkan yang disertai dengan anokia kongenital. Dalam kasus ini keterkaitan antara anokia kongenital dan juvenile gigantomastia masih belum diketahui secara jelas, apakah hanya merupakan kejadian yang bersifat insidental ataupun suatu sindrom. Pada kasus ini, pasien tidak memiliki riwayat anggota keluarga dengan pembesaran payudara yang abnormal. Dalam risiko kegananasan pada payudara Gail menyebutkan bahwa pada pasien dengan riwayat keganasan pada garis keturunan pertama pada keluarga akan berisiko 1.8 kali mengalami keganasan serupa. Riwayat penggunaan obat-obatan pada pasien juga perlu ditanyakan. Selanjutnya ditanyakan pula riwayat penggunaan obat–obatan yang dapat menginduksi pembesaran payudara. Yoko sakai, dkk melaporkan terdapat 18 kasus hipertropi payudara yang diinduksi oleh pengguaan D-Penicilamin. Obat ini merupakan obat yang sering digunakan pada penderita Rheumatoid artritis. D-penicillamine merupakan metabolit dari penicillin dan termasuk golongan molekul sulfhydryl. Struktur ini dapat berinteraksi dengan protein carier dari hormon prolactin, sehingga dapat meningkatkan kadar prolactin bebas dalam sirkulasi dan selanjutya dapat menginduksi hipertropi dari payudara. Pada pasien tidak ditemukan adanya riwayat penggunaan obat-obatan tertentu sebelum terjadinya pembesaran payudara. Berdasarkan pemeriksaan fisik didapatkan adanya pembesaran payudara yang bersifat diffuse pada kedua payudara dan terjadi pada keempat kuadran dari payudara. Tidak teraba massa suatu tumor yang membedakannya dengan jaringan sekitar. Pada permukaan kulit juga ditemukan adanya lesi yang diakibatkan karena peregangan kulit dari payudara yang membesar. Berbeda dengan Fibroadenoma mama, pada pemeriksaan fisik akan didapatkan struktur berupa benjolan yang memiliki batas yang tegas dengan jaringan payudara yang sehat, permukaan rata dan tidak disertai rasa sakit. Besar benjolan rata-rata <3cm, bila berukuran >5 cm disebut giant fibroadenoma mamae. Giant fibroadenoma dikarakteristikkan
  27. 27. sebagai benjolan pada payudara dengan ukuran > 5 cm, bersifat unilateral, tanpa disertai rasa nyeri. Haagensen pada penelitiannya mendapatkan bahwa sebagian besar FAM akan berhenti pertumbuhannya setelah mencapai ukuran diameter 2-3 cm. Jayasinghe dan Simmons pada penelitiannya mengatakan bahwa sebagian besar dari fibroadenoma tidak menunjukkan pertumbuhan massa yang bersifat progresif, pertumbuhan dari benjolan akan mencapai fase statis pada 80% kasus, selanjutnya benjolan akan mengalami regresi spontan pada 15% kasus dan tetap berkembang secara progresif pada 5%–10% kasus. Gambaran pemeriksaan fisik dari tumor jenis lainnya seperti fibrocystic disease, phyllodes tumor tidak jauh berbeda dengan gambaran fibroadenoma mamae. Dimana teraba benjolan pada payudara baik bersifat soliter maupun multiple. Pemeriksaan penjunjang lanjutan yang dilakukan dalam menyingkirkan diagnosis banding dari juvenile gigantomastia adalah berupa pemeriksaan darah, pencitraan dan histopatologi. Pada juvenile gigantomastia teori yang paling mungkin menjadi penyebabnya adalah adanya peningkatan sensitifitas reseptor target organ terhadap hormon esterogen, dengan kadar hormon dalam batas normal. Kondisi ini harus dapat dibuktikan terlebih dahulu untuk dapat menyingkirkan penyebab lain dari pembesaran payudara yang abnormal. Pemeriksaan hormon sex yaitu FSH, LH, dan estradiol telah dilakukan dengan hasil dalam batas normal. Selanjutnya dicoba untuk disingkirkan penyebab lain seperti hipertiroidisme. Pada penelitian yang dilakukan oleh Sogard M,dkk terhadap 80.343 perempuan dengan hypertiroid, didapatkan hasil memiliki resiko 1,1 kali lebih tinggi mengalami kanker payudara. Teori yang mendasarinya adalah adanya peran dari hormon triiodothyronine (T3) yang berlebihan dapat menginduksi ekspresi dari gen HIF-1 dan mengganggu fungsi dari growth factor alpha (TGF) yang berperan dalam proliferasi sel yang tidak terkendali. Akan tetetapi sejauh ini belum ditemukan adanya serial kasus yang melaporkan adanya juvenile gigantomastia dengan hipertitoid. Pemeriksaan pencitraan yang dapat membantu dalam menyingkirkan diagnosis banding dari juvenile gigantomastia adalah mamografi dan ultrasonografi. Pada awalnya pasien direncanakan dilakukan mamografi, akan tetapi tidak dapat dikerjakan dikarenakan cup pemeriksaan yang terlalu kecil untuk payudara pasien. Akan tetapi dari beberapa literature menjelaskan bahwa pemeriksaan mamografi merupakan alat skrining yang bermakna klinis pada wanita dengan usia > 30 tahun dengan kecurigaan klinis yang tinggi terhadap
  28. 28. kegananasan. Pemeriksaan ini tidak direkomendasikan pada wanita muda terkait dengan jaringan payudaranya yang masih padat sehingga massa yang tumbuh dapat tertutupi oleh jaringan payudara normal. Pemeriksaan lainnya yang dilakukan pada pasien adalah ultrasonografi payudara. Pada pasien didapatkan kesans tidak ditemukan adanya gambaran massa padat maupun kistik pada payudara, gambaran sesuai dengan juvenile breast hypetropy bilateral. Pada beberapa literatur terkait juvenile gigantomastia, dikatakan bahwa pemeriksaan ultrasonografi merupakan salah satu pemeriksaan yang dapat mengiklusi kecurigaan adanya massa maupun kista payudara, pemeriksaan ini bersifat noninvasive dan tanpa efek radiasi, maka pemeriksaan USG cukup direkomendaskan untuk dilakukan. Tatalaksana utama terhadap juvenile gigantomastia adalah tindakan pembedahan. Dalam beberapa kasus, tindakan reduksi payudara saja sudah cukup dalam menatalaksana kondisi ini., akan tetapi dari beberapa serial kasus yang dilaporkan terdapat tingkat kekambuhan yang tinggi setelah prosedur mammaplasti.1,3,37. Pilihan prosedur bedah yang dapat dilakukan adalah mastektomi subkutan dan mammaplasti. Dari sebuah penelitian metaanalisis yang dilakukan oleh Ian C Hoppe, dkk didapatkan Odd ratio dari risiko kekambuhan pasien dengan prosedur bedah dengan mamaplasti dibandingkan dengan mastektomi subkutan adalah 7. Hal ini terkait dengan pertimbangan melakukan tindakan reduksi secara meyeluruh pada jaringan payudara. Akan tetapi perlu disadari bahwa dalam pemilihan prosedur operasi, penting untuk diperhatikan adalah pertimbangan subjektif dari operator, ukuran dan bentuk payudara serta preferensi dari pasien terkait kelebihan dan kekurangan dari beberapa prosedur operasi yang ada. Selain prosedur bedah, kombinasi terapi dengan terapi hormonal juga telah dilakukan pada beberapa kasus dengan juvenile gigantomastia. Dydrogesterone dan tamoxifen merupakan pilihan pengobatan yang cukup sering digunakan. Terdapat lima serial kasus pemberian tamoxifen preoperatif dapat menekan pertumbuhan payudara. Terdapat tiga serial kasus lainnya dengan pemberian tamoxifen postoperatif yang dapat pertumbuhan payudara paska prosedur operasi. Dari serial kasus ini dosis tamoxifen yang diberikan adalah 10-40 mg per hari, dengan frekuensi pemberian yang bervariasi. Salah satu teori yang menjelaskan tentang efek tamoxifen dalam menekan pertumbuhan payudara adalah melalui penginduksian dari depolarisasi mitokondrial dan aktifasi dari caspase-9 yang memilki efek apoptosis dari sel epiteliat payudara. 57. Teori lain menjelaskan adanya efek dari aktifasi mammary serine protease inhibitor-5 yang merupakan tumor supresor yang kuat. 58 Dari beberapa penelitian
  29. 29. yang telah dilakukan rekomendasi dari lama pemberian dari tamoxifen dalam memberikan efek penekanan pada pertumbuhan payudara adalah 4-6 bulan. 3,35,37. Dalam pemberian terapi hormonal pada pasien paska tindakan operasi perlu dipertimbangkan pula efek samping berupa hiperplasia endometrium, kemerahan pada wajah, peningkatan trombosis vena, dan perubahan kepadatan tulang 2, 59. Permasalahan psikologis juga merupakan hal yang harus diperhatikan, mengingat usia awitan dari juvenile gigantomastia adalah pada usia remaja. Dari beberapa penelitian yang telah dilakukan pada remaja paska tindakan prosedur reduksi payudara, didaptkan 90% pasien menunjukkan kepuasan dari prosedur operasi yang dilakukan dan dapat mengembalikan kepercayaan diri yang sempat hilang. 63. Berdasarkan penelitian metaanalisis yang dilakukan oleh Hoppe, dkk. Tidak ditemukannya risiko kematian pasien dengan juvenile gigantomstia. Prognosis dari kondisi ini lebih terkait dengan kualitas hidup pasien dan risiko kekambuhan di kemudian hari. Data ini dapat menyokong prognosis Quo ad vitam pada pasien adalah Bonam. Quo ad functionam pada pasien adalah dubia. Hal ini dilandaskan pada beberapa perimbangan berupa risiko kekambuhan, efek samping yang muncul akibat penggunaan terapi hormonal, kemungkinan menyusui dikemudian hari. Terkait dengan kemungkinan menyusui dikemudian hari, Brzozowski, dkk menemukan bahwa paska tindakan mamomplasti 30% pasien yang dapat sukses menyusui, 17.9% pasien tidak dapat menyusui dan 52,6% pasien lainnya menolak untuk menyusui. Oleh sebab itu, sangat penting untuk menjelaskan kepada pasien terhadap adanya risiko ketidakmampuan menyusui dikemudian hari. PENUTUP Terima kasih saya ucapkan kepada Ketua Bagian Kesehatan Anak FK UNSRI, Ketua KSM Kesehatan Anak RSUP, Koordinator Program Studi Sp.1 Kesehatan Anak, terutama Supervisor Subbagian Alergi-immunologi dr.Yusmala Helmy, Sp.A(K), dr.R.A. Myrna Alia, SpA(K) dan dr. Edy Novery, SpA yang telah banyak membimbing dan memberikan kesempatan kepada saya untuk mengajukan laporan kasus ini.
  30. 30. DAFTAR PUSTAKA 1. Harsarapama PP, Dewi YA, Purwanto B, Permana AD. Penyakit Kimura Parotis. jsk [Internet]. 2016 Dec 1 [cited 2020 Mar 11];2(2). Available from: http://jurnal.unpad.ac.id/jsk_ikm/article/view/11263 2. Osuch-Wójcikiewicz E, Bruzgielewicz A, Lachowska M, Wasilewska A, Niemczyk K. Kimura’s Disease in a Caucasian Female: A Very Rare Cause of Lymphadenopathy. Case Reports in Otolaryngology. 2014;2014:1–4. 3. Dhingra H, Nagpal R, Baliyan A, Alva SR. KIMURA DISEASE : CASE REPORT AND BRIEF REVIEW OF LITERATURE. Medicine and Pharmacy Reports [Internet]. 2018 Aug 2 [cited 2020 Mar 11]; Available from: https://www.medpharmareports.com/index.php/mpr/article/view/1030 4. Gurram P, Chandran S, Parthasarathy P, Thiagarajan M, Ramakrishnan K. KIMURA’S disease – An E[X]clusive condition. Ann Maxillofac Surg. 2019;9(1):183. 5. Rajesh A, Prasanth T, Naga Sirisha V, Azmi M. Kimura’s disease: A case presentation of postauricular swelling. Niger J Clin Pract. 2016;19(6):827. 6. Fouda MA, Gheith O, Refaie A, El-Saeed M, Bakr A, Wafa E, Abdelraheem M, Sobh M. Kimura Disease: A Case Report and Review of the Literature with A New Management Protocol. International Journal of Nephrology. 2010;2010:1–4.
  31. 31. 7. Oehadian A. Pendekatan Diagnosis Limfadenopati. 2013;40(10):6. 8. Bazemore AW. Lymphadenopathy and Malignancy. 2002;66(11):8. 9. Gaddey HL, Riegel AM. Unexplained Lymphadenopathy: Evaluation and Differential Diagnosis. 2016;94(11):8. 10. Zhang G, Li X, Sun G, Cao Y, Gao N, Qi W. Clinical analysis of Kimura’s disease in 24 cases from China. BMC Surg. 2020 Dec;20(1):1. 11. Kj S. Kimura’s Disease: Diagnostic Challenge and Treatment Modalities. 2014;69(6):3.

