Profil Peserta Didik dan Matriks Perencanaan Program Kebutuhan Khusus

PROFIL PESERTA DIDIK BERKEBUTUHAN KHUSUS
Meningkatkan kompetensi guru dalam menganalisis hasil asesmen dan menindaklanjutinya dengan penyusunan profil peserta didi...
Peta Kompetensi
Skenario Pelatihan
Kegiatan Pembelajaran 1
Kompetensi Peserta diklat memiliki kompetensi dalam merumuskan rekomendasi pembelajaran berbasis asesmen bagi peserta didik berkebutuhan khusus.
INDIKATOR PENCAPAIAN KOMPETENSI Menganalisis laporan asesmen peserta didik berkebutuhan khusus Menerapkan prosedur merumus...
Tujuan • Pembelajaran dapat diikuti oleh peserta didik. • Pembelajaran untuk mengembangkan potensi 1 2 • Kekhususan • Kebu...
Kegiatan Pembelajaran 2
Peserta diklat memiliki kompetensi dalam merumuskan profil peserta didik berkebutuhan khusus berbasis asesmen. Kompeten si
INDIKATOR PENCAPAIAN KOMPETENSI Merumuskan profil PDBK Mengidentifikasi dimensi profil PDBK berbasis asesmen
Merumuskan Rekomendasi • Keabsahan • Kebutuhan Prosedur analisis laporan hasil asesmen • Merumuskan Target • Jenis Kekhususan • Implikasi (analisis kualitatif) MERUMUSKAN REKOMENDASI
Lembar Kerja 1 • KAJILAH SEBUAH DOKUMEN HASIL ASESMEN PESERTA DIDIK BERKEBUTUHAN KHUSUS! 2.TENTUKAN BENTUK PROFIL PESERTA DIDIK YANG AKAN DIGUNAKAN!
3. BUATLAH PROFIL PESERT DIDIK BERDASARKAN DOKUMEN HASIL ASESMEN, DENGAN RINCIAN SEBAGAI BERIKUT! • BUAT IDENTITAS PESERTA...
Kegiatan Pembelajaran 3
Peserta diklat memiliki kompetensi dalam menerapkan layanan pembelajaran berbasis asesmenn pada PDBK Kompeten si
INDIKATOR PENCAPAIAN KOMPETENSI Merumuskan kebutuhan layanan pembelajaran peserta didik berkebutuhan khusus Melaksanakan tatakelola pembelajaran peserta didik berkebutuhan khusus
KEBUTUHAN PEMBELAJARAN PDBK • Dasar penyusunan Planning Matrix • Prosedur penyusunan planning Matrix • Disi aktual PDBK da...
TATAKELOLA PDBK
LEMBAR KERJA 2 Kajilah sebuah dokumen hasil asesmen peserta didik berkebutuhan khusus! Jika dokumen tidak diperoleh, asums...
MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM
TERIMA KASIH
MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM
Profil Peserta Didik dan Matriks Perencanaan Program Kebutuhan Khusus

18 views

Published on

Profil Peserta Didik dan Matriks Perencanaan Program Kebutuhan Khusus

Published in: Education
Profil Peserta Didik dan Matriks Perencanaan Program Kebutuhan Khusus

  1. 1. PROFIL PESERTA DIDIK BERKEBUTUHAN KHUSUS MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM
  2. 2. Meningkatkan kompetensi guru dalam menganalisis hasil asesmen dan menindaklanjutinya dengan penyusunan profil peserta didik dan matriks perencanaan pengembangan komampuan peserta didik berkebutuhan khusus. Tujuan MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM
  3. 3. Peta Kompetensi MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM
  4. 4. Skenario Pelatihan MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM
  5. 5. Kegiatan Pembelajaran 1 MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM
  6. 6. Kompetensi Peserta diklat memiliki kompetensi dalam merumuskan rekomendasi pembelajaran berbasis asesmen bagi peserta didik berkebutuhan khusus. MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM
  7. 7. INDIKATOR PENCAPAIAN KOMPETENSI Menganalisis laporan asesmen peserta didik berkebutuhan khusus Menerapkan prosedur merumuskan rekomendasi layanan pembelajaran peserta didik berkebutuhan khusus MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM
  8. 8. Tujuan • Pembelajaran dapat diikuti oleh peserta didik. • Pembelajaran untuk mengembangkan potensi 1 2 • Kekhususan • Kebutuhan • Membaca • Berhitung • Menulis 3 4 Pembelajaran akomodatif Analisis laporan asesmen peserta didik asesmen Asesmen perkembangan Asesmen akademik MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM
  9. 9. Kegiatan Pembelajaran 2 MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM
  10. 10. Peserta diklat memiliki kompetensi dalam merumuskan profil peserta didik berkebutuhan khusus berbasis asesmen. Kompeten si MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM
  11. 11. INDIKATOR PENCAPAIAN KOMPETENSI Merumuskan profil PDBK Mengidentifikasi dimensi profil PDBK berbasis asesmen MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM
  12. 12. Merumuskan Rekomendasi • Keabsahan • Kebutuhan Prosedur analisis laporan hasil asesmen • Merumuskan Target • Jenis Kekhususan • Implikasi (analisis kualitatif) MERUMUSKAN REKOMENDASI MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM
  13. 13. Lembar Kerja 1 • KAJILAH SEBUAH DOKUMEN HASIL ASESMEN PESERTA DIDIK BERKEBUTUHAN KHUSUS! 2.TENTUKAN BENTUK PROFIL PESERTA DIDIK YANG AKAN DIGUNAKAN! MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM
  14. 14. 3. BUATLAH PROFIL PESERT DIDIK BERDASARKAN DOKUMEN HASIL ASESMEN, DENGAN RINCIAN SEBAGAI BERIKUT! • BUAT IDENTITAS PESERTA DIDIK • URAIKAN POTENSI YANG DIMILIKI PESERTA DIDIK SAAT INI • URAIKAN KEMAMPUAN PESERTA DIDIK SAAT INI • URAIKAN BAGIAN-BAGIAN YANG HARUS DIKEMBANGKAN PESERTA DIDIK • URAIKAN IMPLIKASI • DAN KEBUTUHAN PESERTA DIDIK AGAR DAPAT BERKEMBANG OPTIMAL MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM
  15. 15. Kegiatan Pembelajaran 3 MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM
  16. 16. Peserta diklat memiliki kompetensi dalam menerapkan layanan pembelajaran berbasis asesmenn pada PDBK Kompeten si MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM
  17. 17. INDIKATOR PENCAPAIAN KOMPETENSI Merumuskan kebutuhan layanan pembelajaran peserta didik berkebutuhan khusus Melaksanakan tatakelola pembelajaran peserta didik berkebutuhan khusus MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM
  18. 18. KEBUTUHAN PEMBELAJARAN PDBK • Dasar penyusunan Planning Matrix • Prosedur penyusunan planning Matrix • Disi aktual PDBK dan dituangkan pada tabel yang telah dibuat. Mengkatagorikan data hasil asesmen berdasarkan jenis hambatan/kelainan PDBK • Membuat tabel pemetaan PDBK berdasarkan hambatan sesuai dengan temuan asesmen • Menuangkan temuan kondisi aktual karakter PDBK pada tabel pemetaan yang telah dibuat • Menganalisis dampak temuan kondisi aktual PDBK dan dituangkan pada tabel yang telah dibuat • Menganalisis strategi layanan pada setiap temuan kondisi actual PDBK MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM
  19. 19. TATAKELOLA PDBK MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM
  20. 20. LEMBAR KERJA 2 Kajilah sebuah dokumen hasil asesmen peserta didik berkebutuhan khusus! Jika dokumen tidak diperoleh, asumsikan peserta didik yang berangkutan mengalami lamban belajar! Buatlah matriks perencanaan program pengambangan peserta didik berkebutuhan khusus berdasarkan dokumen hasil asesmen, dengan rincian sebagai berikut • Buat identitas peserta • Lengkapi tabel berikut MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM
  21. 21. MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM
  22. 22. TERIMA KASIH MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM
  23. 23. MATRIKS PERENCANAAN PROGRAM

