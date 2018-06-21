7. evaluation(3)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FMP Evaluation Jack Garner
Production Process Evaluation
Research • The strengths of my research was that I looked at a lot of different magazines to get an idea of how to layout ...
Planning • The strengths of my planning was that it helped me decide my idea I went through different ideas such as a film...
Time Management • I managed my time well even though I didn’t get my project in on time I feel as though if I had extra ti...
Technical Qualities Both of these have bold noticeable titles and they both have a main character from a recent and popula...
Aesthetic Qualities My cover looks good its creative and eye catching and bold it has a recognisable character as the main...
Audience Appeal It appeals to my audience because its bold and has a very recognisable character as the main focus from a ...
Peer Feedback
Feedback 1 • What did you like about the product? Its eye catching and I like tomb raider • What improvements could have b...
Feedback 2 • What did you like about the product? – I like the bold title and the colours and I like tomb raider picture a...
Feedback 3 • What did you like about the product? Its very current and up to date and its something I would pickup off the...
Peer Feedback Summary • What do you agree with from your peer feedback? I agree that it is eye catching and bold and maybe...
Peer Feedback Summary I would change the size of the advertisement because its very large and in the way of everything else
