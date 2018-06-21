5. pre production(3)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Pre-Production Jack Garner
  2. 2. Style sheet Top Gaming Top Gaming Top Gaming Top Gaming I wanted quite bold colours to stand out but I think the green and black will stand out the most I like these fonts because they are all eye catching and bold but the one I like the best is the second one as it’s the most unique
  3. 3. Layout 1 Top Gaming
  4. 4. Layout 2 Top Gaming
  5. 5. Software and resources Software Resources Photoshop Google.com Power point 1001fonts.com Chrome/Fire Fox
  6. 6. Contingency Planning Potential Issue Solution losing data back up data in multiple places software quits unexpectedly keep regularly saving time frame unrealistic stick to deadlines and do extra work outside of lessons images being blurry get high quality images idea too ambitious have a realistic goal
  7. 7. Health and Safety Potential Issue How will the issue be avoided? Strain on eyes Take breaks every so often Turn down brightness on monitor Back ache sit on your chair properly Computer overheating make sure fan is clear so computer can cool itself Damage to equipment make sure not to have liquids near a computer that can spill Dehydrations or hunger make sure to eat and drink regularly
  8. 8. Schedule Day Plan of Action Resources Required Day 1  find images  Google Day 2  Start on front page  Photoshop  Google Day 3  work on front page  Photoshop  Google Day 4  finish front page  Photoshop  Google Day 5  find images  Google Day 6  start on double page  Photoshop  Google Day 7  work on double page  Photoshop  Google Day 8  Finish double page  Photoshop  Google

