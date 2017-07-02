урок на конкурс новатор

НОМІНАЦІЯ Розробки уроків, системи уроків з використанням ІКТ Методичні матеріали з інтегрування змісту випереджаючої осві...
2  розвивати обчислювальні навички та мову учнів;  виховувати старанність, бажання працювати творчо, свідоместавлення до...
3 Літераторами, громадськими діячами, науковцями були дядько (брат матері ‒ Михайло Дрогоманов), його дружина. Але найзнам...
4 Учитель літератури. Зробимо художній аналіз поезії (заповнення таблиці) «Як дитиною бувало» ‒ образ мужньої, сильної дух...
5 «Мрія». (Учні читають напам’ять вірш). «Мрії» ‒ роздуми над поезією. Неповторний світ дитинства(на картках) ‒ Про що мрі...
6 Трапилося нещастя: в Лесі перемерзли ніжки , потім застуда. Ми з чоловіком навіть не здогадувалися, що в майбутньому це ...
7 Із прямокутного листа картону розміром 8 3 4 м на 3 1 1 м при всіх його кутах вирізали рівні квадрати 2 1 м. Чому дорівн...
8 8 30 32. Леся Українка: Моя мати постійно супроводжувала мене різними мальовничими місцями України. Я зустрічалася з від...
9 характеризують явища та предмети) метафори — не колишуться вітрила, колихає море, золото спадає (малюють романтичну карт...
10 Відповідь: б)1 5. Назвати географічні назви,які зустрічалися протягом уроку:держави,міста(Сурамі,Ялта,Крим,Україна,Груз...
11 Додаток 2 Додаток 3 Додаток 4
12 Додаток 5 Додаток 6
13 Додаток 7 Додаток 8
14 Додаток 9 Додаток 10
15 Додаток 11 Додаток 12
16 Додаток 13 Додаток 14
17 Додаток 15 Додаток 16
18 Додаток 17 Додаток 18
19 Додаток 19 Додаток 20
20 Додаток 21 Додаток22
21 Висновки щодо практичного застосування даного досвіду та його результативності. Сучасні учні стають все більш мобільним...
22 навичок спілкування та контактувати між собою. Формування життєвих навичок, тобто вміння керувати собою, творчо розв’яз...
  1. 1. НОМІНАЦІЯ Розробки уроків, системи уроків з використанням ІКТ Методичні матеріали з інтегрування змісту випереджаючої освіти у навчально-виховнийпроцес вчителів - предметників Братського НВК «ЗОШ І-ІІІ ст.- ДНЗ» виконавчого комітету Покровської селищної ради Дніпропетровськоїобласті Дубнюк Зої Іванівни Бацвін Ярослави Євгенівни План-конспект інтегрованого уроку (виховання особистості, яка творить, сприймає зміни, нововведення). Творчість Лесі Українки через призму математики (ділення звичайних дробів ) у 6 класі (поезії «Як дитиною, бувало», «Мрії», «Тиша морська») (Додаток 1) На дошці вислів: Не достатньо мати лише добрий розум, головне – це добре застосовувати його. Р. Декарт Під портретом Лесі Українки слова: «Я маю в серці те, що не вмирає» (Додаток 2, Додаток 3) Мета:  Закріпити знання алгоритму виконання дії ділення звичайних дробів, мішаних чисел та натурального числа на дріб; сприяти активізації розумової діяльності з використанням ІКТ;
  2. 2. 2  розвивати обчислювальні навички та мову учнів;  виховувати старанність, бажання працювати творчо, свідоместавлення до навчання;  закріпити знання учнів про життєвий та творчий шлях Лесі Українки;  удосконалювати навички виразного читання напам’ять;  прищеплювати любов до літератури;  виховувати почуття співпереживання, прагнення бути мужнім, впевненим, цілеспрямованим, волелюбним, як і Леся Українка Відео « Волинський ліс» (Додаток 4) Учитель математики. Будь – яка робота виконується легше, якщо гарний настрій. Тому перед початком роботи посміхніться, і починаємо працювати. Вчитель української Усміхнися всім навколо: небу, сонцю, квітам,людям. І тоді обов’язково День тобі – веселим буде! ОЧІКУВАННЯ(дерево очікувань:окремо математика,л-ра) 1. Оголошення теми, мети уроку - Закріпити знання алгоритму виконання дій додавання, віднімання, множення та ділення звичайних дробів; - розвивати обчислювальні навички та мову учнів - закріпити знання учнів про життя та творчість Лесі Українки -удосконалювати навички виразного читання напам’ять,інсценувати. ОЦІНЮВАННЯ (самооцінювання) 3.Актуалізація опорних знань учнів? У нашім класі на дошці З портрета дивиться на нас Відома поетеса. Це гордість нашої землі. Нескорена, незламна Леся. Відео(про Волинь - край , де народилася Леся Українка)- закінчується Слово надається бібліографу, який нагадає нам основні факти з життя та творчості Лесі Українки (На дошці — хронологічна таблиця, за якою бібліограф будує свою розповідь.) Презентація про Лесю (Додаток 5 – 10) Велика українська поетеса Леся Українка народилася --- лютого -------- року. Народилася на чарівній Волині у дворянській сім’ї ‒ Олени та Петра Косачів. Родина Косачів була незвичайною, адже дала світові кількох письменників. Мати ‒ письменниця Олена Пчілка (оповідання «Сосонка»). МИ
  3. 3. 3 Літераторами, громадськими діячами, науковцями були дядько (брат матері ‒ Михайло Дрогоманов), його дружина. Але найзнаменитішою стала, звичайно... Леся була привітною і допитливою дівчинкою, чутливою до краси, жвавою і веселою. "Hаша Леся" - говоpимо пpосто і звично, ніби пpо найдоpожчу, найближчу і pідну людину. Обpаз Лесі Укpаїнки входить у життя з пеpшими піснями й віpшами, пеpшими дpукованими pядками, полонить сеpце своєю великою любов'ю до наpоду, мужністю і величчю, своєю незламною силою. На екрані мультимедійна презентація ПРО ЛЕСЮ Учитель літератури. І так, ви згадали основні моменти з життя та творчості Лесі Українки доньки Прометея. Учитель математики. А зараз ви розв’яжете деякі задачі , відповіді на них будуть пов’язані з життям та творчістю Лесі Українки. Стежте за хронологічною таблицею на дошці. ПРОБЛЕМНО-ПОШУКОВІ ЗАВДАННЯ Учитель математики. (Додаток 11) ЗАДАЧА 1 Виділіть цілу і дробову частини дробу 1871 46777 . Чому дорівнює ціла частина дробу? (25) Вкажіть чисельник (2) і знаменник (1871) отриманого дробу. (Відповідь 25 лютого 1871 р) написати на хронологічній таблиці Учитель літератури. Що ми отримали за поєднання чисел? Відповіді учнів .Велика українська поетеса Леся Українка народилася 25 лютого 1871 року Учитель математики. А тепер поєднаємо математику з літературою. Творчим домашнім завданням було скласти акровірш. (Учні зачитують складені акровірші). Самооцінка. Проект «Теорія літератури»(Що таке акровірш) Ми всі чудові математики. Розв’язувати різні вправи вміємо. І на запитання вчителя Як найскоріше відповідь даємо. Люблю ж бо вчити математику. Ерудитом прагну стати. Складати акровірші також навчуся Якщо буду плідно працювати. Ми веселі й жартівливі. Ранком робимо зарядку. І ніколи не нудьгуємо Якщо щось і не в порядку. Слухання поезії «Як дитиною бувало»(40секунд) Д-з - Вірш «Як дитиною бувало»(напам’ять)-1-2 учні пісня у виконанні козачого хору(музика Віктора Захарченка)-2хв.30сек
  4. 4. 4 Учитель літератури. Зробимо художній аналіз поезії (заповнення таблиці) «Як дитиною бувало» ‒ образ мужньої, сильної духом дівчинки. Робота з підручником ст. 57 Словничок: епіграма ‒ невеликий вірш, що висміює когось Виразне читання поезії учнями Бесіда ‒ На які частини можна умовно поділити поезію? (1 фізичний біль дитини; 2‒ незламний дух) ‒ Які риси характеру ліричної героїні виявляються в поезії? (гордість, стійкість, витривалість, терплячість) Лірична героїня − забуває гордість боїться образити сміхом схильна до прощення − В яких словах вміщено головну думку поезії? Головна думка: „ Щоб не плакать, я сміюсь, плачу я, щоб не сміятись” (протиставлення думок, зміна поглядів ліричної героїні) − Як називається твір письменника, який, по суті, розкриває біографію самого автора? (автобіографічний) − Що можна додати до нашої таблиці про характер Леся? − Риси характеру – це вроджені якості, дарунок долі чи потрібно їх розвивати? . Найкраще поетеса розкриває свій внутрішній світ у своїх творах. ‒ Яка ж вона Леся Українка? перебування Україна Полісся Крим Єгипет Грузія риси характеру родина дворянська Інтелігентна,освічена діяльність поет музикант лінгвіст автор підручника перекладач Учитель літератури. Домашнім завданням було вивчити вірш Лесі Українки
  5. 5. 5 «Мрія». (Учні читають напам’ять вірш). «Мрії» ‒ роздуми над поезією. Неповторний світ дитинства(на картках) ‒ Про що мріє дитина в дитинстві? ‒ Якого кольору бувають мрії? (творчі роботи учнів). Малюнки,міні-твори Бесіда: ‒ Чому вірш називається «Мрії»? ‒ Які її мрії? «Асоціативне гроно» дивне принци, королівни МРІЇ казка (неповторність дитинства) завжди перемагати ‒ Які автобіографічні риси поетеси відображені в поезії? ‒ Хто сильніший ‒ переможець чи переможений? Чому? На чиєму боці ви? Випишіть художні засоби епітети любі роки, надзвичайний, дивний вік, горді переможці метафори душа бажала, укритітаємницею, розум очарували, погляд спускався ВИПЕРЕДЖУЮЧІ ЗАВДАННЯ(УЧНІ) . Учитель літератури. Після вечері сім’я збиралася в батьківському кабінеті. Це була невелика, зі смаком опоряджена кімната ‒ улюблене місце дітей і дорослих. На стіні, у вишитих Ольгою Петрівною рушниках, висів портрет Шевченка з пишними козацькимивусами, в пальті і чорній смушевій шапці, а далі ‒ фото господарів, рідних, знайомих та самої Ольги Петрівни ‒ в довгому білому платті, з трояндою на грудях. Учитель математики. (Додаток 12) Скільки років було маленькій Лесі, яка одного разу на Водохрещення (коли саме?) вона пішла святити воду? Це була застуда, в майбутньому – хвороба на все життя. Дати відповідь ви зможете тоді, коли розв’яжити задачу 2 Знайдіть площу прямокутника, сторони якого дорівнюють 3 1 1 м і 2 1 4 м. (Відповідь 6) Учитель літератури. Згадує мати Лесі ‒ Олена Пчілка(інсценування) Мати: Моя донька, Лесенька, з дитинства була хворобливою дитиною. Коли їй було 6 років, ми вийшли до річки святить воду. Це було саме на Водохреща. (В 1881 року Леся в Луцьку пішла на річку подивитися, як святять воду, і в неї дуже померзли ноги. Скоро по тому… вона заслабла… Вважали, що то в Лесі гострий ревматизм… Однак од тої пори треба датувати початок Лесеної, як сама жартуючи називала ( мала настільки сильну волю, що могла жартувати і з таких речей ), "тридцятилітньої війни” з туберкульозу, бо то був не гостриї ревматизм, а початок туберкульозу кістки в нозі, що на деякий час пригас, а потім розгорівся знову.)
  6. 6. 6 Трапилося нещастя: в Лесі перемерзли ніжки , потім застуда. Ми з чоловіком навіть не здогадувалися, що в майбутньому це буде хвороба на все життя. Леся страждала від страшних болів, мовчки переносила операції. До школи, звісно, ходити не могла. Тому навчалася вдома з нашою допомогою. Учитель математики. Наступне завдання таке. У кожного на парті завдання знайти значення виразу та периметр шестикутника. Задача 3. Обчисліть значення виразу 2 4 1 1       + 16 7 8 (Додаток 13) (Відповідь 10) Задача 4. Знайдіть периметршестикутника, кожна сторона якого дорівнює 2 1 1 см. (Додаток 14) Відповідь 9 Учитель літератури. Як ви поєднаєте дані числа з творчістю Л.Українки? Родина була великою. Ось так згадує Лесю її сестра ‒ Ольга(інсценування) Сестра Ольга: Леся була молодшою від мене, але з дитинства була бойовим дівчиськом, верховодила навіть у хлоп’ячому гурті. Вона мала чудові здібності, оволоділа , оволоділа 10 мовами, історією, літературою. Пам’ятаю, як ми з батьком збиралися у великій кімнаті, Леся грала на фортепіано, сама навіть писала музику. А коли заарештували нашу тітку Єлю, Леся написала свій перший вірш «Надія». А мама запропонувала їй обрати псевдонім ‒ Леся Українка. Майбутній поетесі було лише 9 років. ФІЗКУЛЬТУРНА ВІКТОРИНА. (Додаток 15)  Якщо ви вважаєте, що в житті необхідні знання про дроби - підніміть вгору руки.  Якщо ви вважаєте, що Леся Українка –це псевдонім Лариси Косач - кліпніть очима та присядьте.  Якщо ви вважаєте, що урок математики розвиває логіку вашого мислення, то нахиліть голову кілька разів вперед.  Якщо ви вважаєте, що поезію «Мрія», «Як дитиною бувало»написала Леся Українка ‒ похлопайте в долоні.  Якщо ви вважаєте, що хороша дисципліна на уроці - запорука вашого успіху та знань, то зі жміть і розіжміть пальці ваших рук.  Якщо на вашу думку, ви дисципліновані і уважні на уроці ,то зробіть кругові рухи головою вліво-вправо.  Якщо ви вважаєте, що, щоб бути здоровими, потрібно займатися спортом, то зробіть вдих і видих. Учитель літератури. Чи була звичайною дитиною Леся в дитинстві?Що їй вдалося навчитися раніше,чим одноліткам? Відповіді: у 4р-навчилася читати, у 5-писати, у 6-шити ,вишивати. Учитель математики. (Додаток 16) А зараз розв’яжіть задачу 5
  7. 7. 7 Із прямокутного листа картону розміром 8 3 4 м на 3 1 1 м при всіх його кутах вирізали рівні квадрати 2 1 м. Чому дорівнює площа частини листа, що залишилася? (Відповідь 6 5 4 , 4р, 5р, 6р) Учитель літератури. "3 — зайвий"(на картках) (Додаток 17) лихо, бувало, сиділо признавалась, сміялась, топталась драма, епіграма, телеграма промовляли люто, зброя сміху, зірватись має епіграма Римування(на картках) (Додаток 18) -Добери риму з поезій сонце — віконце хвилі — білі перлиста — золотиста каміння - проміння Учитель математики. (Додаток 19) Порівняйте вірші. Веселий вірш та поезію Лесі Українки. ВЕСЕЛИЙ ВІРШ 2 15 42 42 15 37 08 5 20 20 20 38 46 0 4 20 7 08 33 20 20 20 В час гарячий полудневий Виглядаю у віконці: Ясне небо,ясне море, Ясні хмарки,ясне сонце. Певно,се країна світла Та злотистої блакиті, Певно,тут не чули зроду, Що бува негода в світі! Леся Українка «Тиша морська» Учитель літератури. (Додаток 20) Віднови рядок за приголосними ТШМРСЬК ( Тиша морська) КДТНБВЛ (Як дитиною, бувало) ЩБНПЛКТЬСМЛСЬ (Щоб не плакать, я сміялась) Учитель математики. Математично-літературна ігротека Лічилка 2 12 46, 48 3 06. 33 1 102,
  8. 8. 8 8 30 32. Леся Українка: Моя мати постійно супроводжувала мене різними мальовничими місцями України. Я зустрічалася з відомими людьми — цікавими. Через важку хворобу мені довелося побувати на лікуванні в Єгипті, Криму, Грузії. Я бачила чудові місця, насолоджувалася теплим сонечком, писала свої твори про українців, про відомих героїв інших країн. Мені здавалося, що все це — моя душа, моє життя. Мені не було боляче, наснагу і підтримку я відчувала завжди. Ні! Я жива! Я буду вічно жити! Я в серці маю те, що не вмирає! Учитель літератури. Я бачу, що ви любите читати вірші, а значить, поезія торкається вашої душі. То ж в чому сила поетичного слова Лесі Українки? Учні складають асоціативний кущ «Я маю в серці те, що не вмирає». (Волелюбність, справедливість, людяність, доброта, мужність, сміливість, любов до природи, любов до рідного краю, любов до мами, до рідної оселі). Змістово-пошукова діяльність Аудіокнига «Тиша морська»(шум моря) "Тиша морська" — образ ліричної героїні в поезії Учитель літератури. - Хто бував у Криму? - Чим приваблює Крим людей? Демонстрація слайдів про Крим, Чорне море, Ялту Леся Українка , як ви знаєте, хворіла, тому лікарі радили їй частіше перебувати в місцевостях із теплим сухим кліматом. Таким благодатним краєм є Крим. Саме там, у Євпаторії, видатна поетеса проводила багато часу. Спостерігала за чарівною природою і викладала свої незабутні враження в поетичні рядки. Так Леся Українка пише цикл поезій "Кримські спогади", які присвячує братові. Виразне читання поезії - Які враження від цієї поезії? Художній паспорт поезії Назва поезії "Тиша морська" Історія написання Перебування у Криму, цикл віршів "Кримські спогади" Тема опис краси моря в період затишшя; прагнення протистояти морським життєвим бурям Художні образи лірична героїня - вразлива, має поетичну душу, романтична чутлива до краси світу рішуча, смілива, волелюбна Художні засоби епітети — час полудневий, ясне небо, ясне сонце, злотиста блакить, світла країна (яскраво
  9. 9. 9 характеризують явища та предмети) метафори — не колишуться вітрила, колихає море, золото спадає (малюють романтичну картину морського пейзажу) повтори — ясне, ледве-ледве (привернення уваги) ласкаво-зменшувальні слова — хвилечка, човенце, весельце, віконце(надання задушевності) Головна думка (ідея) треба долати всілякі життєві труднощі, бути оптимістом Ми сьогодні захоплюємося цією талановитою жінкою, яка все життя долала свій фізичний біль. Дpугої такої, як Леся, не було, не має і не буде на світі. Леся - неповтоpна. Відpоджується деpжава Укpаїна, а pазом з нею і її наpод. Вона,наче Мавка, пpокинулась від зимового сну і каже світові устами дочки Пpометея: Hі! Я жива! Я буду вічно жити! Учень Видатні поети ніколи не залишають нас. Вони відходять у безсмертя. Не стерлась райдужна сторінка, Не вмерла пісня лісова, Безсмертна Леся Українка Була і є повік жива. Учитель математики. (Додаток 21) Задача. Всі завдання розв’язуються усно 1) Розв’яжіть рівняння а) 5 2 4 5 2 4  х (Відповідь 1) б) х: 3 1 16  (Відповідь 8) 2) Щоб дізнатися наступне число, потрібно 4000 спочатку зменшити у 2 рази, а потім на 87 (Відповідь 1913) 1 серпня 1913 року в Сурамі зупинилося серце Лесі Українки. Її тіло було перевезене до Києва поховане на Байковому кладовищі, поряд з могилами батька і брата. Учитель літератури. (Додаток 22) А зараз (якщо залишиться час) ми підсумуємо вивчене на уроці. Потрібні знавці як математики, так і української літератури. Учні виходять до дошки, вчителі ставлять їм по черзі запитання: 1. Хто був порадницею у дитинстві для Лесі Українки? (мати ,батько,дядько) 2. "Трудова книжка" учня а) зошит; б) щоденник; в) підручник; г) табель. Відповідь: щоденник. 3. Яке море згадує лірична героїня?(Чорне ,в Криму) 4. Якщо один півень закричить з усієї сили, то одна людина прокинеться. Скільки повинно закричати півнів, щоб прокинулось 4 людини? а) 4; б) 1; в)10; г)2.
  10. 10. 10 Відповідь: б)1 5. Назвати географічні назви,які зустрічалися протягом уроку:держави,міста(Сурамі,Ялта,Крим,Україна,Грузія, Єгипет,Волинь,Євпаторія , Полісся) 6. Вказати порядок днів підряд: 1. Завтра; 2. Позавчора; 3. Сьогодні; 4. Післязавтра; 5. Вчора. Відповідь: Позавчора, вчора, сьогодні, завтра, післязавтра; 7. У якому вірші Леся Українка пригадує своє дитинство?? («Як дитиною бувало».) 8. Семеро чекали восьмого 14 хвилин. Скільки хвилин витратив кожен на чекання? 9. Пpo що мріяла Леся? (завжди перемагати) 10. . Один чоловік купив три кози і заплатив 300 гривень. Запитується: по чому пішла кожна коза? (По землі) III. Підсумок уроку. Учителі підбивають підсумок уроку, цікавлячись у учнів, чи сподобався їм урок, що вони винесли з нього. Оцінювання III. Домашнє завдання: 1) до уроку позакласного читання готуєте улюблений вірш Л.Українки; 2) до уроку математики скласти числові вірші Додаток 1
  11. 11. 11 Додаток 2 Додаток 3 Додаток 4
  12. 12. 12 Додаток 5 Додаток 6
  13. 13. 13 Додаток 7 Додаток 8
  14. 14. 14 Додаток 9 Додаток 10
  15. 15. 15 Додаток 11 Додаток 12
  16. 16. 16 Додаток 13 Додаток 14
  17. 17. 17 Додаток 15 Додаток 16
  18. 18. 18 Додаток 17 Додаток 18
  19. 19. 19 Додаток 19 Додаток 20
  20. 20. 20 Додаток 21 Додаток22
  21. 21. 21 Висновки щодо практичного застосування даного досвіду та його результативності. Сучасні учні стають все більш мобільними і неухильно розширюють спектр використання засобів ІКТ, що саме враховує сучасний учитель. Технології навчання та виховання, які використано при плануванні, розробці та проведенні інтегрованого уроку з української літератури та математики в 6 класі: проектні технології, розвиваюче навчання, педагогіка творчості, інтерактивне навчання, читання та письмо для формування критичного мислення, здоров’язберігаючі технології. Які є позитивні моменти використання можливостей ІКТ на уроці? 1) Командна робота в класі та навчання (Співробітництво допомагає у вирішенні проблем). 2) Робота в групах поза класом. 3) Формування навичок мислення високого рівня:аналіз інформації і створення власного інтелектуального продукту. 4) Зростання в учнів інформаційної грамотності. Наявність діалогового режиму «учень-комп’ютер» забезпечує посилення розвитку інтелектуальних здібностей учня, відкриває нові можливості в організації спілкування, оскільки: - комп’ютер перевершує індивіда як джерело інформації завдяки обсягу бази даних; - він демонструє різні стилі спілкування і змінює їх в залежності від завдань навчання, навчальної ситуації, індивідуальних здібностей учня. Розвитокособистості, формування життєвих навичок, вміння навчатися та критично мислити і предметне навчання. Розвиток особистості, що передбачає формування впевненості у власних силах, мотивації, прищеплення
  22. 22. 22 навичок спілкування та контактувати між собою. Формування життєвих навичок, тобто вміння керувати собою, творчо розв’язувати проблеми, планувати власну кар’єру і її перебудовувати, залагоджувати конфлікти, орієнтуватися в економіці, комп’ютерних технологіях. Формування вмінь навчатися і критично мислити, зокрема пристосування своєї діяльності до типу роботи мозку, так щоб постійне навчання впродовж життя стало радісним, швидким і ефективним. Предметне навчання, яке інтегрувало різні предмети, а саме- українську літературу та математику. Наприклад, глибше зрозуміти творчість Лесі Українки можна через вивчення математики (ділення звичайних дробів). Зміна системи оцінювання на уроці (самооцінка, взаємооцінка, оцінка вчителя). Список використаних джерел 1)Сиченко В.В.Теорія і практика створення моделей інноваційного розвитку освіти регіону,-Дніпропетровськ,2009.с.52 2) Висоцька О.Є.Шляхи реалізації концепції випереджаючої освіти для сталого розвитку в освітній практиці.2012.с.38-44 3)Ожеван М. А. Інформаційні технології як фактор суспільних перетворень в Україні: зб. аналіт. доп. / [М. А. Ожеван, С. Л. Гнатюк, Т. О. Ісакова]. - К. : НІСД, 2011. - 96 с.

