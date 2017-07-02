Урок української мови 5 клас Вчитель: Садова О.О.
Кобзарем його ми звемо, Так від роду і до роду, Кожен вірш свій і поему Він присвячував народу. М.Рильський Епіграф уроку:
Тарас Григорович Шевченко (1814 - 1861)
СВЯТО ВДЯЧНІСТЬ
Присвята, Кобзар, сходить місяць, в’янути, вільний, сонце заходить, гори чорніють, бур’яни, цвях, ріднесенький, пам'ять.
Завдання уроку: - ЗНАТИ ПРАВИЛА ВЖИВАННЯ АПОСТРОФА; - ВМІТИ ПРАВИЛЬНО ВИМОВЛЯТИ І ПИСАТИ СЛОВА З АПОСТРОФОМ ТА ВІЛЬНО КОРИ...
Апостроф вимова, тверда, роздільна 1. після Б, П, В, М, Ф перед Я, Ю, Є, Ї п’ять, б’ється, бездощів’я, м’ясо, м’ята, сім’я...
Апостроф 1. після р м’якого ряска, рядно, рябий, звірячий, буря, буряк, буря, бурячиння, гарячий 2. після б, п, в, м, ф пе...
У п’ятницю , у надвечір’я, Як туманцем потягло, Сонце плавно у міжгір’я Спочивати попливло. На подвір’ячку, під в’язом, Вс...
«САДОК ВИШНЕВИЙ КОЛО ХАТИ» Т.Г.ШЕВЧЕНКО
Відредагуйте текст: Зійди в травні на Тарасову гору. І тебе зачаруют… співом солов…ї. В народі кажут…, що це єдине місце ...
Давайте перевіримо разом. Правильно буде так! Зійди в травні на Тарасову гору. І тебе зачарують співом солов’ї. В народі к...
Гра «Третій зайвий» Щоб піднятися східцями на Тарасову гору, потрібно усунути «перешкоди»: підкреслити «зайве» слово, пояс...
ВІДПОВІДЬ: 1. ОЧЕРЕТЯНЦІ, ДЕРЕВ’ЯНИЙ, РУМ’ЯНИЙ. 2. ТОНШИЙ, ЧЕРВ’ЯК, МЕНШИЙ. 3. БАТЬКО, ПРИЗЬБА, ТРАВ’ЯНИСТИЙ. 4. ЮНІСТЬ, С...
- З якою метою вживається в словах апостроф? - Перед якими буквами він ставиться? - Скільки звуків позначають тоді ці букв...
Чи важка була тема? Знати правило вживання мені потрібно для того, щоб… Який вид роботи найбільше сподобався? На уроці...
 І група – виписати поетичні рядки з апострофом; ІІ група – записати 6 прислів’їв або приказок про силу слова, в яких вжи...
×