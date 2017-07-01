конструктор уроку

І. Організація дітей до уроку ЕМОЦІЙНЕ НАЛАШТУВАННЯ 1.Вправа – енергізатор «Снігова гірка» Цільове завдання: створити пози...
 ! – Я задоволений  ? – Я стурбований  . – Я спокійний А.В.Бичівник
А.В.Бичівник
 3. Каліграфічна хвилинка - Розгляньте дерево. - Що ви знаєте про стан дерев узимку? А.В.Бичівник
 4. Словникова сторінка - Чим воно вкрите? - Що таке іній? - Запишіть нове словникове слово. - Вимовте звуки. - Назвіть б...
Іній (який?) … А.В.Бичівник
ВІРШ "ВИЙШЛИ ВРАНЦІ МИ" А.В.Бичівник
НЕ БОЇТЬСЯ ЦЯ ПТАШКА ЗИМИ, САЛО ЛЮБИТЬ ВОНА ТАК, ЯК МИ. ЖОВТА ГРУДКА ТА СИВІЇ КРИЛЬЦЯ ЗДОГАДАЛИСЯ, ХТО ЦЕ?  ІI. Актуаліза...
1) Мозковий штурм. Гра «Так - ні» 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Р – Так Т – Ні  Зв’язані за змістом речення утворюють текст А.В.Би...
Гра «Так - ні» 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Е – Так О – Ні  У тексті речення розміщені у будь-якому порядку А.В.Бичівник
Гра «Так - ні» 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 З – Так П – Ні  До тексту можна дібрати заголовок А.В.Бичівник
Гра «Так - ні» 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 П – Так Р – Ні  Речення складаються із слів А.В.Бичівник
Гра «Так - ні» 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 О – Так І – Ні  Речення виражає закінчену думку А.В.Бичівник
Гра «Так - ні» 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Д – Так В – Ні  Слова в реченні не зв’язані між собою А.В.Бичівник
Гра «Так - ні» 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 І – Так У – Ні  Слова в реченні пишуться окремо А.В.Бичівник
Гра «Так - ні» 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Р О З П О В І Д – Так Т – Ні  Перше слово у реченні завжди пишеться з великої буквиА....
Гра «Так - ні» 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Н – Так М – Ні  В кінці речення завжди ставиться розділовий знак А.В.Бичівник
Гра «Так - ні» 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 І – Так У – Ні  За інтонацією речення бувають окличні і неокличні А.В.Бичівник
Гра «Так - ні» 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Р О З П О В І Д Н І А.В.Бичівник
РОЗПОВІДНІ РЕЧЕННЯ. РОЗДІЛОВІ ЗНАКИ В КІНЦІ РОЗПОВІДНИХ РЕЧЕНЬ. ЖИТТЯ ПТАХІВ ВЗИМКУ.  ІІІ. Повідомлення теми уроку та очі...
Дізнаємося: • Які речення називаються розповідними? • Як правильно пишеться і вимовляється слово: “іній” Навчимося: • Розп...
А) Цілевизначення. Робота в парах Вправа «Снігова куля» Будемо знати Будемо вміти А.В.Бичівник
 красиво, Як, у, взимку, лісі  пора року, Яка, зображена  земля, ковдрою, вкрилась, Білою . ? ! Мовно-логічне завданняМ...
Як красиво взимку у лісі!Як красиво взимку у лісі! Яка пора року зображена?Яка пора року зображена? Білою ковдрою вкрил...
Як красиво взимку у лісі!Як красиво взимку у лісі! А.В.Бичівник
Гімнастика для очей(Згідно державних санітарних правил і норм) «Оченята роблять вправи» А.В.Бичівник
У ЧЕРВОНІМ ФАРТУШКУ ПТАХ СТРИБАЄ ПО СНІЖКУ І ЗАПИТУЄ СИНИЧКУ: ДЕ НАЙБЛИЖЧА ГОДІВНИЧКА? ІV. Сприйняття й осмислення нового ...
Фізкультхвилинка (Згідно державних санітарних правил і норм) А.В.Бичівник
V. Закріплення та систематизація знань. Цільові завдання: розвивати вміння визначати розповідні речення у мовленні, навичк...
«СЬКІАЇНУКР РТИПАКА» А.В.Бичівник
ВІДЕО Хвилинка – милування «Зимові Карпати» А.В.Бичівник
В КАРПАТАХ ЛИНЕ ДИВНИЙ ЗВУК: ТУК-ТУК-ТУК! ТУК-ТУК-ТУК! ГОСТРИЙ ДЗЬОБ, ЯК МОЛОТОК: ТУК-ТУК-ТУК! ЦОК-ЦОК-ЦОК! БУДЕ ЯЛИЦЯМ ПО...
Інструктаж щодо виконання домашнього завдання: вправа 234 (ст..91), вивчити правило на ст.. 90. А.В.Бичівник
РЕФЛЕКСІЯ VІ. Підбиття підсумків навчальної діяльності. Цільові завдання: формувати ціннісне ставлення учнів до ново засво...
? – не все зрозумів, потрібна допомога; . - урок сподобався; ! – все зрозумів, було цікаво. А.В.Бичівник
конструктор уроку

  1. 1. І. Організація дітей до уроку ЕМОЦІЙНЕ НАЛАШТУВАННЯ 1.Вправа – енергізатор «Снігова гірка» Цільове завдання: створити позитивний емоційний настрій уроку. А.В.Бичівник
  2. 2.  ! – Я задоволений  ? – Я стурбований  . – Я спокійний А.В.Бичівник
  3. 3. А.В.Бичівник
  4. 4.  3. Каліграфічна хвилинка - Розгляньте дерево. - Що ви знаєте про стан дерев узимку? А.В.Бичівник
  5. 5.  4. Словникова сторінка - Чим воно вкрите? - Що таке іній? - Запишіть нове словникове слово. - Вимовте звуки. - Назвіть букви. - Скільки складів у слові? - Чи можна його перенести з рядка в рядок? Чому? - Доберіть до слова його ознаки. Запишіть.А.В.Бичівник
  6. 6. Іній (який?) … А.В.Бичівник
  7. 7. ВІРШ "ВИЙШЛИ ВРАНЦІ МИ" А.В.Бичівник
  8. 8. НЕ БОЇТЬСЯ ЦЯ ПТАШКА ЗИМИ, САЛО ЛЮБИТЬ ВОНА ТАК, ЯК МИ. ЖОВТА ГРУДКА ТА СИВІЇ КРИЛЬЦЯ ЗДОГАДАЛИСЯ, ХТО ЦЕ?  ІI. Актуалізація опорних знань. Цільове завдання: активізувати опорні знання учнів про текст та речення, щоб полегшити процес сприйняття нового матеріалу. А.В.Бичівник
  9. 9. 1) Мозковий штурм. Гра «Так - ні» 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Р – Так Т – Ні  Зв’язані за змістом речення утворюють текст А.В.Бичівник
  10. 10. Гра «Так - ні» 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Е – Так О – Ні  У тексті речення розміщені у будь-якому порядку А.В.Бичівник
  11. 11. Гра «Так - ні» 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 З – Так П – Ні  До тексту можна дібрати заголовок А.В.Бичівник
  12. 12. Гра «Так - ні» 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 П – Так Р – Ні  Речення складаються із слів А.В.Бичівник
  13. 13. Гра «Так - ні» 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 О – Так І – Ні  Речення виражає закінчену думку А.В.Бичівник
  14. 14. Гра «Так - ні» 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Д – Так В – Ні  Слова в реченні не зв’язані між собою А.В.Бичівник
  15. 15. Гра «Так - ні» 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 І – Так У – Ні  Слова в реченні пишуться окремо А.В.Бичівник
  16. 16. Гра «Так - ні» 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Р О З П О В І Д – Так Т – Ні  Перше слово у реченні завжди пишеться з великої буквиА.В.Бичівник
  17. 17. Гра «Так - ні» 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Н – Так М – Ні  В кінці речення завжди ставиться розділовий знак А.В.Бичівник
  18. 18. Гра «Так - ні» 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 І – Так У – Ні  За інтонацією речення бувають окличні і неокличні А.В.Бичівник
  19. 19. Гра «Так - ні» 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Р О З П О В І Д Н І А.В.Бичівник
  20. 20. РОЗПОВІДНІ РЕЧЕННЯ. РОЗДІЛОВІ ЗНАКИ В КІНЦІ РОЗПОВІДНИХ РЕЧЕНЬ. ЖИТТЯ ПТАХІВ ВЗИМКУ.  ІІІ. Повідомлення теми уроку та очікуваних результатів. Мотивація навчальної діяльності.  Цільові завдання: сформувати пізнавальні мотиви навчання. А.В.Бичівник
  21. 21. Дізнаємося: • Які речення називаються розповідними? • Як правильно пишеться і вимовляється слово: “іній” Навчимося: • Розпізнавати в тексті розповідні речення. • Самостійно складати розповідні речення. • Ставити розділові знаки в кінці розповідних речень. • Правильно відтворювати інтонацію розповідних речень відповідно до розділових знаків. Дослідимо: • Життя птахів взимку Помилуємося • природою Карпат.А.В.Бичівник
  22. 22. А) Цілевизначення. Робота в парах Вправа «Снігова куля» Будемо знати Будемо вміти А.В.Бичівник
  23. 23.  красиво, Як, у, взимку, лісі  пора року, Яка, зображена  земля, ковдрою, вкрилась, Білою . ? ! Мовно-логічне завданняМовно-логічне завдання А.В.Бичівник
  24. 24. Як красиво взимку у лісі!Як красиво взимку у лісі! Яка пора року зображена?Яка пора року зображена? Білою ковдрою вкриласьБілою ковдрою вкрилась земля.земля. А.В.Бичівник
  25. 25. Як красиво взимку у лісі!Як красиво взимку у лісі! А.В.Бичівник
  26. 26. Гімнастика для очей(Згідно державних санітарних правил і норм) «Оченята роблять вправи» А.В.Бичівник
  27. 27. У ЧЕРВОНІМ ФАРТУШКУ ПТАХ СТРИБАЄ ПО СНІЖКУ І ЗАПИТУЄ СИНИЧКУ: ДЕ НАЙБЛИЖЧА ГОДІВНИЧКА? ІV. Сприйняття й осмислення нового матеріалу Цільові завдання: ознайомити учнів з розповідними реченнями; створити умови для сприйняття та усвідомлення дітьми нового матеріалу. А.В.Бичівник
  28. 28. Фізкультхвилинка (Згідно державних санітарних правил і норм) А.В.Бичівник
  29. 29. V. Закріплення та систематизація знань. Цільові завдання: розвивати вміння визначати розповідні речення у мовленні, навички інтонування розповідних речень з крапкою чи знаком оклику. А.В.Бичівник
  30. 30. «СЬКІАЇНУКР РТИПАКА» А.В.Бичівник
  31. 31. ВІДЕО Хвилинка – милування «Зимові Карпати» А.В.Бичівник
  32. 32. В КАРПАТАХ ЛИНЕ ДИВНИЙ ЗВУК: ТУК-ТУК-ТУК! ТУК-ТУК-ТУК! ГОСТРИЙ ДЗЬОБ, ЯК МОЛОТОК: ТУК-ТУК-ТУК! ЦОК-ЦОК-ЦОК! БУДЕ ЯЛИЦЯМ ПОМАГАТИ ПРАЦЬОВИТА ПТАШКА… А.В.Бичівник
  33. 33. Інструктаж щодо виконання домашнього завдання: вправа 234 (ст..91), вивчити правило на ст.. 90. А.В.Бичівник
  34. 34. РЕФЛЕКСІЯ VІ. Підбиття підсумків навчальної діяльності. Цільові завдання: формувати ціннісне ставлення учнів до ново засвоєних знань, залучити учнів до самоаналізу навчальних досягнень, їх оцінювання та само оцінювання. А.В.Бичівник
  35. 35. ? – не все зрозумів, потрібна допомога; . - урок сподобався; ! – все зрозумів, було цікаво. А.В.Бичівник

×