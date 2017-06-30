відокремлені чр 8 клас

ТЕМА УРОКУ: Узагальнення й систематизація знань з теми: “Відокремлені члени речення” Автор: Колесник Лариса Григорівна Вчи...
Тепло рідної землі Земле рідна, з чим тебе зрівняти? Від любові серцю в грудях тісно. Як про тебе пісню заспівати, Коли ти...
Мета: * систематизувати знання учнів про відокремлені члени речення; * закріпити уміння визначати у реченні відокремлені ч...
Мовознавча вікторина Дати відповіді на запитання. 1. Яку функцію в реченні виконують відокремлені члени речення? 2. Які чл...
Лінгвістична діагностика з елементами кодової роботи Прочитати текст. Записати його, розставляючи потрібні розділові знаки...
Пошуково – вибіркова робота Вправа 384. Спишіть речення, розставляючи пропущені розділові знаки. Поясніть, чим ускладнене ...
Творче моделювання Відновити й записати текст, уставляючи з довідки потрібні за змістом відокремлені члени. Пояснити вжива...
Творче моделювання Із поданих пар речень змоделювати речення, ускладнене відокремленими означенням Чарувала думку поета кр...
Трансформувати речення так, щоб вони були ускладнені відокремленими членами. Визначити їх вид. 1. Серж Лифар за походження...
Коментоване письмо. Записати речення, поставити при потребі пропущений розділовий знак. Визначити, яким членом речення вис...
Закодувати речення. Скласти цифровий ряд речень з відокремленими членами, послуговуючись кодом. 1 – відокремлене означення...
Відредагувати подані речення. 1. До мене підійшов брат мого товариша, який був капітаном футбольної команди. 2. Обличчя на...
Знайти відповідність між прикладом і правилом про відокремлення 1. Стрепенулися темні ліси і, розправляючись, підставили с...
Розгадати кросворд. Закодоване слово у вертикальному рядку – назва розділу, у курсі якого вивчається тема відокремлених чл...
Закінчи думку 1. Назвати умови відокремлення обставини це… 2. Речення з відокремленими означеннями використовуються з мето...
Я - знаю... Я - застосовую... Я – розумію... Я – розрізняю... Я – оцінюю... Я – складаю... Підсумок уроку
Домашнє завдання §37, Вправа 385, Підготуватись до контрольної роботи.
відокремлені чр 8 клас

відокремлені чр 8 клас

  1. 1. ТЕМА УРОКУ: Узагальнення й систематизація знань з теми: “Відокремлені члени речення” Автор: Колесник Лариса Григорівна Вчитель української мови та літератури Ірпінської ЗШ №13 2017
  2. 2. Тепло рідної землі Земле рідна, з чим тебе зрівняти? Від любові серцю в грудях тісно. Як про тебе пісню заспівати, Коли ти сама – найкраща пісня?! Ілля Бердник
  3. 3. Мета: * систематизувати знання учнів про відокремлені члени речення; * закріпити уміння визначати у реченні відокремлені члени речення, уживати потрібні розділові знаки; * розвивати увагу, пам'ять, логічне мислення, культуру зв'язного мовлення; * прищеплювати любов до наслідків власної праці, * виховувати любов до рідного краю, його краси і багатства.
  4. 4. Мовознавча вікторина Дати відповіді на запитання. 1. Яку функцію в реченні виконують відокремлені члени речення? 2. Які члени речення можуть бути відокремленими? 3. Чи завжди відокремлюються означення? 4. За яких умов відокремлюються прикладки? 5. Як відрізнити відокремлені члени від відокремлених уточнювальних членів речення? 6. Які розділові знаки вживаються в реченнях з відокремленими членами? 7. У яких стилях мовлення переважають речення з відокремленими членами? 8. Які ви можете назвати умови відокремлення обставини?
  5. 5. Лінгвістична діагностика з елементами кодової роботи Прочитати текст. Записати його, розставляючи потрібні розділові знаки. Визначити номери речень, що відповідають поданим характеристикам: А. Речення, не ускладнені відокремленими членами. Б. Речення, ускладнені відокремленим означенням. В. Речення, ускладнені відокремленим додатком. Г. Речення, ускладнені відокремленою обставиною Д. Речення, ускладнені відокремленою прикладкою
  6. 6. Пошуково – вибіркова робота Вправа 384. Спишіть речення, розставляючи пропущені розділові знаки. Поясніть, чим ускладнене кожне речення. Зробити письмовий синтаксичний розбір двох простих речень (на вибір)
  7. 7. Творче моделювання Відновити й записати текст, уставляючи з довідки потрібні за змістом відокремлені члени. Пояснити вживання розділових знаків. З моря вставала рожева зоря, (що роблячи?) ... . Згодом золоте сонце, (як?)... , послало свій промінь під небо на білі хмарки й затопило їх рожевим кольором із золотими розводами. Весело глянули ті хмарки в блакитне море, (що роблячи?)... ... , і не можна було пізнати тепер, де море, а де небо. Нарешті з морської пелени виникло й саме сонечко. З півночі дихнув вітерець і, (що зробивши?)... , погнав їх туди, (куди?) ... (За А. Кащенком). Довідка: як у люстро; не виникнувши ще з моря; на схід сонця; розмальовуючи його безкраю просторінь привабливими кольорами; понадимавши на чайках вітрила.
  8. 8. Творче моделювання Із поданих пар речень змоделювати речення, ускладнене відокремленими означенням Чарувала думку поета краса придунайських просторів із скіфськими могилами, гаями. Ці могили, гаї були вкриті пізньою осінньою позолотою. Виправте помилки вживання відокремлених означень. 1) Молодий машиніст вперше вів електровоз, зворушений до сліз. 2) Мандрівник прибивсь на наш вогонь, наляканий грозою в горах.
  9. 9. Трансформувати речення так, щоб вони були ускладнені відокремленими членами. Визначити їх вид. 1. Серж Лифар за походженням був українцем, народився в заможній київській сім’ї (Л. Семака). 2. Які гаї, хащі, дрімучі ліси зможуть зрівнятися з вирощеним людиною садом? (О. Довженко). Дослідження-трансформація •
  10. 10. Коментоване письмо. Записати речення, поставити при потребі пропущений розділовий знак. Визначити, яким членом речення виступає відокремлений член речення. 1. У тиші плавно відпливає гойдаючись мелодія легка. (Г.Пастушенко.) 2. Пряме дерево і вмирає стоячи. (Н.тв.) 3. Молоді листочки лепетали не вгаваючи з вітром. (О.Іваненко.) 1. Із вирію летять курличучи ключі. (М.Зеров.)
  11. 11. Закодувати речення. Скласти цифровий ряд речень з відокремленими членами, послуговуючись кодом. 1 – відокремлене означення, 2 – відокремлений додаток, 3 – відокремлена обставина. 1. А я не знаю нічого ніжнішого, окрім берези. 2. Над полем, у високості, співали жайворонки. 3. Квіти, особливо пальми й аспарагуси, відразу навіяли життя у кімнату. 4. Тепле повітря нагадувало собою весняні ночі, переповнені вогкістю. 5. Посеред неба, над самою головою, ніжно золотилися хмари. 6. Не чути ніякого голосу, крім вівчарської трембіти на далекій полонині. 7. Мандрувала загадкова весна, сонячна, вітряна. 8. Сонце, зупинившись посеред неба, здавалося, уже не рухалося. 9. Завдяки райдузі, небо і земля поєдналися. 10.Мовчать каштани, стомлені і мляві. 11.Велична мелодія, швидко наростаючи і міцніючи, розгорталася у могутнє гармонійне море.
  12. 12. Відредагувати подані речення. 1. До мене підійшов брат мого товариша, який був капітаном футбольної команди. 2. Обличчя наших футболістів, які були замурзані, з побитими колінами, світилися радістю. 3. У коридорі я зустрів подругу моєї сестри, яка була палкою вболівальницею футбольної команди
  13. 13. Знайти відповідність між прикладом і правилом про відокремлення 1. Стрепенулися темні ліси і, розправляючись, підставили своє загоріле листя під дрібні дощові краплі. (Панас Мирний.) 2. Вітер, скотившись з гір у долину, ховався по темних ярах і щось глухо бубонів високим скелям та глибоким ярам. (Панас Мирний.) 3. Ні птиць, ані людей, окрім ясної зірки в високості. (А.Малишко) 4. Урочисто вишикувалася проспектами зелена варта каштанів – почесна варта весни. (Олесь Гончар.) 5. Осяяні місяцем, гори блищать. (Олександр Олесь.) 6. Низькими хмарами підперта, не спить Говерла. (П.Перебийніс.) 1. Прикладка, що стоїть після загальної назви. 2. Означення, що стоять перед пояснюваним словом і мають обставинне значення. 3. Додаток з прийменником окрім. 4. Обставина, виражена дієприслівниковим зворотом. 5. Поширене означення, що відноситься до власної назви. 6. Обставина виражена одиничним дієприслівником.
  14. 14. Розгадати кросворд. Закодоване слово у вертикальному рядку – назва розділу, у курсі якого вивчається тема відокремлених членів речення 1. Означення і прикладки відокремлюються, якщо стоять ... означуваного слова. 2. Розділовий знак, що ставиться при відокремленій поширеній прикладці, якій надається особливий зміст, а в усному мовленні виділяється довгою паузою. 3. Прикладка – це різновид ... 4. Відокремлені члени речення на письмі виділяються комами, а при вимові - ... 5. Другорядні члени речення відокремлюються, якщо виражені дієприкметниковими чи дієприслівниковими ... 6. Члени речення, які виділяються за змістом та інтонацією, називаються ... 7. Не відокремлюються одиничні ... , що вказують на обставину способу дії. 8. Прикладка відокремлюється, якщо має відтінок ... 9. Відокремлені члени у реченні залежать від пояснюваного ...
  15. 15. Закінчи думку 1. Назвати умови відокремлення обставини це… 2. Речення з відокремленими означеннями використовуються з метою... 3. Відокремлені додатки на письмі... 4. Одиничні дієприслівники та фразеологічні звороти...
  16. 16. Я - знаю... Я - застосовую... Я – розумію... Я – розрізняю... Я – оцінюю... Я – складаю... Підсумок уроку
  17. 17. Домашнє завдання §37, Вправа 385, Підготуватись до контрольної роботи.

