Αρχαίοι Έλληνες Ιστοριογράφοι:Ξενοφώντας (Εισαγωγή)

Ξενοφών Γρύλλου Ερχιεύς Αρχαίοι Έλληνες Ιστοριογράφοι (Α΄Λυκείου) Εισαγωγή (σ. 29-33)
Η ΖΩΗ ΤΟΥ -Αθηναίος που έζησε από το 431/429 ως το 355 π.Χ. -Καταγόταν από εύπορη οικογένεια & είχε καλή μόρφωση. -Υπηρέτη...
Η εκστρατεία του Κύρου • Συμμετέχει στην εκστρατεία που έκανε ο Κύρος εναντίον του αδελφού του Αρταξέρξη Β, βασιλιά των Πε...
Ο Αγησίλαος • Ως έμπειρος στρατιωτικός πια μένει για λίγο στη Θράκη και μετά έρχεται σε επαφή με τον σπαρτιατικό στρατό στ...
Η εξορία και το κτήμα στον Σκιλλούντα • Μετά τη νίκη των Σπαρτιατών ακολουθεί τον Αγησίλαο στους Δελφούς για τα επινίκια. ...
Μετακόμιση στην Κόρινθο • Στη μάχη στα Λεύκτρα (371 π.Χ.) οι Σπαρτιάτες ηττώνται από τους Θηβαίους. • Οι Ηλείοι ανακαταλαμ...
Επιστροφή στην πατρίδα • Η προσέγγιση Αθήνας & Σπάρτης για να αντιμετωπισθεί ο κοινός εχθρός τους, οι Θηβαίοι, έχει ως απο...
ΤΟ ΕΡΓΟ ΤΟΥ Τα πρότυπά του: • Σωκράτης (πρότυπο ζωής) • Αγησίλαος (ηγετικά προσόντα & απλότητα της συμπεριφοράς του) Οι ιδ...
Συγγραφική παραγωγή • Ξεκίνησε όταν εγκαταστάθηκε στον Σκιλλούντα. • Εντάθηκε τα τελευταία χρόνια της ζωής του. • Έργα του...
Ιστορικά: • Κύρου Ἀνάβασις • Ἑλληνικά • Ἀγησίλαος • Λακεδαιμονίων Πολιτεία • Κύρου Παιδεία Σωκρατικά: • Ἀπολογία Σωκράτους...
Το έργο του «Ελληνικά» χαρακτηρίζεται από • σαφήνεια • ακρίβεια στην έκφραση • ακρίβεια στην περιγραφή των χώρων όπου εξελ...
Η πίστη του σε αξίες • Έμεινε σταθερός στις ιδέες και στην πίστη του στις υψηλές αξίες. • Παρά την αντιπάθειά του προς ό,τ...
Η αναγνώριση της αξίας του Ξενοφώντα • Οι αλεξανδρινοί φιλόλογοι (3ος – 2ος αι. π.Χ.) τον κατέτασσαν σταθερά μαζί με τους ...
Τα δημοφιλέστερα έργα του Ξενοφώντα • Κύρου Ανάβασις • Απομνημονεύματα Σωκράτους • Αγησίλαος • Κύρου Παιδεία • Ελληνικά: Τ...
Τέλος Πηγή: Αρχαίοι Έλληνες Ιστοριογράφοι, Α’Λυκείου, Αθήνα:ΙΤΥΕ 2012, 29-33 Επιμέλεια: Ε. Νασιώτη, ΠΕ02 (Φεβρουάριος 2021)
Αρχαίοι Έλληνες Ιστοριογράφοι, Α΄ Λυκείου, ΑΘήνα:ΙΤΥΕ 2012,
29 - 33.

  2. 2. Η ΖΩΗ ΤΟΥ -Αθηναίος που έζησε από το 431/429 ως το 355 π.Χ. -Καταγόταν από εύπορη οικογένεια & είχε καλή μόρφωση. -Υπηρέτησε στο σώμα των ιππέων. -Γνωρίστηκε με τον Σωκράτη. -Έζησε τα γεγονότα του Πελ/κου Πολέμου, την άνοδο των Τριάκοντα και την αποκατάσταση της δημοκρατίας. https://www.greek- language.gr/digitalResources/files/image/library/authors/191.jpg
  3. 3. Η εκστρατεία του Κύρου • Συμμετέχει στην εκστρατεία που έκανε ο Κύρος εναντίον του αδελφού του Αρταξέρξη Β, βασιλιά των Περσών. • Μετά τη μάχη στα Κούναξα (401 π.Χ.) και το θάνατο του Κύρου, αναλάμβάνει να επιστρέψει το εκστρατευτικό σώμα στην Ελλάδα. Τα καταφέρνει. https://4.bp.blogspot.com/- Jg1sZbzoIsk/XNYDVPefl1I/AAAAAAACSLM/WQjc7HgwN5E9maDA- IPKpa7EMtaJ9T8OgCLcBGAs/s1600/785626.jpg
  4. 4. Ο Αγησίλαος • Ως έμπειρος στρατιωτικός πια μένει για λίγο στη Θράκη και μετά έρχεται σε επαφή με τον σπαρτιατικό στρατό στα παράλια της Μ. Ασίας. • Αρχηγός του σπαρτιατικού στρατού ήταν ο Αγησίλαος (396 π.Χ.). Ο Ξενοφώντας εντυπωσιάζεται από την προσωπικότητά του και τον ακολουθεί στη μάχη της Κορώνειας (394 π.Χ.) εναντίον του αντισπαρτιατικού συνασπισμού (Αθήνα, Θήβα). https://ohifront.files.wordpress.com/2013/12/f53c0- ce91ceb3ceb7cf83ceafcebbceb1cebfcf82.jpg?w=266&h=400
  5. 5. Η εξορία και το κτήμα στον Σκιλλούντα • Μετά τη νίκη των Σπαρτιατών ακολουθεί τον Αγησίλαο στους Δελφούς για τα επινίκια. • Οι Αθηναίοι τον εξορίζουν. • Οι Σπαρτιάτες τού προσφέρουν «προξενίαν» και του παραχωρούν ένα κτήμα στον Σκιλλούντα (κοντά στην Ολυμπία), όπου ζει με τη γυναίκα και τα παιδιά του. • Στον Σκιλλούντα ξεκινάει τη συγγραφή των έργων του. https://3.bp.blogspot.com/- eyB9DCJNtIo/V5ZxmtnBqiI/AAAAAAAARc4/L31xeDLdlxo6NDssHL1d HdFWIkBIBCN4gCLcB/s1600/%25CE%259D%25CE%25B1%25CF%25 8C%25CF%2582%2B%25CE%2589%25CF%2581%25CE%25B1%25CF %2582%2B1%2B%25CF%2584%25CF%2584%25CF%2584%25CF%258 4%25CF%2584.jpg Ναός της Ήρας στην Ολυμπία
  6. 6. Μετακόμιση στην Κόρινθο • Στη μάχη στα Λεύκτρα (371 π.Χ.) οι Σπαρτιάτες ηττώνται από τους Θηβαίους. • Οι Ηλείοι ανακαταλαμβάνουν την περιοχή του Σκιλλούντα. • Ο Ξενοφών μετακομίζει στην Κόρινθο όπου και εγκαθίσταται (370 π.Χ.). https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/a/a4/Apollo_Temple_ of_Corinth_%28%CE%9D%CE%B1%CF%8C%CF%82_%CF%84%C E%BF%CF%85_%CE%91%CF%80%CF%8C%CE%BB%CE%BB%C F%89%CE%BD%CE%B1_%CF%83%CF%84%CE%AE%CE%BD_% CE%9A%CF%8C%CF%81%CE%B9%CE%BD%CE%B8%CE%BF% 29.jpg
  7. 7. Επιστροφή στην πατρίδα • Η προσέγγιση Αθήνας & Σπάρτης για να αντιμετωπισθεί ο κοινός εχθρός τους, οι Θηβαίοι, έχει ως αποτέλεσμα την επιστροφή του ιστορικού στην Αθήνα. • Δεν γνωρίζουμε πότε ακριβώς. • Πάντως οι γιοι του υπηρέτησαν στον αθηναϊκό στρατός κι ο ένας από τους δύο σκοτώθηκε στη μάχη της Μαντίνειας (362 π.Χ.) • Ο Ξενοφών πέθανε μετά το 355 π.Χ. https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/proxy/EuMeGecUtdP6ndl6ggq1yQ Of8ul0WJ4fJpmCiQw8R1OB60n1N1T5Jpcu73cxMcaAJLbYh3DEQ0 jEidWREOoTWchzM7EFuJ2RDeU703a3hiSNj_cqbDLtfa8k_7b1D- urBbKAxxciuNnY3iKF53w5RinEUkYx4k5cGwf9mYVTmUhLMTO qv4CftVJKPZI
  8. 8. ΤΟ ΕΡΓΟ ΤΟΥ Τα πρότυπά του: • Σωκράτης (πρότυπο ζωής) • Αγησίλαος (ηγετικά προσόντα & απλότητα της συμπεριφοράς του) Οι ιδέες του για την πολιτική και την ηθική φαίνονται στο τρόπο που προβάλλει τις απόψεις της εποχής του για θέματα καθημερινής ζωής, συμπεριφοράς, αγωγής και θεσμών. Δεν είναι εύκολη η ειδολογική και χρονολογική κατάταξη των έργων του. Η χρονολόγησή τους στηρίζεται σε «εσωτερικές μαρτυρίες» και στη μελέτη του ύφους του. http://filologika.gr/wp- content/uploads/2018/03/%CF%83%CF%89%CE%BA%CF% 81%CE%AC%CF%84%CE%B7%CF%82-5-272x300.jpg
  9. 9. Συγγραφική παραγωγή • Ξεκίνησε όταν εγκαταστάθηκε στον Σκιλλούντα. • Εντάθηκε τα τελευταία χρόνια της ζωής του. • Έργα του: 1. Ιστορικά 2. Σωκρατικά 3. Διδακτικά Αν και φιλοδοξούσε να συνεχίσει το έργο του Θουκυδίδη στα Ελληνικά, δεν διαθέτει τη διεισδυτικότητα ή τη βαθιά φιλοσοφημένη πολιτική σκέψη του μεγάλου αυτού ιστορικού.
  10. 10. Ιστορικά: • Κύρου Ἀνάβασις • Ἑλληνικά • Ἀγησίλαος • Λακεδαιμονίων Πολιτεία • Κύρου Παιδεία Σωκρατικά: • Ἀπολογία Σωκράτους • Ἀπομνημονεύματα Σωκράτους • Συμπόσιον • Οἰκονομικός • Περί ἱππικής • Ἱππαρχικός • Ἱέρων • Πόροι ή Περί Προσόδων Διδακτικά:
  11. 11. Το έργο του «Ελληνικά» χαρακτηρίζεται από • σαφήνεια • ακρίβεια στην έκφραση • ακρίβεια στην περιγραφή των χώρων όπου εξελίχθηκαν τα γεγονότα. • ζωντάνια στη γραφή του (θυμίζει ρεπόρτερ της εποχής). • ιδεολογική συνέπεια Έτσι μας δίνει μια ξεκάθαρη εικόνα της εποχής του 4ου αι. π.Χ.: ενίσχυση και εξασθένηση της Σπάρτης, της Θήβας, της συνεχώς αυξανόμενης επέμβασης των Περσών στα ελληνικά πράγματα ως την μάχη της Μαντίνειας (362 π.Χ.), όπου φάνηκε η αποδυνάμωση όλων των πόλεων-κρατών της Ελλάδας.
  12. 12. Η πίστη του σε αξίες • Έμεινε σταθερός στις ιδέες και στην πίστη του στις υψηλές αξίες. • Παρά την αντιπάθειά του προς ό,τι θεωρούσε μειονέκτημα/ακραίο στην αθηναϊκή δημοκρατία, καταδίκασε τις αυθαιρεσίες των Τριάκοντα. • Παρά τον θαυμασμό του για την Σπάρτη, αποδοκιμάζει την κατάληψη της Καδμείας από τους Σπαρτιάτες (382 π.Χ.) και αποδίδει σε θεϊκή τιμωρία την ήττα τους.
  13. 13. Η αναγνώριση της αξίας του Ξενοφώντα • Οι αλεξανδρινοί φιλόλογοι (3ος – 2ος αι. π.Χ.) τον κατέτασσαν σταθερά μαζί με τους Ηρόδοτο και Θουκυδίδη. • Στη ρωμαϊκή εποχή ξεχώρησε λόγω της απλότητας του ύφους του, της καθορότητας των νοημάτων του, της ποικιλίας των θεμάτων του. • Τον αποκαλούσαν «ἀττική μέλισσα» και «άττική μοῦσα». • Οι ποιητικές εκφράσεις του κειμένου του και το απλοποιημένο αττικό ιδίωμα(στο λεξιλόγιο, τυπικό, στη σύνταξη) προετοιμάζουν την Κοινή της ελληνιστικής εποχής.
  14. 14. Τα δημοφιλέστερα έργα του Ξενοφώντα • Κύρου Ανάβασις • Απομνημονεύματα Σωκράτους • Αγησίλαος • Κύρου Παιδεία • Ελληνικά: Το μόνο ιστορικό σύγγραμμα του 4ου αι. π.Χ. που έχει σωθεί κι αποτελεί πολύτιμη πηγή για τα γεγονότα της περιόδου 411 – 362 π.Χ..
  15. 15. Τέλος Πηγή: Αρχαίοι Έλληνες Ιστοριογράφοι, Α’Λυκείου, Αθήνα:ΙΤΥΕ 2012, 29-33 Επιμέλεια: Ε. Νασιώτη, ΠΕ02 (Φεβρουάριος 2021)

