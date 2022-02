What to Upload to SlideShare

7. evaluation(3) 1. Visual Evaluation Thomas Dickinson 2. Production Process Evaluation 3. Research The strengths of researching were figuring out what makes a good magazine like font, background, etc. It helped with choosing the titles font and the shining star I used as the dot in the “I”. A weakness of research could potentially be subconsciously stealing ideas in previous magazines I have researched. It would’ve given my magazine a lot more originality but it also might not have functioned as well. 4. Planning The strengths of planning would be figuring out what topics I was going to mention in my magazine and how I was going to mention them. Planning helped make my product well-rounded and helped its flow. The weaknesses of planning would be overanalysing factors of my magazine, alternatively it benefitted from knowing what it was. I could’ve improved my magazine by being more specific about my audience and why it appeals to them. This would’ve given my magazine more specifics of who it would identify with. 5. Time Management I think I managed my time well with this project as I finished earlier than I expected. If I had more time I would have added more magazine pages so its more entertaining. With more time I would’ve added games to my magazine or something else that’s interactive. 6. Technical Qualities I used a similar layout to the one in the other magazine with the major information at the bottom middle and other articles at the sides. SFX magazine My magazine In both magazines it has a main character in the Centre. They both have titles at the top middle. Both products have a bright colour scheme that catches the audience's attention. All the articles have a subtext and are on recent/upcoming products. 7. Aesthetic Qualities I think my magazine looks good because its professional and could be seen on a retailors shelf. It’s not very creative because I wanted it to look real and if it was creative, it might not look as good or be as professional. I like my magazines colour palette and layout because it’s neat and visually appealing. I’d improve the background on my front cover because it lacks detail, and I thinks it’s boring to look at. To improve the front cover, I would find an image of metal with decals on it and have blue, purple and pink neon lights shining off it. The strengths of my magazine are the professional look to it and the relevance of the stuff mentioned in the magazine. The weaknesses of my magazine are the lack of games/entertainment, and the front covers boring background. 8. Audience Appeal My product appeals to 15- 30 year olds by having bright colours and also by being on recent products. The magazine appeals to belongers by being on recent and popular movies which a lot of people will want to see/have seen. My product caters to people whose background is working class or higher because it has lots of articles to read. This is because people with a lower class/education might not want to read. The magazine appeals to males as the main character in almost every movie/tv show mentioned is male. Therefore males can relate to the protagonist more than females can. 9. Peer Feedback 10. Feedback 1 • What did you like about the product? I liked the colours used in this product the dark colours really made the brighter colours stand out. • What improvements could have been made to the product? One improvement is that there could be more pictures. 11. Feedback 2 • What did you like about the product? I like the set up of the product and how the text goes over the image on the page, because it looks very professional. • What improvements could have been made to the product? Next time I think my peer should add a price onto their front page. 12. Feedback 3 • What did you like about the product? – I think it looks decently good because it is different from the ones that are available. It is also eye-catching to see an alien on the front cover. • What improvements could have been made to the product? – I think the front is too plain and has no interesting features that speak to the audience other than the alien itself. I also feel like the catchphrases and the articles on the front cover is too small as if I have to zoom in to read it. 13. Peer Feedback Summary • What do you agree with from your peer feedback? I agree I could’ve used more images to make the product more interesting and visually appealing. • What do you disagree with from your peer feedback? I disagree that the front cover is plain without lots of pictures because it still has information about what’s inside the magazine. 14. Peer Feedback Summary I agree with the peer feedback that I should add more images to the front cover to make it catch the passers- by attention better therefore that’s something I’d change. I would also enlarge the writing on the articles/headlines so that it could be easily read from a distance which would get more readers interested like my peer feedback suggested I should.

