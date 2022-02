6. production reflection(3) 1. Production Reflection Thomas Dickinson 2. Process The first thing I did while making my front cover was use the gradient tool to make a sci- fi background. I reverted back to my style sheet for my colour scheme which I then used. When choosing a font for my title I took one from my style sheet and inserted a shining star as the dot in the “I”. The reason I used a shining star is because of the sci fi theme I am aiming for so it fits nicely. 3. Process Shortly after, I added a xenomorph from Alien to catch the gaze of passers-by and to give them a reason to look at the magazine. I also wrote about the significance of the xenomorph on the front cover as an Alien tv show is set to release in 2023. Accompanying this is the word exclusive in bigger letters than the rest so it stands out also if something is secretive people will be more likely to want to hear about it. I also mentioned other sci-fi films that will be mentioned in the magazine. 4. Process To create the logo accompanying the Dune headline I had to create a layer with a white background with a black circle in the middle. I then cut around the circle so it was just a white background with a hole that can see to the layer behind. After that, I inserted the picture of the Dune character merged down both layers and cut the white away leaving the character in a circle. To get the dune writing and the flaming circle I had to cut around all the letter and hollow out the circle with a combination of the eraser and the quick selection tool. Then I merged the layers together to get the logo. For the headline I came up with a generic title that is common in magazines. 5. Process The last thing I did was write articles to fill out the space on the sides of the page and also to interest people who are looking at the front cover so they’ll read the whole thing. All the articles are of upcoming science fiction films that are highly anticipated, they’re also mostly sequels which appeal to pre- existing fans so I don’t have to sell them as much. This is my finished product and I like it; it looks very official and you could plausibly see it in a shop. The only thing I dislike about my magazines front cover is the gradient background because its lacks detail. 6. Process The first thing I did to my middle page spread was choose a background. As these magazine pages were going to be on Dune I picked an interesting shot from the film. A common thing in magazines is having a character(s) in the centre of the page and having writing on the sides. Having said this mine is no different which helps ground it more and make it look like a real product. I also put a faint line in the middle of my page so I can tell where the fold is going to be. 7. Process Then I added a logo saying Dune in the top right corner so people that don’t know what it’s about if they don’t recognise the image. In the bottom left corner I added an image of an iconic creature from Dune (a Sandworm) so there’s more to look at. I also wrote an article about the Sandworm so the picture has relevance. On my front cover and my middle page spread, I used the “Rockwell” font because it was clear to read and looks semi-scientific. 8. Process The final thing I did was write more articles to fill in all the empty spaces on my middle page spread. The articles are about facts or the behind the scenes of Dune which I found while researching the movie. This is my finished product and I like that I didn’t waste any space but I don’t like how the white font loses visibility when it reaches the sky on the background. I didn’t use the same layout as the one in my layout plan which this page benefits from in my opinion. Overall I’m proud of this design because it looks professional and it appeals to me from a readers perspective.

