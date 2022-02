5. pre production(3) 1. Pre-Production Thomas Dickinson 2. Style sheet Image Styles: I want to replicate this type of imagery in my magazine as it’s a picturesque shot and is appealing to look at. Fonts: I’m going to use a font like these because they fit into the sci-fi theme that my magazine is going for. When making my magazine I am going to make the dot in the “I” a star. I’ve chose this colour scheme for my sci-fi magazine because it’s prominent in the movies I’ll mention. This colour scheme is also visually appealing to me so it’d make me want to read it. 3. Layout 1 Front Cover I didn’t use the colour scheme I originally decided in my style sheet because I thought this was a more professional looking front cover. I chose a similar image style as the one on my style sheet as the film on my style sheet and the one on my potential front cover are similar. They are similar in material and they came out at roughly the same time. I’ve used the same font as on my style sheet I even used the star as the dot in the “I” as I think it’s a good design and you could plausibly see it on an actual magazine. 4. Layout 2 Double Page Spread I used the same colours as the colour scheme from my style sheet (blue, purple and pink). I also used a similar image style as the one I did in my style sheet as one of the pictures is from the same movie. The other image is a modern sci-fi film which is the type of thing to be discussed in a modern, informative magazine. 5. Software & Resources Software needed Resources needed Photoshop Computer PowerPoint Keyboard Mouse 6. Contingency Planning Potential Issue Solution The computers may break down. Find a computer that works or do work that doesn’t require a computer like researching magazines. I could get sick from coronavirus etc. I’d continue my work from home or do it in college when I feel better. I might forget to save my work correctly. I would make sure to save and upload multiple copies of my work and if failing that start over. The wi-fi might not work so I can’t use photoshop etc. Do what work I can and do the rest another time. My save file might corrupt. I would email myself a copy of the file in advance or start from the last save. Photoshop might not work on my computer. I would use another computer or do the PowerPoints instead. 7. Health and Safety Potential Issue How will the issue be avoided? I might get eye strain from looking at the screen. Taking regular breaks from looking at the screen. I might get hand strain from typing. I’ll take breaks from using the mouse and keyboard. I might trip over something on the floor. I will make sure there's nothing on the floor like bags etc. I might get back/leg cramp from sitting for too long. To avoid cramping I will take breaks and walk around. I might get the Coronavirus. Wearing masks and regularly sanitising our hands I could get a headache or fever from being in a hot room. Leave the room during regular breaks to cool down. 8. Schedule Task Plan of Action Resources Required Task 1  Find images for my pages.  Computer. Task 2  Start designing my front cover.  Computer, Photoshop. Task 3  Start designing my double page spread.  Computer, Photoshop. Task 4  Finish my double page spread.  Computer, Photoshop. Task 5  Start my 2nd double page spread.  Computer, Photoshop. Task 6  Finish my 2nd double page spread.  Computer, Photoshop. Task 7  Finish my evaluation PowerPoint and reflective journal.  Computer, PowerPoint. Task 8  Upload to blogger and teams as well as finishing missed work from previous projects.  Computer.

