Ciri-Ciri Guru Idaman
PROJEK AKHIR: CIRI-CIRI GURU IMPIAN
LMCP 1112 FALSAFAH PENDIDIKAN ISLAM
  1. 1. Definisi Guru • Menurut kamus dewan, guru bermaksud pengajar, pendidik atau pengasuh. • Seorang guru merupakan pembimbing dalam proses pembelajaran. • Guru cemerlang pula adalah guru yang mempunyai pengetahuan, kemahiran dan kepakaran yang tinggi dalam bidang pengajaran dan pembelajaran.
  2. 2. Ciri-Ciri Guru Idaman
  3. 3. Penyebar ilmu yang berpengetahuan luas • Mempunyai pengetahuan dan kemahiran yang mendalam • Melengkapkan diri dengan kemahiran yang sejajar dengan tuntutan semasa • Dapat menghasilkan pelajar yang kreatif & kritis • Mampu memperkembang potensi pelajar dalam semua aspek (J.E.R.I.S)
  4. 4. Menjadi contoh ikutan terbaik • Mempunyai sifat dan kualiti peribadi yang profesional • Menampilkan watak terpuji & berperibadi mulia • Segala nilai & tingkah laku guru akan menjadi contoh teladan kepada pelajar • Secara tidak langsung, nilai-nilai murni dapat diterapkan dalam diri pelajar • Berupaya membentuk perwatakan murid dengan pelbagai keteguhan nilai diri
  5. 5. Bersikap penyayang & prihatin • Melayani pelajar dengan baik dengan menganggap pelajar sebagai anak sendiri • Meluangkan sedikit masa bersama pelajar dengan mendengar masalah mereka • Melayani para pelajar dengan adil tanpa sifat pilih kasih • Dapat mengeratkan perhubungan baik antara guru & pelajar
