Proses Tumbuh dan Berkembang Manusia Oleh : Heraldo Yanindra Pradana, S.Si Mata Pelajaran Ilmu Pengetahuan Alam Untuk jenj...
CLASS RULES On Time, Please Neat uniform Cozy atmosphere Turn on (1 score) No chatting Ask the permission Good attitude
Fertilisasi Peleburan sel sperma dengan ovum Zygot Sel yang terbentuk sebagai hasil bersatunya dua sel kelamin (sel ovum d...
PERTUMBUHAN MANUSIA Balita 0 – 5 tahun Anak-anak (Toddler) 5 – 12 tahun Remaja 12 – 23 tahun Dewasa 23 – 60 tahun Usia lan...
BALITA Perkembangan fisik sangat pesat Perkembangan motorik, seperti tengkurap, merangkak, merambat, berjalan, kemudian be...
ANAK-ANAK Mampu menangkap peristiwa-peristiwa yang terjadi disekitarnya Mulai berpikir untuk menyesuaikan diri dengan ling...
REMAJA Disebut juga fase pubertas Perkembangan fisik dan psikologis sangat pesat (aqil dan baligh) Masa baligh laki-laki d...
DEWASA Puncak kekuatan otot dan otak Kematangan emosi dan cara berpikir Tumbuh rasa tanggung jawab Organ reproduksi telah ...
LANJUT USIA Penurunan fungsi organ-organ tubuh Gerakan menjadi lambat karena persendirian kaku dan tulang keropos (osteopo...
Proses Tumbuh dan Berkembang Manusia

Materi IPA kelas IX tentang pertumbuhan dan perkembangan manusia

Proses Tumbuh dan Berkembang Manusia

  1. 1. Proses Tumbuh dan Berkembang Manusia Oleh : Heraldo Yanindra Pradana, S.Si Mata Pelajaran Ilmu Pengetahuan Alam Untuk jenjang SMP/MTs Kurikulum 2013 Revisi SMP An-Nahl Islamic School Jl. Raya Ciangsana Km. 7, Kec. Gunung Putri, Desa Ciangsana Kab. Bogor, Jawa Barat
  2. 2. CLASS RULES On Time, Please Neat uniform Cozy atmosphere Turn on (1 score) No chatting Ask the permission Good attitude
  3. 3. Fertilisasi Peleburan sel sperma dengan ovum Zygot Sel yang terbentuk sebagai hasil bersatunya dua sel kelamin (sel ovum dan sel sperma) yang telah masak Embrio Tahap awal pertumbuhan janin PERTUMBUHAN JANIN
  4. 4. PERTUMBUHAN MANUSIA Balita 0 – 5 tahun Anak-anak (Toddler) 5 – 12 tahun Remaja 12 – 23 tahun Dewasa 23 – 60 tahun Usia lanjut > 60 tahun
  5. 5. BALITA Perkembangan fisik sangat pesat Perkembangan motorik, seperti tengkurap, merangkak, merambat, berjalan, kemudian berlari Mulai belajar mengatur gerakan tubuh dan mengenal segala sesuatu yang dilihat, didengar, dan dirasa dari lingkungan sekitar Perkembangan komunikasi, seperti tertawa, berteriak, mengucap satu kata Perkembangan kemandirian, seperti bertepuk tangan, meminta
  6. 6. ANAK-ANAK Mampu menangkap peristiwa-peristiwa yang terjadi disekitarnya Mulai berpikir untuk menyesuaikan diri dengan lingkungan sekitar Keinginan untuk memiliki sesuatu sangat besar Mengenal baik dan buruk Emosi masih berubah-ubah
  7. 7. REMAJA Disebut juga fase pubertas Perkembangan fisik dan psikologis sangat pesat (aqil dan baligh) Masa baligh laki-laki ditandai dengan mimpi basah, sedangkan perempuan ditandai dengan menstruasi Suara makin merdu, payudara membesar (Perempuan) Suara mulai berat, tumbuh jakun (Laki-laki) Organ reproduksi mulai berkembang dan berfungsi Hormon seksual meningkat
  8. 8. DEWASA Puncak kekuatan otot dan otak Kematangan emosi dan cara berpikir Tumbuh rasa tanggung jawab Organ reproduksi telah tumbuh dan berkembang sempurna Nafsu makan bertambah, suara semakin berat (Laki-laki), suara makin merdu (perempuan)
  9. 9. LANJUT USIA Penurunan fungsi organ-organ tubuh Gerakan menjadi lambat karena persendirian kaku dan tulang keropos (osteoporosis) Tubuh cepat letih dan daya tahan tubuh terhadap penyakit menurun Pada wanita mengalami menopause, yaitu berhentinya haid karena organ reproduksi tidak mampu menghasilkan ovum yang matang.

