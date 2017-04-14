Wat Nawamintararachutis 382 South St. E. Raynham MA 02767 Nawamintarasarn Vol.10 No.54 November 2016 1 Nawaminsarn นวมินทร...
กฐินวัดนวมินทร์ฯ ปี ๒๕๕๙

  1. 1. Wat Nawamintararachutis 382 South St. E. Raynham MA 02767 Nawamintarasarn Vol.10 No.54 November 2016 1 Nawaminsarn นวมินทร์สาร 7 บทบรรณาธิการ 11 กฐินพระราชทาน 19 Kathina Ceremony 23 ธรรมหลวงพ่อชา 27 สาระธรรม..สาระชีวิต 33 มงคลชีวิต 37 นานาสาระ 42 เปลี่ยนมุมคิด..ชีวิตก็เปลี่ยน 46 ตำ�นานพระพุทธรูป 48 What the Buddha taught 52 รู้ไว้ได้สุขภาพ 56 มุมห้องน้องนักเรียน 58 มีอะไรในไตรมาส 62 อนุโมทนาบุญ ปีที่ ๑๐ ฉบับที่ ๕๔ ประจำ�เดือนพฤศิกายน เจ้าของ : วัดนวมินทรราชูทิศ เฉลิมพระเกียรติ WAT NAWAMINTARARACHUTIS ( NMR MEDITATION CENTER) 382 SOUTH STREET EAST, RAYNHAM, MA 02767-5130 TEL: (508) 823-1800,(508) 823-5069 FAX : (508) 823-1775 www.watnawamin.org, E-mail. watnawamin2545@yahoo.com, facebook : www.facebook.com/watnawa mintararachutis พิมพ์ที่ : โรงพิมพ์วัดนวมินทรราชูทิศ เฉลิมพระเกียรติ จำ�นวน ๑๕๐ ฉบับ วันที่ ๓ พฤศจิกายน ๒๕๕๙
  2. 2. Wat Nawamintararachutis 382 South St. E. Raynham MA 02767 ¹ÇÁÔ¹·ÃìÊÒÃ »Õ·Õè ๑๐ ©ºÑº·Õè ๕๔ à´×Í¹พฤศจิกายน òõõ๙ Nawamintarasarn Vol.10 No.54 November 2016 32 งานกฐินพระราชทาน ประจำ�ปี พุทธศักราช òõõ๙ คุณประยุกต์ - คุณณัฏฐธิดา คุณธนาภูมิ ธนาคุณ : ประธานกฐิน พระบรมราโชวาท “..การทำ�งานสร้างเกียรติยศชื่อเสียงและความเจริญก้าวหน้านอกจากจะต้องใช้วิชาความรู้ที่ดี แล้ว แต่ละคนยังต้องมีจิตใจที่มั่นคงในความสุจริตและมุ่งมั่นต่อความสำ�เร็จเป็นรากฐานรองรับกับ ต้องอาศัยกุศโลบายหรือวิธีการอันแยบคายในการประพฤติปฏิบัติเข้าประกอบอีกหลายประการ. ประการแรก ได้แก่การสร้างศรัทธาความเชื่อถือในงานที่กระทำ� ซึ่งเป็นพละกำ�ลังส่งเสริมให้เกิด ความพอใจและความเพียรพยายามอย่างสำ�คัญ ในอันที่จะทำ�การงานให้บรรลุผลเลิศ. ประการที่สอง ได้แก่การไม่ประมาท ปัญญาความรู้ ความฉลาดสามารถทั้งของตนเองทั้งของผู้อื่น ซึ่งเป็นเครื่องช่วย ทำ�งานได้ก้าวหน้า กว้างไกล. ประการที่สาม ได้แก่ การตามรักษาความจริงใจ ทั้งต่อตัวเอง ซึ่งเป็น เครื่องทำ�ให้ไว้วางใจร่วมมือกันและทำ�ให้งานสำ�เร็จได้โดยราบรื่น.ประการที่สี่ได้แก่การกำ�จัดจิตใจที่ ต่ำ�ทราม รวมทั้งสร้างเสริมความคิดจิตใจที่สะอาดเข้มแข็ง ซึ่งจะช่วยให้ฝักใฝ่แต่ในการที่จะปฏิบัติ ดี ให้เกิดความก้าวหน้า. ประการที่ห้า ได้แก่การรู้จักสงบใจ ซึ่งเป็นเครื่องช่วยให้ยั้งคิดได้ในเมื่อมี เหตุทำ�ให้เกิดความหวั่นไหวฟุ้งซ่าน และสามารถพิจารณาแก้ไขปัญหาได้โดยถูกต้อง. คุณสมบัติหรือ คุณธรรมที่กล่าวแล้ว ทั้งที่เป็นส่วนรากฐาน ทั้งที่เป็นส่วนวิธีการ ต่างเป็นเหตุเป็นผลอาศัยกัน และ เกื้อกูลส่งเสริมกันอยู่ทั้งหมด จะอาศัยเพียงข้อหนึ่งข้อใด หรือเพียงบางส่วนบางข้อมิได้ เพราะจะ ไม่ช่วยให้เกิดผลหรือได้ผลน้อย. ดังนั้น จึงจำ�เป็นที่จะต้องพยายามอบรมสร้างเสริมให้บริบูรณ์ขึ้น แต่ละข้อ และทุกข้อ. เมื่อคุณสมบัติดังกล่าวประชุมพร้อมกันขึ้นแล้ว จึงจะบันดาลผลเลิศให้เกิดขึ้น สมบูรณ์บริบูรณ์ เป็นประโยชน์ช่วยตัวช่วยผู้อื่นได้อย่างแท้จริง ...”
  3. 3. Wat Nawamintararachutis 382 South St. E. Raynham MA 02767 ¹ÇÁÔ¹·ÃìÊÒÃ »Õ·Õè ๑๐ ©ºÑº·Õè ๕๔ à´×Í¹พฤศจิกายน òõõ๙ Nawamintarasarn Vol.10 No.54 November 2016 54 งานกฐินพระราชทาน ประจำ�ปี พุทธศักราช òõõ๙ คุณประยุกต์ - คุณณัฏฐธิดา คุณธนาภูมิ ธนาคุณ : ประธานกฐิน พระโอวาท สมเด็จพระมหารัชมังคลาจารย์ ผู้ปฏิบัติหน้าที่สมเด็จพระสังฆราช เมื่อมีศีล ๕ ไม่ฆ่าสัตว์ ไม่ลักทรัพย์ ไม่ประพฤติผิดในกาม ไม่พูดมุสา ไม่ดื่มสุราเมรัย ก็อยู่เย็นเป็นสุข บ้านเมืองอยู่เย็นเป็นสุข ไม่วุ่นวาย ไม่เดือดร้อน ศีล ๕ ข้อเป็นหลักประกัน ปาณาติบาตเป็นหลักประกันชีวิตของเรา เมื่อมีศีลข้อ ๑ การฆ่ากัน ทำ�ร้ายกัน ก็ไม่มี ชีวิตเราก็ปลอดภัย ปัจจุบันนี้ไปที่ไหนไม่ ค่อยปลอดภัย ถูกลูกหลงก็มี เขาไม่มีเจตนาทำ�ร้ายเรา ศีลข้อ ๒ เป็นหลักประกันทรัพย์สมบัติ ถ้าทุกคนมีศีลข้อนี้ การลักขโมยกันก็ไม่มี ศีลข้อ ๓ เป็นหลักประกันครอบครัว ทุกคนเมื่อมีสทารสันโดษ เมื่อมีศีลข้อนี้ ครอบครัว ก็ไม่ต้องระแวงสงสัยกันและกัน ก็อยู่เย็นเป็นสุข ศีลข้อ ๔ มุสาวาท เป็นหลักประกันสังคม ทุกสังคมต้องการความจริงต่อกันและกัน ถ้า สังคมนั้นไม่มีความจริงต่อกัน ก็อยู่ไม่ได้ มีศีลข้อนี้ก็ไม่มีการพูดปดมดเท็จต่อกันและกัน ศีลข้อ ๕ เป็นหลักประกันสุขภาพ คนเราเมื่อไม่ลุ่มหลงในสิ่งเสพติด สูบบุหรี่ ดื่มสุรา เมรัย ของมึนเมา สุขภาพก็แข็งแรง ไม่มีโรคภัย หากไปลุ่มหลงสิ่งมึนเมา ติดยาเสพติด ติด บุหรี่ ดื่มสุราเมรัย เสียสุขภาพ โรคภัยเบียดเบียน ควรขอบใจ เขาทำ�ให้ เราโมโห จะได้รู้ ตัวมันโต โมโหหัน แล้วรีบฆ่า ตัวโมโห ความโง่นั้น ด้วยปัญญา รู้เท่าทัน อย่างมั่นใจ ไม่มีใคร ในโลกนี้ ที่ดีชั่ว มีแต่ตัว ความชั่วดี ที่รู้ได้ ทั้งไม่มี คนดีชั่ว ตลอดไป ในโลกนี้ ไม่มีอะไร ที่แน่นอน ชนะความร้ายด้วยความดี พระพรหมวชิรญาณ เจ้าอาวาสวัดยานนาวา กรรมการมหาเถรสมาคม ที่ปรึกษาเจ้าคณะภาค ๑๐ ประธานกรรมการอำ�นวยการ วัดนวมินทรราชูทิศ เฉลิมพระเกียรติ นครเคมบริดจ์- บอสตัน มลรัฐแมสซาชูเซตส์ ความโลภหลง คือพงษ์เผ่า เจ้าความโกรธ เรารู้โทษ ภัยตราย แล้วถ่ายถอน ปิดหน้าต่าง ประตูใจ รีบใส่กลอน อย่าสนใจ อาลัยวอน ให้วุ่นวาย จะทำ�บุญ จะทำ�ดี มีคุณมหันต์ อย่าให้มี สิ่งมากั้น ให้ดีหาย ให้หนักแน่น เข้มแข็งไว้ ทั้งใจกาย จงชนะ ความร้าย ด้วยความดี
  4. 4. Wat Nawamintararachutis 382 South St. E. Raynham MA 02767 ¹ÇÁÔ¹·ÃìÊÒÃ »Õ·Õè ๑๐ ©ºÑº·Õè ๕๔ à´×Í¹พฤศจิกายน òõõ๙ Nawamintarasarn Vol.10 No.54 November 2016 76 งานกฐินพระราชทาน ประจำ�ปี พุทธศักราช òõõ๙ คุณประยุกต์ - คุณณัฏฐธิดา คุณธนาภูมิ ธนาคุณ : ประธานกฐิน วัดประจำ�รัชกาลที่ ๙ ในต่างแดน. วัดนวมินทรราชูทิศ ด้วยความสำ�นึกในพระมหากรุณาธิคุณ และด้วยความจงรักภักดีในฐานะที่สมเด็จ พระบรมบพิตรพระราชสมภารเจ้า ทรงเป็นอัครศาสนูปถัมภก ผู้ทรงมีพระมหา กรุณาธิคุณอันอเนกอนันต์ต่อพระพุทธศาสนาและประเทศชาติ เนื่องในโอกาสมหามงคล ที่พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัว ภูมิพลอดุลยเดช ทรงครองสิริราชสมบัติครบ ๖๐ ปี ๙ มิถุนายน พ.ศ.​๒๕๔๙ (ค.ศ.๒๐๐๖) และมหามงคลเฉลิมพระชนมพรรษา ๘๐ พรรษา ๕ ธันวาคม พ.ศ.​๒๕๕๐ (ค.ศ. ๒๐๐๗) จึงจัดสร้างวัดพระพุทธศาสนาและศูนย์วิปัสนา กรรมฐานไว้ในสถานที่เดียวกัน เพื่อเป็นบุณยานุสรณียสถานสำ�หรับดำ�เนินกิจกรรมทาง พระพุทธศาสนา รู้รักสามัคคีแห่งพุทธศาสนิกชนในดินแดนชาติภูมิที่พระองค์เสด็จพระราช สมภพ ในเมืองเคมบริดจ์ นครบอสตัน หรือเมืองใกล้เคียงในมลรัฐแมสซาชูเซตส์ ประเทศ สหรัฐอเมริกา เพื่อประโยชน์และสันติสุขแก่ปวงชนนานาชาติ ตลอดถึงต่อชาวโลก โดยตั้ง ชื่อวัดนี้ว่า “วัดนวมินทรราชูทิศ” (Wat Nawamintararachutis) ศูนย์วิปัสนากรรมฐาน นวมินทรราชูทิศ (NMR Meditation Center) สมเด็จพระญาณสังวร สมเด็จพระสังฆราช สกลมหาสังฆปริณายก ทรงรับโครงการนี้ไว้ในพระสังฆราชูปถัมภ์ ตลอดจนมหาเถร สมาคมรับเป็นโครงการคณะสงฆ์ร่วมกับรัฐบาลไทย มีอาตมภาพ พระพรหมวชิรญาณ กรรมการมหาเถรสมาคม เจ้าอาวาสวัดยานนาวา เป็นประธานอำ�นวยการสร้าง พร้อมด้วย พุทธศาสนิกชนชาวไทยและนานาชาติ ทั้งในประเทศและต่างประเทศร่วมกันจัดสร้าง. อาตมภาพ ในนามประธานอำ�นวยการสร้าง วัดนวมินทรราชูทิศ เฉลิมพระเกียรติ ขอตั้งกัลยาณจิตอุทิศการสร้างวัดนี้ ถวายเป็นพระราชกุศลแด่มหาบพิตร ส่งเสด็จสู่ สวรรคาลัย และถวายความอาลัยอย่างยิ่ง. บทบรรณาธิการ ญาณสุธีร์ นวมินทรสาร ปีที่ ๑๐ ฉบับที่ ๕๔ ฉบับงานทำ�บุญกฐินพระราชทานประจำ�ปี ปีนี้ พระบาทสมเด็จพระปรมินทรมหาภูมิพลอดุลยเดช มหิตลาธิเบศ รามาธิบดี จักรีนฤ บดินทร์ สยามินทราธิราช บรมนาถบพิตร ผู้ทรงพระคุณอันประเสริฐ กอปรด้วยพระราชศรัทธา โปรดเกล้า ฯ พระราชทานให้ นางณัฏฐธิดา นายประยุกต์ นายธนภูมิ ธนาคุณ และครอบครัว ได้น้อมนำ�มาถวายแก่ภิกษุผู้จำ�พรรษากาลถ้วนไตรมาส ณ วัดนวมินทรราชูทิศ เฉลิมพระเกียรติ นครเคมบริดจ์-บอสตัน มลรัฐแมสซาซูเซตส์ ประเทศสหรัฐอเมริกา กฐินพระราชทาน ปีพุทธศักราช ๒๕๕๙ นี้ เป็นรัชสมัยสุดท้ายของพระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้า อยู่หัวฯ ที่พระองค์พระราชทานแก่ข้าราชการ รัฐวิสาหกิจ พ่อค้า ประชาชน ผู้มีจิตศรัทธาตั้ง มั่นในบวรพระพุทธศาสนา นับเป็นพระมหากรุณาธิคุณอย่างหาที่สุดมิได้ วันนี้ พระองค์เสด็จสู่ สวรรคาลัย เหลือไว้แต่รอยที่ถูกจำ�จารึกไว้ มิใช่แต่บนผืนแผ่นดิน หากแต่ได้จารึกไว้ในดวงใจ ของคนไทยทั้งชาติ และยังแผ่ไปในโลกกว้างไม่สิ้นสุด ลมหายใจของพ่อเพื่อแผ่นดิน ไทยสิ้นแล้ว ลมหายใจของพ่อได้ก่อให้เกิดประโยชน์ยิ่งใหญ่ไพศาล ประชาชนคนไทยทั่วทั้งแผ่นดินอยู่ในห้วงแห่งการเศร้าโศกเพราะการสูญเสียองค์ประมุข ของชาติ น้ำ�ตาไหลนองอาบสองแก้ม นั่นเพราะพระองค์มีคุณูปการอย่างคณานับ นับแต่พระองค์ ขึ้นครองราชย์พระองค์ก็มิได้บ่นเหน็ดเหนื่อยพระวรกายที่จะปกครองให้ประชาชนของพระองค์ อยู่เย็นเป็นสุข สมดังปณิธานที่พระองค์ตรัสว่า “เราจะปกครองแผ่นดินโดยธรรม เพื่อประโยชน์ สุขแห่งมหาชนชาวสยาม” เมื่อผู้เขียนยังเยาว์วัย เรียนชั้นประถมศึกษา ปีที่ ๑ - ๔ ยังจำ�ได้ว่าได้ใช้สมุดพระราชทาน ปกสีน้ำ�ตาล รูปปกหน้าเป็นภาพพระราชทาน ภาพพระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวฯ พระราชทาน สิ่งของเครื่องอุปโภคบริโภค แก่นักเรียน ผู้ยากไร้ เป็นสมุดแจกให้กับนักเรียน ที่เรียนดี ยากจน จัดซื้อด้วยงบประมาณของสำ�นักงานคณะกรรมการการประถมศึกษาแห่งชาติ ซึ่งมาจากเงิน ภาษีอากร นั่นบ่งให้เห็นว่าพระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัว มีพระราชประสงค์จะพัฒนาประเทศ
  5. 5. Wat Nawamintararachutis 382 South St. E. Raynham MA 02767 ¹ÇÁÔ¹·ÃìÊÒÃ »Õ·Õè ๑๐ ©ºÑº·Õè ๕๔ à´×Í¹พฤศจิกายน òõõ๙ Nawamintarasarn Vol.10 No.54 November 2016 98 งานกฐินพระราชทาน ประจำ�ปี พุทธศักราช òõõ๙ คุณประยุกต์ - คุณณัฏฐธิดา คุณธนาภูมิ ธนาคุณ : ประธานกฐิน ชาติ โดยเริ่มจากการพัฒนาระบบการศึกษาในชุมชน ชนบทห่างไกลความเจริญ พระองค์มี สายพระเนตรที่ยาวไกล และพระองค์ทรงพัฒนาประเทศอย่างไม่เห็นแก่ความยากลำ�บากพระ วรกายจวบจนครองราชย์ ๗๐ ปี ปีนี้ เป็นปีมหาวิปโยค เป็นปีแห่งความสูญเสียครั้งยิ่งใหญ่ ชาวไทยต่างร่ำ�ไห้ เพลง สรรเสริญพระบารมี เพลงสดุดีมหาราช ในสมัยพระองค์ยังทรงพระชนม์อยู่ เช่นวันเฉลิม พระชนมพรรษา ๕ ธันวามหาราช หรือวันไหนๆ ที่มีการร้องเพลงนี้ ประชาชนคนไทยหลายคน หลายท่าน จะร้องเหมือนพอเป็นธรรมเนียมปฏิบัติ และไม่ได้ใส่ใจ แต่วันนี้ เมื่อเพลงนี้ดังขึ้นทีไร น้ำ�ตาก็หลั่งไหลกลั้นไว้ไม่อยู่ ลองถามใจตัวเองว่าพ่อหลวงทำ�แบบอย่างให้เราได้ดู เราเก็บเอา คำ�สอนของพระองค์ท่านมาปฏิบัติมากน้อยแค่ไหน นักแต่งเพลง ครูสลา คุณวุฒิ ได้แต่งเพลง อาลัยแด่พระองค์ท่าน สะท้อนออกมาเป็นคำ�สอนที่พระองค์หวังอย่างน่าจับใจ ชื่อเพลงว่า “เล่า สู่หลานฟัง” ดังมีเนื้อเพลงดังนี้ นั่งเบิ่งเทียนชัย ที่จุดไว้หน้ารูปในหลวง หลานน้อยมาท้วง ว่าเป็นหยังน้าจึงร้องไห้ เช็ดน้ำ�ตาบ่ทัน จักสิบอกหลานว่าจังได๋ ตั้งแต่ในหลวงจากไป หัวใจก็จุกน้ำ�ตา ชาตินี้เกิดมา ก็ท่องคำ�ว่าทรงพระเจริญ แม่พ่อพาเอิ้น พระเจ้าอยู่หัว กราบไหว้เด้อหล่า คนไทยทั้งแผ่นดินนี้ บารมีในหลวงรักษา กอดหลานเบิ่งรูปข้างฝา บ่ฮู้น้ำ�ตาเผลอมาตอนไหน สิบอกฮักจังได๋ บอกรักอย่างไร ให้พ่อได้ยิน เสียงร้องไห้ของคนบนดิน ได้ยินถึงฟ้าหรือไม่ สิทำ�ความดี รักสามัคคี ที่พ่อสอนไว้ เป็นวิธีบอกรักส่งไป ถวายบุญให้พ่อบนสวรรค์ เล่าสู่หลานฟัง บอกรักดังๆ ด้วยการทำ�ดี รักพ่อแบบนี้ ช่วยดึงใจพาไทยข้ามผ่าน ที่ในหลวงท่านทรงห่วงใย คืออยากให้คนไทยรักกัน หากเรารักพระองค์ท่าน ก็ต้องช่วยกันตามรอยความดี หากเรารักพระองค์ท่าน ก็ต้องช่วยกันรักสามัคคี” สมเด็จพระวันรัต (จุนท์ พฺรหฺมคุตฺโต) เจ้าอาวาสวัดบวรนิเวศวิหาร เจ้าคณะใหญ่คณะ ธรรมยุต กรรมการมหาเถรสมาคม (มส.) เชิญชวนให้ถวายความอาลัยในหลวงด้วยการตั้งใจ ทำ�ความดีตามรอยเบื้องยุคลบาท ก็สามารถน้อมนำ�มาถวายเป็นพระราชกุศลแด่พระองค์ ได้เช่นกัน พร้อมกันนี้ ยังได้แต่งคาถาอุทิศถวายส่วนกุศลเป็นพระราชกุศลถวายแด่พระบาท สมเด็จพระปรมินทรมหาภูมิพลอดุลยเดช ผู้เสด็จสู่สวรรคาลัย ยันทานิ เม กะตัง ปุญญัง บุญใดที่ข้าพเจ้าได้ทำ�แล้ว ณ กาลบัดนี้ เตนาเนนุททิเสนะ จะ เพราะบุญที่ข้าพเจ้าได้ทำ� ณ กาลบัดนี้นั้นด้วย เพราะความอุทิศ ส่วนบุญอันนี้นั้นด้วย ยา กาจิ กุสะลา มะยาสา ความปรารถนาอันใดอันหนึ่งที่เป็นกุศลของข้าพเจ้า สุเขนะ สิชฌะตัง สะทา จงสำ�เร็จโดยง่ายทุกเมื่อ ปะระมินทะมะหาราชา ขอพระบาทสมเด็จพระปรมินทรมหาภูมิพลอดุลยเดช ภาคี โหตุ วะ ปัตติยา จงทรงเป็นผู้มีส่วนแห่งปัตติทานของข้าพเจ้าทั้งหลาย เขมัปปะทัญจะ ปัปโปตุ จงถึงซึ่งบทอันเกษม คือ พระนิพพาน ตัสสาสา สิชฌะตัง สุภา ขอความปรารถนาที่ดีงามของพระองค์ทั้งปวงนั้นจงสำ�เร็จเถิด ท้ายสุดนี้ ด้วยอำ�นาจบุญทั้งผองที่มวลอาตมภาพ พุทธศาสนิกชนชาวไทยในมลรัฐแมส ซาชูเซตส์ และมลรัฐใกล้เคียง ประเทศสหรัฐอเมริกา ได้บำ�เพ็ญมาตั้งแต่อดีตจนถึงปัจจุบัน ขอ พระบาทสมเด็จพระปรมินทรมหาภูมิพลอดุลยเดช จงเป็นผู้มีส่วนแห่งปัตติทานของข้าพเจ้าทั้ง หลาย และขออำ�นวยอวยพรพุทธศาสนิกชน ผู้มาร่วมกิจกรรมบุญ ผู้ขวนขวายช่วยเหลือพระสงฆ์ ในด้านต่างๆ ขออนุโมทนาขอบคุณ ร้านอาหารผู้ให้การสนับสนุนอาหารหวานคาว จตุปัจจัยด้วยดี ตลอดมา ศรัทธาสาธุชน ผู้คอยเกื้อหนุนอุปถัมภ์ค้ำ�ชู ภัตตาหารประจำ�วัน เจ้าภาพข้าวสารอาหาร แห้ง เจ้าภาพผ้าป่าร่วมบุญกฐินพระราชทานทุกท่าน ขออนุโมทนาคณะกรรมการดำ�เนินงานทั้งฝ่าย สงฆ์ ฝ่ายฆราวาสที่ช่วยเหลือกิจกรรมอันเป็นบุญกุศลให้สำ�เร็จลุล่วงไปด้วยดีตลอดมาตั้งแต่อดีต จนถึงปัจจุบัน ให้ทุกๆ ท่านจงประสพสวัสดิ์พิพัฒนมงคล สมบูรณ์พูลผล ทุกประการ เจริญด้วย อายุ วรรณะ สุขะ พละ ปฏิภาณ ธนสารสมบัติ โดยทั่วกันทุกท่าน ทุกคน เทอญ.
  6. 6. Wat Nawamintararachutis 382 South St. E. Raynham MA 02767 ¹ÇÁÔ¹·ÃìÊÒÃ »Õ·Õè ๑๐ ©ºÑº·Õè ๕๔ à´×Í¹พฤศจิกายน òõõ๙ Nawamintarasarn Vol.10 No.54 November 2016 1110 งานกฐินพระราชทาน ประจำ�ปี พุทธศักราช òõõ๙ คุณประยุกต์ - คุณณัฏฐธิดา คุณธนาภูมิ ธนาคุณ : ประธานกฐิน มูลเหตุแห่งการกรานกฐิน กล่าวไว้ในคัมภีร์พระวินัยปิฏกกฐินขันธกะว่า สมัยพุทธ กาล มีพระภิกษุจากเมืองปาฐารัฐ หรือ ปาไถยรัฐ จำ�นวน ๓๐ รูปซึ่งถือธุดงควัตรอย่างยิ่งยวด มีความประสงค์จะเข้า เฝ้าสมเด็จพระสัมมาสัมพุทธเจ้า ซึ่งขณะนั้นได้พักอยู่ ณ พระ เชตวันมหาวิหาร กรุงสาวัตถี แคว้นโกศล จึงพากันเดินทางมุ่งหน้า ไปยังเมืองนั้น พอถึงเมืองสาเกตก็เป็นวันเข้าพรรษาพอดี เดินทางต่อไปมิได้ต้องอยู่จำ�พรรษา ที่เมืองสาเกตตามพระวินัยบัญญัติ ขณะที่จำ�พรรษาอยู่ ณ เมืองสาเกตเกิดความร้อนรนอยาก เฝ้าพระพุทธเจ้าเป็นกำ�ลัง ดังนั้น พอออกพรรษาปวารณาแล้วก็รีบเดินทางต่อ การเดินทางใน สมัยพุทธกาลในเขตประเทศอินเดียของพระภิกษุทั้ง ๓๐ รูป ท่านเดินทางด้วยเท้าไม่มีพาหนะ อื่นใดจึงเดินทางได้ช้า ซึ่งเมืองสาเกตอยู่ห่างจากกรุงสาวัตถีเป็นระยะทางประมาณ ๖ โยชน์ (๑ โยชน์ = ๑๖ ก.ม.) หรือประมาณ ๙๖ กิโลเมตร แต่ระยะนั้นมีฝนตกมากหนทางที่เดินชุ่ม ไปด้วยน้ำ� เป็นโคลนเป็นตม ต้องบุกต้องลุยกรำ�ฝนทนแดดไปตลอดทาง ทำ�ให้สบง จีวร ของ พระภิกษุเหล่านั้นต่างก็เปียกชุ่มโชกไปด้วยน้ำ�ฝนไปตามๆ กัน บางท่านก็จีวรขาดทะลุและ เปรอะเปื้อนไปด้วยโคลนตม จนกระทั่งถึงกรุงสาวัตถีได้เข้าเฝ้าพระพุทธเจ้าสมความประสงค์ เมื่อพระพุทธองค์ทรงเห็นความลำ�บากตรากตรำ�ของพระภิกษุเหล่านั้น จึงเรียกประชุมสงฆ์ และยกเรื่องราวของพระภิกษุทั้ง ๓๐ รูปนั้นเป็นเหตุ แล้วจึงทรงมีพระบรมพุทธานุญาตตั้งแต่ บัดนั้นเป็นต้นมาว่าให้พระภิกษุที่จำ�พรรษาครบไตรมาส (๓ เดือน) ให้รับผ้ากฐินเสียก่อน ทั้งนี้ เพราะว่าแม้ออกพรรษาแล้วก็ตามฝนก็ยังไม่หมดเสียทีเดียว ถ้าไม่มีความจำ�เป็นมากก็ ให้อยู่รับผ้ากฐินเสียก่อนแล้วจึงเดินทางไปยังที่อื่น แล้วทรงกำ�หนดเวลาอันเป็นเขตของกฐิน ไว้ว่าตั้งแต่แรม ๑ ค่ำ� เดือน ๑๑ สามารถรับผ้ากฐินได้ถึงวันขึ้น ๑๕ ค่ำ�กลางเดือน ๑๒ หรือ ประมาณไม่เกิน ๑ เดือน หลังจากออกพรรษา กฐิน พระราชทาน กฐิน
  7. 7. Wat Nawamintararachutis 382 South St. E. Raynham MA 02767 ¹ÇÁÔ¹·ÃìÊÒÃ »Õ·Õè ๑๐ ©ºÑº·Õè ๕๔ à´×Í¹พฤศจิกายน òõõ๙ Nawamintarasarn Vol.10 No.54 November 2016 1312 งานกฐินพระราชทาน ประจำ�ปี พุทธศักราช òõõ๙ คุณประยุกต์ - คุณณัฏฐธิดา คุณธนาภูมิ ธนาคุณ : ประธานกฐิน โดยความเป็นจริงแล้วเรื่องผ้ากฐินนั้นเป็นเรื่องของพระภิกษุสงฆ์อย่างเดียว ในการทำ�ผ้า เมื่อพระภิกษุไปได้ผ้ามาจากที่ต่างๆ แล้วนำ�มารวมกันเย็บให้เป็นผืนเดียว แล้วตกลงกันว่าจะมอบจีวรชุดนี้ให้แก่พระภิกษุรูปใด (ซึ่งในสมัยพุทธกาลนั้นผ้าส่วน ใหญ่ เป็นผ้าบังสุกุล หรือผ้าที่พิจารณามาจากผ้าห่อศพ ผ้าจึงมีจำ�นวนน้อยและหายาก การจะทำ�เป็นจีวรจึงทำ�ได้เพียงผืนเดียว) และยอมมอบผ้าที่ทำ�เป็นจีวรนั้นให้แก่พระ ภิกษุที่มีผ้าเก่าที่สุดนำ�ไปใช้นุ่งห่ม ในธรรมบทภาค ๔ กล่าวว่า ในครั้งพุทธกาลมีการประชุมใหญ่ในการทำ�ผ้า เมื่อครั้งพระอนุรุทธะได้ผ้าบังสุกุลมา จะทำ�จีวรเปลี่ยนผ้าครองสำ�รับเก่า พระสัมมาสัม พุทธเจ้าทรงทราบจึงพร้อมด้วยพระภิกษุ ๕๐๐ รูป เสด็จไปประทับเป็นประธานในวันนั้น พระอสีติมหาสาวก ก็ไปร่วมประชุมช่วยทำ�ผ้ากฐิน พระมหากัสสปะนั่งอยู่ต้นผ้า พระ สารีบุตรนั่งอยู่ท่ามกลางผ้า พระอานนท์นั่งอยู่ปลายผ้า พระภิกษุสงฆ์ช่วยกันกรอด้าย สำ�หรับเย็บ พระบรมศาสดาทรงสนเข็ม พระโมคคัลลานะเป็นผุ้อุดหนุนกิจการทั้งปวง ประชาชนต่างนำ�สิ่งของไปถวาย เมื่อผ้าทำ�เสร็จแล้ว จึงมีการประชุมสงฆ์ทำ�สังฆกรรม เกี่ยวกับผ้ากฐิน ต่อมาด้วยเหตุการณ์ต่างๆ ของสังคมในอินเดีย มีผู้ศรัทธานำ�ผ้า กฐินมาถวาย แต่ไม่ปรากฏนามว่าผู้ใดเป็นผูู้้ได้ถวายผ้ากฐินเป็นคนแรกที่พระพุทธเจ้า ทรงมีพระบรมพุทธานุญาต ราชประเพณีการทอดกฐินของพระมหากษัตริย์ เมื่อพระพุทธศาสนาแพร่เข้ามายังประเทศไทย การทอดกฐินเป็นประเพณีอย่าง หนึ่งที่ได้มีการปฏิบัติสืบต่อๆ กันมา แม้แต่พระมหากษัตริย์ก็ทรงรับประเพณีการทอด กฐินเป็นการบำ�เพ็ญพระราชกุศลประการหนึ่ง ซึ่งทรงปฏิบัติเป็นประจำ�ทุกปี จนถือ เป็นพระราชพิธีที่สำ�คัญพระราชพิธีหนึ่ง และพระราชพิธีนี้เป็นพระราชพิธีที่มีศาสนพิธี เกี่ยวเนื่องโดยตลอด ทั้งพระราชพิธี เพราะเป็นพระราชพิธีบำ�เพ็ญพระราชกุศล ด้วย เหตุที่พระราชามหากษัตริย์ได้เข้ามามีบทบาทในการทอดกฐิน ทำ�ให้มีการแบ่งประเภท กฐินออกไปดังที่ได้กล่าวมาข้างต้น กฐินที่พระมหากษัตริย์ทรงถวาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นพระ อารามหลวง หรือวัดราษฎร์ก็เรียกกฐินหลวง สำ�หรับวัดที่เรียกว่า พระอารามหลวง จะต้องได้รับกฐินหลวงทั้งสิ้น พระมหากษัตริย์ จะเสด็จพระราชดำ�เนินไปทรงถวายด้วยพระองค์เอง หรือทรงพระกรุณาโปรด เกล้าฯ ให้พระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ หรือผู้ใดผู้หนึ่งไปถวายแทนพระองค์ เรียกว่า กฐิน เสด็จพระราชดำ�เนิน มี ๑๖ พระอาราม หากพระมหากษัตริย์ไม่เสด็จ พระราชดำ�เนินไปถวายด้วยพระองค์เอง จะพระราชทานให้ผู้มีศรัทธารับ ไปถวายยังพระอารามหลวงต่างๆ เรียกกฐินประเภทนี้ว่า พระกฐินพระราชทาน มี ๒๖๕ พระอาราม ตามตำ�นานที่พอสืบค้นได้ พระ ราชพิธีบำ�เพ็ญพระราชกุศลถวายผ้าพระกฐินนี้ มีมา ตั้งแต่สมัยสุโขทัยเป็นราชธานี ดังปรากฏในศิลาจารึก ว่า “คนในเมืองสุโขทัยนี้ มักทาน มักทรงศีล มักโอย ทาน พ่อขุนรามคำ�แหง เจ้าเมืองสุโขทัยนี้ ทั้งชาวแม่ ทั้งชาวเจ้า ทั้งท่วยปั่วท่วยนาง ลูกเจ้าลูกขุนทั้งสิ้นทั้ง หลาย ทั้งผู้ชายผู้หญิง ฝูงท่วยมีศรัทธาในพระพุทธ ศาสนา ทรงมีศีลเมื่อพรรษาทุกคน เมื่อออกพรรษา กรานกฐินเดือนหนึ่งจึงแล้ว เมื่อกรานกฐิน มีพนม เบี้ย พนมหมาก มีพนมดอกไม้ มีหมอนนั่ง หมอน นอน บริพารกฐินโอยทานแล่ปีแล้ญิบล้าน ไปสวด ญัตติกฐินถึงอรัญญิกพู้น เมื่อจะเข้ามาเวียง เรียงกัน แต่อรัญญิกพู้น เท่าหัวลานดำ�บงดำ�กลอยด้วยเสียง พาทย์ เสียงพิณ เสียงเลื่อน เสียงขับ ใครจักมักเล่น เล่น ใครจักมักหัว หัว ใครจักมักเลื่อน เลื่อน เมือง สุโขทัยนี้มีสี่ปากประตูหลวง เทียนญอมคนเสียดกัน เข้าดูท่านเผาเทียน ท่านเล่นไฟ เมืองสุโขทัยนี้ดังจัก แตก” ข้อความดังกล่าวแสดงถึงประเพณีการทอด กฐินในสมัยสุโขทัย ซึ่งก็คงสืบทอดประเพณีมาตั้งแต่ โบราณกาลนั่นเอง ต่อมาในสมัยกรุงศรีอยุธยาและกรุงธนบุรีเป็น ราชธานี ประเพณีการทอดกฐินนี้ได้ปฏิบัติสืบต่อกัน มามิได้ขาดทั้งที่เป็นของราษฎร์ ทั้งที่เป็นของหลวง กระทั่งล่วงมาถึงสมัยรัตนโกสินทร์ถือเป็นงานบุญงาน กุศลที่ยิ่งใหญ่ แนวทางในการปฏิบัติวิธีการทอดกฐิน แยกตามประเภท ดังนี้ การเสด็จพระราชดำ�เนินถวายผ้าพระกฐิน การเสด็จพระราชดำ�เนินถวายผ้าพระกฐิน เป็น พระราชภารกิจของพระมหากษัตริย์โดยตรง ซึ่งใน ปีหนึ่งๆ เมื่อถึงเทศกาลออกพรรษาแล้ว ราษฎรจะ พากันไปถวายผ้ากฐินตามวัดต่างๆ ตามที่ได้จองไว้ พระมหากษัตริย์ก็จะมีวัดที่จะต้องเสด็จฯ ไปถวายผ้า พระกฐินเช่นเดียวกัน เรียกว่า พระอารามหลวง ซึ่งมี จำ�นวนมากมาย แต่ได้มีการสงวนพระอารามหลวงไว้ สำ�หรับพระมหากษัตริย์เสด็จฯ ไปทรงถวายโดยพระ องค์เอง จำ�นวนหนึ่ง ปัจจุบันมี ๑๖ พระอาราม ได้แก่ วัดบวรนิเวศวิหาร วัดพระเชตุพนวิมลมังคลาราม วัดอรุณราชวราราม วัดราชโอรสาราม วัดสุทัศนเทพวราราม วัดราชประดิษฐสถิตมหาสีมาราม วัดเบญจมบพิตรดุสิตวนาราม วัดเทพศิริทราวาส วัดราชาธิวาส วัดราชบพิธสถิตมหาสีมาราม วัดมกุฏกษัตริยาราม วัดมหาธาตุยุวราชรังสฤษฎิ์ วัดพระปฐมเจดีย์ วัดพระศรีรัตนมหาธาตุ วัดสุวรรณดาราม วัดนิเวศธรรมประวัติ
  8. 8. Wat Nawamintararachutis 382 South St. E. Raynham MA 02767 ¹ÇÁÔ¹·ÃìÊÒÃ »Õ·Õè ๑๐ ©ºÑº·Õè ๕๔ à´×Í¹พฤศจิกายน òõõ๙ Nawamintarasarn Vol.10 No.54 November 2016 1514 งานกฐินพระราชทาน ประจำ�ปี พุทธศักราช òõõ๙ คุณประยุกต์ - คุณณัฏฐธิดา คุณธนาภูมิ ธนาคุณ : ประธานกฐิน การถวายผ้าพระกฐินทั้ง ๑๖ พระอารามนี้ พระมหากษัตริย์มิได้เสด็จ พระราชดำ�เนินไปทรงถวายทุกพระอาราม จะเสด็จฯ ไปทรงถวายเพียง ๑-๒ พระอาราม เท่านั้น ส่วนพระอารามที่เหลือจากนั้น ทรงพระกรุณาโปรดเกล้าฯ ให้พระบรมวงศานุ วงศ์ เสด็จไปถวายผ้าพระกฐินแทนพระองค์ใน ๑๖ พระอารามนี้ มีวิธีการถวายดังนี้ สำ�นักพระราชวัง จะออกหมายกำ�หนดการว่า พระมหากษัตริย์จะเสด็จ พระราชดำ�เนินไปถวายผ้าพระกฐินที่พระอารามใดเป็นพระอารามแรก วัน เวลาใด ใน สมัยโบราณ จะกำ�หนดวันที่จะเสด็จฯ ถวายผ้าพระกฐินวันแรก คือ วันแรม ๖ ค่ำ� เดือน ๑๑ แม้ปัจจุบันก็ยังยึดถือเป็นแนวปฏิบัติ สำ�นักพระราชวัง จะมีหนังสือแจ้งหมาย กำ�หนดการ พระราชพิธีบำ�เพ็ญพระราชกุศลถวายผ้าพระกฐิน ให้ทางวัดจัดเตรียมอาสน์ สงฆ์ เพื่อพระสงฆ์ลงอนุโมทนากฐิน พร้อมกับวางฎีกานิมนต์พระสงฆ์ในวัดนั้นๆ ลง อนุโมทนากฐินด้วย และในหมายกำ�หนดการนั้น จะแจ้งการแต่งกายของเจ้าหน้าที่ที่จะ ไปปฏิบัติงานพิธีถวายผ้าพระกฐิน แจ้งพระนามผู้ที่จะเสด็จพระราชดำ�เนินไปทรงถวาย ด้วย การถวายพระกฐินนี้ เมื่อถึงกำ�หนดวันเสด็จฯ สำ�นักพระราชวังจะจัดเตรียมผ้า พระกฐิน พร้อมทั้งเครื่องบริวารกฐินต่างๆ นำ�ไปจัดเตรียมตั้งไว้ภายในพระอุโบสถ หรือ สถานที่อื่นใด ที่ใช้เป็นสถานที่รับกฐิน สำ�นักพระราชวังจะไปจัดเตรียมตั้งไว้ภายในสถาน ที่ประทับ จัดเครื่องบูชานมัสการ พร้อมทั้งปฏิบัติหน้าที่ที่เกี่ยวข้อง เช่น การถวายผ้าพระ กฐินที่ประตูพระอุโบสถ ถวายเทียนชนวน รับพระราชทานผ้าห่มพระประธาน ถวายพระ เต้าน้ำ� (อุปกรณ์สำ�หรับพระมหากษัตริย์ทรงหลั่งทักษิโณทก) ส่วนเจ้าหน้าที่กองศาสนูป ถัมภ์ กรมการศาสนา ก็มีหน้าที่จัดอุปกรณ์และเตรียมปฏิบัติ เช่น เตรียมกังสดาลไปตี ให้สัญญาณ วงปี่พาทย์ของกรมศิลปากร ซึ่งไปบรรเลงในพิธี เตรียมจัดทำ�บัญชี พระสงฆ์ในอารามนั้นๆ เตรียมบุคคลที่จะไปกราบทูลรายงานจำ�นวนพระสงฆ์ เตรียมบุคลากรไปปฏิบัติงานต่างๆ เช่น รับผ้าและนำ�พระสงฆ์ลงไปครองผ้า รับ เครื่องพระกฐินจากพระสงฆ์ในขณะที่พระมหากษัตริย์ทรงประเคน เป็นต้น การ เสด็จพระราชดำ�เนินทรงบำ�เพ็ญพระราชกุศลถวายผ้าพระกฐินแต่ละพระอาราม มีกิจกรรมแตกต่างกันออกไป บางพระอารามมีพิธีสดับปกรณ์ บางพระอารามมี พิธีพระราชทานของที่ระลึกแก่ผู้ที่ร่วมโดยเสด็จพระราชกุศลถวายผ้าพระกฐิน บางพระอารามเสด็จพระราชดำ�เนินทางรถยนต์ ที่เรียกว่าสถลมารค บางพระ อารามเสด็จพระราชดำ�เนินทางเรือ ที่เรียกว่า ชลมารค มีลำ�ดับการปฏิบัติพิธีโดย สรุป ดังนี้ พระมหากษัตริย์เสด็จพระราชดำ�เนินถึงบริเวณพระอุโบสถ วงดุริยางค์ บรรเลงเพลงสรรเสริญพระบารมี เสด็จเข้าสู่พระอุโบสถ ขณะนี้ ปี่พาทย์กรม ศิลปากรบรรเลงเพลง เจ้าหน้าที่กองศาสนูปถัมภ์เตรียมให้สัญญาณคนหนึ่ง เตรียมตีกังสดาลคนหนึ่ง เมื่อรับผ้าพระกฐินแล้ว ทรงอุ้มประคองผ้าพระกฐิน เสด็จฯ ไปทรงวางบนพานแว่นฟ้า ซึ่งตั้งอยู่ด้านหน้าพระสงฆ์ รูปที่ ๒ ทรงรับ เทียนชนวนจากเจ้าหน้าที่ฝ่ายสนมพลเรือน ทรงจุดธูปเทียนเครื่องนมัสการบูชา พระรัตนตรัย ทรงคืนเทียนชนวนแก่เจ้าหน้าที่ ในขณะนี้ เจ้าหน้าที่กองศาสนูป ถัมภ์ จะต้องให้สัญญาณแก่คนตีกังสดาล คนที่ถือกังสดาลจะตี ๑ ครั้ง ปี่พาทย์ ต้องหยุดบรรเลงทันที แม้ยังไม่จบเพลง พระมหากษัตริย์ทรงกราบแล้วเสด็จมา ที่พานแว่นฟ้า ประทับยืน เจ้าพนักงานภูษามาลาถวายคำ�นับ เข้าไปรับผ้าห่มพระ ประธานที่ทรงหยิบพระราชทานให้แล้วถอยออก อธิบดีกรมการศาสนา (หรือผู้ แทน) ยืนถวายคำ�นับประมาณกลางๆ อาสน์สงฆ์ แล้วกราบบังคมทูลรายงาน จำ�นวนพระสงฆ์ที่จำ�พรรษา ณ พระอารามนั้น จบแล้วถวายคำ�นับ ถอยออกไปนั่ง ณ ที่ซึ่งจัดไว้สำ�หรับผู้กราบทูลรายงานจำ�นวนพระสงฆ์ พระมหากษัตริย์จะทรงอุ้มประคองผ้าพระกฐินประนมพระหัตถ์ หันไป ทางพระประธานพระอุโบสถ ทรงกล่าว นะโม ๓ จบ หันมาทางชุมนุมสงฆ์ ทรง กล่าวคำ�ถวายผ้าพระกฐิน จบแล้วทรงวางผ้าพระกฐิน บนพานแว่นฟ้า ทรงยกประเคนพระสงฆ์รูปที่ ๒ และทรงประเคนพานเทียนพระปาฏิโมกข์ด้วย จากนั้นประทับพระราชอาสน์ พระสงฆ์จะเริ่ม ทำ�สังฆกรรม คือ อปโลกน์ยกผ้าให้พระภิกษุ รูปใดรูปหนึ่ง เป็นผู้ครองกฐิน พระภิกษุที่ได้รับ ให้เป็นผู้ครองกฐิน จะลงไปครองผ้าแล้วขึ้นมานั่งยัง อาสน์สงฆ์ใน
  9. 9. Wat Nawamintararachutis 382 South St. E. Raynham MA 02767 ¹ÇÁÔ¹·ÃìÊÒÃ »Õ·Õè ๑๐ ©ºÑº·Õè ๕๔ à´×Í¹พฤศจิกายน òõõ๙ Nawamintarasarn Vol.10 No.54 November 2016 1716 งานกฐินพระราชทาน ประจำ�ปี พุทธศักราช òõõ๙ คุณประยุกต์ - คุณณัฏฐธิดา คุณธนาภูมิ ธนาคุณ : ประธานกฐิน ขณะพระสงฆ์ลงไปครองผ้า ปี่พาทย์กรมศิลปากรจะบรรเลงเพลง โดยเจ้าหน้าที่ กองศาสนูปถัมภ์ จะเคาะกังสดาลให้สัญญาณ และจะต้องหยุดบรรเลงทันทีเมื่อ เจ้าหน้าที่กองศาสนูปถัมภ์ เคาะกังสดาลเป็นสัญญาณให้หยุด ในเวลาที่พระสงฆ์ กลับขึ้นมานั่ง ณ อาสน์สงฆ์ ลำ�ดับนี้ พระมหากษัตริย์จะเสด็จฯ มาที่ประธานสงฆ์ ทรงรับเครื่องบริวาร พระกฐินจากเจ้าหน้าที่ ทรงประเคนแด่ประธานสงฆ์จนครบทุกชิ้น เจ้าหน้าที่กอง ศาสนูปถัมภ์ มีหน้าที่ต้องรับเครื่องบริวารพระกฐินที่ประธานสงฆ์รับประเคนแล้ว ออกไปตั้งวางในที่อันสมควร เมื่อพระมหากษัตริย์ฯ ไปประทับพระราชอาสน์แล้ว เจ้าหน้าที่เชิญพระเต้าน้ำ�เข้าไป พระสงฆ์ตั้งพัดยศถวายอนุโมทนา ถวายอดิเรก จบแล้ว พระมหากษัตริย์ทรงกราบลาพระประธาน ทรงลาพระสงฆ์ หากมีของที่ ระลึกที่จะถวายพระมหากษัตริย์ ประธานสงฆ์จะถวายในช่วงนี้ เรียบร้อยแล้ว พระมหากษัตริย์เสด็จพระราชดำ�เนินกลับ เป็นเสร็จพิธี ยังมีอีกกรณีหนึ่ง คือ พิธีสดับปกรณ์ และการพระราชทานของที่ระลึก แก่ผู้ที่บริจาคเงินโดยเสด็จพระราชกุศล ทั้งสองพิธีได้มีเกิดขึ้นในสมัยหลัง เนื่องจากพระมหากษัตริย์ทรงมีพระประสงค์ที่จะทรงบำ�เพ็ญกุศลเพิ่มเติมเพื่อ พระราชทานอุทิศแด่พระราชอุปัธยาจารย์ จึงมีพิธีสดับปกรณ์เกิดขึ้น ปัจจุบันพิธี นี้มี ๓ พระอาราม คือ วัดบวรนิเวศวิหาร วัดพระเชตุพนวิมลมังคลาราม และวัด ราชบพิธสถิตมหาสีมาราม เวลาประกอบพิธีดังกล่าวนี้ ต้องทำ�หลังจากถวายผ้า พระกฐินแล้ว สำ�หรับวัดบวรนิเวศวิหาร และวัดพระเชตุพนวิมลมังคลาราม พระ สงฆ์ที่สดับปกรณ์แล้วจะต้องลงไปครองผ้าพร้อมกับรูปที่ครองกฐิน สำ�หรับวัด ราชบพิธฯ เริ่มมีพิธีหลังจากสมเด็จพระอริยวงศาคตญาณ สมเด็จพระสังฆราช สกลมหาสังฆปริณายก (วาสนมหาเถระ) สิ้นพระชนม์ แต่เดิมประกอบพิธีใน พระวิหารซึ่งเป็นที่ประดิษฐานพระรูปสมเด็จพระอริยวงศาคตญาณ สมเด็จพระ สังฆราช สกลมหาสังฆปริณายก(วาสนมหาเถระ) ต่อมาเห็นว่าเป็นการไม่สะดวก ทั้งแก่พระสงฆ์ที่จะสดับปกรณ์ ทั้งแก่พระมหากษัตริย์ จึงได้อัญเชิญพระอัฐิ สมเด็จพระสังฆราช มาประกอบพิธีในพระอุโบสถ ส่วนพิธีพระราชทานของที่ ระลึกแก่ผู้บริจาคเงินโดยเสด็จพระราชกุศลนั้น สุดแต่พระอารามใดจะจัดให้มี โดยกราบทูลให้ทรงทราบเป็นการล่วงหน้า เมื่อถึงวันเสด็จพระราชดำ�เนินถวาย ผ้าพระกฐิน ทางวัดจะเชิญผู้ที่ถวายเงินมาพร้อมที่วัดเพื่อเข้ารับพระราชทานของ ที่ระลึก และเตรียมจัดหาของที่ระลึกไว้ และจัดพิธีพระราชทานภายหลังจากการ ถวายผ้าพระกฐินเรียบร้อยแล้ว พระกฐินหลวงเป็นพระกฐินที่พระมหากษัตริย์เสด็จพระราชดำ�เนิน ถวายโดยพระองค์เอง หรือทรงพระกรุณาโปรดเกล้าโปรดกระหม่อมให้ผู้อื่นไป ถวายแทน ณ พระอารามหลวง พระกฐินต้น เป็นพระกฐินที่เสด็จไปถวาย ตามวัดราษฎร์ วิธีปฏิบัติในการถวายก็เหมือนๆ กับพระกฐิน หลวง พระกฐินต้นนี้ จะเริ่มมีชื่อเรียกใช้ตั้งแต่เมื่อไร ไม่ปรากฏหลักฐาน ในรัชสมัยพระบาทสมเด็จพระ จุลจอมเกล้าเจ้าอยู่หัว จึงได้มีเรียกกัน โดยอาศัยเรียก ตามการเสด็จประพาสบ้าง วัตถุเครื่องใช้บาง อาทิ เมื่อ พ.ศ. ๒๔๔๗ ได้มีการเสด็จประพาสหัวเมือง โดยทรง พระกรุณาโปรดเกล้าฯ ให้จัดแบบง่ายๆ พอพระทัยจะ ประทับที่ใดก็ประทับ ไม่ต้องให้ทางหัวเมืองจัดเตรียม ที่ประทับไว้ การเสด็จประพาสเช่นว่านี้ เรียกว่า เสด็จ ประพาสต้น และเช่นเมื่อวันที่ ๑๘ กรกฎาคม ๒๔๔๗ เสด็จประพาสในแม่น้ำ�อ้อม มีรับสั่งให้จัดหาเรือมาด เพิ่มจากเรือที่ประทับอีกลำ�หนึ่ง แจวตามเรือมาด พระที่นั่งเพื่อมิให้ใครๆ ได้รู้จักพระองค์ เรือมาดลำ� นั้นได้ชื่อว่า เรือต้น กฐินที่เสด็จไปถวายเป็นการส่วนพระองค์ก็ เรียกตามๆ กันไปว่าพระกฐินต้นสืบมา ในการถวาย พระกฐินต้น มีหลักเกณฑ์ว่าต้องเป็นวัดที่ยังไม่เคย เสด็จพระราชดำ�เนิน ประชาชนมีความเลื่อมใส วัดนั้นมาก และประชาชนในท้องถิ่นนั้นไม่ค่อยมี โอกาสได้เฝ้าทูลละอองธุลีพระบาท แม้พระบาท สมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวพระองค์ปัจจุบันก็เคยเสด็จพระ ราชดำ�เนินทรงถวายพระกฐินต้นอยู่บ่อยครั้ง พระกฐินพระราชทาน เป็นพระกฐินอีก ประเภทหนึ่ง ซึ่งในปัจจุบันมีจำ�นวนถึง ๒๖๕ พระ อาราม และยังมีเพิ่มขึ้นอีกทุกๆ ปี ตามจำ�นวนพระ อารามที่ขอตั้งเพิ่มขึ้น กฐินที่จะถวายวัดเหล่านี้ อยู่ ในพระบรมราชูปถัมภ์ของพระมหากษัตริย์ เป็นพระ ราชอำ�นาจที่จะพระราชทานให้ใครๆ ที่มีศรัทธาขอรับ พระราชทานไปถวายก็ได้ แต่มิใช่ทรงพระกรุณาโปรด เกล้าฯ ให้ไปถวายแทนพระองค์ กฐินเช่นนี้เรียกว่า พระกฐินพระราชทาน ถวายได้เฉพาะวัดที่เป็นพระ อารามหลวงทั่วประเทศ การขอรับพระราชทานและการดำ�เนินการ ต่างๆ อยู่ในความรับผิดชอบของกรมการศาสนา เช่น รับจอง จัดหาเครื่องพระกฐินและบริวาร จัดทำ�บัญชี รายนามผู้ขอรับพระราชทาน จัดทำ�บัญชีเงินถวาย กฐินกราบทูลถวายพระราชกุศล ตลอดถึงงานธุรการ ต่างๆ ที่เกี่ยวข้อง พระกฐินพระราชทานนี้ ทางการจะจัดเครื่อง พระกฐินมอบแก่ผู้ที่ขอรับพระราชทาน ๑ ชุด ต่อ ๑ พระอาราม เมื่อรับไปแล้วจะไปจัดหาบริวารพระ กฐินอื่นๆ เพิ่มเติมอีกก็ทำ�ได้ แต่ไม่นิยมให้จัดหาใน
  10. 10. Wat Nawamintararachutis 382 South St. E. Raynham MA 02767 ¹ÇÁÔ¹·ÃìÊÒÃ »Õ·Õè ๑๐ ©ºÑº·Õè ๕๔ à´×Í¹พฤศจิกายน òõõ๙ Nawamintarasarn Vol.10 No.54 November 2016 1918 งานกฐินพระราชทาน ประจำ�ปี พุทธศักราช òõõ๙ คุณประยุกต์ - คุณณัฏฐธิดา คุณธนาภูมิ ธนาคุณ : ประธานกฐิน When Buddhism was first established in ancient India, there were few monks and nuns. These monks normally did not stay in fixed places or temples but rather spent most of their time moving from one place to another as it was their mission to spread the teachings of the Buddha for the happiness and welfare of all people and living beings. In those days, there were no paved roads, so during the rainy season when the country experienced heavy and frequent rainfall, their travels were often impeded and interrupted. In this season, the farmers also cultivated their land and planted new crops. Because travel was inconvenient, The Buddha allowed his disciples to stop wandering and take up temporary abodes during the rainy season. In Pali, this season is called vassa, meaning the “Rains Retreat” and it extends for three lunar months. It begins on the 15th day of the waxing moon of the 8th Lunar Month, and ends on the 15th day of the waxing moon of the 11th Lunar Month. This corresponds approximately from early July through late of Octo- ber in the Gregorian calendar. ลักษณะการเรี่ยไร ผู้ขอรับพระราชทานต้องประสานงานกับทางวัดถึงกำ�หนดวัน เวลา ที่จะไปถวายผ้าพระกฐิน ให้แน่นอน เพื่อทางวัดจะได้เตรียมการรับพระกฐินให้พร้อม ไทยธรรมที่ถวายในกฐิน ไทยธรรม คือ เครื่องที่เป็นบริขารสำ�หรับถวายเป็นบริวารของกฐิน ในครั้งพุทธกาลก็มุ่งประโยชน์ ทางพระวินัยเป็นหลัก จึงนำ�แต่ผ้าไปถวายเท่านั้น เมื่อเสร็จแล้วจึงไปจัดการฉลองกาลกฐินในภายหลัง แต่ ในปัจจุบัน เป็นที่นิยมกันทั่วไปว่าการทอดถวายกฐินจะต้องมีบริวารบริขารด้วย จะมากหรือน้อยก็ขึ้นอยู่กับ ศรัทธาของผู้ถวาย หรือบางทีก็เป็นปัจจัย เพื่อที่จะได้นำ�ไปก่อสร้างซ่อมแซมทำ�นุบำ�รุง ศาสนสถานแก่การใช้ ประโยชน์ทางพระพุทธศาสนา บริวารบริขาร มีดังนี้ ผ้าไตร ผ้าห่มพระพุทธรูปที่เป็นพระประธานและพระสาวก บาตรพร้อมด้วยถลกฝาและเชิง เข็ม ด้าย มีดโกน หินลับมีด กระบอกกรองน้ำ�(ธัมการก) เครื่องไม้เครื่องมือต่างๆ พัดรอง กระโถน ผ้าห่มนอน หมอน มุ้ง กลด เสื่อ พรม สำ�รับคาวหวาน น้ำ�ร้อน น้ำ�เย็น เครื่องดื่มน้ำ�ปานะอื่นๆ ยารักษาโรค อานิสงส์ของผู้ทอดถวายผ้ากฐิน - กิติสัทโท เป็นผู้มีชื่อเสียงฟุ้งขจรขจายไปทั่วสารทิศ - ได้ชื่อว่าเป็นผู้สืบอายุพระพุทธศาสนาถวายกำ�ลังแก่สมณะสงฆ์ดำ�รงพระศาสนา - ได้สงเคราะห์พระสงฆ์ตามพระวินัยซึ่งเป็นไปตามพระบรมพุทธานุญาต - เป็นการรักษาประเพณีที่ดีงามไว้มิให้เสื่อมสูญไป - เป็นการบูชาพุทธโอวาทของพระบรมศาสดา - ได้ชื่อว่าบำ�เพ็ญมหาบุญ - เป็นปัตตานุโมทนามัย - ทำ�ทรัพย์และชีวิตให้มีสาระ - เป็นการสร้างความสามัคคีในระหว่างพุทธบริษัท - เป็นการสั่งสมทุนคือบุญกุศลไว้ในภายภาคหน้า - เป็นการสร้างทางไปสวรรค์และนิพพานให้แก่ตนเอง ฯลฯ
  11. 11. Wat Nawamintararachutis 382 South St. E. Raynham MA 02767 ¹ÇÁÔ¹·ÃìÊÒÃ »Õ·Õè ๑๐ ©ºÑº·Õè ๕๔ à´×Í¹พฤศจิกายน òõõ๙ Nawamintarasarn Vol.10 No.54 November 2016 2120 งานกฐินพระราชทาน ประจำ�ปี พุทธศักราช òõõ๙ คุณประยุกต์ - คุณณัฏฐธิดา คุณธนาภูมิ ธนาคุณ : ประธานกฐิน Historical Background About four or five years after attaining Enlightenment,the Buddha was dwelling at Jetavana MahaVihara near Savatthi City , the capital of the Kosala kingdom ruled by King Pasenadi. A group of thirty monks who had been ordained by the Buddha himself came from Saket city east of Savathi just after the three months Rains Retreat Observance to visit the Buddha. The Buddha greeted them, asked them about their retreat and journey, and noticed their wet and torn robes. The lady disciple of the Buddha, Visakha Maha Upa- sika was also there visiting and listening to the Buddha expounds the Dhamma. When she saw the monks in tattered and worn robes, she asked permission of the Buddha to offer new robes to the monks, and the Buddha granted her request. Since then the Buddha granted the monks the opportunity to search for robes in various places and even to accept robes offered by donors during the period of one month from the middle of the Eleventh Lunar Month to the middle of the Twelfth Lunar Month. This period is called Kathina. As there were no sewing machines or textile factories in those days, the preparation of robes for monks required a lot of manpower and coordination. It could not be done in a single day. The Buddha realized this problem and allowed his lay disciples to prepare and make robes for any monks who needed them. The process required searching for appropriate cloth, washing it, cutting it, sewing the pieces together into robes, coloring the robes, and drying them. After that, the robes were distributed to the monks who needed them with the consent of the Sangha, the community of the Monks. Present: Nowadays, lay followers prepare robes for the monks but notinthesamewayasitwasdoneinthetimeoftheBuddha.They are two ways in which monks may obtain robes, namely: (1). by searchingfortheminvariousplaceslikecemeteries,cities,andtowns,or(2)by accepting offerings of robes from the people. The Kathina ceremony takes place during the month immediate- ly following the full moon day of October (from the beginning of waning moon of the Eleventh Lunar Month to the beginning of waxing moon of the Twelfth Lunar Month). According to Vinaya Pitaka, the Theravada Book of Discipline, during the three month period from mid-July to mid-October, monks are required to take up a settled residence and are allowed to leave their encampments only under special conditions. In this environment, the wandering mendicant nature of the Buddhist monk began to change. In particular, a number of customs and practices of a collective life, including the recitation of rules and the distribution of robes, became incorporated into the annual cycle of monastic life. These ceremonies have continued through the ages and have evolved from culture to culture. The traditions of Theravada Buddhism spread throughout Southeast Asia as Buddhism won the favor of ruling monarchs in Burma, Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand. Theravada Buddhism expanded greatly in Thailand under the patronage of King Ramkhamhaeng. Today in Thailand, the Kathina ceremony provides one of the most popu- lar occasions for merit-making. The Buddhist people celebrate this robe- offering ceremony with profound respect and devotion to the monks, who have just spent three months in the monastery observing the Vassa (Khao Pansa in the Thai, Lao, and Cambodian languages) the Rains Retreat. In rural Thailand, everybody in a village will participate in the Kathina ceremony as a community activity which may last anywhere from one day to as many as three days. All Buddhist monks and fully ordained nuns in all parts of the world observe the Rains Retreat during this period, though in certain countries the custom has been modified. Buddhist monks in Thailand, Lao, Cambodia, Burma, and Sri Lanka however continue to observe the Rains Retreat in the traditional Theravada way. Benefits of Kathina Offering Monks,whoreceivetheofferingsandthemembersoftheSangha,cango from places to place for their Dhamma works and meditation practice without needing to inform any monk in the monastery. Monks do not need to carry a complete set of robes when they go anywhere to carry out their religious duties. Monks can have their breakfast and lunch in different places offered by different donors without breaking their monastic rules (Vinaya). They can keep other robes according to their wishes for more than ten days Mrs. Nattathida Thanakul and Family President of Royal Kathina Ceremony
  12. 12. Wat Nawamintararachutis 382 South St. E. Raynham MA 02767 ¹ÇÁÔ¹·ÃìÊÒÃ »Õ·Õè ๑๐ ©ºÑº·Õè ๕๔ à´×Í¹พฤศจิกายน òõõ๙ Nawamintarasarn Vol.10 No.54 November 2016 2322 งานกฐินพระราชทาน ประจำ�ปี พุทธศักราช òõõ๙ คุณประยุกต์ - คุณณัฏฐธิดา คุณธนาภูมิ ธนาคุณ : ประธานกฐิน without breaking monastic rules. The robes offered to them by donors are suitable and good for them, so they can extend their time to search for another set of robes for four months through out fall and winter. The Buddhist followers support and help the monks to maintain the Buddhist teachings and tradition for world peace. Those who support the Monks and the Sangha are always happy, joyful, and wealthy. The Monks have no worry about searching for cloth to make their robes, and in this way they have more time to concentrate on their Dhamma study and meditation practice, and can serve more people in their communities. The donors cultivate generosity, perform charity, and exhibit selflessness. The donors follow the noble way of life and maintain a humane society on this planet. They are the source of peace and happiness for the world. ธรรมหลวงพ่อชา ข้อวัตรทรงไว้ วันนี้เป็นโอกาสที่ท่านทั้งหลายได้มาประชุมกัน ณ โอกาสนี้ทุกปี คณะเราทำ�การ สอบธรรมะแล้วก็มารวมกัน ทุกๆ ท่านให้พากันเข้าใจว่าผู้ปฏิบัติควรสนใจ การกระทำ�กิจวัตร อาจริยวัตร อุปัชฌายวัตร อันนี้เป็นเครื่องยึดเหนี่ยวน้ำ�ใจ ของพวกเราทั้งหลายให้เป็นกลุ่มเป็นก้อน มีความสามัคคีพร้อมเพรียงซึ่งกันและกันยังเป็นเหตุ ให้พวกเราได้ทำ�ความเคารพ ซึ่งจะเป็นมงคลในหมู่พวกเราทั้งหลาย ตั้งแต่ครั้งพุทธกาลมาจนถึงบัดนี้ ทุกกลุ่มทุกเหล่าถ้าขาดความคารวะกันแล้ว ก็ไม่ สำ�เร็จประโยชน์ แม้ในกลุ่มใดกลุ่มหนึ่งก็เหมือนกัน จะเป็นฆราวาส จะเป็นบรรพชิต ถ้าขาด ความเคารพคารวะ ความมั่นคงก็ไม่มี ถ้าความเคารพคารวะไม่มี ก็เกิดความประมาท กิจวัตร ทุกอย่างมันก็เสื่อมทรามไป คณะกรรมฐาน คณะปฏิบัติ พวกเราที่มารวมอยู่ที่นี้ประมาณ ๒๕ พรรษาแล้ว มีความ เจริญก้าวหน้ามา ตามที่ผมสังเกตนั้นก็เรียกว่าเจริญมาเรื่อยๆ แต่ว่าถึงจุดหนึ่งมันก็จะเสื่อม ได้ อันนี้ให้เราเข้าใจ องค์สมเด็จพระสัมมาสัมพุทธเจ้ามองเห็นเหมือนกัน แต่ถ้าหากว่าพวก เราทั้งหลายอาศัยความไม่ประมาท มีความเคารพคารวะ ทำ�กิจวัตรอันนี้ติดต่อกันไปไม่ขาด ผมเข้าใจว่าความสามัคคีของพวกเรานั้นจะมีความมั่นคง การประพฤติปฏิบัติในหมู่คณะของ

