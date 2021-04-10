Đề Thi HK2 Toán 8 - TH - THCS - THPT Ngô Thời Nhiệm

Successfully reported this slideshow.
3b Gọi x là số học sinh lớp 8A (đk: * x N  ) Số học sinh giỏi học kì I: 1 4 x Số học sinh giỏi học kì I: 3 10 x Ta có phư...
ĐỀ CHẴN Bài 1: (3đ) Giải các phương trình sau a) 4( 2) 2 6 x x    . 4 8 2 6 x x     ..................................
Một người đi ô tô từ thành phố A đến thành phố B với vận tốc 40 / km h . Lúc về do thời tiết xấu nên người đó đi với vận t...
ABE DCE   (hai tam giác vuông có AEB DEC  (đđ)) .........................................0.25 Nên 79,6 18,6 34,2 AB BE ...
 AEB BFH  (hai góc tương ứng): .......................................................................0.25 ● AFE BFH  (...
  1. 1. TRƯỜNG TH, THCS, THPT NGÔ THỜI NHIỆM -------------- Năm học 2019-2020 ĐỀ KIỂM TRA HỌC KÌ II - MÔN TOÁN – KHỐI 8 Thời gian làm bài: 90 phút (không tính thời gian phát đề) --------------------------------------- Họ, tên thí sinh:……………………………………………….. Lớp:………………… Số báo danh:……………… ĐỀ LẺ Bài 1: (3,0 điểm) Giải các phương trình sau: a)   2 4 5 3 5 x x    b) 3 2 5 2 11 2 3 6 x x     c)   2 1 3 2 7 1 1 1 x x x x x x x x         Bài 2: (1,5 điểm) Giải bất phương trình và biểu diễn tập nghiệm trên trục số: 2 3 2 3 5 x x    Bài 3: (1,5 điểm) a) Một người đi xe máy từ Ađến Bvới vận tốc 40 / km h, lúc về người đó đi với vận tốc 30 / km h nên thời gian về nhiều hơn thời gian đi là 45phút. Tính quãng đường AB. b) Cuối học kì I, số học sinh giỏi của lớp 8Abằng 25%số học sinh cả lớp. Đến cuối học kì II, lớp có thêm 2 bạn đạt học sinh giỏi nên số học sinh giỏi ở học kì II bằng 30% số học sinh cả lớp. Hỏi lớp 8Acó bao nhiêu học sinh ? Bài 4: (3,0 điểm) Cho ABC  vuông tại A( AB AC  ), đường cao AH . Vẽ HM AC  tại M . a) Chứng minh: HBA  đồng dạng ABC  . b) Chứng minh: . . BH HC AM AC  . c) Trên tia đối của tia MH lấy điểm I sao cho IM MH  . Vẽ IN BC  tại N . Chứng minh: HMN BCI  . Bài 5: (1,0 điểm) Tính chiều rộng AB của khúc sông (như hình vẽ). Biết 80 AC m  , 20 CH m  , 15 DH m  ……………HẾT…………… 15m 20m 80m D H C B A
  2. 2. TRƯỜNG TH, THCS, THPT NGÔ THỜI NHIỆM -------------- Năm học 2019-2020 ĐỀ KIỂM TRA HỌC KÌ II - MÔN TOÁN – KHỐI 8 Thời gian làm bài: 90 phút (không tính thời gian phát đề) --------------------------------------- HƯỚNG DẪN CHẤM ĐỀ LẺ BÀI ĐÁP ÁN ĐIỂM 1a   2 4 5 3 5 8 10 3 5 5 15 3 x x x x x x            0,25x2 0,5 1b 3 2 5 2 11 2 3 6 9 6 10 4 11 5 5 1 x x x x x x                0,25 0,5 0,25 1c   2 1 3 2 7 1 1 1 x x x x x x x x            DK : x 1 va x 0 Phương trình trở thành:            2 3 1 1 1 1 2 7 1 1 x x x x x x x x x x x x           2 2 2 3 1 2 7 1 x x x x x        2 2 4 0 x x      2 2 0 x x    0 2 x x      Vậy:   2 S   0,25 0,25 0,25 0,25 2     2 3 2 3 5 5 2 3 3 2 10 5 9 6 1 x x x x x x x               Vậy:   / 1 x x   Biểu diễn trên trục số đúng. 0,25 0,25 0,25 0,25 0,5 3a Gọi x (km) là quãng đường AB (ĐK: x > 0) Thời gian lúc đi: ( ) 40 x h ; Thời gian lúc về: ( ) 30 x h Ta có phương trình: 3 30 40 4 x x   Giải phương trình tìm được x = 90 (thỏa) Vậy quãng đường AB dài 90 (km) 0,25 0,25 0,25
  3. 3. 3b Gọi x là số học sinh lớp 8A (đk: * x N  ) Số học sinh giỏi học kì I: 1 4 x Số học sinh giỏi học kì I: 3 10 x Ta có phương trình: 1 3 2 4 10 x x   Giải phương trình tìm được x = 40 (thỏa) Vậy số học sinh của lớp 8A là: 40 (học sinh) 0,25 0,25 0,25 4 4a Chứng minh được HBA  đồng dạng ABC  1 4b Chứng minh được AH2 = BH.HC Chứng minh được AH2 = AM.AC Từ đó suy ra được BH.HC = AM.AC 0,75 0,25 4c Chứng minh được tam giác MHC đồng dạng tam giác NHI Suy ra được MH HC MH NH NH HI HC HI    Xét tam giác HMN và tam giác HCI, có: MH NH HC HI  và góc IHC chung Suy ra tam giác HMN đồng dạng tam giác HCI (c-g-c) Suy ra HMN HCI  Vậy: HMN BCI  0,25 0,5 0,25 5 Ta có: tam giác ACB đồng dạng tam giác HCD (g-g) Suy ra được 80 60 15 20 AB AC AB AB HD HC      Vậy chiều rộng AB của khúc sông là 60(m) 0,25 0,5 0,25 * Học sinh có cách giải khác nếu đúng cho điểm tương ứng N I M H C B A 15m 20m 80m D H C B A
  4. 4. ĐỀ CHẴN Bài 1: (3đ) Giải các phương trình sau a) 4( 2) 2 6 x x    . 4 8 2 6 x x     ...........................................................................................................0.25 2 14 x   ........................................................................................................................0.25 7 x   .............................................................................................................................0.25 Vậy tập nghiệm phương trình   7 S  ..........................................................................0.25 b) 5 ( 1) 2( 1) x x x    .    1 5 2 0 x x     .....................................................................................................0.25 1 0 5 2 0 x x         ..................................................................................................................0.25 1 2 5 x x        ..........................................................................................................................0.25 Vậy tập nghiệm phương trình 2 1; 5 S        ......................................................................0.25 c) 2 2 1 2 ( 1)( 2) x x x x x x x       Điều kiện: 1, 2 x x   ...................................................................................................0.25 PT   2 2 ( 2) 1 x x x x x      ......................................................................................0.25 2 2 5 0 x x    0 5 2 x x        (thỏa điều kiện)...................................................................0.25 Vậy tập nghiệm phương trình 5 0; 2 S        .....................................................................0.25 Bài 2: (1,5đ)
  5. 5. Một người đi ô tô từ thành phố A đến thành phố B với vận tốc 40 / km h . Lúc về do thời tiết xấu nên người đó đi với vận tốc 24 / km h. Do đó thời gian về nhiều hơn thời gian đi 1 giờ. Tính quãng đường AB Gọi x (km) là quãng đường AB. ĐK: 0 x  ................................................................0.25 Lập bảng (hoặc biểu diễn các đại lượng khác bằng cách gạch đầu dòng).................0.5 Vận tốc (km/h) Thời gian (h) Quãng đường (km) Đi 40 40 x x Về 24 24 x x Ta có phương trình: 1 24 40 x x   ......................................................................................................................0.25 60 x   (thỏa điều kiện) .............................................................................................0.25 Vậy quãng đường AB là 60 km......................................................................................0.25 Bài 3: (1,5đ) Giải bất phương trình và biểu diễn tập nghiệm trên trục số 2 2 3 4 3 2 6 x x x      BPT 2( 2) 3( 2) 3 4 x x x       ..............................................................................0.25 2 4 3 6 3 4 0 x x x        .......................................................................................0.25 3 x   ............................................................................................................................0.25 Vậy tập nghiệm bất phương trình   | 3 S x x   ........................................................0.25 Biểu diễn trên trục số đúng ............................................................................................0.5 (thiếu số 0 trên trục số trừ 0.25) Bài 4: (1đ) Dựa vào hình vẽ, biết 79,6 BE m  ; 34,2 EC m  ; 18,6 CD m  Em hãy tính chiều rộng khúc sông AB? ( kết quả độ dài làm tròn đến phần nguyên)
  6. 6. ABE DCE   (hai tam giác vuông có AEB DEC  (đđ)) .........................................0.25 Nên 79,6 18,6 34,2 AB BE AB CD CE    ......................................................................................0.25 43,3 AB   ...................................................................................................................0.25 Vậy chiều rộng con sông khoảng 43,3m ......................................................................0.25 Bài 5: (3đ) Cho tam giác ABC vuông tại A ( ) AB AC  . Kẻ đường cao AH , Tia phân giác của góc Bcắt AC ở E và cắt AH ở F . a) Chứng minh ABE HBF   . b) Chứng minh AE AF  . c) Cho 9 AB  cm và 12 AC  cm. Tính diện tích BHF  a) C/m: ABE HBF   . Xét ABE  và HBF  , ta có: ............................................0.25 ● BAE BHF  (vì cùng bằng 90 )...................................0.25 ● ABE FBH  (gt).............................................................0.25 Do đó, ABE HBF   (góc ­ góc) ................................0.25 b) C/m: AE AF  . Do ABE HBF   F H E A B C
  7. 7.  AEB BFH  (hai góc tương ứng): .......................................................................0.25 ● AFE BFH  (đđ).......................................................................................................0.25 ● AFE AEB   ● Xét AFE  ta có: AFE AEB  (cmt) Do đó: AFE  cân tại A..................................................................................................0.25 Suy ra AE AF  .............................................................................................................0.25 c) Cho 9 AB  cm và 12 AC  cm. Tính diện tích BHF  Chứng minh . . 2 ABC AH BC AB AC S   7,2 AH   .....................................................................................................................0.25 Áp dụng định lý Pitago vào  vuông ABH tính được 5,4 BH cm  ..........................0.25 Do BF là phân giác trong ABH  nên: AF AB FH BH  2,7 FH cm   ...........................0.25 2 1 1 . 2,7 5,4 7,29 2 2 BHF S FH BH cm       .............................................................0.25 Lưu ý: HS có cách giải khác ĐÚNG vẫn cho đủ điểm.

