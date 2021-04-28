5. pre production

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pre-Production- FMP Vicky Patchett
Pre-production • What are you making? I will be making a marketing campaign for a film concept using pop figures. I will b...
Colour scheme • I have chosen this a range of colour scemes as I feel it will fit with the overall theme of my product- ha...
Dove Lake Kunanyi Inka Stickman Evolve Moorilla Copperhead Cotton I have explored different brushes in procreate that I wo...
Font ideas- Poster title • Make No Sense Font | dafont.com • Heaters Font | dafont.com • Edo SZ Font | dafont.com • Hey Au...
Font ideas- Film logo • Beyond The Mountains Font | dafont.com • Brokenbrush Font | dafont.com • Hamish Font | dafont.com ...
Sketching my characters • For sketching my characters, I intend to use the process of rotoscoping, as I feel this is the b...
Resources Equipment/ Props/ Costume needed Locations needed iPad & Apple Pencil Home/ College Photoshop College Pop figure...
Contingency Planning Potential Issue Solution Camera battery may die when needed for taking photos. Make sure I charge the...
Health and Safety Potential Issue How will the issue be avoided? Water may get spilled onto equipment, which could start a...
Production Schedule Day/Lesson Tasks Easter Holidays Photograph all pop figures at different angles- ready for sketching i...
Pre Production

  1. 1. Pre-Production- FMP Vicky Patchett
  2. 2. Pre-production • What are you making? I will be making a marketing campaign for a film concept using pop figures. I will be focusing on making a series of posters to promote the film which will include single character posters and group character posters, these will mainly be created using cartoon drawings of each pop figure created in Procreate which I will then put onto photoshop to create the poster. • Why? I wanted to make something unique and I feel I will do this well using pop figures, as I can use unlikely characters and bring them together into one production to represent a diverse group of characters and personalities that usually would not work together in a film. • Who is it for? 15-24 year olds • Where will it appear/on what? My product will appear on posters, billboards and online e.g. social media. My product will mainly consist of a range of posters which are aimed to be put in bus shelters and around cinemas.
  3. 3. Colour scheme • I have chosen this a range of colour scemes as I feel it will fit with the overall theme of my product- having different colours for each character and it will fit with the text well as I intend to contrast the text colour based on the character. I feel it will contrast the colours of the pop figures, so they will stand out to the audience and draw them into the film. As I am making a series of posters, each poster will have a different color scheme. This will keep my work unique and each piece different to each other. Each character will have specific colours assigned to them, which will reflect the colours of the figure and make the poster stand out to the audience. Marty McFly BB-8 Jack Skellington Christmas Harley Quinn The Joker
  4. 4. Dove Lake Kunanyi Inka Stickman Evolve Moorilla Copperhead Cotton I have explored different brushes in procreate that I would potentially like to use on my posters/ billboard covers. I have picked these in mind of creating the titles using one of these brushes on procreate. I have these brushes in mind for detail on the posters/ billboard covers. I especially like the Dove Lake, as I feel I will be able to create unique detail on my work which will be effective to the audience.
  5. 5. Font ideas- Poster title • Make No Sense Font | dafont.com • Heaters Font | dafont.com • Edo SZ Font | dafont.com • Hey August Font | dafont.com • Hiatus Font | dafont.com • Surfing Capital Font | dafont.com • Ocean Rush Font | dafont.com • Black Rocker Font | dafont.com • For each poster, I intend to change the font of the title, based on the character and their known personality. • I would like it to look as through it has been sketched/drawn onto the poster, so have chosen some fonts based on my ideal outcome. • If I don’t use these fonts I would like to use a brush on procreate based on the character to draw my title, in the style that I feel suits best.
  6. 6. Font ideas- Film logo • Beyond The Mountains Font | dafont.com • Brokenbrush Font | dafont.com • Hamish Font | dafont.com • Walking in the Street Font | dafont.com • Mark My Words Font | dafont.com • For my film logo I would like it to look bubbly and have a sense of adventure to it, so that it will represent the mystery in the concept of the film idea on its marketing. • I intend for the logo to be simple and effective, which is why I have selected these few fonts to work with as they aren’t over dramatic, which is perfect for my logo.
  7. 7. Sketching my characters • For sketching my characters, I intend to use the process of rotoscoping, as I feel this is the best way to achieve the accuracy. • I will start off by opening a photo of the pop figure in procreate, creating a new layer and using a grey brush to roughly sketch out the character. • I will then hide the image layer and create another on top of the sketch and create a refined drawing based on this sketch. • Once this has been completed I will use the colour picker on the original image to fill in each section of the refined drawing to add colour to the character.
  8. 8. Resources Equipment/ Props/ Costume needed Locations needed iPad & Apple Pencil Home/ College Photoshop College Pop figures Home Camera Home
  9. 9. Contingency Planning Potential Issue Solution Camera battery may die when needed for taking photos. Make sure I charge the battery fully before use and have a spare in case it does end up running out of charge Pop figures don’t move, so will be limited to what angles I can take photos from and what shots I can take. Adjust my work to fit the figure, and let can always be adjusted when sketching in Procreate to fit the poster if needs be. Apple pencil may run out of charge while drawing. Save work so none of it is lost, move on to a different part of project while pencil is charging e.g. creating logo, poster titles, tag lines etc in photoshop. Mac or iPad stops working. Use other resources e.g. if mac isn’t working, continue working on the iPad until I am able to use the mac again. SD card becomes corrupt Try to have a back up of photos on the Mac in case this happens, so I will not be without my photos
  10. 10. Health and Safety Potential Issue How will the issue be avoided? Water may get spilled onto equipment, which could start a fire/ damage equipment and cause an injury. Make sure nobody brings any food or drink near any electrical items to avoid the risk of injury and breakage. If figure is not on a level surface, they could fall off and cause injury. Make sure surface is flat and figure if not stood on the edge of the surface to avoid it getting knocked off. Area for photographing may not be tidy, and could be a potential trip hazard. Eliminate as many trip hazards as possible prior to photographing, to avoid any accidents that may happen. Tripod isn’t place on a level surface and could potentially cause injury. Use the spirit level provided on the tripod and keep it within a safe distance from others. COVID-19 global pandemic could infect myself or someone involved in my production. Social distance and wear a face covering where possible, use lateral flow testing to avoid coming into contact with someone who has covid.
  11. 11. Production Schedule Day/Lesson Tasks Easter Holidays Photograph all pop figures at different angles- ready for sketching in college. 13th-14th April Draft and write Synopsis. 19th-21st April Sketch pop figures using procreate. 26th April Create film logo and poster titles. 27th April Create poster text: taglines, film quotes. 28th April Create poster and billboard backgrounds. 4th May-5th May 10th May- 13th May Put together text, backgrounds and drawings to create final product. 17th May- 19th May Evaluation

