3. research

Research Vicky Patchett
The LEGO Batman Movie
The LEGO Batman Movie • The first movie poster is quite basic and doesn’t give away much about the film, it has a basic co...
The Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Smurfs: The Lost Village • The first teaser poster suggests to the audience that that Smurfette and her friends will f...
Onward
Onward • For the first poster released in late May, two moons hang in the night sky above a mountain range and a brightly ...
Finding Dory
Finding Dory • Most of the finding Dory posters are quite minimalistic and have a blue/ green colour scheme, this attracts...
Research Analysis • What common features do the researched products have? • All of the products I have researched tend to ...
Questionnaire Analysis
Audience research • Observation: Majority of my audience prefer to see advertising on social media. • What this says about...
Audience research • Observation: 63% of the audience are more likely to buy a film after seeing its advertising. • What th...
Audience research • Observation: Advertising makes an audience more likely to buy the film as it gives them an idea of wha...
Audience research • Observation: Only 31% of my audience see advertising for films on social media. • What this says about...
Audience research • Observation: 31% of my audience see adverts on tv, yet 79% are most likely to skip the adverts. • What...
Interviews
Interview 1- Sam Jacques Smith What attracts you most to film advertising? Why does it attract you? Bold title, brightly c...
Interview 1 • Observation: Making the film advertising stand out to its audience using visual effects such as a bold title...
Interview 2- Amber Patchett What attracts you most to film advertising? Why does it attract you? Film posters and trailers...
Interview 2 • Observation: Characters and actors make the film more appealing to the audience as they give new films a bas...
Bibliography
Bibliography 1. Amber Patchett. (2021) Target Audience Interviews (conducted on 10/03/21) 2. Chris Thilk . ( 2016). Movie ...
  3. 3. The LEGO Batman Movie • The first movie poster is quite basic and doesn’t give away much about the film, it has a basic colour scheme and shows its audience the bare minimum, which leaves them guessing what the film has in store for them. • Another poster was released on Batman Day 2016 which has a lot more detail to it: Batman leaping over a bridge and toward the camera, with his Batarang in hand and ready for action. It uses the phrase “Always be yourself. Unless you can be Batman” which is a well known phrase associated with Batman. This gives the audience a bigger idea of what the film will be like and tells them that Batman is the centre of attention for this film, unlike the other LEGO films. • An IMAX poster features Batman, Batgirl and Robin all coming down from the skyline, which may be familiar to comic readers. We get the IMAX-specific callout along with copy reading “He’s taking them under his wing…of awesomeness,” which sets up the tone and attitude of the film to its audience. • Then single character posters were released, which allowed the audience to see which characters are going to be in the film, not just Batman himself. Then the graffiti style posters were released, which gave the film another aspect for the audience to wonder about and want to watch the film. • A Full-motion video plays on the screen of the movie’s official website. The top menu has links and prompts to get you to go onto them and find our more about the film. For example, there’s a link to an Instagram account which seems to be posts from Lego Batman himself, a link to information on the soundtrack, links to the movie’s Instagram, Twitter and Facebook profiles and a link to find out more information about the movie’s partnership with Chevy- The content menu starts with “Story,” which gives the audience a brief plot synopsis to let you know what kind of content you’re about to experience. All the trailers can be found in the “Videos” section. The “Fun and Games” section has a lot of material that is perfect for the younger end of the audience as it allows them to engage with the characters of the film and want to watch the film once they have had the chance to bring fun things into it. A series of games allow you defeat the Joker, create selfies and lots more. There is also a selection of Wallpapers to be used on desktops, so that young children will be able to make their computer all about the Lego batman movie. In this section, you can also view and download some of the character posters or get an activity book to print out which includes puzzles and other brain stimulating activities for children.
  5. 5. The Smurfs: The Lost Village • The first teaser poster suggests to the audience that that Smurfette and her friends will face a journey of some kind, showing them from behind as they look out over a strange and mysterious area. • The theatrical poster shows the Smurfs huddled together against what appears to be a threat. Around them are leaves, with eyes poking out from behind them. “They were never alone,” hints at how this is all about discovering what’s likely another hidden group of Smurfs. • The posters seem to have a fixed colour scheme using mainly blue, green and purple which emphasises the mystery and adventure what the Smurfs are seeming to face in the poster. • The final trailer instantly plays when you load the movie’s official website. If you close the trailer, it takes the website to the content menu at the top of the page, “About” offers a brief synopsis of the film. “Meet the Characters” lets you click through to find out a more information about the main characters, including some of the new characters which are not recognised by the audience who we meet along the Smurfs’ journey, which may spoil the concept of the film for a lot of the audience. • There’s a “Fun and Activities” section that has images, Games, Colouring Sheets and lots more which is perfect for the younger generation of the audience and is clearly designed to keep them engaged with the film concept and make them want to watch the film. There are also links to the movie’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tumblr profiles. That Tumblr served as a production blog, but it hasn’t been updated since November 2018. furthermore, on Facebook, Sony worked with the network to create Smurf “masks” that could be applied when using the app’s camera, applying a movie- themed mask to selfies.
  7. 7. Onward • For the first poster released in late May, two moons hang in the night sky above a mountain range and a brightly lit city, Barley and Ian are in the foreground hanging out on the roof of Ian’s van. In case the fantasy world of the story isn’t clear from all that, the audience is told at the bottom the movie “Cometh soon” which adds a sense of mystery to the poster and the film, leaving the audience guessing what the film had to hold for them. • The second poster released in August features a denim jacket decorated with pins and patches, implying that there is a mystical character to be featured in the film. • We’re finally given a look at a key part of the story on the third poster from October. Ian and Barley, are standing in the street flanking the half-reanimated body of their father with mountains and unicorns in the background. There’s no explanation as to what’s going on, but it shows the audience there is some sort of problem the brothers are out to fix and that there is a mystery to the story itself. • A series of character posters came out in December that show Ian and Barley, their mother Laurel and others characters who the brothers encounter on their journey. This gives the audience a huge indication that the film involves adventure and the type of characters involved in the film. It also adds a bigger influence on the theme of magic in the film, as they see the type of characters and are influenced by their appearance. • A special poster was released for Chinese new year in January, the design was put in place to invoke a tapestry and designed to promote the movie in a more subtle way than the previous posters while being a unique piece of art.
  9. 9. Finding Dory • Most of the finding Dory posters are quite minimalistic and have a blue/ green colour scheme, this attracts the audience to the posters as it allows them to relate the film to the setting of underwater. • The way they are quite simplistic in design is effective as it allows the audience to focus on the bigger picture rather than the small details. • In each poster, Dory is hidden, allowing the audience to find her amongst the setting, which allows the audience to interact with the marketing and remember more about the film itself, making them more likely to want to watch the film. • The posters relate to its original film: Finding Nemo, as the colour scheme and text is similar- promising the audience a return to familiar territory with a new story to it.
  10. 10. Research Analysis • What common features do the researched products have? • All of the products I have researched tend to have a fixed colour scheme which reflects the tone of the film. They also produce a series of character posters as one of their main marketing purposes. • For my work I would like to produce a range of different character posters, and would like to experiment using procreate to create a cartoon type version of my characters as I feel this would be appealing to my target audience and the film concept fairly easy to understand, as well as leaving it a mystery to them, making them want to watch the film for themselves.
  12. 12. Audience research • Observation: Majority of my audience prefer to see advertising on social media. • What this says about my audience: The growing increase in technology suggests that social media is becoming the easiest and most popular way to promote a marketing campaign for a film, as this is peoples’ main source of information. • How will your product appeal to this audience: my product will appeal to this as a lot of my marketing will be compatible for use online, for my audience to view and interpret themselves, which will also get shared with others, widening my product’s audience.
  13. 13. Audience research • Observation: 63% of the audience are more likely to buy a film after seeing its advertising. • What this says about my audience: Advertising is essentially what makes most of the audience want to buy a film, as it gives them an insight to what the film will be about and interests them in the final product. The more aesthetically pleasing the advertising is to its audience, the more likely they are to buy the film. • How will your product appeal to this audience: my product will be appealing to them but will also leave them guessing exactly what the film is about, which will encourage them to share with friends, widening the audience and encouraging them to want to watch/buy the final product.
  14. 14. Audience research • Observation: Advertising makes an audience more likely to buy the film as it gives them an idea of what is going to be in the film and what they will expect when they actually view it. • What this says about my audience: Giving the audience a visual representation allows them to know a little bit about the film without giving too much away about the film, by them viewing the advertising it allows their imagination to give them, a personalised experience of their own ideas of the film. • How will your product appeal to this audience: My product will allow the audience to use their imagination, as they will be able to look at the advertising that I have created and create their own judgement on the film and what they personally believe the film is about/ what will happen.
  15. 15. Audience research • Observation: Only 31% of my audience see advertising for films on social media. • What this says about my audience: Although there is a growing increase in technology, social media is not necessarily the biggest platform for advertising films. This suggests that although it is what an audience would prefer, they don’t see much film advertising online. • How will your product appeal to this audience: Although it is an audience preference, my advertising will not be online based, as although they may prefer to see it online, this is not the main source of advertising, I will make a lot of print work e.g. posters, as this seems to be far more popular for people seeing film advertising.
  16. 16. Audience research • Observation: 31% of my audience see adverts on tv, yet 79% are most likely to skip the adverts. • What this says about my audience: Advertising on tv may not be the best solution, as most people are likely to skip them and not acknowledge them at all. • How will your product appeal to this audience: As my adverts would most likely to be skipped, I will not create adverts for tv, as they seem to be a nuisance to the audience, and will not help the film to be recognised if they are repeatedly skipped as the audience suggests.
  18. 18. Interview 1- Sam Jacques Smith What attracts you most to film advertising? Why does it attract you? Bold title, brightly coloured, action scene, music, quote from film- people remember it and associate it with the film. How would seeing a character on a poster affect your judgement of a film? Personally, I think it gives a more chance of it gaining popularity if you see the characters and get to know a little bit about the film. Are you more likely to watch a film if it’s advertising shows actors that you are familiar with? Why? Yes definitely- they are the ones that make up the film, give the popularity a boost, would increase its audience and ticket sales at cinemas. Would seeing a range of styles in advertising make you more likely to watch the film? Why? Yes it would- advertising isn’t repetitive, if it repeats it will be less popular. A different look gives it a new lease of life
  19. 19. Interview 1 • Observation: Making the film advertising stand out to its audience using visual effects such as a bold title, using quotes from the film and bright colours will increase popularity as the audience are first attracted to the bigger, bolder things before the smaller details. Showing characters and actors it important as this attracts the audience as they build a relationship with the film and its initial idea through this. • What this says about my audience: My target audience are visually attracted to marketing, so the more it stands out the more interesting to the audience it will be. Showing characters to the audience allows them to build an initial relationship with the film, making them more likely to watch the film and engage with the marketing of the film. • How will your product appeal to this audience: I will ensure that my product is aesthetically pleasing to my audience, to allow them to engage and build a relationship with the film. To do this I will make it brightly coloured, have bold writing which will hopefully appeal to my target audience.
  20. 20. Interview 2- Amber Patchett What attracts you most to film advertising? Why does it attract you? Film posters and trailers as they are the easiest way to get to know the film and the basic concept of what is going to happen and what to expect. How would seeing a character on a poster affect your judgement of a film? If it was a character that I hadn’t seen before as I would want to know more about that character. If it was exiting then if I like the character then yes I would definitely want to watch it as it adds a familiar face to the film. Are you more likely to watch a film if it’s advertising shows actors that you are familiar with? Why? Yes because I’d know that was a decent actor and want to see the actor in action in another film. Would seeing a range of styles in advertising make you more likely to watch the film? Why? No because a range of posters would confuse me and I wouldn’t be able to remember a specific picture and link that to the film, I prefer to link one image to one film.
  21. 21. Interview 2 • Observation: Characters and actors make the film more appealing to the audience as they give new films a base as to what it may be about and sequels a unique twist to the original film. • What this says about my audience: Using new and different characters gives the film a unique element, and is more likely to draw in the audience as they would be interested in both the character and the actor who plays this role. • How will your product appeal to this audience: I will include characters and acters’ named on my posters, as the audience will be Interested in both, which is more likely to make them want to watch the film, and watch out for other marketing products that the film has.
  23. 23. Bibliography 1. Amber Patchett. (2021) Target Audience Interviews (conducted on 10/03/21) 2. Chris Thilk . ( 2016). Movie Marketing Madness: Finding Dory. Available: https://christhilk.com/2016/06/15/finding-dory-marketing/. Last accessed 3rd March 2021. 3. Chris Thilk . ( 2017). Movie Marketing Madness: Smurfs: The Lost Village. Available: https://christhilk.com/2017/04/04/smurfs-the-lost-village- marketing/. Last accessed 3rd March 2021. 4. Chris Thilk . ( 2017). Movie Marketing Madness: The LEGO Batman Movie. Available: https://christhilk.com/2017/02/08/movie-marketing-madness- the-lego-batman-movie/. Last accessed 2nd March 2021. 5. Chris Thilk . ( 2020). Onward – Marketing Recap. Available: https://cinematicslant.com/2020/03/06/onward-marketing-recap/. Last accessed 3rd March 2021. 6. Sam Jacques-Smith. (2021) Target Audience Interviews (conducted on 10/03/21)

×