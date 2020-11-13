Financial training chapter4 3rd 'Various bonds section 2'

Successfully reported this slideshow.
金融研修 第4章 金融商品の知識 ②債券 第3回 様々な債券②
第4章 金融商品の知識 ②債券 第1回 債券とは 第2回 様々な債券① 第3回 様々な債券② 第4回 債券の発行と流通 第5回 債券の価格① 第4章 債券 第6回 債券の価格② 第7回 債券の利回り① 第8回 債券の利回り② 第9回 債券のリスク
第3回 様々な債券② ・債券をクーポンや元本返済方法等の切り口から分類し、 それぞれの違いやメリット・デメリットについて考察し、理解する。 ・様々な債券同士を比較し考察することで、 債券が持つ性質について理解を深める。 ・リスクが高い商品ほど利...
第3回 様々な債券② ① 前回のおさらい ② 元利払いの優先度での分類 ③ 発行体・通貨での分類 ④ その他の債券 ⑤ 日本国債について調べてみよう！ 第4章 債券
Lecture! 債券の基本的な用語のまとめ 発行体 資金を調達するために、債券を発行し売却する組織体。 クーポン クーポンレート （表面利率） 発行体が一定期間毎に投資家へ支払う利息。 債券の価格（額面）に対する年毎の利息の比率。 利払頻度 ...
Lecture! 債券のクーポンでの分類 Point!! 第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券② ①おさらい ＞ ② ＞ ③ ＞ ④ ＞ ⑤ 固定利付債（Fixed Interest Bond） 債券のクーポンでの分類の代表例は以下となります。 利...
Lecture! 債券の元本返済方法での分類 Point!! 満期一括償還債（Bullet Bond） 債券の元本返済方法での分類の代表例は以下となります。 償還日に一括で元本返済がされる債券 コーラブル債（Callable Bond） 償還日...
Lecture! 債券の満期までの期間での分類 Point!! 短期債 債券の満期までの期間での分類は以下となります。 発行から償還までの期間が1年以内の債券 中期債 発行から償還までの期間が1～5年程度の債券 長期債 発行から償還までの期間が...
第3回 様々な債券② ① 前回のおさらい ② 元利払いの優先度での分類 ③ 発行体・通貨での分類 ④ その他の債券 ⑤ 日本国債について調べてみよう！ 第4章 債券
発行体倒産時の返済優先度は重要！ ① ＞ ②返済優先度 ＞ ③ ＞ ④ ＞ ⑤ Lecture! 企業等の発行体が倒産等で解散した場合は、 残っている保有資産を現金同等のものに変えたのち、 負債の返済が行われます。 このとき、負債全てに対して返...
元本・利払の優先度での分類 ① ＞ ②返済優先度 ＞ ③ ＞ ④ ＞ ⑤ Lecture! 発行体 先に負債の返済 投資家 債券 【発行体の解散時】 返済を待つ 劣後債への投資家 劣後債 第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券② お金 返ってこな い...
元本・利払の優先度での分類 ① ＞ ②返済優先度 ＞ ③ ＞ ④ ＞ ⑤ Lecture! 劣後債をジュニア債、 それに対する普通の債券をシニア債と呼ぶこともあります。 第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券② 発行体 先に負債の返済 投資家 債券 ...
担保有無による優先劣後関係Lecture! 担保付債券というものもあり、 元利金の支払いに関して担保が付与されている分、 他の債券よりも実質的に返済が優先されていることになります。 それに対し、 無担保債券は上記債券より実質的に返済順序が劣後し...
担保有無による優先劣後関係Lecture! よって担保付債券を発行している発行体の場合、 無担保債券は劣後債と明確に定義されていなくても、 「事実上」劣後債であることに注意しましょう。 発行体 担保から返済 投資家 担保付債券 【発行体の解散時...
後で担保付債券が発行されると…Lecture! ある企業が無担保債券を発行した後に担保付債券を発行したとすると、 前から無担保債券に投資していた投資家にとってみれば、 取得済みの無担保債券は何もしていないのに価値が低下します。 投資家にとっては...
財務上の特約Lecture! 発行体はこういった投資家のために、 自身の財務行動を制限する特約を債券に付与することがあります。 これを「財務上の特約」と呼び、 その中で担保を制限する条項を「担保提供制限条項」と呼ぶ。 これが付与される債券はリス...
Lecture! 債券の返済優先度による違い Point!! ・通常の債券に比べ、元利払いの優先度が劣後している債券を 劣後債（Subordinated Bond）と呼びます。 返済されないリスクが高いため、利回りが高くなります。 ・劣後債をジ...
第3回 様々な債券② ① 前回のおさらい ② 元利払いの優先度での分類 ③ 発行体・通貨での分類 ④ その他の債券 ⑤ 日本国債について調べてみよう！ 第4章 債券
発行体での債券の分類Lecture! 国（政府） が発行する債券 地方公共団体 が発行する債券 独立行政法人 が発行する債券 企業 が発行する債券 国債 地方債 政府機関債 社債 他にも特定の銀行等の金融機関が発行する金融債など 様々な発行体が...
発行体の居住国と通貨での債券の分類Lecture! サムライ債 ショーグン債 ユーロ円債 海外居住の発行体が 日本市場にて円建てで 発行する債券 海外居住の発行体が 日本市場にて外貨建てで 発行する債券 海外市場にて円貨建てで 発行される債券 ...
外貨建て債券のメリットとデメリットLecture! ◆外貨建て債券のメリット 通貨にもよりますが、日本円が低金利なので、 外貨のほうが相対的に金利が高く、 それにより発行される債券の利回りも高いものが多いのです。 例えば同じ10年債でも、 （2...
外貨建て債券のメリットとデメリットLecture! ◆外貨建て債券のデメリット 債券は返済不履行（デフォルト）が発生しない限り、 元本割れが発生しない低リスクな商品とされていますが、 外貨建て債券の場合には為替リスクがあるため、 為替差損により...
デュアルカレンシー・リバースデュアルカレンシーLecture! ① ＞ ② ＞ ③発行体・通貨 ＞ ④ ＞ ⑤第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券② なお、通常の外貨建て債券は、 発行時払込元本、利息、償還元本の全てが外貨建てとなりますが、 これら...
デュアルカレンシー・リバースデュアルカレンシーLecture! 発行体 円 投資家 債券 発行体 円 投資家 債券 【利息支払】 【債券発行】 【償還】 発行体 外貨 投資家 債券 発行体 円 投資家 債券 発行体 外貨 投資家 債券 【利息支...
第3回 様々な債券② ① 前回のおさらい ② 元利払いの優先度での分類 ③ 発行体・通貨での分類 ④ その他の債券 ⑤ 日本国債について調べてみよう！ 第4章 債券
転換社債型 新株予約権付社債Lecture! 発行体 円 投資家 債券 【株と交換】【債券発行】 発行体 投資家 債券 株式 転換社債型新株予約権付社債 … 購入した債券を、株式と交換できる債券のこと。 以前は転換社債（CB：Convertib...
転換社債型 新株予約権付社債Lecture! 発行体 円 投資家 債券 【株と交換】【債券発行】 発行体 投資家 債券 株式 ◆株価連動性 … 株数と債券の枚数の交換比率は発行時から常に固定なので、 株価があがると、それに追従して債券の価格もあ...
物価連動債Lecture! 発行体 円 投資家 債券 【物価上昇】【債券発行】 発行体 投資家 債券 物価連動債（Inflation-linked Bond） … 物価に連動して、償還元本および利息が変動する債券。 例えば、償還日あるいは利払日...
物価連動債Lecture! 発行体 円 投資家 債券 【物価上昇】【債券発行】 発行体 投資家 債券 インフレ率を乗じた 元本＋利息 ① ＞ ② ＞ ③ ＞ ④その他 ＞ ⑤第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券② インフレ率に連動するってことは、 ...
第3回 様々な債券② ① 前回のおさらい ② 元利払いの優先度での分類 ③ 発行体・通貨での分類 ④ その他の債券 ⑤ 日本国債について調べてみよう！ 第4章 債券
日本国債について調べてみよう 日本政府が発行する国債について、 ・どんな種類のものがあるのか？ ・流動性供給とは何か？ ・どんな目的で発行されているのか？ ・どれくらいの額面が発行されているのか？ ・入札カレンダーって何？ などなど、調べてみま...
  1. 1. 金融研修 第4章 金融商品の知識 ②債券 第3回 様々な債券②
  2. 2. 第4章 金融商品の知識 ②債券 第1回 債券とは 第2回 様々な債券① 第3回 様々な債券② 第4回 債券の発行と流通 第5回 債券の価格① 第4章 債券 第6回 債券の価格② 第7回 債券の利回り① 第8回 債券の利回り② 第9回 債券のリスク
  3. 3. 第3回 様々な債券② ・債券をクーポンや元本返済方法等の切り口から分類し、 それぞれの違いやメリット・デメリットについて考察し、理解する。 ・様々な債券同士を比較し考察することで、 債券が持つ性質について理解を深める。 ・リスクが高い商品ほど利回りが高いという、 リスクプレミアムの考え方を理解する。 Target! 今回の授業のねらい 第4章 債券
  4. 4. 第3回 様々な債券② ① 前回のおさらい ② 元利払いの優先度での分類 ③ 発行体・通貨での分類 ④ その他の債券 ⑤ 日本国債について調べてみよう！ 第4章 債券
  5. 5. Lecture! 債券の基本的な用語のまとめ 発行体 資金を調達するために、債券を発行し売却する組織体。 クーポン クーポンレート （表面利率） 発行体が一定期間毎に投資家へ支払う利息。 債券の価格（額面）に対する年毎の利息の比率。 利払頻度 利息の支払頻度を指し、「年〇回」という形で表す。 償還 償還日（満期） 発行体が利息込みの額面を支払い、債券を買い戻すこと 発行体が債券を買い戻す（償還する）予定の日付。 額面と時価 発行時の価格が「額面」、 流通時に額面100通貨あたりで表されるのが「時価」。 利払日 利息の支払日を指す。 Point!! 第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券② ①おさらい ＞ ② ＞ ③ ＞ ④ ＞ ⑤
  6. 6. Lecture! 債券のクーポンでの分類 Point!! 第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券② ①おさらい ＞ ② ＞ ③ ＞ ④ ＞ ⑤ 固定利付債（Fixed Interest Bond） 債券のクーポンでの分類の代表例は以下となります。 利払毎に適用されるクーポンレートが一定な債券。 変動利付債（Floater） 利払毎に適用されるクーポンレートが変動する債券。 特定の指標にスプレッドを加算する形で、利払毎のレートが決定される。 割引債（Zero Coupon Bond） 利払がない債券。発行価格が償還額面より低い。
  7. 7. Lecture! 債券の元本返済方法での分類 Point!! 満期一括償還債（Bullet Bond） 債券の元本返済方法での分類の代表例は以下となります。 償還日に一括で元本返済がされる債券 コーラブル債（Callable Bond） 償還日より前に期限前償還する権利が発行体に付与されている債券 プッタブル債（Puttable Bond） 償還日より前に期限前償還する権利が投資家に付与されている債券 定時償還条項付債（Serial Bond） 一定期間毎に一定比率ずつ元本返済される債券 第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券② ①おさらい ＞ ② ＞ ③ ＞ ④ ＞ ⑤
  8. 8. Lecture! 債券の満期までの期間での分類 Point!! 短期債 債券の満期までの期間での分類は以下となります。 発行から償還までの期間が1年以内の債券 中期債 発行から償還までの期間が1～5年程度の債券 長期債 発行から償還までの期間が6～10年程度の債券 超長期債 発行から償還までの期間が10年超の債券 永久債 償還日の取り決めがない債券 第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券② ①おさらい ＞ ② ＞ ③ ＞ ④ ＞ ⑤
  9. 9. 第3回 様々な債券② ① 前回のおさらい ② 元利払いの優先度での分類 ③ 発行体・通貨での分類 ④ その他の債券 ⑤ 日本国債について調べてみよう！ 第4章 債券
  10. 10. 発行体倒産時の返済優先度は重要！ ① ＞ ②返済優先度 ＞ ③ ＞ ④ ＞ ⑤ Lecture! 企業等の発行体が倒産等で解散した場合は、 残っている保有資産を現金同等のものに変えたのち、 負債の返済が行われます。 このとき、負債全てに対して返済が行われる保証はないため、 返済の優先劣後関係が非常に大事となります。 発行体 先に負債の返済 投資家 債券 【発行体の解散時】 第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券② お金 返ってくる かな…
  11. 11. 元本・利払の優先度での分類 ① ＞ ②返済優先度 ＞ ③ ＞ ④ ＞ ⑤ Lecture! 発行体 先に負債の返済 投資家 債券 【発行体の解散時】 返済を待つ 劣後債への投資家 劣後債 第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券② お金 返ってこな いかも… 劣後債（Subordinated Bond） … 通常の債券への返済が終わった後、 残余財産があった場合に、やっと元利金が返済されるような債券。 簡単に言えば、通常の債券より返済優先度が低い債券。 通常の債券より返済されないリスクが高いため、 利回りが高くなる傾向にあります。
  12. 12. 元本・利払の優先度での分類 ① ＞ ②返済優先度 ＞ ③ ＞ ④ ＞ ⑤ Lecture! 劣後債をジュニア債、 それに対する普通の債券をシニア債と呼ぶこともあります。 第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券② 発行体 先に負債の返済 投資家 債券 【発行体の解散時】 返済を待つ 劣後債への投資家 劣後債 お金 返ってこな いかも… シニア債 ジュニア債
  13. 13. 担保有無による優先劣後関係Lecture! 担保付債券というものもあり、 元利金の支払いに関して担保が付与されている分、 他の債券よりも実質的に返済が優先されていることになります。 それに対し、 無担保債券は上記債券より実質的に返済順序が劣後していると言えます。 発行体 担保から返済 投資家 担保付債券 【発行体の解散時】 無担保 債券 投資家 担保確保した分 こっちの返済の原資 減ってない！？ ① ＞ ②返済優先度 ＞ ③ ＞ ④ ＞ ⑤第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券②
  14. 14. 担保有無による優先劣後関係Lecture! よって担保付債券を発行している発行体の場合、 無担保債券は劣後債と明確に定義されていなくても、 「事実上」劣後債であることに注意しましょう。 発行体 担保から返済 投資家 担保付債券 【発行体の解散時】 無担保 債券 投資家 担保確保した分 こっちの返済の原資 減ってない！？ ① ＞ ②返済優先度 ＞ ③ ＞ ④ ＞ ⑤第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券②
  15. 15. 後で担保付債券が発行されると…Lecture! ある企業が無担保債券を発行した後に担保付債券を発行したとすると、 前から無担保債券に投資していた投資家にとってみれば、 取得済みの無担保債券は何もしていないのに価値が低下します。 投資家にとっては、こんなことされたら溜まったもんじゃないですね。 発行体 投資家 新規担保付債券 【新規債券発行】 無担保 債券 投資家 え！？ ① ＞ ②返済優先度 ＞ ③ ＞ ④ ＞ ⑤第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券②
  16. 16. 財務上の特約Lecture! 発行体はこういった投資家のために、 自身の財務行動を制限する特約を債券に付与することがあります。 これを「財務上の特約」と呼び、 その中で担保を制限する条項を「担保提供制限条項」と呼ぶ。 これが付与される債券はリスクが低めであると投資家から評価され、 逆に付与されていない債券は厳しく評価されると考えられます。 ① ＞ ②返済優先度 ＞ ③ ＞ ④ ＞ ⑤第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券② 発行体 投資家 新規担保付債券 【新規債券発行】 無担保 債券 投資家
  17. 17. Lecture! 債券の返済優先度による違い Point!! ・通常の債券に比べ、元利払いの優先度が劣後している債券を 劣後債（Subordinated Bond）と呼びます。 返済されないリスクが高いため、利回りが高くなります。 ・劣後債をジュニア債、 それに対する普通の債券をシニア債とも呼びます。 ・担保の有無も元利払いの優先度が違うとみることができ、 利回りにも影響すると考えられます。 ・自身が担保付債券の発行を制限するような 財務上の特約を明記して債券を発行することもあります。 第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券② ① ＞ ②返済優先度 ＞ ③ ＞ ④ ＞ ⑤
  18. 18. 第3回 様々な債券② ① 前回のおさらい ② 元利払いの優先度での分類 ③ 発行体・通貨での分類 ④ その他の債券 ⑤ 日本国債について調べてみよう！ 第4章 債券
  19. 19. 発行体での債券の分類Lecture! 国（政府） が発行する債券 地方公共団体 が発行する債券 独立行政法人 が発行する債券 企業 が発行する債券 国債 地方債 政府機関債 社債 他にも特定の銀行等の金融機関が発行する金融債など 様々な発行体が債券を発行しています。 重要なのは、どこが発行しているかで債券の信用リスク（返済能力）が変わることです。 国債は（ほぼ）ノーリスクと考えられるため、国債の利回りは重要な指標とされます。 ① ＞ ② ＞ ③発行体・通貨 ＞ ④ ＞ ⑤第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券②
  20. 20. 発行体の居住国と通貨での債券の分類Lecture! サムライ債 ショーグン債 ユーロ円債 海外居住の発行体が 日本市場にて円建てで 発行する債券 海外居住の発行体が 日本市場にて外貨建てで 発行する債券 海外市場にて円貨建てで 発行される債券 通貨のユーロとは 全く関係ありません！ ① ＞ ② ＞ ③発行体・通貨 ＞ ④ ＞ ⑤第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券②
  21. 21. 外貨建て債券のメリットとデメリットLecture! ◆外貨建て債券のメリット 通貨にもよりますが、日本円が低金利なので、 外貨のほうが相対的に金利が高く、 それにより発行される債券の利回りも高いものが多いのです。 例えば同じ10年債でも、 （2020年3月時点なのでコロナの影響もありますが） 日本国債の利回りは0.010％くらいですが、 米国債は1.2%前後です。 ① ＞ ② ＞ ③発行体・通貨 ＞ ④ ＞ ⑤第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券②
  22. 22. 外貨建て債券のメリットとデメリットLecture! ◆外貨建て債券のデメリット 債券は返済不履行（デフォルト）が発生しない限り、 元本割れが発生しない低リスクな商品とされていますが、 外貨建て債券の場合には為替リスクがあるため、 為替差損により元本割れが発生しうる点がデメリットになります。 高い利回りの債券を買ったとしても、 為替相場の変動によっては簡単に損に回る可能性があります。 債券を安定投資を目的に買うなら、 元本割れしうる外貨建ては怖いものかもしれないですね。 ① ＞ ② ＞ ③発行体・通貨 ＞ ④ ＞ ⑤第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券②
  23. 23. デュアルカレンシー・リバースデュアルカレンシーLecture! ① ＞ ② ＞ ③発行体・通貨 ＞ ④ ＞ ⑤第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券② なお、通常の外貨建て債券は、 発行時払込元本、利息、償還元本の全てが外貨建てとなりますが、 これらのうち一部だけ外貨建てになるような債券もあります。 デュアル債（Dual Currency Bond） … 発行時払込元本と利息は邦貨建てだが、 償還元本だけ外貨建てとなっている債券。 逆デュアル債（Reverse Dual Currency Bond） … 発行時払込元本と償還元本は邦貨建てだが、 利息だけ外貨建てとなっている債券。
  24. 24. デュアルカレンシー・リバースデュアルカレンシーLecture! 発行体 円 投資家 債券 発行体 円 投資家 債券 【利息支払】 【債券発行】 【償還】 発行体 外貨 投資家 債券 発行体 円 投資家 債券 発行体 外貨 投資家 債券 【利息支払】 【債券発行】 【償還】 発行体 円 投資家 債券 デュアル債 発行時払込・利息は円 償還元本は外貨 逆デュアル債 発行時払込・償還元本は円 利息は外貨 ① ＞ ② ＞ ③発行体・通貨 ＞ ④ ＞ ⑤第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券②
  25. 25. 第3回 様々な債券② ① 前回のおさらい ② 元利払いの優先度での分類 ③ 発行体・通貨での分類 ④ その他の債券 ⑤ 日本国債について調べてみよう！ 第4章 債券
  26. 26. 転換社債型 新株予約権付社債Lecture! 発行体 円 投資家 債券 【株と交換】【債券発行】 発行体 投資家 債券 株式 転換社債型新株予約権付社債 … 購入した債券を、株式と交換できる債券のこと。 以前は転換社債（CB：Convertible Bond）と呼ばれていたため、 現在でも転換社債やCBと呼ぶ人が多いです。 債券価格にみられる大きな特徴として 「株価連動性」と「下方硬直性」が挙げられます。 ① ＞ ② ＞ ③ ＞ ④その他 ＞ ⑤第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券②
  27. 27. 転換社債型 新株予約権付社債Lecture! 発行体 円 投資家 債券 【株と交換】【債券発行】 発行体 投資家 債券 株式 ◆株価連動性 … 株数と債券の枚数の交換比率は発行時から常に固定なので、 株価があがると、それに追従して債券の価格もあがるといった性質。 ◆下方硬直性 … 償還額は変わらないので、 株式価格が急落しても債券価値は下落しすぎないといった性質。 ① ＞ ② ＞ ③ ＞ ④その他 ＞ ⑤第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券②
  28. 28. 物価連動債Lecture! 発行体 円 投資家 債券 【物価上昇】【債券発行】 発行体 投資家 債券 物価連動債（Inflation-linked Bond） … 物価に連動して、償還元本および利息が変動する債券。 例えば、償還日あるいは利払日時点でインフレ率が発行時の120%の場合、 支払われる償還元本・利息は当初元本の1.2倍となる。 100万円で購入したクーポンレート5％の債券ならば、以下のようになる。 償還元本 ⇒ 100万円 × 1.2 = 120万円 利息 ⇒ 100万円 × 1.2 × 0.05 = 6万円 インフレ率を乗じた 元本＋利息 ① ＞ ② ＞ ③ ＞ ④その他 ＞ ⑤第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券②
  29. 29. 物価連動債Lecture! 発行体 円 投資家 債券 【物価上昇】【債券発行】 発行体 投資家 債券 インフレ率を乗じた 元本＋利息 ① ＞ ② ＞ ③ ＞ ④その他 ＞ ⑤第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券② インフレ率に連動するってことは、 インフレ率がマイナスになる場合、つまりデフレの場合は 元本割れするリスクがあるってことじゃん！？ 物価連動国債については、デフレの場合でも、 利息計算時の想定元本は目減りさせるけど、 償還元本は当初元本金額未満にしないという保証がついているみたいよ！
  30. 30. 第3回 様々な債券② ① 前回のおさらい ② 元利払いの優先度での分類 ③ 発行体・通貨での分類 ④ その他の債券 ⑤ 日本国債について調べてみよう！ 第4章 債券
  31. 31. 日本国債について調べてみよう 日本政府が発行する国債について、 ・どんな種類のものがあるのか？ ・流動性供給とは何か？ ・どんな目的で発行されているのか？ ・どれくらいの額面が発行されているのか？ ・入札カレンダーって何？ などなど、調べてみましょう。 国債の入札制度や発行目的など、次回の第4回にて詳しく触れます。 Work! ① ＞ ② ＞ ③ ＞ ④ ＞ ⑤日本国債第4章 債券 第3回 様々な債券②

