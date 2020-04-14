Triterpenoid

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TERPENOID Terpenoids are derivatives of dehydrogenation and oxygenation of terpenes. Terpenes are a class of hydrocarbons ...
TRITERPENE
Triterpenoids in plant tissue can be found in their free form, but they are also found in the form of glycosides. The only...
 Triterpene structure 1. Pentacyclic is usually derived from plants 2. Few functional groups, difficult to attack and dif...
Triterpene SQUALENA Squalena Lanosterol
TETRATERPENE Tertraterpene, never had a large condensation ring system. This class of compounds can be either acyclic, mon...
Tetraterpene Lycopene 𝛽 − 𝐶𝑎𝑟𝑜𝑡𝑒𝑛𝑒
POLITERPENE Politerpenes, the most important in this group is rubber, which is thought to function as a carrier in the bio...
 Politerpene 𝑁𝑎𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑎𝑙 𝑅𝑢𝑏𝑏𝑒𝑟
