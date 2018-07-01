Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. BERFIKIR KREATIVITAS DAN INOVASI Dibuat Oleh : NAMA : LINA PUTRI YANI NIM : 43217110030 DOSEN PENGAMPU : Prof. Dr. HAPZI ALI, CMA FAKULTAS EKONOMI JURUSAN AKUNTANSI
  2. 2. BERFIKIR KREATIVITAS DAN INOVASI I. BERFIKIR KREATIF DALAM ENTREPRENEUR Banyak pakar megatakan hal yang sama bahwa “ kreatiif “ merupakan syarat utama seorang entrepreneur. Ada pula yang mengatakan kreatif adalah kompetenasi dasar yang harus dialami oleh seorang entrepreneur. Sekarang yang menjadi pertanyaan, kreatif seperti apa yang menjadi syarat dan kompetensi dasar seorang entrepreneur ? Mengartikan kata kreatif, kita sering terjebak dalam pemikiran bahwa hanya mereka yang berdarah seni adalah orang-orang kreatif. Kreatif merupakan sesuatu yang berhubungan dengan seni / art sehingga tidak diperlukan oleh kita yang tidak berbakat seni. Pandangan seperti ini tidak bisa dibenarkan, kreatif dalam kamus besar bahasa Indonesia diartikan : memiliki daya cipta; memiliki kemampuan untuk menciptakan. Secara umum bisa diartikan orang kreatif adalah orang yang mampu menciptakan sesuatu yang baru dan berbeda dari biasanya, termasuk dalam kegiatan yang terkait bisnis. Lalu apa perlunya hal ini dalam bisnis ? Seorang entrepreneur harus mengetahui cara berpikir kreatif karena berkembang atau tidaknya bisnis akan ditentukan oleh kreativitas pemilik. mungkin sebuah bisnis saat ini maju tetapi perubahan akan bisa terjadi kapan saja. Ketika bisnis sudah tidak bisa lagi berkembang akibat perubahan yang ada, kreativitas entrepreneur diperlukan untuk mengubah cara menjalankan bisnis dan menghasilkan produk atau jasa baru sesuai dengan perkembangan pasar. Untuk itu, seorang pebisnis harus kreatif, artinya menciptakan produk dan jasa yang diterima oleh pasar. Bagaimana agar kita bisa cepat mampu berpikir kreatif? Kreativitas itu adalah sebuah skill atau kemampuan. Seperti seseorang mengendarai mobil, dia bisa dengan cepat mengganti persneling karena sudah terlatih atau terbiasa. Bagi yang belum bisa dan belum biasa, hal itu akan sulit. Begitu juga dengan kreativitas, harus dilatih dan dibiasakan. Setelah terlatih dan biasa maka otomatis akan cepat berpikir kreatif. Dalam meningkatkan kemampuan berpikir kreatif, pertama kali yang harus dilakukan adalah memperbaiki mental dan kemudian meningkatkan kemampuan teknik. Keduanya sangat penting. Jika hanya mempelajari masalah teknis, tetapi mental masih belum kreatif, maka kreativitas akan sulit muncul. Sebaliknya, orang yang sudah bermental kreatif, tidak mengetahui tekniknya, akan kurang optimal juga. Untuk mencapai itu, langkah pertama yang harus dilakukan adalah mengetahui cara mengatasi hambatan berpikir kreatif. Penghambat utama berpikir kreatif adalah tidak mau menerima sesuatu yang baru dan aneh. Ingat, berpikir kreatif adalah menghasilkan sesuatu yang baru, jika Anda tidak mau menerima yang baru maka ide-ide hebat tidak akan muncul
  3. 3. II. PENGERTIAN INOVATIF INOVATIF "Inovatif yaitu Usaha seseorang—dengan mendayagunakan pemikiran, kemampuan imajinasi, berbagai stimulan, dan individu yang mengelilinginya—dalam menghasilkan produk baru, baik bagi dirinya sendiri ataupun lingkungannya." "Inovatif yaitu Kemampuan seseorang dalam mendayagunakan kemampuan dan keahlian untuk menghasilkan karya baru." "Berpikir inovatif yaitu Proses berpikir yang menghasilkan solusi dan gagasan di luar bingkai konservatif." Syarat-syarat berpikir inovatif:  Elastisitas yang tinggi  Produktivitas yang tinggi  Orisinalitas yang tinggi  Sensitivitas yang tinggi Syarat-syarat inovasi:  Menghasilkan produk yang bermanfaat bagi masyarakat dan lingkungannya.  Menghasilkan produk yang relatif baru.  Menghasilkan produk yang memenuhi kebutuhan individu ataupun kelompok. “Inovatif adalah suatu kemampuan manusia dalam mendayagunakan pikiran dan sumber daya yang ada disekelilingnya untuk menghasilkan suatu karya yang benar-benar baru yang orisinil, serta bermanfaat bagi banyak orang” (inginhilangingatan, 2009) III. CARA MEMBANGUN KEBIASAAN KREATIF DAN INOVATIF Menjadi pribadi yang kreatif tentu saja bukan bakat, ia adalah kebiasaan. Sebagaimana kebiasaan lainnya, ia bisa dilatih. Ia bisa dibiasakan, agar terbiasa. Terbiasa apa? Tentu saja terbiasa kreatif. Saat kreativitas dibiasakan, ia akan berkembang. Dan saat ia berkembang, kita akan terus menghasilkan inovasi. Jadi, alurnya memang membiasakan diri untuk kreatif terlebih dahulu, baru akan tercipta hal- hal inovatif. Berikut ini beberapa hal yang bisa kita lakukan agar terbiasa dengan kreativitas dan melahirkan inovasi.  Membiasakan Otak dan Tindakan Masalah utama mengapa kita kita sulit banget berpikir kreatif adalah faktor kebiasaan berpikir dan juga bertindak. Kreatif itu hasil dari pola pikir yang berbeda dari apa yang kita lakukan sehari-hari. Artinya, perbedaan mendasar dari orang kreatif dan nonkreatif hanya satu: orang yang kreatif sering melatih otakanya; sering membiasakan otaknya untuk berpikir kreatif; agar bisa mendapatkan jawaban yang berbeda dengan jawaban yang sudah ada, sedangkan nonkreatif tidak melakukannya.
  4. 4.  Melawan Kultur Di sebuah perusahaan besar, sering kali kreativitas tidak bekerja dengan baik, karena kultur sistematis yang ada. Kultur sistematis ini memang menghambat kreativitas. Bahkan, para petinggi perusahaan pun tahu hal itu. Oleh itulah, mengapa perusahaan sering kali mengadakan acara outing atau outbound, atau hal-hal lainnya yang dianggap bisa menghadirkan kreativitas bagi karyawannya. Tetapi, setelah acara itu selesai, nyatanya keadaan juga tidak berubah. Mengapa? Karena memang kultur sistematis itu. Cara kerja, alur kerja, suasana, dan segala hal yang ada memang tidak ramah dengan kreativitas. Bila jasa atau produk yang ditawarkan dari perusahaan tersebut menuntut daya kreativitas yang tinggi, tentu saja kultur perusahaan harus diubah agar ramah dengan kreativitas.  Sering Mencatat Hal-Hal Kecil Pikiran kita akan terasa sesak bila kita tidak menuangkan apa yang ada padanya. Cobalah sesekali menulis blog, catatan di Facebook, atau sekadar corat-coret di notebook. Pikiran akan terasa lebih segar. Kreativitas terasa lebih greget. Hal ini sering saya lakukan. Makanya, blog pribadi saya malah terasa terlalu sering ter- update. Hal ini dikarenakan banyaknya bahan bacaan yang saya baca setiap hari. Bila tidak segera saya menuangkan apa yang saya tahu, rasanya sesak di otak.  Melakukan Hal-Hal Baru Setiap kita memiliki kesukaan khusus. Tetapi, cobalah sesekali untuk melawan kesukaan itu. Pergi ke tempat yang tak pernah terpikirkan. Membeli buku yang tak pernah kita pikirkan akan membelinya. Membaca majalah yang sama sekali tak menarik minat. Awalnya reaksi otak kita akan, “Ini apaan, sih?” Tetapi, lama-lama akan berbunyi, “Ahahaha, ini lucu, nih!” Menjemput hal-hal baru, aneh, asing, dan sama sekali bertentangan dengan diri akan menghadirkan antusiasme yang aneh. Dan sensasi itu, sesekali perlu dihadirkan.  Taruh Mainan Atau Benda Favorit di Tempat Kerja Boleh Gundam, boleh action figure. Atau benda-benda favorit lain di meja kerja. Efeknya, benda-benda favorit tersebut menghindarkan kita dari rasa bosan dan stres.
  5. 5.  Bangun Lebih Pagi Itu adalah saat udara terasa sangat segar. Pikiran masih jernih. Kita bisa berpikir dengan tenang dan bening. Kata Benjamin Franklin, saat kita tidur lebih awal dan bangun lebih pagi, kita akan menjadi leih sehat, makmur, dan bijaksana. IV. DAFTAR PUSTAKA http://binus.ac.id/malang/2017/09/berfikir-kreatif-dalam-entrepreneur/, diakses pada 16 September 2017. Eko Wahyudi; https://www.kompasiana.com/ekogenshter/pengertian-kreatif-dan- inovatif_552feef86ea834b36b8b45ac, diakses pada 24 Juni 2015 Fachmy Casofa; https://virala.id/post/6-cara-membangun-kebiasaan-kreatif-dan-inovatif, diakses pada 15 Juni 2016

