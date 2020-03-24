Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bab 2 Dasar dan Hala Tuju Pendidikan Negara

EDUP 3063

Bab 2 Dasar dan Hala Tuju Pendidikan Negara

  1. 1. Jessika BNK Bab 2 Dasar Dan Hala Tuju Pendidikan Negara Dasar Pendidikan Kebangsaan (DPK) Sejarah dan Pengenalan DPK ▪ Implikasi dari: i. Laporan Barnes (1951) ii. Laporan Fenn WU (1951) ▪ Tranformasi Sekolah vernakular Melayu, Inggeris,Cina dan Tamil kepada ‘Sekolah Kebangsaan’ ▪ Bahasa Melayu sebagai bahasa pengantar manakala bahasa Inggeris sebagai bahasa kedua ▪ Sekolah vernakular Cina dan Tamil dimasukkan ke dalam sistem persekolahan kebangsaan Sistem Persekolahan Malaya-Malaysia Memperakukan 4 dasar persekolahan di Malaya 1. Sistem pelajaran kebangsaan untuk semua 2. Bahasa Melayu sebagai bahasa pengantar 3. Semua aliran sekolah menggunakan kurikulum kebangsaan 4. Semua aliran sekolah menggunakan sistem peperiksaan yang sama Kesedaran menggantikan sistem pendidikan penjajah ke satu sistem yang memenuhi keperluan negara. Kronologi perkembangan DPK Penyata Razak (1956)-> Laporan Rahman Talib-> (1960)-> Akta Pelajaran (1961)-> Akta Pendidikan (1996) Rasional Dasar Pendidikan Kebangsaan (DPK) ▪ Sistem pendidikan pada zaman penjajahan tidak mengambilkira secara adil kepada keperluan pembangunan, pembentukan identiti kebangsaan dan perpaduan negara ▪ Tumpuan taat setia rakyat pendatang dan keturunan mereka kepada negara asal. ▪ Masa yang sesuai untuk menggubal satu sistem pendidikan kebangsaan yang bagi sebuah negara yang merdeka yang memiliki matlamat-matlamat dan aspirasi masyarakat itu sendiri Objektif Dasar Pendidikan Kebangsaan " Objektif dasar ini dinyatakan dalam Pendahuluan kepada Akta Pelajaran,1961, iaitu: "BAHAWASANYA dasar pelajaran seperti yang diisytiharkan dalam Ordinan Pelajaran,1957 ialah untuk menubuhkan satu sistem pendidikan yang akan dapat memenuhi keperluan Negara dan menggalakkan perkembangan kebudayaan, sosial, ekonomi, dan politiknya..." Strategi Pelaksanaan Dasar Pendidikan Kebangsaan (DPK) Strategi Pelaksanaan DPK i.Menjadikan Bahasa Kebangsaan sebagai bahasa pengantar utama di sekolah ii.Mengadakan kurikulum yang sama berorientasikan Malaysia bagi semua jenis sekolah iii.Mewujudkan sistem peperiksaan yang sama bagi semua aliran sekolah Melicinkan tatacara pengurusan pendidikan v. Meningkatkan mutu pendidikan keseluruhannya dengan menyediakan pendidikan yang menyeluruh, seimbang dan bersepadu vi. Mengadakan peluang pendidikan asas selama sembilan tahun
  2. 2. Jessika BNK vii. Mendemokrasikan pendidikan dari segi peluang dan mutu dengan mengagihkan peruntukan secara adil dan memberi perhatian khas kepada kumpulan yang kurang bernasib baik dan kawasan luar bandar atau pendalaman viii.Menyediakan pendidikan rendah mengikut Kurikulum Baru Sekolah Rendah (KBSR) yang berasaskan 3M iaitu membaca, menulis dan mengira pada tahun 1983 yang menjurus kepada Kurikulum Bersepadu Sekolah Menengah (KBSM) pada tahun 1989. Matlamat utama kurikulum baharu ini adalah untuk melahirkan individu yang seimbang dari segi ilmu pengetahuan dan kemahiran yang sesuai dan mempunyai moral serta nilai etika yang kukuh ix.Memperluaskan pendidikan Vokasional dan Teknik melalui penyusunan semula kurikulum Sekolah Vokasional pada tahun 1978 x. Mempelbagai dan memperbanyakkan kemudahan pendidikan di peringkat universiti terutama dalam bidang sastera gunaan dan sains gunaan xi. Mempertingkatkan pendidikan kerohanian, moral dan disiplin xii. Menjadikan Bahasa Kebangsaan dan Bahasa Inggeris sebagai mata pelajaran yang wajib diajar di sekolah-sekolah dan memberi peluang yang sempuma bagi pembelajaran bahasa- bahasa lain seperti Bahasa Cina dan Bahasa Tamil; dan xiii. Menggalakkan aktiviti ko-kurikulum yang memupuk disiplin, seperti pasukan-pasukan kadet tentera, kadet polis, pengakap, puteri Islam dan lain-lain. Pelan Induk Pembangunan Pendidikan (2006-2010) Sejarah dan Pengenalan PIPP ▪ Pelan Induk Pembangunan Pendidikan (PIPP) 2006 2010 telah dilancarankan oleh Y.A.B. Datuk Seri Abdullah Bin Hj. Ahmad Badawi pada 16 Januari 2007 bersamaan 26 Zulhijah 1427 di Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), Putrajaya ▪ PIPP merupakan satu dokumen perancangan pembangunan pendidikan berkaitan infrastruktur, pengisian dan tenaga manusia ▪ Pembangunan modal insan ‘Minda Kelas Pertama’ bertujuan untuk melonjak ke status negara maju ▪ Tempoh lima tahun RMK-9 - Membangunkan modal insan minda kelas pertama untuk mencapai hasrat Wawasan 2020 ▪ PIPP dirangka untuk memenuhi matlamat pendidikan dan negara ke arah melahirkan Bangsa Malaysia yang maju mengikut acuan sendiri ▪ Kejayaan PIPP bergantung kepada kefahaman dan komitmen warga KPM terhadap dasar dan strategi pelaksanaannya PIPP dan Misi Nasional  Peranan pendidikan amat penting dalam menjayakan teras Misi Nasional iaitu:  Meningkatkan keupayaan pengetahuan dan inovasi negara serta memupuk ‘minda kelas pertama’  Menangani masalah ketidakseimbangan sosioekonomi yang berterusan secara membina dan produktif
  3. 3. Jessika BNK 6 Teras PIPP 1.Membina negara bangsa 2.Membangunkan modal insan 3.Memperkasa sekolah kebangsaan 4. Merapatkan Jurang Pendidikan 5.Memartabatkan Profesion Keguruan 6.Melonjakkan Kecemerlangan Institusi Pendidikan Teras ke-5 PIPP : Memartabatkan Profesion Keguruan 1.Memantapkan latihan Perguruan (Uni/IPG/IAB) 2.Menambah baik persekitaran kerja dan kebajikan guru (Kondusif 3.Menambah baik sistem pemilihan calon guru 4.Menaik taraf MP ke IPG 5.Memantapkan kerjaya guru (Latihan dan Perjawatan) 6.Memantapkan perancangan dan pengurusan sumber (Penempatan mengikut opsyen) Bidang Keberhasilan Utama Negara (NKRA) Pendidikan Pengenalan NKRA ▪ Diperkenalkan oleh perdana Menteri Malaysia Datuk Seri NajibTun Abdul Razak pada 11 Julai 2009 ▪ Hala tuju strategik NKRA, perancangan dan pelaksanaan selaras dengan RMK Ke-10 ▪ Kerajaan terbuka kepada semua maklum balas (Bottom-up) yang diterima dan bersedia untuk merealisasikan kesemua Pelan Transformasi Kerajaan (GTP) Pengenalan Slogan ‘Rakyat Didahulukan Pencapaian Diutamakan’ ▪ Para menteri perlu mendengar denyutan nadi rakyat ▪ Semua kementerian, jabatan dan agensi kerajaan negeri giat…: - memperkasakan keupayaan pegawai dan kakitangan - memahami konsep, mengenal pasti dan melaksanakan keperluan penyediaan NKRA - menyediakan KPI di peringkat masing- masing 6 Bidang Tumpuan NKRA i.Mengurangkan Jenayah ii.Memerangi rasuah iii.Meluaskan akses kepada pendidikan berkualiti dan berkemampuan iv.Meningkatkan taraf hidup isi rumah berpendapatan rendah v.Memperkasa prasarana luar bandar dan pedalaman vi.Menambah baik pengangkutan awam bandar 4 SUB NKRA Pendidikan 1. Prasekolah Meningkatkan kadar penyertaan kanak2 berumur (4+ dan 5+ ) kpd 87 % menjelang 2012 serta meningkatkan kualiti pendidikan prasekolah dgn menjadikan prasekolah swasta dan agensi2 lain sebagai sebagaian daripada sistem pendidikan kebangsaan. 2.Literasi & Numerasi (LINUS) Setiap kanak2 menguasai kemahiran asas literasi dan numerasi selepas mengikuti 3 tahun pendidikan rendah pada akhisr tahun 2012 3.Sekolah Berpretasi Tinggi (SBT)
  4. 4. Jessika BNK Mewujudkan Sekolah Berprestasi Tinggi yg mempunyai etos karakter dan identiti tersendiri. Sekolah2 ini akan melonjakkan kecemerlangan pelajar ke peringkat paling tinggi 4.Tawaran Baru Kepada Pemimpin Sekolah Memperkenalkan penilaian berasaskan pencapaian untuk menilai Pengetua dan Guru Besar (PGB) yang melepasi sasaran serta membantu PGB yg lemah. SUB NKRA Prasekolah 7 teras untuk meluaskan akses kepada pendidikan prasekolah yang berkualiti dan berkemampuan: Penubuhan Jawatankuasa Penyelarasan Prasekolah Kebangsaan dan Bahagian Prasekolah dan PERMATA Kementerian Pelajaran Malaysia (KPM) Perlaksanaan Kurikulum Standard Prasekolah Kebangsaan (KSPK) Menyeragamkan bantuan kepada murid prasekolah kerajaan Meningkatkan kualiti guru dan pembantu guru Menambah bilangan kelas prasekolah di kawasan miskin Bandar, luar Bandar dan pedalaman Meningkatkan Perkongsian Pintar Kerajaan- Swasta dalam pendidikan Prasekolah. Mewujudkan Sistem Maklumat Prasekolah Kebangsaan 2. Sub NKRA Literasi & Numerasi NKRA - Peluasan akses kepada pendidikan berkualiti dan berkemampuan. Setiap kanak-kanak* menguasai kemahiran asas literasi dan numerasi selepas 3 tahun mengikuti pendidikan rendah. *Kanak-kanak berkeperluan khas - didefinisikan sebagai murid bermasalah pembelajaran, masalah pendengaran, masalah pertuturan, masalah penglihatan, terencat akal, mempunyai pelbagai kecacatan, dan kurang upaya secara fizikal. Kurikulum khas literasi dan numerasi dibentuk untuk kanak- kanak berkeperluan khas. 3.Sub NKRA Sekolah Berprestasi Tinggi ▪ Mengangkat kualiti sekolah-sekolah yang terbaik Meningkatkan kualiti pencapaian institusi pendidikan melalui peningkatan tahap autonomi dan akauntabiliti, membenarkan sekolah melaksanakan inovasi dalam pengurusan masing-masing (pemusatan dalam aspek kurikulum dan anggota perkhidmatan) ▪ Menghasilkan pelajar yang cemerlang. Sekolah sebagai tempat untuk melatihkan pelajar cemerlang bertaraf antarabangsa dan yang menjadi personaliti unggul dalam semua bidang ▪ Merapatkan jurang antara sekolah- sekolah di dalam sistem Sebagai inspirasi kepada sekolah-sekolah lain untuk membangunkan kecemerlangan tahap yang lebih tinggi melalui bimbingan dan jaringan antara sekolah sekolahtersebut. 4.SUB-NKRA Tawaran Baharu Kpd Pemimpin Sekolah Pengetua dan guru besar yg melepasi sasaran akan mendapat ganjaran Ganjaran kpd pengetua dan GB yg melepasi sasaran Ganjaran kewangan  insentif tahunan akan diberikan kepada diberikan kpd pengetua dan gb yg melepasi sasaran Ganjaran Bukan Kewangan  Program sandaran dgn institusi tersohor dlm dan luar negara yg mencapai sasaran yg signifikan tiga tahun berturut-turut.  Laluan kenaikan pangkat yg lebih cepat yg mencapai sasaran yg
  5. 5. Jessika BNK signifikan tiga tahun berturut-turut tanpa mengambil zon  Sijil penghargaan. Pelan Pembangunan Pendidikan Malaysia (PPPM) 2013-2025 Matlamat PPPM (2013-2025) -Kemenjadian Murid -Sekolah Berkualiti Objektif PPPM 1.Memahami prestasi dan cabaran semasa sistem pendidikan Malaysia berfokuskan penambahbaikan akses kepada pendidikan, meningkatkan standard (kualiti), merapatkan jurang pencapaian (ekuiti), menggalakkan perpaduan dalam kalangan murid serta memaksimumkan keberkesanan sistem. 2.Mewujudkan visi dan aspirasi yang jelas untuk sistem pendidikan dan setiap murid bagi 13 tahun yang seterusnya sehingga tahun 2025. 3.Menggariskan program transformasi yang menyeluruh untuk sistem pendidikan, termasuk perubahan utama dalam KPM, yang membolehkan sistem ini memenuhi permintaan baharu dan jangkaan yang meningkat serta menyokong transformasi perkhidmatan awam Tonggak Pendidikan UNESCO 4 Pillars Tonggak Pendidikan UNESCO 4 pilar pendidikan yang diungkapkan oleh UNESCO merupakan aspek falsafah yang harus diterapkan dalam menjalankan proses pendidikan i. Belajar untuk mengetahui (Learning to know) “Belajar bagaimana untuk belajar dengan membangunkan kemahiran memfokus, kemahiran mengingat dan keupayaan berfikir.” “Guru sebagai ‘penggerak pembelajaran’” “Learning to learn / Life long education ii.Belajar untuk melakukan (Learning to do) “Pendidikan mampu membina karekter, kebijaksanaan, keintelektualan, sensitiviti, bersemangat, jati diri, konsep kendiri positif dan sifat asertif .” “Meningkatkan kompetensi murid berasaskan minat, bakat dan kecerdasan” iii. Belajar untuk berkembang utuh (Learning to be) “Pendidikan berupaya membangunkan kreativiti, kemahiran menyelesaikan masalah, mencipta, inovasi, berpandukan pengetahuan yang dipelajari.” “Menekankan kemahiran psikomotor (learning by doing)” iv. Belajar untuk hidup bersama (Learning to live together) Learning to Live Together “Pendidikan berupaya menerap dan memupuk nilai-nilai toleransi, menghormati, tolong-menolong, sensitiviti, kebersamaan, rasa kesepunyaan, mengormati hak orang lain, mempraktikkan superego, menghargai kepelbagaian, asertif, berfikiran inklusif positif.” “Menekankan aspek kemahiran sosial” Rumusan 4 PilLARS Tonggak Pendidikan UNESCO ▪ Pendidikan mampu mengubah, mempengaruhi serta perlindungan kepada individu murid. ▪ Melahirkan pendidikan yang berkualiti: ▪mewujudkan suasana pembelajaran yang aktif ▪Melahirkan sifat kreatif, inovatif serta menyenangkan. ▪Membantu pihak KPM mengembangkan ilmu pengetahuan, pengalaman dan kemahiran berfikir kritis, kreatif, inovatif dan inventif.

