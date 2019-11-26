Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Menjaga Telinga FPPT.com Yayasan Al-Kalam Lestari
Pendahuluan Menurutpandangan Islam, manusia adalah makhlukyang memilikisegudang potensidan kapasitas yang jikadiaktualisas...
Pendahuluan Untuk mewujudkannya, manusia memerlukan pengetahuan dan pendidikan keterampilan- keterampilan penting bagi keh...
Keterampilan yang paling penting dan mendasar dalam kehidupan adalah mengenali hak-hak dan tanggung jawab terhadap diri se...
Salah satu cara mengenal hak dan tanggung jawab adalah dengan memahami secara baik berbagai potensi diri dan karunia Alloh...
Dalam kehidupan sehari-hari, kita mendeteksi dan mendengar berbagai macam suara, seperti suara tiupan angin, kicau burung,...
Ada perbedaan antara mendengar dengan menyimak yang berarti mendengar secara khusus dan terpusat pada objek tertentu. Seba...
Apakah ini? menyimak mendengar
Mendengar dengan baik merupakan sebuah seni dan keterampilan yang dibarengi dengan upaya menarik kepercayaan dan memahami ...
Mendengar perkataan baik dan suci akan mendorong ruh dan jiwa kita pada kebaikan dan keindahan. Lantunan ayat suci al-Qura...
“Mendengar suara azan ُ‫اس‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ ُ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ل‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ِِّ‫ف‬َّ‫ص‬‫ال‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫اء‬َ‫د‬ِِّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ُ‫ث‬...
“Mendengar suara azan Abu Sa’id Al-Khudri radhiallahu ‘anhu mengabarkan dari Rasulullah shallallahu ‘alaihi wa sallam, ‫ن‬...
Menurut Ali Zainal Abidin, telinga yang mendengar kebenaran akan menyebabkan keselamatan dan keberuntungan, namun ada seba...
Dalam surat al-Mulk ayat 8-10, All0h Swt berfirman, ِ‫ظ‬ۡ‫َي‬‫غ‬ۡ‫ال‬ َ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ُ‫ز‬َّ‫ي‬َ‫م‬َ‫ت‬ ُ‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ک‬َ‫ت‬ؕۡ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ...
Dalam surat al-Mulk ayat 9-10, All0h Swt berfirman, ۙ۬ ٌ‫ر‬ۡ‫ي‬ِ‫ذ‬َ‫ن‬ ‫َا‬‫ن‬َ‫ء‬ٓ‫ا‬َ‫ج‬ ۡ‫د‬َ‫ق‬ ‫ی‬ٰ‫ل‬َ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ۡ‫و‬ُ...
Dalam surat al-Mulk ayat 8-10, All0h Swt berfirman, ‫ا‬َّ‫ن‬ُ‫ک‬ ۡ‫و‬َ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ۡ‫و‬ُ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬ َ‫و‬ۡ‫َس‬‫ن‬ُ‫ع‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ل‬ِ‫ق‬...
“Dan mereka berkata: “Sekiranya kami mendengar atau memikirkan (peringatan itu) niscaya tidaklah kami termasuk penghuni- p...
Pada dasarnya, penyebab utama kesengsaraan manusia karena tidak mau mendengarkan dan memikirkan nasehat dan berita- berita...
Betapa banyak orang-orang yang telah sampai petunjuk para nabi ke telinga mereka, namun mereka enggan merenungkannya karen...
Dalam surat al-A’raaf ayat 179, Alloh Swt berfirman, “…Dan mereka mempunyai telinga (tetapi) tidak dipergunakannya untuk m...
Penyesalan para penghuni neraka di hari kiamat juga dikarenakan tidak mendengar seruan para nabi. Sebuah realita menyataka...
Penyesalan para penghuni neraka di hari kiamat juga dikarenakan tidak mendengar seruan para nabi. Sebuah realita menyataka...
Faktor lain penyebab penyesalan para penghuni neraka karena mereka selama di dunia tidak menggunakan akalnya, yakni kemamp...
Al-Quran mengajarkan umat manusia agar bila mendengarkan perkataan orang lain haruslah mengkaji dan menganalisa terlebih d...
Mengkritik dan mengkaji ucapan orang lain merupakan salah satu metode paling penting untuk mengembangkan akal dan pikiran
َ‫ن‬ۡ‫ي‬ِ‫ذ‬َّ‫ال‬َ‫ن‬ ۡ‫و‬ُ‫ع‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ت‬ۡ‫س‬َ‫ي‬َّ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬َ‫ف‬ َ‫ل‬ ۡ‫و‬َ‫ق‬ۡ‫ال‬َّ‫ال‬ َ‫ک‬ِ‫ئ‬ٰٓ‫ول‬ُ‫ا‬ ؕٗ‫َہ‬‫ن‬َ‫س‬ ۡ‫ح...
az-Zumar ayat 17 dan 18, Alloh Swt berfirman, “…Bagi mereka berita gembira, sebab itu sampaikanlah berita itu kepada hamba...
1. Diam dan memperhatikan (QS 50/37) 2. Tidak memotong/memutus pembicaraan 3. Menghadapkan wajah pada pembicara dan tidak ...
(QS 50/37) Diam dan memperhatikan ‫ی‬َ‫ق‬ۡ‫ل‬َ‫ا‬ ۡ‫و‬َ‫ا‬ ٌ‫ب‬ۡ‫ل‬َ‫ق‬ ٗ‫ہ‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫َان‬‫ک‬ ۡ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ِ‫ل‬ ‫ی‬ ٰ‫ر‬ۡ‫ک‬ِ‫ذ‬َ‫...
https://almanhaj.or.id/2851-hukum- mendengarkan-ghibah-bertaubat-dari-ghibah- dan-ghibah-yang-dibolehkan.html
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Menjaga telinga

26 views

Published on

Karunia organ tubuh berupa telinga beserta pendengarnan demikian berharga bagi kehidupan manusian, namun sudah sejauh manakah kita memperlakukan telinga dan pendengaran kita?

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Menjaga telinga

  1. 1. Menjaga Telinga FPPT.com Yayasan Al-Kalam Lestari
  2. 2. Pendahuluan Menurutpandangan Islam, manusia adalah makhlukyang memilikisegudang potensidan kapasitas yang jikadiaktualisasikan, ia akan mencapai puncakkemuliaandan mampu menaklukkandunia.
  3. 3. Pendahuluan Untuk mewujudkannya, manusia memerlukan pengetahuan dan pendidikan keterampilan- keterampilan penting bagi kehidupan. Keterampilan ini akan meningkatkan kemampuan manusia hingga dapat meminimalkan dampak-dampak negatif berbagai krisis dalam menjalani kehidupan ini dan meningkatkan kepuasan kehidupan individual dan sosial.
  4. 4. Keterampilan yang paling penting dan mendasar dalam kehidupan adalah mengenali hak-hak dan tanggung jawab terhadap diri sendiri dan orang lain. Sepertinya jika manusia mampu mengenali hak dan tanggung jawabnya dan berupaya menunaikannya, maka kita akan menyaksikan hubungan yang lebih akrab di lingkungan keluarga dan sosial.
  5. 5. Salah satu cara mengenal hak dan tanggung jawab adalah dengan memahami secara baik berbagai potensi diri dan karunia Alloh Swt yang diberikan kepada kita. Pada pertemuan sebelumnya kita telah membahas tentang sebuah Lidah dan Lisan. Kini kita ingin mengkaji bersama tentang organ lain manusia, yaitu telinga dan hak-haknya.
  6. 6. Dalam kehidupan sehari-hari, kita mendeteksi dan mendengar berbagai macam suara, seperti suara tiupan angin, kicau burung, percakapan orang-orang di sekitar kita dan suara-suara lain yang menghibur telinga atau mengusik ketenangannya, namun Apakah kita perlu menyimak setiap suara yang lewat di telinga kita?
  7. 7. Ada perbedaan antara mendengar dengan menyimak yang berarti mendengar secara khusus dan terpusat pada objek tertentu. Sebab, mendengar adalah pekerjaan di luar kehendak kita dan mencakup seluruh suara yang sampai ke telinga kita tanpa perlu mempelajarinya. Sementara menyimak adalah sebuah kegiatan nalar yang dilakukan atas kehendak dan keinginan kita dan membutuhkan konsentrasi.
  8. 8. Apakah ini? menyimak mendengar
  9. 9. Mendengar dengan baik merupakan sebuah seni dan keterampilan yang dibarengi dengan upaya menarik kepercayaan dan memahami lawan bicara. Tindakan ini akan membantu kita mengidentifikasi dengan baik liku-liku sisi kepribadian dan kejiwaan lawan bicara. Pada dasarnya ketika manusia menyimak dengan baik pembicaraan lawan bicaranya, saat itu ia telah membangun sebuah komunikasi yang baik dan efektif dengan orang lain.
  10. 10. Mendengar perkataan baik dan suci akan mendorong ruh dan jiwa kita pada kebaikan dan keindahan. Lantunan ayat suci al-Quran dan azan akan menembus dan merasuki jiwa dan hati kita. Rosul Saw bersabda, “Mendengar suara azan akan membuat manusia berlaku baik dan menjadikan mereka sebagai penduduk langit.”
  11. 11. “Mendengar suara azan ُ‫اس‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ ُ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ل‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ِِّ‫ف‬َّ‫ص‬‫ال‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫اء‬َ‫د‬ِِّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ُ‫ث‬ ِ‫ل‬ َّ‫و‬َ ْ‫اْل‬َّ‫م‬ ‫ُوا‬‫د‬ ِ‫ج‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫م‬َ‫ل‬َّ‫َّل‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫أ‬ُ‫م‬ِ‫ه‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫س‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫ن‬‫ا‬ ْ‫و‬ ِ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ُ‫م‬َ‫ه‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫س‬َ‫َّل‬‫ا‬ ْ‫و‬ Seandainya orang-orang mengetahui besarnya pahala yang didapatkan dalam adzan dan shaf pertama kemudian mereka tidak dapat memperolehnya kecuali dengan undian niscaya mereka rela berundi untuk mendapatkannya…” (HR. Bukhari no. 615 dan Muslim no. 980)
  12. 12. “Mendengar suara azan Abu Sa’id Al-Khudri radhiallahu ‘anhu mengabarkan dari Rasulullah shallallahu ‘alaihi wa sallam, ‫ن‬ ِ‫ج‬ ِ‫ن‬ِِّ‫ذ‬َ‫ؤ‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ال‬ ِ‫ت‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ص‬ ‫ى‬َ‫د‬َ‫م‬ ُ‫ع‬َ‫م‬ْ‫س‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫َّل‬ِ‫إ‬ ٌ‫ء‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ش‬ َ‫َّل‬ َ‫و‬ ٌ‫س‬ْ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫َّل‬ َ‫و‬َّ‫َّل‬ َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫د‬ِ‫ه‬َ‫ش‬ِ‫ة‬َ‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫ي‬ِ‫ق‬ْ‫ال‬ ”Tidaklah jin dan manusia serta tidak ada sesuatu pun yang mendengar suara lantunan adzan dari seorang muadzin melainkan akan menjadi saksi kebaikan bagi si muadzin pada hari kiamat.” (HR. Bukhari no. 609)
  13. 13. Menurut Ali Zainal Abidin, telinga yang mendengar kebenaran akan menyebabkan keselamatan dan keberuntungan, namun ada sebagian manusia yang menutup jalan petunjuk bagi dirinya. Pada masa jahiliyah, sebagian pembangkang menutup telinganya agar tidak mengengarkan lantunan ayat- ayat suci al-Quran yang membawa cahaya ma’rifat dan cinta.
  14. 14. Dalam surat al-Mulk ayat 8-10, All0h Swt berfirman, ِ‫ظ‬ۡ‫َي‬‫غ‬ۡ‫ال‬ َ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ُ‫ز‬َّ‫ي‬َ‫م‬َ‫ت‬ ُ‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ک‬َ‫ت‬ؕۡ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ َ‫ی‬ِ‫ق‬ۡ‫ل‬ُ‫ا‬ ۤ‫ا‬َ‫م‬َّ‫ل‬ُ‫ک‬ٌ‫ج‬ ۡ‫و‬َ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ہ‬ ۡ‫ا‬َ‫ي‬ ۡ‫م‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ا‬ ۤ‫ا‬َ‫ہ‬ُ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬َ‫َز‬‫خ‬ ۡ‫م‬ُ‫ہ‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ا‬َ‫س‬ٌ‫ر‬ۡ‫ي‬ِ‫ذ‬َ‫ن‬ ۡ‫م‬ُ‫ک‬ِ‫ت‬ “Penjaga-penjaga bertanya kepada mereka: “Apakah belum pernah datang kepada kamu (di dunia) seorang pemberi peringatan?” [67:8]
  15. 15. Dalam surat al-Mulk ayat 9-10, All0h Swt berfirman, ۙ۬ ٌ‫ر‬ۡ‫ي‬ِ‫ذ‬َ‫ن‬ ‫َا‬‫ن‬َ‫ء‬ٓ‫ا‬َ‫ج‬ ۡ‫د‬َ‫ق‬ ‫ی‬ٰ‫ل‬َ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ۡ‫و‬ُ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬َ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ‫َا‬‫ن‬ۡ‫ل‬ُ‫ق‬ َ‫و‬ ‫َا‬‫ن‬ۡ‫ب‬َّ‫ذ‬َ‫ک‬َ‫ف‬ُ ‫ہ‬‫اّٰلل‬ َ‫ل‬َّ‫ز‬ ۡ‫ی‬ِ‫ف‬ َّ‫َّل‬ِ‫ا‬ ۡ‫م‬ُ‫ت‬ۡ‫ن‬َ‫ا‬ ۡ‫ن‬ِ‫ا‬ ۙۚ ٍ‫ء‬ ۡ‫َی‬‫ش‬ ۡ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬‫ر‬ۡ‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫ک‬ ٍ‫ل‬ٰ‫ل‬َ‫ض‬ٍۙ “Mereka menjawab: “Benar ada, sesunggunya telah datang kepada kami seorang pemberi peringatan, maka kami mendustakannya dan kami katakan: Alloh tidak menurunkan sesuatupun, kamu tidak lain hanyalah di dalam kesesatan yang besar.”[ 67:9]
  16. 16. Dalam surat al-Mulk ayat 8-10, All0h Swt berfirman, ‫ا‬َّ‫ن‬ُ‫ک‬ ۡ‫و‬َ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ۡ‫و‬ُ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬ َ‫و‬ۡ‫َس‬‫ن‬ُ‫ع‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ل‬ِ‫ق‬ۡ‫َع‬‫ن‬ ۡ‫و‬َ‫ا‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ َّ‫س‬‫ال‬ ِ‫ب‬ ٰ‫ح‬ ۡ‫ص‬َ‫ا‬ ۤۡ‫ی‬ِ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬َّ‫ن‬ُ‫ک‬‫ر‬ۡ‫ي‬ِ‫ع‬ِۙ
  17. 17. “Dan mereka berkata: “Sekiranya kami mendengar atau memikirkan (peringatan itu) niscaya tidaklah kami termasuk penghuni- penghuni neraka yang menyala- nyala.”
  18. 18. Pada dasarnya, penyebab utama kesengsaraan manusia karena tidak mau mendengarkan dan memikirkan nasehat dan berita- berita gembira dari Alloh Swt.
  19. 19. Betapa banyak orang-orang yang telah sampai petunjuk para nabi ke telinga mereka, namun mereka enggan merenungkannya karena tidak bermaksud mengamalkan ajaran-ajaran luhur para utusan Alloh Swt. Mereka tidak mendapatkan petunjuk karena sikap kerasnya. Dalam surat al-A’raaf ayat 179, Alloh Swt berfirman, “…Dan mereka mempunyai telinga (tetapi) tidak dipergunakannya untuk mendengar (ayat-ayat Alloh).”
  20. 20. Dalam surat al-A’raaf ayat 179, Alloh Swt berfirman, “…Dan mereka mempunyai telinga (tetapi) tidak dipergunakannya untuk mendengar (ayat-ayat Alloh).” ‫ا‬َ‫ہ‬ِ‫ب‬ َ‫ن‬ ۡ‫و‬ُ‫ع‬َ‫م‬ۡ‫س‬َ‫ي‬ َّ‫َّل‬ ٌ‫ان‬َ‫ذ‬ٰ‫ا‬ ۡ‫م‬ُ‫ہ‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫و‬
  21. 21. Penyesalan para penghuni neraka di hari kiamat juga dikarenakan tidak mendengar seruan para nabi. Sebuah realita menyatakan bahwa selama mental mencari kebenaran tidak ada dalam diri manusia, maka ucapan orang lain tidak akan berdampak bagi mereka.
  22. 22. Penyesalan para penghuni neraka di hari kiamat juga dikarenakan tidak mendengar seruan para nabi. Sebuah realita menyatakan bahwa selama mental mencari kebenaran tidak ada dalam diri manusia, maka ucapan orang lain tidak akan berdampak bagi mereka.
  23. 23. Faktor lain penyebab penyesalan para penghuni neraka karena mereka selama di dunia tidak menggunakan akalnya, yakni kemampuan membedakan antara yang baik dengan yang buruk dan antara al-Haq dengan al-Bathil.
  24. 24. Al-Quran mengajarkan umat manusia agar bila mendengarkan perkataan orang lain haruslah mengkaji dan menganalisa terlebih dahulu dan setiap ucapan harus ditimbangkan dengan akal.
  25. 25. Mengkritik dan mengkaji ucapan orang lain merupakan salah satu metode paling penting untuk mengembangkan akal dan pikiran
  26. 26. َ‫ن‬ۡ‫ي‬ِ‫ذ‬َّ‫ال‬َ‫ن‬ ۡ‫و‬ُ‫ع‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ت‬ۡ‫س‬َ‫ي‬َّ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬َ‫ف‬ َ‫ل‬ ۡ‫و‬َ‫ق‬ۡ‫ال‬َّ‫ال‬ َ‫ک‬ِ‫ئ‬ٰٓ‫ول‬ُ‫ا‬ ؕٗ‫َہ‬‫ن‬َ‫س‬ ۡ‫ح‬َ‫ا‬ َ‫ن‬ ۡ‫و‬ُ‫ع‬ِ‫ب‬ُ‫م‬ُ‫ہ‬‫ٮ‬ٰ‫د‬َ‫ہ‬ َ‫ن‬ۡ‫ي‬ِ‫ذ‬ ِ‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ۡ‫ل‬َ ۡ‫اَّل‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ل‬‫و‬ُ‫ا‬ ۡ‫م‬ُ‫ہ‬ َ‫ک‬ِ‫ئ‬ٰٓ‫ول‬ُ‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ ُ ‫ہ‬‫اّٰلل‬ ِ‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ِ‫ع‬ ۡ‫ر‬ِِّ‫ش‬َ‫ب‬َ‫ف‬ Surah az-Zumar ayat 17 dan 18, Alloh Swt berfirman,
  27. 27. az-Zumar ayat 17 dan 18, Alloh Swt berfirman, “…Bagi mereka berita gembira, sebab itu sampaikanlah berita itu kepada hamba-hamba-Ku yang mendengarkan perkataan lalu mengikuti apa yang paling baik di antaranya. Mereka itulah orang-orang yang telah diberi Alloh petunjuk dan mereka itulah orang-orang yang mempunyai akal.”
  28. 28. 1. Diam dan memperhatikan (QS 50/37) 2. Tidak memotong/memutus pembicaraan 3. Menghadapkan wajah pada pembicara dan tidak memalingkan wajah darinya sepanjang sesuai dengan syariat (bukan berbicara dengan lawan jenis) 4. Tidak menyela pembicaraan saudaranya walaupun ia sudah tahu, sepanjang bukan perkataan dosa. ADAB MENDENGAR
  29. 29. (QS 50/37) Diam dan memperhatikan ‫ی‬َ‫ق‬ۡ‫ل‬َ‫ا‬ ۡ‫و‬َ‫ا‬ ٌ‫ب‬ۡ‫ل‬َ‫ق‬ ٗ‫ہ‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫َان‬‫ک‬ ۡ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ِ‫ل‬ ‫ی‬ ٰ‫ر‬ۡ‫ک‬ِ‫ذ‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫ک‬ِ‫ل‬ٰ‫ذ‬ ۡ‫ی‬ِ‫ف‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫ا‬َ‫ع‬ ۡ‫م‬َّ‫س‬‫ال‬ٌ‫د‬ۡ‫ي‬ِ‫َہ‬‫ش‬ َ‫و‬ُ‫ہ‬ َ‫و‬
  30. 30. https://almanhaj.or.id/2851-hukum- mendengarkan-ghibah-bertaubat-dari-ghibah- dan-ghibah-yang-dibolehkan.html

×