Program Linear Grafik Pertidaksamaan Linear
Which is which? • Persamaan Linear DV • Sistem Persamaan Linear DV • Pertidaksamaan Linear DV • Sistem Pertidaksamaan Line...
Menyelesaikan Sistem Pertidaksaman Linear Dua Variabel Metode grafik dimaksudkan untuk melihat secara visual gambaran tent...
Contoh 1 a. Menggambar grafik garis 3𝑥 + 2𝑦 = 6 sebagai batas daerahnya; Titik potong dengan sumbu 𝑿 → 𝒚 = 𝟎 3𝑥 + 2 0 = 6 ...
Contoh 2 a. Menggambar grafik garis 𝑥 = 0, 𝑦 = 0, 𝑥 = 3, 𝑥 + 𝑦 = 5 sebagai batas daerahnya; Untuk 𝑥 + 𝑦 = 5 : Titik potong...
Program Linear - Grafik Pertidaksamaan Linear

Program Linear - Grafik Pertidaksamaan Linear

Program Linear - Grafik Pertidaksamaan Linear

  1. 1. Program Linear Grafik Pertidaksamaan Linear
  2. 2. Which is which? • Persamaan Linear DV • Sistem Persamaan Linear DV • Pertidaksamaan Linear DV • Sistem Pertidaksamaan Linear DV 𝟐𝒙 + 𝟑𝒚 = 𝟏𝟔 𝟑𝒙 − 𝒚 = 𝟒 𝒙 + 𝟑𝒚 ≤ 𝟏𝟎 𝒙 − 𝒚 > 𝟒 𝒙 > 𝟎 𝒚 > 𝟎 𝟑𝒙 + 𝒚 = 𝟏𝟎 𝒙 + 𝟑𝒚 ≤ 𝟖
  3. 3. Menyelesaikan Sistem Pertidaksaman Linear Dua Variabel Metode grafik dimaksudkan untuk melihat secara visual gambaran tentang daerah penyelesaian dari pertidaksamaan linear yang berbentuk aljabar. Karena secara umum grafik pertidaksamaan linear seperti : 𝑎𝑥 + 𝑏𝑦 < 𝑐, 𝑎𝑥 + 𝑏𝑦 ≤ 𝑐, 𝑎𝑥 + 𝑏𝑦 > 𝑐, 𝑎𝑥 + 𝑏𝑦 ≥ 𝑐 berupa daerah yang dibatasi oleh garis 𝑎𝑥 + 𝑏𝑦 = 𝑐 maka langkah-langkah dalam mengambar grafik pertidaksamaan linear adalah: a. menggambar grafik garis 𝑎𝑥 + 𝑏𝑦 = 𝑐 sebagai batas daerahnya; b. menyelidiki daerah penyelesaian yang dimaksud apakah berada di sebelah kiri, sebelah kanan, di atas, atau di bawah garis batas yang telah dilukis.
  4. 4. Contoh 1 a. Menggambar grafik garis 3𝑥 + 2𝑦 = 6 sebagai batas daerahnya; Titik potong dengan sumbu 𝑿 → 𝒚 = 𝟎 3𝑥 + 2 0 = 6 ↔ 3𝑥 = 6 ↔ 𝑥 = 2 ... (2,0) Titik potong dengan sumbu 𝒀 → 𝒙 = 𝟎 3(0) + 2𝑦 = 6 ↔ 2𝑦 = 6 ↔ 𝑦 = 3 ... (0,3) b. Menyelidiki daerah penyelesaian yang dimaksud apakah berada di sebelah kiri, sebelah kanan, di atas, atau di bawah garis batas yang telah dilukis. Ambil sembarang titik, yang paling mudah yaitu (𝟎, 𝟎) [dengan catatan titik (0,0) tidak dilalui garis] 3𝑥 + 2𝑦 ≥ 6 3 0 + 2 0 ≥ 6 0 ≥ 6 (salah) , hal ini berarti daerah yang memuat (0,0) BUKAN daerah penyelesaian
  5. 5. Contoh 2 a. Menggambar grafik garis 𝑥 = 0, 𝑦 = 0, 𝑥 = 3, 𝑥 + 𝑦 = 5 sebagai batas daerahnya; Untuk 𝑥 + 𝑦 = 5 : Titik potong dengan sumbu 𝑿 → 𝒚 = 𝟎 𝑥 + 0 = 5 ↔ 𝑥 = 5 ... (5,0) Titik potong dengan sumbu 𝒀 → 𝒙 = 𝟎 0 + 𝑦 = 5 ↔ 𝑦 = 5 ... (0,5) b. Menyelidiki daerah penyelesaian yang dimaksud apakah berada di sebelah kiri, sebelah kanan, di atas, atau di bawah garis batas yang telah dilukis. Ambil sembarang titik, yang paling mudah yaitu (𝟎, 𝟎) [dengan catatan titik (0,0) tidak dilalui garis]
