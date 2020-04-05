Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ekspresi Gen Transkripsi Drs. Sutarno, MSc., PhD.
Two steps of gene expression (dua tahap expresi gen) 1. Transcription The synthesis of mRNA uses the gene on the DNA molec...
Gene Expression § : The process by which a gene's information is converted into the structures and functions of a cell by ...
Gene expression DNA à RNA à Protein DNA RNA Protein Transcription Translation Initiation Elongation Processing Export Init...
Regulasi Gen pada Bakteri n Bakteri mempunyai beribu-ribu gen n Tidak semua ditranskripsi pada waktu yang sama n Bila itu ...
House keeping gene? n : are typically constitutive genes that are required for the maintenance of basal cellular functions...
Regulasi Gen pada Bakteri n Regulasi transkripsi n Jika suatu protein (yang dikodekan oleh gen) diperlukan, maka gen akan ...
Unit Transkripsi pada Bakteri 9 Operon promoter operator -35 TTGACA -10 TATAAT (Pribnow box)
Regulasi pada Transkripsi n Kontrol Positif atau Negatif n Positif - membutuhkan suatu protein untuk terjadinya transkrips...
n DNA codes for the production of RNA. n RNA codes for the production of protein. n Protein does not code for the producti...
Fungsi RNA polimerase n Baik RNA- maupun DNA-polymerase dapat menambahkan nukleotida ke untai yaang telah ada untuk menjad...
The function of RNA polymerases Nukleotida yang digunakan untuk memperpanjang untai RNA yang sedang tumbuh adalah ribonucl...
RNA Processing
Penyambungan terjadi dalam tiga langkah: Pemutusan ikatan fosfodiester antara ekson dan GU di ujung 5 dari intron. Satu sn...
Mol genet-7-ekspresi gen 1-transkripsi
Mol genet-7-ekspresi gen 1-transkripsi
Mol genet-7-ekspresi gen 1-transkripsi
Mol genet-7-ekspresi gen 1-transkripsi
Mol genet-7-ekspresi gen 1-transkripsi
Mol genet-7-ekspresi gen 1-transkripsi
Mol genet-7-ekspresi gen 1-transkripsi
Mol genet-7-ekspresi gen 1-transkripsi
Mol genet-7-ekspresi gen 1-transkripsi
Mol genet-7-ekspresi gen 1-transkripsi
Mol genet-7-ekspresi gen 1-transkripsi
Mol genet-7-ekspresi gen 1-transkripsi
Mol genet-7-ekspresi gen 1-transkripsi
Mol genet-7-ekspresi gen 1-transkripsi
Mol genet-7-ekspresi gen 1-transkripsi
Mol genet-7-ekspresi gen 1-transkripsi
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mol genet-7-ekspresi gen 1-transkripsi

46 views

Published on

Matakulian Genetika Molekuler S1 Biologi

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mol genet-7-ekspresi gen 1-transkripsi

  1. 1. Ekspresi Gen Transkripsi Drs. Sutarno, MSc., PhD.
  2. 2. Two steps of gene expression (dua tahap expresi gen) 1. Transcription The synthesis of mRNA uses the gene on the DNA molecule as a template This happens in the nucleus of eukaryotes 2. Translation The synthesis of a polypeptide chain using the genetic code on the mRNA molecule as its guide.
  3. 3. Gene Expression § : The process by which a gene's information is converted into the structures and functions of a cell by a process of producing a biologically functional molecule of either protein or RNA (gene product) is made. § Gene expression is assumed to be controlled at various points in the sequence leading to protein synthesis. 3
  4. 4. Gene expression DNA à RNA à Protein DNA RNA Protein Transcription Translation Initiation Elongation Processing Export Initiation Elongation Processing Targeting
  5. 5. Regulasi Gen pada Bakteri n Bakteri mempunyai beribu-ribu gen n Tidak semua ditranskripsi pada waktu yang sama n Bila itu dilakukan maka akan membuang energi yang banyak n Namun beberapa gen ditranskripsi sepanjang waktu à Siapa dia ? n “housekeeping” genes n Gen lain diekspresikan sebagai tanggapan (respon) akibat terjadinya perubahan lingkungan
  6. 6. House keeping gene? n : are typically constitutive genes that are required for the maintenance of basal cellular functions that are essential for the existence of a cell, regardless of its specific role in the tissue or organism. Thus, they are expressed in all cells of an organism under normal and patho-physiological conditions, irrespective of tissue type, developmental stage, cell cycle state, or external signal. n Jadi ‘constitutive genes” ini selalu diekspresikan karena (constitutive expression) karena adanya fungsi-fungsi fisologis yang sama dalam setiap sel yang masih hidup, dalam kondisi lingkungan eksternal dan internal apapun yang dihadapi, di jaringan dan sel apa saja selama individunya masih hidup. Sejumlah gen yang termasuk sebagai kelompok house keeping genes merupakan gen-gen yang ekspresinya konstitutif, misalnya gen penyandi rRNA, gen penyandi ubiquitin, gen penyandi Glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate dehydrogenase (GAPDH) dan gen penyandi protein histone dll.
  7. 7. Regulasi Gen pada Bakteri n Regulasi transkripsi n Jika suatu protein (yang dikodekan oleh gen) diperlukan, maka gen akan ditranskripsi n Jika suatu protein (yang dikodekan oleh gen) Tidak diperlukan, maka gen akan Tidak akan ditranskripsi 8
  8. 8. Unit Transkripsi pada Bakteri 9 Operon promoter operator -35 TTGACA -10 TATAAT (Pribnow box)
  9. 9. Regulasi pada Transkripsi n Kontrol Positif atau Negatif n Positif - membutuhkan suatu protein untuk terjadinya transkripsi n Negatif - protein dibutuhkan untuk mem block transkripsi n Contoh Model operon pada bakteri n Lac operon 10
  10. 10. n DNA codes for the production of RNA. n RNA codes for the production of protein. n Protein does not code for the production of protein, RNA or DNA.
  11. 11. Fungsi RNA polimerase n Baik RNA- maupun DNA-polymerase dapat menambahkan nukleotida ke untai yaang telah ada untuk menjadikan tambah panjang. Perbedaanya: RNA polimerase dapat memulai suatu untai baru, tetapi DNA polimerase tidak dapat.
  12. 12. The function of RNA polymerases Nukleotida yang digunakan untuk memperpanjang untai RNA yang sedang tumbuh adalah ribonucleoside triphosphates (NTPs). Dua gugus phosphat dibebaskan sebagai pyrophosphate (PPi) selama reaksi. Pertamahan panjang selalu terjadi pada arah 5' ke 3‘. Nukleotida pertama pada ujung 5’ tetap dengan gugus phosphatnya.
  13. 13. RNA Processing
  14. 14. Penyambungan terjadi dalam tiga langkah: Pemutusan ikatan fosfodiester antara ekson dan GU di ujung 5 dari intron. Satu snRNP (U1) berisi urutan komplementer ke situs sambatan ujung 5 dan mengikat di sana untuk memulai penyambungan. Pembentukan struktur lariat atau loop. Ujung 5 bebas dari intron terhubung ke situs cabang, urutan yang dilestarikan di dekat ujung 3 dari intron. SNRNP kedua (U2) mengikat ke situs cabang dan menarik U1 untuk memulai lariat. Lariat kemudian dibentuk oleh ikatan fosfodiester antara 5 ′ G bebas dan A di situs cabang. Pemutusan ikatan fosfodiester antara ekson kedua dan 3 ′ AG dari intron.

×