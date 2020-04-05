Biomol 7. translasi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gene Expression (3): Translation Drs. Sutarno, MSc., PhD
Alur Genetik
Perangkat yg diperlukan dalam translasi  mRNA  tRNA  Ribosome  enzymes
 mRNA: sebagai pola cetakan untuk rangkaian asam amino, pola ini dlm bentuk rangkaian kodon.  Kodon: rangkaian tiga basa...
Karakteristik Struktural tRNA dan mRNA.
KODON  Kode Triplet yang spesifik untuk membentuk asam amino  Terdapat pd mRNA  20 asam amino  Start kodon dan Stop ko...
The Genetic Code uses three bases to specify each amino acid
Gambaran Kodon dan pasangannya yang membawa asam amino
Ribosom  Perangkaian AA berlangsung pd permukaan ribosom  Ribosom bergerak sepanjang mRNA membaca kodon- serta mencocokk...
Komponen penyusun ribosom Komponen E. Coli Tikus Ribosom total 70S 80S 2520000 dalton 4420000 dalton Ribosom kecil 30S 40S...
Situs di dlm ribosom  Satu situs untuk mRNA (pada sub unit kecil)  dua situs untuk tRNA (situs A dan P, pada sub unit be...
Sintesis PROTEIN (translasi) – Beberapa faktor yang terlibat dalam sintesis protein mRNA : kodon tRNA : site asam amino ...
tRNA dan mRNA dalam Ribosom
Tahapan sintesis polipeptida  Translasi: proses penterjemahan rangkaian kodon mRNA menjadi rangkaian asam amino polipepti...
Tahapan TRANSLASI 1. Inisiasi :  Ribosom sub unit kecil akan menempel pada mRNA dekat dengan start codon (cth. AUG)  Ant...
Initiation
2. Elongasi :  Ribosom akan bergerak ke kodon berikutnya (Translokasi), diikuti dengan tRNA (antikodon) baru yang melekat...
Perpanjangan (elongation),  Diperlukan: EF (elongation factor), enzim peptidil transferase, GTP.  Pd ribosom sempurna, t...
 tRNA yg tlh terdeasilasi dikeluarkan dr situs P, dan peptidil-tRNA yg tdpt pd situs A akan pindah ke situs P, yg terjadi...
The Mechanism of Translation Elongation in Prokaryotes (1) E = exit site P = peptidyl binding site A = aminoacyl binding s...
The Mechanism of Translation Elongation in Prokaryotes (2) Binding of a specific amino acid tRNA to A site
The Mechanism of Translation Elongation in Prokaryotes (3) Peptide bond formation: chain transfer from peptidyl tRNA to am...
The Mechanism of Translation Elongation in Prokaryotes (4) Translocation of peptidyl tRNA from A site to P site. Ribosome ...
The Mechanism of Translation Elongation in Prokaryotes (5) Ribosome is ready to start another cycle. The cycles will conti...
Tahapan TRANSLASI (cont’d) 3. Terminasi :  Stop codon menghentikan proses translasi  Protein lepas dr mesin sintesis  R...
Termination  Terminasi terjadi ketika ribosom bertemu salah satu kodon stop /"Stop" Codon (UAA, UAG, atau UGA),  Chain t...
The Mechanism of Translation (Termination in Prokaryotes)
Proses Translasi.
Matakuliah Biologi Molekuler S1 Biologi

  1. 1. Gene Expression (3): Translation Drs. Sutarno, MSc., PhD
  2. 2. Alur Genetik
  3. 3. Perangkat yg diperlukan dalam translasi  mRNA  tRNA  Ribosome  enzymes
  4. 4.  mRNA: sebagai pola cetakan untuk rangkaian asam amino, pola ini dlm bentuk rangkaian kodon.  Kodon: rangkaian tiga basa berdampingan yang berdasarkan kode genetik mampu mengendalikan satu asam amino  Ikatan asam amino dengan tRNA pada ujung 3’ dpt tjd krn kerja Ligase-aminoasil-tRNA.  Antikodon tRNA mrpk pasangan antiparalel kodon mRNA.
  5. 5. Karakteristik Struktural tRNA dan mRNA.
  6. 6. KODON  Kode Triplet yang spesifik untuk membentuk asam amino  Terdapat pd mRNA  20 asam amino  Start kodon dan Stop kodon
  7. 7. The Genetic Code uses three bases to specify each amino acid
  8. 8. Gambaran Kodon dan pasangannya yang membawa asam amino
  9. 9. Ribosom  Perangkaian AA berlangsung pd permukaan ribosom  Ribosom bergerak sepanjang mRNA membaca kodon- serta mencocokkan antikodon pd t-RNA.  Pemasangan kodon dgn antikodon adalah merupakan penterjemahan kodon mRNA menjadi rangkaian asam amino rantai polipeptida. Struktur ribosom menyediakan tempat utk proses penterjemahan.  Terdiri dua sub unit: – kecil (1/3 masa ribosom), dan – besar  rRNA memungkinkan ribosom untuk dapat mengenali tRNA dan mRNA
  10. 10. Komponen penyusun ribosom Komponen E. Coli Tikus Ribosom total 70S 80S 2520000 dalton 4420000 dalton Ribosom kecil 30S 40S 930000 dalton 1400000 dalton  rRNA  Protein 16S=1541 basa 40% 18S=1900 basa 50% Ribosom besar 50S 60S 1590000 dalton 2820000 dalton rRNA Utama 23S=2904 basa 28S=4700 basa rRNA kecil 5S=120 basa 5.8S=160 basa 5S=120 basa rRNA Protein 70% 30% 65% 35%
  11. 11. Situs di dlm ribosom  Satu situs untuk mRNA (pada sub unit kecil)  dua situs untuk tRNA (situs A dan P, pada sub unit besar)  Satu situs untuk enzim peptidil transferase (pada sub- unit besar).  Ukuran ribososom cukup besar untuk dapat mengikat dua molekul tRNA dan sekitar 40basa mRNA.
  12. 12. Sintesis PROTEIN (translasi) – Beberapa faktor yang terlibat dalam sintesis protein mRNA : kodon tRNA : site asam amino dan site anti kodon Ribosom : site P & site A, large & small unit
  13. 13. tRNA dan mRNA dalam Ribosom
  14. 14. Tahapan sintesis polipeptida  Translasi: proses penterjemahan rangkaian kodon mRNA menjadi rangkaian asam amino polipeptida.  Pembacaan kodon oleh ribosom dimulai dari kodon awal/ start codon (AUG pertama dr ujung 5”) sampai salah satu kodon akhir (UAA, UAG atau UGA).  Tahapan: – Inisiasi/ initiation (pengenalan situs awal – Perpanjangan (elongation), dan – penutupan sintesis polipeptida
  15. 15. Tahapan TRANSLASI 1. Inisiasi :  Ribosom sub unit kecil akan menempel pada mRNA dekat dengan start codon (cth. AUG)  Antikodon tRNA yang mengikat asam amino pertama (inisiator) akan menempel pada start codon  Ribosom sub unit besar bergabung membentuk kompleks inisiasi
  16. 16. Initiation
  17. 17. 2. Elongasi :  Ribosom akan bergerak ke kodon berikutnya (Translokasi), diikuti dengan tRNA (antikodon) baru yang melekat pada kodon tersebut dan menambahkan asam amino tersebut dengan asam amino sebelumnya  Ikatan asam amino yang terbentuk merupakan ikatan peptida atau protein oleh enzim peptidil transferase Tahapan TRANSLASI (cont’d)
  18. 18. Perpanjangan (elongation),  Diperlukan: EF (elongation factor), enzim peptidil transferase, GTP.  Pd ribosom sempurna, tersedia dua situs aminoasil-tRNA (situs P dan A), dengan situs P ditempati aminoasil-tRNA inisiator.  Perpanjangan polipeptida dimulai dengan masuknya aminoasil-tRNA yg kedua menempati situs A.  Apabila antikodon pd aminoasil-tRNA cocok dg kodon pd situs A maka peptidil transferase akan menggabungkan dua asam amino yg dibawa oleh kedua aminoasil-tRNA yg berdampingan pada ribosom tsb.  Peptidil transferase akan melepaskan asam amino dr tRNA yg menempati situs P, dan menggabungkannya pada AA yg ada pd situs A menghasilkan peptidil-tRNA pd situs A
  19. 19.  tRNA yg tlh terdeasilasi dikeluarkan dr situs P, dan peptidil-tRNA yg tdpt pd situs A akan pindah ke situs P, yg terjadi bersamaan dengan pergerakan ribosom kearah ujung 3’, membaca kodon berikutnya.  Siklus akan berulang, aminoasil-tRNA baru akan masuk situs A, diikuti transferase peptidil, melakukan reaksi AA membentuk peptidil baru, translokasi peptidil-tRNA dari situs A ke P, berulang terus sampai ditemukan kodon akhir (UAA, UAG atau UGA).
  20. 20. The Mechanism of Translation Elongation in Prokaryotes (1) E = exit site P = peptidyl binding site A = aminoacyl binding site
  21. 21. The Mechanism of Translation Elongation in Prokaryotes (2) Binding of a specific amino acid tRNA to A site
  22. 22. The Mechanism of Translation Elongation in Prokaryotes (3) Peptide bond formation: chain transfer from peptidyl tRNA to aminoacyl tRNA
  23. 23. The Mechanism of Translation Elongation in Prokaryotes (4) Translocation of peptidyl tRNA from A site to P site. Ribosome moves one codon to the right, and the now uncharged tRNA moves from P site to E site.
  24. 24. The Mechanism of Translation Elongation in Prokaryotes (5) Ribosome is ready to start another cycle. The cycles will continue until a termination codon is reached.
  25. 25. Tahapan TRANSLASI (cont’d) 3. Terminasi :  Stop codon menghentikan proses translasi  Protein lepas dr mesin sintesis  Ribosom lepas dr mRNA & terdisosiasi kembali
  26. 26. Termination  Terminasi terjadi ketika ribosom bertemu salah satu kodon stop /"Stop" Codon (UAA, UAG, atau UGA),  Chain termination leads to the release of a polypeptide, and tRNA, and the dissociation of the ribosome into 30S and 50S subunits. Stop codons are triplets which are not recognized by any tRNA (UAA, UAG, UGA), but by two proteins: the releasing factors (R), (R1 recognizes UAG and UAA, R2 recognizes UAA and UGA).  Begitu ketemu stop kodon, tidak ada aminoasil-tRNA yg dpt menempel pd situs A, krn tdk ada antikodon yg cocok  proses perpanjangan berakhir.  The polypeptide released will be processed in different parts of the cell, depending on its role, and destination. All the processing involved depends on the polypeptide sequence, therefore on the mRNA sequence (and therefore on the original DNA base sequence).
  27. 27. The Mechanism of Translation (Termination in Prokaryotes)
  28. 28. Proses Translasi.

