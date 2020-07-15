Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fused Heterocyclic compound-Indole Lecture by S.Mathivanan., M.Pharm Assistant professor Pharmacy
 Indole is an aromatic heterocyclic organic compound with formula C8H7N.  It has a bicyclic structure, consisting of a s...
The amino acid tryptophan is an indole derivative and the precursor of the neurotransmitter serotonin. Tryptophan Seratonin
Indole chemistry began to develop with the study of the dye indigo. Indigo can be converted to isatin and then to oxindole...
Physical properties • Indole is a solid at room temperature. • It occurs naturally in human feces and has an intense fecal...
1. Aromatic Chemical Properties • Unlike most amines, indole is not basic: just like pyrrole, the aromatic character of th...
Synthesis 1. Fischer indole synthesis
Synthesis 1. Fischer indole synthesis Mechanism
Synthesis 1. Fischer indole synthesis Mechanism
Synthesis 1. Fischer indole synthesis
Synthesis 2. Bischler–Möhlau indole synthesis
Synthesis 3. Madelung synthesis
Synthesis 3. Madelung synthesis E.g.
Reactions 1. Electrophilic addition to N
Reactions 2. Electrophilic aromatic substitution
Reactions 2. Electrophilic aromatic substitution
Reactions 2. Electrophilic aromatic substitution
Reactions 2. Electrophilic aromatic substitution
Reactions 2. Electrophilic aromatic substitution
Reactions 3. Reduction reactions
Reactions 4. Nucleophilic substitution
Medicinal uses (1) Indole alkaloids :
Medicinal uses
Medicinal uses
Thank you..!!!
Fused heterocyclic compound indole

This slide discusses about basic indole nucleus, its chemistry, synthesis, reactions and medicinal uses of Indolyl derivatives..Indole is basically fused heterocyclic compound

Fused heterocyclic compound indole

  1. 1. Fused Heterocyclic compound-Indole Lecture by S.Mathivanan., M.Pharm Assistant professor Pharmacy
  2. 2.  Indole is an aromatic heterocyclic organic compound with formula C8H7N.  It has a bicyclic structure, consisting of a six-membered benzene ring fused to a five-membered pyrrole ring.  The name indole is a portmanteau of the words indigo and oleum, since indole was first isolated by treatment of the indigo dye with oleum. Other names 2,3-Benzopyrrole, ketole, 1-benzazole IUPAC : 1H-Indole
  3. 3. The amino acid tryptophan is an indole derivative and the precursor of the neurotransmitter serotonin. Tryptophan Seratonin
  4. 4. Indole chemistry began to develop with the study of the dye indigo. Indigo can be converted to isatin and then to oxindole. Then, in 1866, Adolf von Baeyer reduced oxindole to indole using zinc dust. In 1869, he proposed a formula for indole . Certain indole derivatives were important dyestuffs until the end of the 19th century. In the 1930s, interest in indole intensified when it became known that the indole substituent is present in many important alkaloids (e.g., tryptophan and auxins), and it remains an active area of research today Indigo dye Baeyer’s Indole formula
  5. 5. Physical properties • Indole is a solid at room temperature. • It occurs naturally in human feces and has an intense fecal odor. • At very low concentrations, however, it has a flowery smell, and is a constituent of many perfumes. • It also occurs in coal tar. • The corresponding substituent is called indolyl. • Density : 1.1747 g/cm3 • Melting point : 52 to 54 °C • Boiling point253 to 254 °C
  6. 6. 1. Aromatic Chemical Properties • Unlike most amines, indole is not basic: just like pyrrole, the aromatic character of the ring means that the lone pair of electrons on the nitrogen atom is not available for protonation. • Strong acids such as hydrochloric acid can, however, protonate indole. • Indole is primarily protonated at the C3, rather than N1, owing to the enamine-like reactivity of the portion of the molecule located outside of the benzene ring. The protonated form has a pKa of −3.6.
  7. 7. Synthesis 1. Fischer indole synthesis
  8. 8. Synthesis 1. Fischer indole synthesis Mechanism
  9. 9. Synthesis 1. Fischer indole synthesis Mechanism
  10. 10. Synthesis 1. Fischer indole synthesis
  11. 11. Synthesis 2. Bischler–Möhlau indole synthesis
  12. 12. Synthesis 3. Madelung synthesis
  13. 13. Synthesis 3. Madelung synthesis E.g.
  14. 14. Reactions 1. Electrophilic addition to N
  15. 15. Reactions 2. Electrophilic aromatic substitution
  16. 16. Reactions 2. Electrophilic aromatic substitution
  17. 17. Reactions 2. Electrophilic aromatic substitution
  18. 18. Reactions 2. Electrophilic aromatic substitution
  19. 19. Reactions 2. Electrophilic aromatic substitution
  20. 20. Reactions 3. Reduction reactions
  21. 21. Reactions 4. Nucleophilic substitution
  22. 22. Medicinal uses (1) Indole alkaloids :
  23. 23. Medicinal uses
  24. 24. Medicinal uses
  Thank you..!!!

