Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫حي‬ ‫قعلول‬ – ‫ج‬ ‫بر‬ ‫البحري‬ - ‫ائر‬‫ز‬‫اجل‬ Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 ‫الفاكس‬ : - Tel-Fax : 021.87....
‫حي‬ ‫قعلول‬ – ‫ج‬ ‫بر‬ ‫البحري‬ - ‫ائر‬‫ز‬‫اجل‬ Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 ‫الفاكس‬ : - Tel-Fax : 021.87....
‫حي‬ ‫قعلول‬ – ‫ج‬ ‫بر‬ ‫البحري‬ - ‫ائر‬‫ز‬‫اجل‬ Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 ‫الفاكس‬ : - Tel-Fax : 021.87....
‫حي‬ ‫قعلول‬ – ‫ج‬ ‫بر‬ ‫البحري‬ - ‫ائر‬‫ز‬‫اجل‬ Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 ‫الفاكس‬ : - Tel-Fax : 021.87....
‫حي‬ ‫قعلول‬ – ‫ج‬ ‫بر‬ ‫البحري‬ - ‫ائر‬‫ز‬‫اجل‬ Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 ‫الفاكس‬ : - Tel-Fax : 021.87....
‫حي‬ ‫قعلول‬ – ‫ج‬ ‫بر‬ ‫البحري‬ - ‫ائر‬‫ز‬‫اجل‬ Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 ‫الفاكس‬ : - Tel-Fax : 021.87....
‫حي‬ ‫قعلول‬ – ‫ج‬ ‫بر‬ ‫البحري‬ - ‫ائر‬‫ز‬‫اجل‬ Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 ‫الفاكس‬ : - Tel-Fax : 021.87....
‫حي‬ ‫قعلول‬ – ‫ج‬ ‫بر‬ ‫البحري‬ - ‫ائر‬‫ز‬‫اجل‬ Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 ‫الفاكس‬ : - Tel-Fax : 021.87....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sx17

28 views

Published on

ءء

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sx17

  1. 1. ‫حي‬ ‫قعلول‬ – ‫ج‬ ‫بر‬ ‫البحري‬ - ‫ائر‬‫ز‬‫اجل‬ Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 ‫الفاكس‬ : - Tel-Fax : 021.87.10.51 : ‫و‬‫ألا‬ ‫اختسًٍن‬ : ‫جخؿلب‬ ‫آايت‬ ‫جدوٍل‬ ‫الغت‬ ‫ألاٍت‬‫و‬‫اى‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫اغت‬ ‫ألاجيييت‬‫س‬‫ب‬ ‫على‬ ‫و‬‫ظخو‬ ‫هيولى‬ ‫لخليت‬ ‫جدخل‬ ‫اعدًد‬ ً ‫لجصٍئاث‬ ‫اعػياث‬ ‫ألا‬ ‫لخلوٍت‬ . ‫نجلدم‬ ‫اوثيلت‬ ‫ألاز‬ ‫ابعؼ‬ ً ‫هره‬ ‫لجصٍئاث‬ ‫ألا‬ ‫اعػياث‬ ‫في‬ ‫آلاايت‬ ‫ملشاز‬ ‫أايها‬ ‫أعاله‬ . 1 - ‫حعسف‬ ‫على‬ ‫ابياهاث‬ ‫ملسكتتنثمن‬ ‫خد‬ ‫لخطائظ‬ ‫ابييوٍت‬ ‫اكل‬ ً ‫اعىاضس‬ 1 ‫ألا‬ 3 ‫ألا‬ 7 2 - ‫هؿالكا‬ ً ‫عؿياث‬ ‫اوثيلت‬ ‫أكخب‬ ‫هطا‬ ‫علتيا‬ ‫جبرش‬ ‫فيه‬ ‫ألاز‬ ‫هره‬ ‫لجصٍئاث‬ ‫ألا‬ ‫اعػياث‬ ‫لخلوٍت‬ ‫في‬ ‫جدوٍل‬ ‫الغت‬ ‫ألاٍت‬‫و‬‫اى‬ ‫الغت‬ ‫إلىن‬ ‫ابرألاجيييت‬ ‫على‬ ‫و‬‫ظخو‬ ‫هيولى‬ ‫لخليت‬ . ‫و‬‫ملظخو‬ : ‫ثا‬ ‫اث‬ ‫نعلومنججسٍبيت‬‫ي‬‫ةنثاهو‬ (3ASS) ‫ٌظتبر‬ 2019 ‫افطلن‬ ‫ن‬‫ز‬‫خخبا‬ ‫و‬‫ألا‬ ‫اؿبيعت‬ ‫ةنعلومن‬ ‫نملا‬ ‫لحياة‬ ‫نألا‬ ‫المدة‬ : 3 ‫سا‬ 1 / 5
  2. 2. ‫حي‬ ‫قعلول‬ – ‫ج‬ ‫بر‬ ‫البحري‬ - ‫ائر‬‫ز‬‫اجل‬ Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 ‫الفاكس‬ : - Tel-Fax : 021.87.10.51 : ‫اثاوي‬ ‫اختسًٍن‬ : ‫ًنهدمنألانبىاء‬ ‫لحيوٍتنالخليتن‬ ‫ايشاؾاثن‬ ‫اخابعتنملخخلفن‬ ‫اكيتيائيتن‬ ‫اخفاعالثن‬ ‫نأطاطيانفين‬ ‫ألاز‬ ‫جلعبنالاهصٍتاثن‬ . ‫و‬‫ألا‬ ‫لجصءن‬ : ‫ملهمن‬ ‫ابرصنأألان‬ ‫سعن‬ ‫نًيخجن‬ ( ‫اؿبيعينالجلد‬ ‫ن‬‫ن‬‫الو‬ ‫غيابن‬ ) ‫نخيثن‬،‫اشعس‬ ‫لجلدنألا‬ ‫مليالهيننفين‬ ‫عًنغيابنضبغتن‬ ‫نألااخددًدن‬،‫لجلد‬ ‫ملظببتناظسؾانن‬ ‫ابىفسجيتن‬ ‫ن‬‫ق‬‫شعتنفو‬ ‫ن‬‫ز‬‫ًنأغس‬ ‫لجلدن‬ ‫اطبغتنعلىنختاًتنخالًان‬ ‫حعتلنهرهن‬ ‫اخاايت‬ ‫طتن‬‫ادز‬ ‫مليالهيننهلترحن‬ ‫طببنغيابن‬ : - ‫ابشسة‬ ‫ًنخالًان‬ ‫جسكبنكلن‬ ‫مليالهيننألافمن‬ ‫نضبغتن‬‫س‬‫اشع‬ ‫ألابطلتن‬ ‫اشكلن‬ ‫ملبيننفين‬ ‫اخفاعلن‬ ( ‫أ‬ ) ‫ًن‬ ‫اوثيلتن‬ ( 1 .) - ‫ألاونعًن‬‫ؤ‬‫ملظ‬ ‫ايلن‬ ‫ن‬‫و‬‫جمنعص‬ ‫ًنشخظن‬ ‫ن‬‫ش‬‫اخيرألاشٍىا‬ ‫جسكيبنإهصٍمن‬ ‫طابنألاشخظنطليم‬ . ‫اشكلن‬ ( ‫ب‬ ) ‫اوثيلتن‬ ‫ًن‬ ( 1 ) ‫ًوضحنحصءن‬ ‫اىاسختناهتا‬ ‫اظلظلتن‬ ‫ًن‬ . - ‫اوثيلتن‬ ‫نباطخغالاكنملعؿياثن‬ ( 1 ) 1 - ‫خخاايتن‬ ‫أعـن‬ mNRA ‫ملطاب‬ ‫اظليمنألا‬ ‫اصخظن‬ ‫ًنأايلن‬ ‫فلتناكلن‬ ‫ملو‬ ‫ىيتن‬ ‫ختاعن‬ ‫نألاطلظلتن‬ . ‫ن‬‫س‬‫نثمنفظ‬ ‫ملسعن‬ ‫ن‬ ‫إلاضابتنبهر‬ ( ‫ملهم‬ ) 2 - ‫اخاايتن‬ ‫طتن‬‫ادز‬ ‫ايكن‬ ‫اوظيفينناإلهصٍتاثن‬ ‫اخخطظن‬ ‫ن‬‫ز‬‫إلظها‬ : ‫ايشاؽن‬ ‫نكياضنطسعتن‬ ّ‫جم‬ ‫ًن‬ ‫ةنن‬ ‫ددألا‬ ‫إلاهصٍتيناكتيتن‬ ‫افىيلن‬ ‫هصٍمن‬ ‫نألا‬‫ش‬‫اخيرألاشٍىا‬ ‫هصٍمن‬ ‫ألاكظيالش‬‫ز‬‫الاهيننهيد‬ ( PAH ) ‫ن‬،‫اخفاعلن‬ ‫ةن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫بدالاتنهوعن‬ ‫ملدطلنعليهان‬ ‫اىخائجن‬ ‫ألاؽنألا‬‫س‬‫اش‬ ‫اوثيلتن‬ ‫بيىتنفين‬ ( 2 - ‫أ‬ . ) ‫الوثيقة‬ ( 2 - ‫أ‬ ) ‫الوثيقة‬ 1 2 / 5
  3. 3. ‫حي‬ ‫قعلول‬ – ‫ج‬ ‫بر‬ ‫البحري‬ - ‫ائر‬‫ز‬‫اجل‬ Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 ‫الفاكس‬ : - Tel-Fax : 021.87.10.51 : * ‫اوثيلتن‬ ‫نملىدىياثن‬‫ن‬‫مللاز‬ ‫اخدليلن‬ ‫ًن‬ ‫حهان‬‫طخخس‬ ‫اتينًتكًن‬ ‫اثن‬ ‫ملعلو‬ ‫انهين‬ ( 2 - ‫أ‬ ) ‫؟‬ ‫اثاوي‬ ‫لجصءن‬ : ‫لجلدنخيثنًختيز‬ ‫مليالهيننفين‬ ‫نضبغتن‬‫ز‬‫نجسكي‬‫و‬‫ابشسةنبتظخو‬ ‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ناو‬ ‫ننننًدد‬ : - ‫لجلد‬ ‫مليالهيننفين‬ ‫نأعلىناطبغتن‬‫ز‬‫نجسكي‬‫و‬‫كىتنبتظخو‬ ‫اد‬ ‫ابشسةن‬ ‫ن‬‫ي‬‫نذألا‬ ‫فس‬ . - ‫لجلد‬ ‫مليالهيننفين‬ ‫نأكلناطبغتن‬‫ز‬‫نجسكي‬‫و‬‫ابيػاءنبتظخو‬ ‫افاجدتنألا‬ ‫ابشسةن‬ ‫ن‬‫ي‬‫نذألا‬ ‫فس‬ . ‫اًلي‬ ‫اؿبيتنهلترحنعليكن‬ ‫اتهان‬ ‫طخخد‬ ‫ايشاؽنإلاهصٍتينألا‬ ‫ملؤثسةنفين‬ ‫لن‬ ‫اعو‬ ‫اخعسفنعلىنبعؼن‬ ‫ناغسعن‬ : - ‫ينن‬ ‫نألانفينغيابنفيخا‬ ‫نفينألاحو‬‫ش‬‫جمنكياضنطسعتنوشاؽنإهصٍمنجيرألاشٍىا‬ C ‫ن‬‫ق‬‫اخعسعناألشعتنفو‬ ‫نكبلنألابعدن‬،‫ن‬ ‫ابىفسجيت‬ . ‫اوثيلتن‬ ‫بيىتنفين‬ ‫ملدطلنعليهان‬ ‫اىخائجن‬ ( 2 - ‫ب‬ ) . ‫اوثيلتن‬ ‫تانطبمنألان‬ ‫ملظخخلطتن‬ ‫اثن‬ ‫باطخغالاكنالتعلو‬ ( 2 - ‫ب‬ ) : 1 - ‫ينإلىن‬ ‫اشتعنًؤ‬ ‫نألشعتن‬‫و‬‫ملؿو‬ ‫اخعسعن‬ ‫بيننأنن‬ ‫لجلدن‬ ‫نبشسةن‬‫ن‬‫ناو‬‫ز‬‫إطتس‬ ( ً‫ك‬ ‫ًطبذن‬ ) . 2 - ‫لجلدنجطبذنفاجدتنعىد‬ ‫نبشسةن‬‫ن‬‫ألاضحنأنناو‬ ‫ألاغعن‬ ‫ينن‬ ‫اغىيتنباافيخا‬ ‫ابرجلاون‬ ‫ئذن‬‫شس‬ C ‫نعليها‬ . ‫اثااث‬ ‫اختسًٍن‬ : ‫ملعؿي‬ ‫ن‬‫س‬‫ىنفينخااتنعدمنجوف‬ ‫ملسض‬ ‫اؿعمنادون‬ ‫شكلتنزفؼن‬ ‫ملىاعیتنالخغلبنعلىن‬ ‫ملثبؿاثن‬ ‫طخعتاون‬ ‫ؾباءنإلىن‬ ‫یلجأن‬ ‫ملىاعیتنعلیھا‬ ‫ملثبؿاثن‬ ‫ن‬‫ر‬‫اؿعمنألانجأثي‬ ‫ملخدخلتنفينزفؼن‬ ‫ملىاعیتن‬ ‫طتنعلىنالاطخجابتن‬‫ادز‬ ‫نطيخعسفنفينھرهن‬،‫ملىاطب‬ . ‫و‬‫ألا‬ ‫لجصءن‬ : ‫طتنآلاجیت‬‫ادز‬ ‫نهلترحنعلیكن‬،‫اؿعم‬ ‫ملخدخلتنفينزفؼن‬ ‫ملىاعیتن‬ ‫افھمنبعؼنآایاثنالاطخجابتن‬ : ‫اشكلن‬ ‫یتثلن‬ ( ‫أ‬ ) ‫اوثیلتن‬ ‫ًن‬ ( 1 ) ‫خخلفت‬ ‫ننجيختينإلىنطالالثن‬‫لجلدنعىدنفئر‬ ‫ألافنألاهخائجنجؿعیمن‬‫س‬‫ظ‬ : ‫اظالات‬ )A ‫ن‬‫افأز‬ A1 ، (A2 ، ‫الوثيقة‬ ( 2 - ‫ب‬ ) 3 / 5
  4. 4. ‫حي‬ ‫قعلول‬ – ‫ج‬ ‫بر‬ ‫البحري‬ - ‫ائر‬‫ز‬‫اجل‬ Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 ‫الفاكس‬ : - Tel-Fax : 021.87.10.51 : ‫اظالات‬ )B ‫نن‬‫افأز‬ B1 ‫ن‬،‫ن‬ (B2 ‫ن‬،‫ن‬ ‫اظالاتن‬ C ‫اظالات‬ ‫ألا‬ )(Nudes)N ‫ة‬ ‫اوال‬ ‫ىرن‬ ‫نغدةنجیتوطیتن‬‫ن‬‫ننبدألا‬‫فئر‬ .) 1 - ‫اشكلن‬ ‫عؿیاثن‬ ‫هاكشن‬ ( ‫أ‬ ) ‫اوثیلتن‬ ‫ًن‬ ( 1 ) ‫ثن‬‫ز‬ّ‫تي‬ ‫یتنألا‬ ‫اعا‬ ‫نن‬‫افئر‬ ‫اؿعمنعىدن‬ ‫ن‬‫و‬‫ظخخسحانشسؽنكبو‬ ‫اؿعم‬ ‫ملخدخلتنفينزفؼن‬ ‫ملىاعیتن‬ ‫الاطخجابتن‬ . 2 - ً‫اظیكلوطبوزی‬ ( (cyclosporine ‫اخجسبتن‬ ‫نملعسفتنؾسیلتنجأثيرهنهدلمن‬،‫ملىاعیت‬ ‫ملثبؿاثن‬ ‫عن‬ ‫أخدنأهو‬ ‫اخاایت‬ : ‫ن‬،‫نعلىنبلعتیاثنكبيرةن‬‫ي‬‫نألاطؿانججسیبیانیدخو‬‫س‬‫هدػ‬ LT4 ‫نألان‬ LT8 ‫ن‬‫ز‬‫افأ‬ ‫ًن‬ ‫ظخخلطتن‬ B ‫نألانخالیانحلدیتن‬ ّ‫ن‬‫ز‬‫افأ‬ ‫ًن‬ ‫ظخخلطتن‬ A ‫لخالیان‬ ‫ألانهدزضنجؿوزن‬ LTc ‫اىخائجن‬ ‫ن‬،ً‫اظكلوطبوزی‬ ‫نألانغیابن‬ ‫اوطـنبوحو‬ ‫نفين‬ ‫اشكلن‬ ‫تثلتنفين‬ ‫ملدطلنعلیھان‬ ( ‫ب‬ ) ‫اوثيلتن‬ ‫ًن‬ ( 1 .) - ‫اشكلن‬ ‫عؿیاثن‬ ‫نعلىن‬ ‫باالعختا‬ ( ‫ب‬ ) ‫اوثیلتن‬ ‫ًن‬ ‫ن‬ ( 1 ) ‫ن‬، ‫ن‬‫ر‬‫نبھتانؾسیلتنجأثي‬‫س‬‫كترحنفسغیخيننجفظ‬ ً‫اظیكلوطبوزی‬ . َٙ‫انضب‬ ‫انغضء‬ : ‫اظالاتن‬ ‫ًن‬ ‫عؿين‬ ‫ن‬‫ز‬‫ًنفأ‬ ‫اؿعمن‬ ‫طخخالصنخالیان‬ ‫جمن‬،‫اظابلخين‬ ‫افسغیخينن‬ ‫ًنصحتنإخدون‬ ‫الخأكدن‬ A ‫نألانألاطتھان‬ ‫ملشعن‬ ‫ألامن‬‫س‬‫بااك‬ 51Cr ‫ارينیدسزنعىدنجخسیبھا‬ ‫ن‬ . ‫الئتتنثمنجػافن‬ ‫عن‬‫ز‬‫تنفينأألاطاؽنش‬ ‫ملوطو‬ ‫اؿعمن‬ ‫نجوغعنخالیان‬ ‫اظالاتن‬ ‫ًن‬ ‫ظخلبلن‬ ‫ن‬‫ز‬‫ًنفأ‬ ‫ظخخلطتن‬ ‫ىاعیتن‬ ‫إایھانخالیان‬ B ‫اوثیلتن‬ ‫ن‬‫و‬‫نیتثلنحدألا‬،‫ن‬ ( 2 ) ‫ألاؽنألانهخائجنھرهن‬‫س‬‫ش‬ ‫اخجسبت‬ : 1 - ‫اوثیلتن‬ ‫ن‬‫و‬‫ملتثلتنفينحدألا‬ ‫اخجسیبیتن‬ ‫اىخائجن‬ ‫لن‬ ّ ‫خل‬ ( 2 .) 2 - ‫اوطـن‬ ‫اكبيرةنفين‬ ‫ابااعاثن‬ ‫اريناعبخهن‬ ‫ادألازن‬ ‫ًنخالاهنن‬ ‫نزطتانجخؿیؿیانألاظیفیانجوضحن‬‫ص‬‫أهج‬ 3 4 / 5
  5. 5. ‫حي‬ ‫قعلول‬ – ‫ج‬ ‫بر‬ ‫البحري‬ - ‫ائر‬‫ز‬‫اجل‬ Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 ‫الفاكس‬ : - Tel-Fax : 021.87.10.51 : 3 - ‫أ‬ - ‫اظابلخين؟ن‬ ‫افسغيخينن‬ ‫ًنصحتنإخدون‬ ‫هلنجأكدثن‬ ‫ب‬ - ‫اؿعم‬ ‫ن‬‫و‬‫ظاعدةنحظتهنعلىنكبو‬ ‫اظیكلوطبوزیًنإلىن‬ ‫ةن‬ ‫ملظخلبلنبتا‬ ‫ينعالجن‬ ‫شسحنكیفنیؤ‬ . ‫اثااث‬ ‫لجصءن‬ : ‫جاون‬ ‫ملىاعیتنفين‬ ‫ملثبؿاثن‬ ‫من‬ ‫طخخد‬ ‫هلدن‬ ‫ن‬،‫لخاضتن‬ ‫عازفكن‬ ‫ن‬‫ز‬‫اختسیًنألانباطدثتا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫عؿیاثنھر‬ ‫ًن‬ ‫هؿالكان‬ ‫عت‬ ‫ز‬‫ش‬ ‫طاخبتنالطخعتااھا‬ ‫ثنألاكائیتن‬ ‫ء‬‫حنإحس‬‫كتر‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ن‬،‫عػاء‬ . 5 / 5
  6. 6. ‫حي‬ ‫قعلول‬ – ‫ج‬ ‫بر‬ ‫البحري‬ - ‫ائر‬‫ز‬‫اجل‬ Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 ‫الفاكس‬ : - Tel-Fax : 021.87.10.51 : ‫انًٕػٕع‬ ‫ؼ‬ٛ‫رظؾ‬ ‫االٔل‬ ٍٚ‫انزًش‬ : 1 - ‫بَبد‬ٛ‫انج‬ : 1 - ٙ‫َٕػ‬ ‫ى‬ٚ‫إَض‬ 2 - ُٙٛ‫أي‬ ‫ؽًغ‬ 3 - ARNt 4 - ‫أسزش‬ ‫ساثطخ‬ 5 - ‫يُشؾ‬ ُٙٛ‫أي‬ ‫ؽًغ‬ 6 - ARNm 7 - ‫جٕصٔو‬ٚ‫س‬ 8 - ‫ساثطخ‬ ‫خ‬ٚ‫ذ‬ٛ‫جز‬ٛ‫ث‬ 9 - ‫ذ‬ٛ‫جز‬ٛ‫انج‬ ‫يزؼذد‬ . ‫ًهك‬ٚ 1 ٔ ُٙٛ‫األي‬ ‫انؾًغ‬ ‫بؽ‬ٛ‫ثئسر‬ ‫رسًؼ‬ ‫يٕالغ‬ ‫صالس‬ ATP ٔ ARNt . ‫ًهك‬ٚ 3 ٙ‫رزبن‬ ‫ٔفك‬ ُٙٛ‫األي‬ ‫انؾًغ‬ ‫ثشثؾ‬ ‫سًؼ‬ٚ‫يب‬ ‫انًؼبدح‬ ‫انشايضح‬ ‫ٔيٕلغ‬ ُٙٛ‫األي‬ ‫انؾًغ‬ ‫ذ‬ٛ‫رضج‬ ‫يٕلغ‬ ٍٛ‫يٕلؼ‬ ‫ذاد‬ٛ‫ٕر‬ٛ‫كه‬َٛ ARNm ‫ًهك‬ٚ 7 ٖ‫كجش‬ ٔ ٖ‫طغش‬ ٍٛ‫ٔؽذر‬ ‫رؾذ‬ ’ ‫إسرجبؽ‬ ‫يٕلغ‬ ٖ‫طغش‬ ‫ٔؽذح‬ ‫رؾذ‬ ‫رًهك‬ ARNm ’ ٍٛ‫يٕلؼ‬ ٖ‫كجش‬ ‫ٔؽذح‬ ‫رؾذ‬ ‫رًهك‬ A ٔ ‫انًُشطخ‬ ‫خ‬ُٛٛ‫األي‬ ‫األؽًبع‬ ‫ثذخٕل‬ ‫سًؼ‬ٚ p ‫خ‬ٚ‫ذ‬ٛ‫جز‬ٛ‫انج‬ ‫انسهسهخ‬ ‫ثخشٔط‬ ‫سًؼ‬ٚ . 2 - ًٙ‫انؼه‬ ‫انُض‬ : ًٍ‫زؼ‬ٚ : - ‫انزشعًخ‬ ‫ف‬ٚ‫رؼش‬ . ‫انزشعًخ‬ ‫ششٔؽ‬ . - ‫خ‬ُٛٛ‫األي‬ ‫االؽًبع‬ ‫ؾ‬ٛ‫رُش‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫ػًه‬ ‫يغ‬ ‫انزشعًخ‬ ‫يشاؽم‬ . َٙ‫انضب‬ ٍٚ‫انزًش‬ : ‫األٔل‬ ‫انغضء‬ : 1 - ‫خ‬ٛ‫يززبن‬ ARNm .: …CUC UUU GUC UGG AUG CAU…..ARNm - ‫ى‬ٛ‫انسه‬ ‫انشخض‬ …CUC UUU GUC UAG AUG CAU…..ARNm - ‫انًظبة‬ ‫انشخض‬ - ‫خ‬ُٛ‫األي‬ ‫األؽًبع‬ ‫سهسهخ‬ ‫ى‬ٛ‫انسه‬ ‫نهشخض‬ . …Leu—Phe—Val—Trp—Met—His— - ‫خ‬ُٛ‫األي‬ ‫األؽًبع‬ ‫سهسهخ‬ ‫انًظبة‬ ‫نهشخض‬ …Leu—Phe—Val - ‫انًشع‬ ‫ثٓزا‬ ‫اإلطبثخ‬ ‫ش‬ٛ‫رفس‬ ( ‫انًٓك‬ ) : ‫انـ‬ ٖٕ‫يسز‬ ٗ‫ػه‬ ‫ؽفشح‬ ADN ....... ‫سلى‬ ‫ذح‬ٛ‫ٕر‬ٛ‫انُكه‬ ‫إسزجذال‬ 533 ( C ) ‫ذح‬ٛ‫ٕر‬ٛ‫ثبنُكه‬ ( T ) ......... ٗ‫إن‬ ‫أدد‬ ‫انطفشح‬ ِ‫ْز‬ ‫رٕلف‬ ‫سايضح‬ ‫ظٕٓس‬ ( UAG ) ‫عض٘ء‬ ٖٕ‫يسز‬ ٗ‫ػه‬ ARNm ... ..... ُٙٛ‫األي‬ ‫انؾًغ‬ ‫ػُذ‬ ‫خ‬ٚ‫جزذ‬ٛ‫انج‬ ‫انسهسهخ‬ ‫ثُبء‬ ‫رٕلف‬ Val ...... ٍٛ‫ثشٔر‬ ‫ت‬ٛ‫رشك‬ ( ‫ُبص‬ٚ‫شٔص‬ٛ‫انز‬ ‫ى‬ٚ‫إَض‬ ) ٙ‫ف‬ٛ‫ٔظ‬ ‫ش‬ٛ‫غ‬ ............. ‫انجشص‬ ‫يشع‬ ‫أػشع‬ ‫ظٕٓس‬ ( ‫انًٓك‬ ) . 2 ٌ‫انًمبس‬ ‫م‬ٛ‫انزؾه‬ : - ًٍٛٚ‫اإلَض‬ ‫انُشبؽ‬ ‫سشػخ‬ ‫شاد‬ٛ‫رغ‬ ‫بد‬ُٛ‫انًُؾ‬ ‫رًضم‬ PAH ‫انزفبػم‬ ‫يبدح‬ ‫خ‬ًٛ‫ك‬ ٔ ‫َٕع‬ ‫ثذالنخ‬ ‫ُبص‬ٚ‫شٔص‬ٛ‫انز‬ ٔ . * ٍ‫ي‬ ‫انفزشح‬ 2 ٗ‫إن‬ ‫د‬ 8.5 ‫د‬ : ٍٚ‫شٔص‬ٛ‫انز‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫يؾذٔدح‬ ‫خ‬ًٛ‫ك‬ ‫إػبفخ‬ ‫ػُذ‬ : - ‫ص‬ ٙ‫ف‬ ًٗ‫ػظ‬ ‫ًخ‬ٛ‫ل‬ ٗ‫إن‬ ‫ظم‬ٚ ٗ‫ؽز‬ ‫ُبص‬ٚ‫شٔص‬ٛ‫ر‬ ‫ى‬ٚ‫إَض‬ ‫انُشبؽ‬ ‫سشػخ‬ ٙ‫ف‬ ‫غ‬ٚ‫سش‬ ‫ذ‬ٚ‫رضا‬ = 4.5 ‫ُؼذو‬ٚ ٗ‫ؽز‬ ‫ب‬ٛ‫غ‬ٚ‫رذس‬ ‫زُبلض‬ٚ ‫دصى‬ ٍ‫انضي‬ ٙ‫ف‬ 8.5 ‫د‬ . - ‫ى‬ٚ‫اَض‬ ‫َشبؽ‬ ٌٕ‫ك‬ٚ ‫ًُب‬ٛ‫ث‬ PAH ‫يؼذٔو‬ . . * ٍ‫ي‬ ‫انًًزذح‬ ‫انفزشح‬ 12 ٗ‫إن‬ ‫د‬ 20 ‫د‬ : ٍَٛ‫اال‬ ‫م‬ُٛ‫نف‬ ‫انًسزًشح‬ ‫اإلػبفخ‬ ‫ػُذ‬ :
  7. 7. ‫حي‬ ‫قعلول‬ – ‫ج‬ ‫بر‬ ‫البحري‬ - ‫ائر‬‫ز‬‫اجل‬ Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 ‫الفاكس‬ : - Tel-Fax : 021.87.10.51 : - ٔ ‫ُبص‬ٚ‫شٔص‬ٛ‫ر‬ ًٍٛٚ‫األَض‬ ‫نُشبؽ‬ ‫ٔيزٕاطم‬ ‫غ‬ٚ‫سش‬ ‫ذ‬ٚ‫رضا‬ PAH ‫ى‬ٚ‫اَض‬ ‫َشبؽ‬ ‫ظٓش‬ٚ ‫ش‬ٛ‫ؽ‬ ، PAH ‫ُبص‬ٚ‫شٔص‬ٛ‫ر‬ ‫ى‬ٚ‫إَض‬ ‫لجم‬ . * ‫انًسزخشعخ‬ ‫انًؼهٕيبد‬ : . - ‫انزفبػم‬ ‫يبدح‬ ِ‫ارغب‬ ٙ‫َٕػ‬ ‫ش‬ٛ‫رأص‬ ‫نٓب‬ ‫ًبد‬ٚ‫االَض‬ - / . ‫انزفبػم‬ ‫يبدح‬ ‫خ‬ًٛ‫ثك‬ ‫رزأصش‬ ًٙٚ‫االَض‬ ‫انُشبؽ‬ ‫سشػخ‬ . – ‫ى‬ٚ‫إَض‬ ‫ثُشبؽ‬ ‫يشرجؾ‬ ‫ُبص‬ٚ‫شٔص‬ٛ‫ر‬ ‫ى‬ٚ‫إَض‬ ‫َشبؽ‬ PAH - / ‫خ‬ٕٚٛ‫ؽ‬ ‫ٔسبئؾ‬ ‫ًبد‬ٚ‫االَض‬ . . ‫ا‬ َٙ‫انضب‬ ‫نغضء‬ : 1 ) ‫انغهذ‬ ‫ثششح‬ ٌٕ‫ن‬ ‫إسًشاس‬ ٗ‫إن‬ ٘‫ؤد‬ٚ ‫انشًس‬ ‫ألشؼخ‬ ‫انًطٕل‬ ‫انزؼشع‬ ٌ‫أ‬ ٌ‫ب‬ٛ‫رج‬ ( ٍ‫داك‬ ‫ظجؼ‬ٚ ) : - ‫انشكم‬ ‫خالل‬ ٍ‫ي‬ 1 ‫مخ‬ٛ‫انٕص‬ ٍ‫ي‬ 1 ‫م‬ٕٚ‫ثزؾ‬ ‫ٔرنك‬ ٍَٛ‫ال‬ًٛ‫ان‬ ‫طجغخ‬ ‫ت‬ٛ‫رشك‬ ٍ‫ػ‬ ‫انًسؤٔل‬ ْٕ ‫ُبص‬ٚ‫شٔص‬ٛ‫انز‬ ‫ى‬ٚ‫إَض‬ ٌ‫أ‬ ٍٛ‫زج‬ٚ ٍَٛ‫ال‬ٛ‫ي‬ ٗ‫إن‬ ٍٚ‫شٔص‬ٛ‫انز‬ ُٙ‫األي‬ ‫انؾًغ‬ . ‫مخ‬ٛ‫انٕص‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫إَطاللب‬ 2 ‫ُبص‬ٚ‫شٔص‬ٛ‫انز‬ ‫ى‬ٚ‫إَض‬ ‫َشبؽ‬ ‫سشػخ‬ ٌ‫أ‬ ٍٛ‫زج‬ٚ ( ٍَٛ‫ال‬ًٛ‫ان‬ ‫طجغخ‬ ‫ت‬ٛ‫رشك‬ ‫بدح‬ٚ‫ص‬ ) ٍٛ‫زبي‬ٛ‫ف‬ ‫بة‬ٛ‫غ‬ ٙ‫ف‬ C ‫ٔػُذ‬ ‫ألظبْب‬ ‫رجهغ‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫انجُفسغ‬ ‫فٕق‬ ‫نألشؼخ‬ ‫انزؼشع‬ 10 ‫خ‬ٚ‫إػزجبس‬ ‫ٔؽذح‬ . ‫ثششح‬ ٌٕ‫ن‬ ‫إسًشاس‬ ٙ‫ٔثبنزبن‬ ٍَٛ‫ال‬ًٛ‫ان‬ ‫طجغخ‬ ‫إَزبط‬ ‫بدح‬ٚ‫ص‬ ٗ‫إن‬ ٘‫ؤد‬ٚ ‫انشًس‬ ‫ألشؼخ‬ ‫انًطٕل‬ ‫انزؼشع‬ ٌ‫أ‬ ‫زؼؼ‬ٚ ‫ُْب‬ ٍ‫ٔي‬ ‫انغهذ‬ ( ‫داكُخ‬ ‫رظجؼ‬ ) . 2 - ٍٛ‫زبي‬ٛ‫ثبنف‬ ‫خ‬ُٛ‫انغ‬ ‫انجشرمبل‬ ‫ششائؼ‬ ‫ٔػغ‬ ‫ػُذ‬ ‫فبرؾخ‬ ‫رظجؼ‬ ‫انغهذ‬ ‫ثششح‬ ٌٕ‫ن‬ ٌ‫أ‬ ‫ؼ‬ٛ‫رٕػ‬ C ‫ٓب‬ٛ‫ػه‬ : - ‫مخ‬ٛ‫انٕص‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫إَطاللب‬ 2 ٍٛ‫زبي‬ٛ‫انف‬ ‫ٔعٕد‬ ٙ‫ف‬ ‫ُبص‬ٚ‫شٔص‬ٛ‫انز‬ ‫ى‬ٚ‫إَض‬ ‫َشبؽ‬ ‫نسشػخ‬ ٙ‫غ‬ٚ‫رذس‬ ‫إَخفبع‬ ‫الؽع‬ٚ C ( 600 mg / Kg ) ‫خ‬ٛ‫انجُفسغ‬ ‫فٕق‬ ‫نألشؼخ‬ ‫انزؼشع‬ ‫ؽبنخ‬ ٙ‫ف‬ ‫ٔرنك‬ .......... ٙ‫ف‬ ‫إَخفبع‬ ّ‫مبثه‬ٚ ‫ُبص‬ٚ‫شٔص‬ٛ‫انز‬ ‫ى‬ٚ‫اَض‬ ‫َشبؽ‬ ‫سشػخ‬ ‫إَخفبع‬ ٍَٛ‫ال‬ًٛ‫ان‬ ‫طجغخ‬ ‫ت‬ٛ‫رشك‬ ............ ٍٛ‫زبي‬ٛ‫بنف‬ٚ ‫خ‬ُٛ‫غ‬ ‫انجشرمبل‬ ‫ششائؼ‬ C ‫طجغخ‬ ‫ت‬ٛ‫رشك‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫مهم‬ٚ ‫انغهذ‬ ‫ثششح‬ ٗ‫ػه‬ ‫ٔػؼٓب‬ ُّ‫ٔي‬ ‫فبرؾخ‬ ‫انجششح‬ ‫رظجؼ‬ ٙ‫ٔثبنزبن‬ ٍَٛ‫ال‬ًٛ‫ان‬ . ‫الثالث‬ ‫التمرين‬ : ‫األول‬ ‫الجزء‬ : 3 - ‫و‬ ‫َبلش‬ ‫ح‬ ‫انشكم‬ ‫بد‬ٛ‫يؼط‬ ( ‫أ‬ ) ‫مخ‬ٛ‫انٕص‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ( 1 ) ‫اسزخشاط‬ ‫يغ‬ ‫ضاد‬ًّٛ‫ٔي‬ ‫خ‬ٚ‫انؼبد‬ ٌ‫انفئشا‬ ‫ػُذ‬ ‫انطؼى‬ ‫لجٕل‬ ‫ششؽ‬ ‫انطؼى‬ ‫سفغ‬ ٙ‫ف‬ ‫انًزذخهخ‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫انًُبػ‬ ‫االسزغبثخ‬ : * ‫انفأس‬ ‫ؽشف‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫انطؼى‬ ‫لجٕل‬ A2 ٙ‫انًؼط‬ ‫ؽشف‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫ؽؼى‬ ّ‫ن‬ ‫صسع‬ ٘‫انز‬ A1 : ‫ؼٕد‬ٚ ِ‫ػذ‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫يُبػ‬ ‫اسزغبثخ‬ ‫ؽذٔس‬ ‫ػذو‬ ‫ال‬ ‫نزًبصم‬ CMH ٙ‫انًؼط‬ ٍٛ‫ث‬ A1 ‫انًسزمجم‬ ٔ A2 ‫انسالنخ‬ ‫َفس‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫ألًَٓب‬ . * ‫ثؼذ‬ ‫انطؼى‬ ‫سفغ‬ 11 ٍٚ‫انفأس‬ ‫ؽشف‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫ٕو‬ٚ B1 ٔ B2 ٙ‫انًؼط‬ ‫ؽشف‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫ؽؼى‬ ‫نًٓب‬ ‫صسػب‬ ٌ‫انهزا‬ A1 : ‫اسزغبثخ‬ ‫ؽذٔس‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الخزالف‬ ‫ؼٕد‬ٚ ‫انطؼى‬ ‫ػذ‬ ‫ئخ‬ٛ‫ثط‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫أٔن‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫يُبػ‬ CMH ٙ‫انًؼط‬ ٍٛ‫ث‬ A1 ٍٛ‫انًسزمجه‬ ٔ B1 ٔ B2 . * ‫ثؼذ‬ َٙ‫انضب‬ ‫انطؼى‬ ‫سفغ‬ 6 ‫نفأس‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ؽشف‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫بو‬ٚ‫أ‬ B1 ‫انفأس‬ ‫ؽشف‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫خ‬َٛ‫انضب‬ ‫نهًشح‬ ‫ؽؼى‬ ّ‫ن‬ ‫صسع‬ ٘‫انز‬ A1 : ‫ؽذٔس‬ ‫انزاكشح‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫انًُبػ‬ ‫ب‬ٚ‫انخال‬ ‫نزذخم‬ ‫ؼخ‬ٚ‫سش‬ ‫خ‬َٕٚ‫صب‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫يُبػ‬ ‫اسزغبثخ‬ . * ‫انفأس‬ ‫ؽشف‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫انطؼى‬ ‫لجٕل‬ N ‫انفأس‬ ‫ؽشف‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫ؽؼى‬ ّٛ‫رهم‬ ‫ػُذ‬ ‫انٕالدح‬ ‫يُز‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫ًٕس‬ٛ‫انز‬ ‫انغذح‬ ‫ى‬ٚ‫ػذ‬ A1 : ‫ؽذٔس‬ ‫ػذو‬ ‫ال‬ ‫اخزالف‬ ‫سغى‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫يُبػ‬ ‫اسزغبثخ‬ CMH ٙ‫انًؼط‬ ٍٛ‫ث‬ A1 ‫انًسزمجم‬ ٔ N ‫َؼظ‬ ‫يمش‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫ًٕس‬ٛ‫انز‬ ‫انغذح‬ ‫بة‬ٛ‫نغ‬ ‫رنك‬ ‫ؼٕد‬ٚ ‫خ‬ٛ‫انزبئ‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫انًُبػ‬ ‫ب‬ٚ‫انخال‬ LT8 . * ‫انطؼى‬ ‫سفغ‬ C ‫انفأس‬ ‫ؽشف‬ ٍ‫ي‬ B2 ‫ثؼذ‬ 11 ٗ‫رهم‬ ٘‫انز‬ ٔ ‫ٕو‬ٚ ‫انفأس‬ ‫ؽشف‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫انطؼى‬ C : ‫خ‬ٛ‫أٔن‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫يُبػ‬ ‫اسزغبثخ‬ ‫ؽذٔس‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الخزالف‬ ‫ئخ‬ٛ‫ثط‬ CMH ٙ‫انًؼط‬ ‫انفأس‬ ٍٛ‫ث‬ C ‫انًسزمجم‬ ‫انفأس‬ ٔ B2 . - ْٕ ‫انطؼى‬ ‫لجٕل‬ ‫ششؽ‬ ُّ‫ٔي‬ : ‫رًبصم‬ CMH ‫خ‬ٛ‫ًٕس‬ٛ‫انز‬ ‫انغذح‬ ‫بة‬ٛ‫غ‬ ٔ‫أ‬ ‫انًسزمجم‬ ٔ ٙ‫انًؼط‬ ٍٛ‫ث‬ . - ‫انطؼى‬ ‫سفغ‬ ٙ‫ف‬ ‫انًزذخهخ‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫انًُبػ‬ ‫االسزغبثخ‬ ‫ضاد‬ًٛ‫ي‬ : ‫يُبػخ‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫َٕػ‬ ‫ٔسبؽخ‬ ‫راد‬ ‫خ‬ٕٚ‫خه‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫أٔن‬ ‫يكزسجخ‬ ٔ‫أ‬ ‫ئخ‬ٛ‫ثط‬ ‫خ‬َٕٚ‫صب‬ ‫خ‬َٛ‫انضب‬ ‫نهًشح‬ ‫انًسزؼذ‬ ‫َفس‬ ‫رذخم‬ ‫ػُذ‬ ‫ؼخ‬ٚ‫سش‬ ( ‫انزاكشح‬ ‫ب‬ٚ‫انخال‬ ‫رذخم‬ ) .
  8. 8. ‫حي‬ ‫قعلول‬ – ‫ج‬ ‫بر‬ ‫البحري‬ - ‫ائر‬‫ز‬‫اجل‬ Web site : www.ets-salim.com /021.87.16.89 ‫الفاكس‬ : - Tel-Fax : 021.87.10.51 : 2 - ‫الزش‬ ‫ا‬ ٍٛ‫ز‬ٛ‫فشػ‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫رفس‬ ٘ ٍٚ‫كهٕسجٕس‬ٛ‫انس‬ ‫ش‬ٛ‫رأص‬ ‫مخ‬ٚ‫ؽش‬ ‫س‬ : ‫انشكم‬ ‫بد‬ٛ‫يؼط‬ ‫خالل‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ( ‫ة‬ ) ‫يبدح‬ ‫ٔعٕد‬ ٙ‫ف‬ َّ‫أ‬ ‫زؼؼ‬ٚ ‫َسجخ‬ ٍٚ‫كهٕسجٕس‬ٛ‫انس‬ LTC ‫ًْب‬ ٌ‫زب‬ٛ‫فبنفشػ‬ ُّ‫ٔي‬ ‫رزشكم‬ ‫ال‬ ٘‫أ‬ ‫يُؼذيخ‬ :  ‫انًؼبنغخ‬ ‫ثـ‬ cyclosporine ٘‫ؤد‬ٚ ٗ‫إن‬ ‫ػذو‬ ‫ت‬ٛ‫رشك‬ IL2 ٍ‫ي‬ ‫ؽشف‬ LT4 ‫ٔيسزمجالرٓب‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫ؽشف‬ T8 ٔ T4 . ‫انًؼبنغخ‬ ‫ثـ‬ cyclosporine ‫ال‬ ٔ ‫شح‬ٛ‫انكج‬ ‫انجبنؼبد‬ ٍٛ‫ث‬ ‫انًضدٔط‬ ‫انزؼبسف‬ ‫ؽذٔس‬ ‫يُغ‬ ٗ‫إن‬ ٘‫ؤد‬ٚ LT4 َٙ‫انضب‬ ‫انغضء‬ : 4 - ‫د‬ ّ‫م‬‫ؽ‬ ٘ ‫مخ‬ٛ‫انٕص‬ ‫عذٔل‬ ٙ‫ف‬ ‫انًًضهخ‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫ج‬ٚ‫انزغش‬ ‫انُزبئظ‬ ‫ل‬ ( 2 ) :  ‫نألٔسبؽ‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫ج‬ٚ‫انزغش‬ ‫انُزبئظ‬ ‫ثًمبسَخ‬ 1 ، 2 ، 3 ، 5 ٍ‫ي‬ ‫شح‬ٛ‫كج‬ ‫خ‬ًٛ‫ك‬ ‫ش‬ٚ‫رؾش‬ ‫زى‬ٚ َّ‫أ‬ ‫َالؽع‬ Cr51 ( 300 ‫ا‬ ٔ ) ٘‫أ‬ ،‫شح‬ٛ‫انكج‬ ‫بد‬ًٛ‫انجهؼ‬، ‫انطؼى‬ ‫ب‬ٚ‫خال‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫كم‬ ‫ٔعٕد‬ ٙ‫ف‬ ‫خ‬ٕٚ‫خه‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫يُبػ‬ ‫اسزغبثخ‬ ‫ؽذٔس‬ LT8 ٔ LT4 ‫ػُذ‬ ‫ٔكزنك‬ ، ‫ة‬ ‫يزجٕػب‬ ٌٕ‫ك‬ٚ ‫ششؽ‬ ٍٚ‫كهٕسجٕس‬ٛ‫انس‬ ‫إػبفخ‬ IL2 .  ‫انٕسؾ‬ ٙ‫ف‬ 4 ،‫شح‬ٛ‫انكج‬ ‫بد‬ًٛ‫انجهؼ‬ ٕ٘‫ؾ‬ٚ ٘‫انز‬ LT8 ٔ LT4 ‫ش‬ٚ‫رؾش‬ ‫ػذو‬ ‫فُالؽع‬ ٍٚ‫كهٕسجٕس‬ٛ‫انس‬ ٗ‫إن‬ ‫ثبإلػبفخ‬ ‫خ‬ٕٚ‫خه‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫يُبػ‬ ‫اسزغبثخ‬ ‫ؽذٔس‬ ‫ػذو‬ ٘‫أ‬ ‫انًشغ‬ ‫انكشٔو‬ .  ‫انٕسؾ‬ ٙ‫ف‬ 6 ،‫شح‬ٛ‫انكج‬ ‫بد‬ًٛ‫انجهؼ‬ ٕ٘‫ؾ‬ٚ ٘‫انز‬ LT8 ٔ IL2 ‫يؾذٔد‬ ‫ض‬ٛ‫ثزشك‬ : ‫خ‬ٕٚ‫خه‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫يُبػ‬ ‫اسزغبثخ‬ ‫ؽذٔس‬ ‫َالؽع‬ ‫انًشغ‬ ‫انكشٔو‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫هخ‬ٛ‫له‬ ‫خ‬ًٛ‫ك‬ ‫ش‬ٚ‫نزؾش‬ ‫ٔرنك‬ ‫يؤلزخ‬ ( 100 ‫إ‬ ٔ ) ‫ال‬ ‫خ‬ًٛ‫ثك‬ ‫يزؼهمخ‬ ٘‫أ‬ IL2 ‫نهٕسؾ‬ ‫انًؼبفخ‬ . 5 - ‫طی‬ٛ‫رخط‬ ‫سسى‬ ‫فی‬ٛ‫ٔظ‬ ٘ ‫انٕسؾ‬ ٙ‫ف‬ ‫شح‬ٛ‫انكج‬ ‫انجبنؼبد‬ ّ‫نؼجز‬ ٘‫انز‬ ‫انذٔس‬ ‫ٔػؼ‬ 3 : 6 - ‫أ‬ - ٗ‫األٔن‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫انفشػ‬ ْٙ ٔ ٍٛ‫انسبثمز‬ ٍٛ‫ز‬ٛ‫انفشػ‬ ٖ‫إؽذ‬ ‫طؾخ‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫رأكذد‬ ‫َؼى‬ . ‫ة‬ - ‫يسبػذح‬ ٗ‫إن‬ ٍٚ‫كهٕسجٕس‬ٛ‫انس‬ ‫ثًبدح‬ ‫انًسزمجم‬ ‫ػالط‬ ٘‫ؤد‬ٚ ‫ف‬ٛ‫ك‬ ‫ششػ‬ ‫ال‬ ‫انطؼى‬ ‫لجٕل‬ ٗ‫ػه‬ ‫عسى‬ : ٘‫ؤد‬ٚ ٗ‫إن‬ ‫ػذو‬ ‫ت‬ٛ‫رشك‬ IL2 ٍ‫ي‬ ‫ؽشف‬ LT4 ‫ٔيسزمجالرٓب‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫ؽشف‬ T8 ٔ T4 ‫يًب‬ ٘‫ؤد‬ٚ ٗ‫إن‬ ‫ػذو‬ ‫ؾ‬ٛ‫رُش‬ ‫بد‬ٚٔ‫انهًفب‬ LT4 ٙ‫ٔثبنزبن‬ ‫ػذو‬ ‫ؾ‬ٛ‫رُش‬ T8 ‫فال‬ ‫ض‬ٚ‫رزًب‬ ٗ‫إن‬ LTC ‫يًب‬ ٘‫ؤد‬ٚ ٗ‫إن‬ ‫ػذو‬ ‫ش‬ٛ‫رذي‬ ‫ب‬ٚ‫خال‬ ‫انطؼى‬ ، ‫لجٕل‬ ‫زى‬ٛ‫ف‬ ‫انطؼى‬ . ‫انضبنش‬ ‫انغضء‬ : ‫السزؼًبنٓب‬ ‫يظبؽجخ‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫ٔلبئ‬ ‫إعشاءاد‬ ‫الزشاػ‬ ‫يغ‬ ‫األػؼبء‬ ‫صساػخ‬ ‫يغبل‬ ٙ‫ف‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫انًُبػ‬ ‫انًضجطبد‬ ‫اسزخذاو‬ ‫َمذ‬ : - ‫ال‬ ‫إفشاص‬ ‫كجؼ‬ٚ ‫انًضجطبد‬ ‫اسزخذاو‬ IL2 ‫ؽشف‬ ٍ‫ي‬ LT4 ‫ض‬ٚ‫رًب‬ ٔ ‫ركبصش‬ ‫ُشؾ‬ٚ ٘‫انز‬ ‫انًُشطخ‬ LT8 ٗ‫إن‬ LTC ‫خ‬ٛ‫انُٕػ‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫انًُبػ‬ ‫االسزغبثخ‬ ‫رضجؾ‬ ٙ‫ثبنزبن‬ ٔ ‫انزاد‬ ٗ‫إن‬ ًٙ‫رُز‬ ‫ال‬ ٙ‫انز‬ ‫ب‬ٚ‫انخال‬ ‫ت‬ٚ‫رخش‬ ٗ‫ػه‬ ‫رؼًم‬ ‫شح‬ٛ‫األخ‬ ِ‫ْز‬ ، ‫ؾ‬ٛ‫رضج‬ ٌ‫فئ‬ ٖ‫أخش‬ ‫عٓخ‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ٍ‫نك‬ ‫األػؼبء‬ ‫صساػخ‬ ‫ػُذ‬ ‫عٓخ‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫ذ‬ٛ‫يف‬ ‫ْزا‬ ‫انطؼى‬ ‫مجم‬ٚ ّٛ‫ٔػه‬ ‫خ‬ٕٚ‫انخه‬ ‫انٕسبؽخ‬ ‫راد‬ ‫خ‬ٚ‫االَزٓبص‬ ‫ثبأليشاع‬ ‫نإلطبثخ‬ ‫ػشػخ‬ ‫خ‬ٕٚ‫انؼؼ‬ ‫غؼم‬ٚ ‫لذ‬ ‫خ‬ٛ‫انًُبػ‬ ‫االسزغبثخ‬ . ٍ‫ي‬ ‫االسزغبثخ‬ ‫ثبسزئُبف‬ ‫خ‬ٕٚ‫نهؼؼ‬ ‫رسًؼ‬ ٗ‫ؽز‬ ‫هخ‬ٛ‫ػئ‬ ‫بد‬ًٛ‫ٔثك‬ ‫ؼب‬ٚ‫سش‬ ٔ ‫يؤلزب‬ ٌٕ‫ك‬ٚ ‫انًضجطبد‬ ‫اسزؼًبل‬ ‫فؼم‬ٚ َّ‫فأ‬ ّٛ‫ٔػه‬ ‫ذح‬ٚ‫عذ‬ ‫يسزؼذاد‬ ‫دخٕل‬ ‫ػُذ‬ ‫ذ‬ٚ‫عذ‬ .

×