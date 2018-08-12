Successfully reported this slideshow.
Materi Kuliah Sistem Informasi Manajemen (SIM)

  1. 1. Aplikasi TANGERANG LIVE
  2. 2. Latar Belakang Tangerang LIVE Program yang dicanangkannya sejak mulai desember 2015, untuk mengoptimalkan dan mempercepat pelayanan masyarakat lewat berbagai program berbasis teknologi, informasi, dan komunikasi. Konsep ini memerlukan partisipasi aktif masyarakat untuk mewujudkannya. Sehingga tidak mengherankan bila bermunculan gerakan- gerakan yang berasal dari kalangan masyarakat Kota yang cinta dan ingin kota tangerang menjadi salah satu kota pintar.
  3. 3. Tangerang LIVE Arti dari LIVE yaitu: • Liveble artinya Kota layak huni untuk masyarakat. • Investable artinya kota primadona bagi investor, meskipun Kota Tangerang tidak memiliki pendapatan dari Sumber Daya Alam tetapi dengan memanfaatkan teknologi tangerang mempunya pendapatan dari hasil pajak dll. • Visitable artinya Kota Wisata yang dapat dikunjungi, meskipun tidak ada seperti pantai dan wisata alam lainnya. Tetapi Kota Tangerang mempunya daya tarik tersendiri untuk dikunjungi oleh masyarakat ataupun investor. • E-City artinya Kota Cerdas berbasik elektronik. Dengan memanfaatkan teknologi membuat Kota Tangerang menjadi Kota Cerdas.
  4. 4. Tahap-Tahap Implementasi Electronic Government di Kota Tangerang 1. E-beaucracy Memindahkan teknik konvensional ke jaman digital. (mesin ketik ke komputer) 2. E-government Pemerintahan berbasis elektronik. 3. Open government Pemerintahan yang bersifat terbuka. Untuk saat ini Pemerintahan Kota Tangerang sudah bersifat terbuka kepada masyarakat dalam memberikan pelayanan, informasi, menyediakan kotak aspirasi masyarakat, dan masih banyak lagi. 4. Smart government menuju smart city. Pemerintahan yang cerdas. Sdm (PNS dan masyarakat) harus dicerdaskan, maka akan dapat mencapai smart city.
  5. 5. Penerapan Aplikasi Tangerang LIVE • Pemerintahan Tangerang mempunya GPS yang digunakan untuk melihat situasi kondisi yang ada di lapangan. Seperti menyediakan CCTV di seluruh persimpangan Kota Tangerang yang bertujuan untuk melihat dan memantau situasi kondisi yang ada di lapangan. Selain itu ada beberapa ikon yang menunjukan petugas yang ada di lapangan seperti: • Biru artinya petugas dishub yang berada di lapangan. • Kuning artinya sebaran petugas sampah/kebersihan yang berada di lapangan.
  6. 6. Aplikasi Tangerang LIVE Memiliki 16 menu, yaitu :

