Tugas 14 interpersonal skill b

  1. 1. MANAGING RELATIONSHIPS MORE EFFECTIVELY
  2. 2. Learning Objective Untuk mengembangkan kesadaran model konseptual yang dapat memberikan pandangan holistik interaksi sosial dan memfasilitasi pembacaan perilaku dan konstruksi tindakan yang akan membawa hasil yang diinginkan.
  3. 3. Managing relationships more effectively Keterampilan interpersonal mengacu pada sifat perilaku tersebut dan didefinisikan sebagai perilaku yang diarahkan pada tujuan yang digunakan dalam interaksi tatap muka yang efektif dalam mewujudkan keadaan yang diinginkan.
  4. 4. From micro skills to a more macro perspective Salah satu faktor ini adalah cara responden mendefinisikan situasi dan peran pewawancara. Dalam wawancara seleksi, pelamar kerja kemungkinan akan menerima hak pewawancara untuk mengajukan pertanyaan dan merasa berkewajiban untuk memberikan jawaban yang sesuai. Ini mungkin tidak terjadi jika pertanyaan yang sama diajukan oleh seorang pengumpul tiket di kereta api.
  5. 5. Role theory Cara orang menafsirkan situasi dan memandang orang lain akan mempengaruhi bagaimana mereka akan berperilaku terhadap orang yang mereka temui. Ini juga akan mempengaruhi bagaimana mereka mengharapkan orang lain untuk berperilaku terhadap mereka. Misalnya, cara seorang karyawan baru berperilaku terhadap seseorang yang dia temui untuk pertama kali akan bergantung pada apakah orang tersebut dianggap sebagai bos, kolega, atau bawahan.
  6. 6. Millar dan Gallagher (1997) berpendapat bahwa wawancara seleksi mungkin dikonseptualisasikan dalam hal seperangkat aturan dan peran. Tuller (1989), misalnya, mencatat bahwa pewawancara biasanya menawarkan pelamar kesempatan untuk mengajukan pertanyaan di akhir wawancara, dan sebagian besar pelamar menyadari bahwa menanggapi undangan semacam ini dan mengajukan beberapa pertanyaan yang terdengar cerdas mungkin bukan cara yang tepat. pilihan yang bisa mereka abaikan jika mereka ingin mengesankan.
  7. 7. Transactional analysis Analisis transaksional memberikan model yang berguna untuk memahami sifat hubungan interpersonal. Ini dipelopori oleh Eric Berne (1964: 72), dan menawarkan teori kepribadian yang dapat digunakan untuk menganalisis sifat hubungan interpersonal atau 'transaksi’. Kepribadian disajikan dalam tiga keadaan ego: orang tua, dewasa dan anak.
  8. 8. Keseimbangan keadaan ego ini dapat bervariasi dari orang ke orang dan untuk orang yang sama dari waktu ke waktu. Menurut Berne, keadaan egolah yang mendominasi yang menentukan perilaku. Pada satu kesempatan seseorang dapat berperilaku sebagai orang dewasa dan pada kesempatan lain orang yang sama mungkin berperilaku sebagai orang tua yang kritis
  9. 9. Managing relationships more effectively Model konseptual ini memberikan dasar untuk memahami mengapa beberapa perilaku yang diarahkan pada tujuan mungkin kurang berhasil daripada yang lain atau mengapa hubungan dengan individu tertentu mungkin lebih memuaskan daripada hubungan dengan orang lain. Model-model ini menyarankan serangkaian pertanyaan diagnostik dan strategi tindakan yang menawarkan dasar untuk mengelola hubungan secara lebih efektif.
  10. 10. Structuring the presentation Hargie et al. (1994) melaporkan bahwa ada banyak riset dalam pengajaran yang menunjukkan bahwa kemampuan guru untuk mempersiapkan, menyusun, menyusun dan menyusun fakta dan gagasan secara berurutan dengan koherensi logis maksimum berhubungan secara positif dengan pencapaian murid.
  11. 11. Teori peran memusatkan perhatian pada peran yang dimainkan orang dan cara mereka memahami peran yang dimainkan oleh orang lain. Kadang-kadang dimungkinkan untuk memperbaiki suatu hubungan jika orang memberi isyarat lebih jelas tentang peran yang menurut mereka sesuai untuk diri mereka sendiri dan orang lain dan jika mereka menantang apa yang mereka yakini sebagai harapan dan perilaku peran yang tidak pantas
  12. 12. Kesadaran akan kebutuhan sendiri dan orang lain dapat memungkinkan orang untuk menilai apa yang harus mereka lakukan untuk membuat perilaku mereka lebih efektif. Misalnya, jika manajer menyadari bahwa mereka memiliki kebutuhan yang tinggi untuk melakukan kontrol, mereka mungkin waspada terhadap kemungkinan bahwa gaya membantu/menolong mereka mungkin terlalu menentukan.
  13. 13. Conclusion Kompetensi interpersonal melibatkan kemampuan untuk memahami sifat interaksi sosial, untuk dapat membaca perilaku, dan untuk bertindak dengan cara yang akan membawa hasil yang diinginkan. Buku ini memberikan gambaran yang jelas terstruktur dan komprehensif tentang keterampilan interpersonal yang penting untuk berfungsi secara efektif dalam lingkungan bisnis
  14. 14. Daftar Pustaka Interpersonal Skills at Work by John Hayes
  15. 15. Thank you

