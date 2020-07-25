Kế Hoạch Bài Dạy Clo - Phạm Thị Hồng Tuyền

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Năm học: 2019-2020 Học kì: 2 Họ và tên người soạn: PHẠM THỊ HỒNG TUYỀN MSSV: 43.01.201.063 Điện thoại liên hệ: 0789579536
IV. Phương pháp – Phương tiện 1. Phương pháp: - Phương pháp thuyết trình. - Phương pháp đàm thoại. 2. Phương tiện: - Máy c
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật 6 Giáo viên mở rộng vấn đề về độc tính của clo 7 Lần lượt mời các n...
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật phát, không cần click chuột 11 Học sinh quan sát thí nghiệm mô phỏn...
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật 15 Giáo viên yêu cầu học sinh quan sát ảnh điều chế khí clo trong p...
  1. 1. Năm học: 2019-2020 Học kì: 2 Họ và tên người soạn: PHẠM THỊ HỒNG TUYỀN MSSV: 43.01.201.063 Điện thoại liên hệ: 0789579536 Email: hongtuyen.jewel@gmail.com KẾ HOẠCH BÀI DẠY Tên bài soạn: CLO (Lớp 10 , Ban cơ bản) I. Mục tiêu bài học 1. Kiến thức - Trình bày được tính chất vật lý, tính chất hóa học của clo. - Trình bày được các phương pháp điều chế khí clo trong phòng thí nghiệm và trong công nghiệp. - Trình bày được trạng thái tự nhiên và một số ứng dụng của clo. - Minh họa được tính oxi hóa, tính khử của clo thông qua các thí nghiệm và phản ứng. - Giải thích được tính oxi hóa, tính khử của clo 2. Kĩ năng - Viết các phương trình phản ứng hóa học minh họa tính chất hóa học của clo. - Quan sát thí nghiệm, hình ảnh và dự đoán sản phẩn, rút ra nhận xét về tính chất của clo. 3. Thái độ - Rèn luyện cho học sinh thái độ làm học tập, làm việc nghiêm túc, khoa học, chủ động sáng tạo. - Thận trọng khi sử dụng hóa chất, rèn luyện tinh thần cẩn thận khi thực hiện các thí nghiệm - Tích cực, chủ động II. Trọng tâm - Tính chất hóa học của clo - Điều chế clo III. Chuẩn bị 1. Giáo viên - Giáo án bài Clo - Bài trình chiếu - Hình ảnh, video - Mô phỏng thí nghiệm 2. Học sinh - Học bài cũ và chuẩn bị bài mới. KHOA HÓA HỌC
  2. 2. IV. Phương pháp – Phương tiện 1. Phương pháp: - Phương pháp thuyết trình. - Phương pháp đàm thoại. 2. Phương tiện: - Máy chiếu - Bảng - Viết lông V. Tổ chức hoạt động dạy học Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật Hoạt động 1. Kiểm tra bài cũ - 3 phút 1 Giáo viên gọi 2 học sinh lần lượt trả lời 2 câu hỏi kiểm tra. GV sửa bài trên bảng Hoạt động 2. Giới thiệu bài mới - 10 phút 3 Giáo viên yêu cầu học sinh chia thành các nhóm 6 người thảo luận về vị trí, tính chất vật lý, trạng thái tự nhiên và ứng dụng của clo trong vòng 3 phút. GV nhấn vào hình cô gái để mở video 3 phút đếm ngược. Ở slide đếm ngược, nhấn để quay về 4 Lần lượt mời các nhóm xung phong trả lời các vấn đề thỏa luận. Nếu học sinh trả lời chưa đúng hoặc chưa trả lời được, giáo viên dùng các hình ảnh trên slide và đặt các câu hỏi gợi ý. 5
  3. 3. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật 6 Giáo viên mở rộng vấn đề về độc tính của clo 7 Lần lượt mời các nhóm xung phong trả lời các vấn đề thảo luận. Nếu học sinh trả lời chưa đúng hoặc chưa trả lời được, giáo viên dùng các hình ảnh trên slide và đặt các câu hỏi gợi ý. 8 Hoạt động 3. Tìm hiểu tính chất hóa học của clo - 15 phút 9 Học sinh nêu một số hợp chất của clo và xác định số oxi hóa của chúng. Giáo viên nhận xét, kết luận các số oxi hóa thường có của clo và mở rộng thêm một số hợp chất có số oxi hóa cao. 10 Học sinh dự đoán sản phẩm của phản ứng giữa clo và một số kim loại. Giáo viên cho học sinh xem các video thí nghiệm, nhận xét hiện tượng và kết luận sản phẩm của các phản ứng. Khi nhấn vào hình sẽ chuyển đến slide chứa phim thí nghiệm tương ứng với phản ứng cùng hàng. Trên slide chứa phim thí nghệm, góc phải nhấn để quay lại slide ban đầu. Trong cái slide phim thí nghiệm, video sẽ tự động
  4. 4. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật phát, không cần click chuột 11 Học sinh quan sát thí nghiệm mô phỏng và nêu hiện tượng. Sau khi nhấn lần 2 thí nghiệm sẽ tự động tiến hành. Tạo hiệu ứng ngọn lửa cháy sử dụng hiệu ứng Flash Buld. Ngọn lửa màu trắng xanh sử dụng tô màu Gradient Fill. 12 Giáo viên yêu cần học sinh viết phản ứng và suy nghĩ cách nhận biết sản phẩm tạo thành. Giáo viên mở rộng ngoài dùng quỳ còn có thể sử dụng khí amoni cho hiện tượng khói trắng 13 Giáo viên cung cấp phản ứng của clo với nước. Học sinh xác định số oxi hóa của clo và nêu vai trò của clo trong phản ứng. Giáo viên mở rộng về ứng dụng của nước clo. Hoạt động 4. Tìm hiểu phương pháp điều chế clo - phút 14 Giáo viên đặt các câu hỏi gợi ý cho học sinh tìm ra nguyên liệu để điều chế khí clo trong công nghiệp. Giáo viên lưu ý về màng ngăn.
  5. 5. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật 15 Giáo viên yêu cầu học sinh quan sát ảnh điều chế khí clo trong phòng thí nghiệm và trả lời các câu hỏi. 16 Học sinh xung phong trả lời câu hỏi. Giáo viên gợi ý nếu học sinh không trả lời được, nhận xét và nêu đáp án đúng. 17 Học sinh xung phong trả lời câu hỏi. Giáo viên gợi ý nếu học sinh không trả lời được, nhận xét và nêu đáp án đúng. Hoạt động 5. Củng cố - 5 phút 18 Học sinh xem video củng cố toàn bài clo Giáo viên yêu cầu học sinh nhắc lại những gì xem được trong video và cùng học sinh tổng kết bài.

