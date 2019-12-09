Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
KPR 4063 KAJIAN TINDAKAN DALAM PENDIDIKAN NAMA PELAJAR NO. MATRIK NUR ZALIKHA BINTI MOHAMAD ZAKI L20182011132 BALAGHAH : M...
Pengenalan • Kajian tindakan yang dilakukan adalah bagi subjek Balaghah yang mana merupakan subjek wajib bagi Sijil Tinggi...
Pernyataan masalah • Tahap penguasaan pelajar tentang bait syair yang terdapat dalam ilmu badi’ sangat lemah. • Pelajar ti...
OBJEKTIF KAJIAN -Mengenalpasti tahap penguasaan pelajar dalam menguasai bait syair Ilmu Badi’ -Meningkatkan daya ingatan p...
Metodologi • Memilih model kajian tindakan Kurt Lewin untuk kajian tindakan ini • Instrumen kajian adalah berbentuk pemerh...
METODOLOGI KAJIAN (MODEL LEWIN 1946) Setelah mendapat isu, guru merancang memulakan kajian yang menjurus mencapai objektif...
• Pemerhatian Pemerhatian dijalankan pada peringkat awal pengajaran dan pembelajaran, semasa aktiviti dijalankan dan selep...
• Ujian lisan 1. ) 2. ) - - - - .. - 3. ) 4: ) - - - -
Dapatan Kajian • Tahap kefahaman pelajar terhadap bait syair yang dihafal dari Ilmu Badi’ • Melalui pemerhatian di dalam k...
Lampiran
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

BALAGHAH :MENINGKATKAN TAHAP PENGUASAAN MELALUI PERBINCANGAN GURU MUDA TERHADAP BAIT SYAIR ILMU BADI'

26 views

Published on

KPR 4063 KAJIAN TINDAKAN DALAM PENDIDIKAN

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

BALAGHAH :MENINGKATKAN TAHAP PENGUASAAN MELALUI PERBINCANGAN GURU MUDA TERHADAP BAIT SYAIR ILMU BADI'

  1. 1. KPR 4063 KAJIAN TINDAKAN DALAM PENDIDIKAN NAMA PELAJAR NO. MATRIK NUR ZALIKHA BINTI MOHAMAD ZAKI L20182011132 BALAGHAH : MENINGKATKAN TAHAP PENGUASAAN MELALUI PERBINCANGAN GURU MUDA TERHADAP BAIT SYAIR ILMU BADI’
  2. 2. Pengenalan • Kajian tindakan yang dilakukan adalah bagi subjek Balaghah yang mana merupakan subjek wajib bagi Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) • Ilmu Badi’ merupakan komponen yang mempunyai 7 sub topik juga memerlukan kepada pemahaman yang terperinci memandangkan hampir kesemua topik ini mengutarakan tentang syair-syair arab • Kajian ini dilakukan terhadap pelajar tingkatan 6 Ibnu Batutah dari sekolah Kolej Tahfiz Sains Nurul Aman. • Terdapat seramai 30 orang pelajar bagi tingkatan 6 dan waktu saya mengajar subjek ini sebanyak 4 kali seminggu.
  3. 3. Pernyataan masalah • Tahap penguasaan pelajar tentang bait syair yang terdapat dalam ilmu badi’ sangat lemah. • Pelajar tidak mampu menghurai secara terperinci mengenai bait syair yang terdapat dalam ilmu badi’.
  4. 4. OBJEKTIF KAJIAN -Mengenalpasti tahap penguasaan pelajar dalam menguasai bait syair Ilmu Badi’ -Meningkatkan daya ingatan pelajar bagi bait syair Ilmu Badi’ - SELEPAS TREATMENT Mengenalpasti penguasaan daya ingatan dalam mengingati bait syair SELEPAS mendapat penerangan dan tunjuk ajar dari Guru Muda. -Mengenalpasti tahap penguasaan pelajar dalam menjelaskan bait syair secara sempurna SELEPAS mendapat sentuhan Guru Muda.
  5. 5. Metodologi • Memilih model kajian tindakan Kurt Lewin untuk kajian tindakan ini • Instrumen kajian adalah berbentuk pemerhatian dan dan ujian lisan .
  6. 6. METODOLOGI KAJIAN (MODEL LEWIN 1946) Setelah mendapat isu, guru merancang memulakan kajian yang menjurus mencapai objektif kajian. Guru membahagikan pelajar dalam kumpulan. Guru meletakkan seorang guru muda bagi setiap kumpulan dan diberikan bahan seperti koleksi soalan dan nota khusus serta senarai semak sub topik bait syair. Guru muda mengajar semula bait syair yang telah diajar dan berbincang dengan lebih terperinci dengan pelajar yang kurang jelas supaya lebih menarik dan mudah ingat. Guru mengumpul maklumat melalui pemerhatian melalui senarai semak dan melakukan ujian lisan . Pelajar dapat menjawab kesemua soalan dengan sempurna Walaupun keputusan yang diperolehi positif. Guru perlu mempertingkatkan dan mempelbagaikan lagi kaedah mengajar kerana teknik guru muda ini mungkin memberi ingatan sementara sahaja kepada pelajar. Merancang Bertindak Memerhati Mereflek
  7. 7. • Pemerhatian Pemerhatian dijalankan pada peringkat awal pengajaran dan pembelajaran, semasa aktiviti dijalankan dan selepas aktiviti dijalankan. Semasa peringkat awal pengajaran dan pembelajaran, pengkaji melihat bagaimana demonstrasi meningkatkan minat pelajar.
  8. 8. • Ujian lisan 1. ) 2. ) - - - - .. - 3. ) 4: ) - - - -
  9. 9. Dapatan Kajian • Tahap kefahaman pelajar terhadap bait syair yang dihafal dari Ilmu Badi’ • Melalui pemerhatian di dalam kelas, lima orang pelajar telah dikesan mempunyai masalah dalam memahami bait syair dalam tajuk Ilmu Badi’. • Seterusnya ujian pra telah dilakukan ke atas pelajar tersebut. Berikut merupakan peratusan markah yang diperolehi oleh para pelajar. Pelajar Markah PRA Markah Pos A 57% 98% B 50% 98% C 46% 94% D 45% 92% E 41% 90%
  10. 10. Lampiran

×