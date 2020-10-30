Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bé gi¸o dôc vµ ®µo t¹o Tr−êng ®¹i häc kinh tÕ quèc d©n NguyÔn thÞ mü Hoµn thiÖn kiÓm to¸n b¸o c¸o tµi chÝnh cña c¸c c«ng t...
i LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu của riêng tôi. Các số liệu trong luận án là trung thực. Những...
ii MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN .....................................................................................................
iii 2.1.2 Công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam ...............................73 2.2 Tình hình kiểm toán ...
iv 3.2 Giải pháp hoàn thiện kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính của các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam .......
v DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ VIẾT TẮT TỪ VIẾT TẮT DIỄN GIẢI A&C : Công ty Kiểm toán và Kế toán AASC : Công ty Dịch vụ Tư vấn Tài chín...
vi DANH MỤC SƠ ĐỒ BẢNG BIỂU BẢNG BIỂU: Bảng 1.1: Bảng tổng hợp VCSH .........................................................
vii Bảng 2.18: Bảng thu thập số liệu phát sinh với các tài khoản doanh thu của công ty XYZ trong năm 2010....................
viii Bảng 3.4: Danh sách các CTKT và KTV được chấp thuận kiểm toán cho các tổ chức phát hành, tổ chức niêm yết và tổ chức ...
1 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của Đề tài Trong nền kinh tế thị trường, các doanh nghiệp (DN) muốn tồn tại, phát triển cần...
2 tin hiện đại và rộng khắp không chỉ nhằm công bố thông tin có chất lượng cao, mà còn phải truyền thông tin nhanh chóng, ...
3 lĩnh vực kiểm toán nói riêng càng đòi hỏi việc cụ thể hóa lý luận về kiểm toán BCTC các CTNY và nâng cao chất lượng hoạt...
4 năm với việc soát xét BCTC giữa kỳ như một nội dung quan trọng trong quá trình nghiên cứu trọng yếu và rủi ro kiểm toán ...
5 pháp hoàn thiện kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY trên TTCK Việt Nam. Để có dữ liệu đó, Tác giả tiến hành điều tra và thu thập...
6 giả Ngô Đức Long đi vào nghiên cứu hoạt động kiểm toán độc lập nói chung để từ đó nhằm nâng cao chất lượng kiểm toán độc...
7 toán trong kinh tế quốc tế; Tác giả Nguyễn Thị Loan nghiên cứu về hoạt động tài chính các DN công nghiệp thông qua việc ...
8 CHƯƠNG 1 LÝ LUẬN CHUNG VỀ KIỂM TOÁN BÁO CÁO TÀI CHÍNH CỦA CÁC CÔNG TY NIÊM YẾT TRÊN THỊ TRƯỜNG CHỨNG KHOÁN 1.1 Thị trườn...
9 Bốn là, TTCK là hình thức phát triển cao của nền sản xuất hàng hóa, thị trường này chỉ tồn tại và phát triển trong cơ ch...
10 khoán hay Trung tâm giao dịch chứng khoán. Thị trường phi tập trung bao gồm thị trường không qua quầy (OTC) và thị trườ...
11 Nam, Theo Điều 4, Luật DN của Việt Nam - năm 2005, công ty là các tổ chức kinh tế có tên riêng, có tài sản, có trụ sở g...
  1. 1. Bé gi¸o dôc vµ ®µo t¹o Tr−êng ®¹i häc kinh tÕ quèc d©n NguyÔn thÞ mü Hoµn thiÖn kiÓm to¸n b¸o c¸o tµi chÝnh cña c¸c c«ng ty niªm yÕt trªn thÞ tr−êng chøng kho¸n viÖt nam Chuyªnngµnh:kÕto¸n(kÕto¸n,kiÓmto¸nvµph©ntÝch) M·sè:62.34.30.01 Ng−êi h−íng dÉn khoa häc: 1. gs.ts. nguyÔn quang quynh 2. ts. NguyÔn thÞ ph−¬ng hoa Hµ néi, n¨m 2012
  2. 2. i LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu của riêng tôi. Các số liệu trong luận án là trung thực. Những kết quả trong luận án chưa từng được công bố trong bất cứ một công trình nào khác. Tác giả luận án Nguyễn Thị Mỹ
  3. 3. ii MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN ...................................................................................................... i MỤC LỤC................................................................................................................. ii DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ VIẾT TẮT..........................................................................v DANH MỤC SƠ ĐỒ BẢNG BIỂU........................................................................ vi LỜI MỞ ĐẦU............................................................................................................1 CHƯƠNG 1 LÝ LUẬN CHUNG VỀ KIỂM TOÁN BÁO CÁO TÀI CHÍNH CỦA CÁC CÔNG TY NIÊM YẾT TRÊN THỊ TRƯỜNG CHỨNG KHOÁN.8 1.1 Thị trường chứng khoán và công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán với quản lý..................................................................................................................8 1.1.1 Tổng quan về thị trường chứng khoán...............................................................8 1.1.2 Công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán ................................................10 1.2 Lý luận chung về kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính của các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán..........................................................................................19 1.2.1 Đặc điểm chung kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính của các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán.............................................................................................19 1.2.2 Qui trình kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính của các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán..................................................................................................32 1.2.3 Kiểm toán một số phần hành đặc trưng trong kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính của các công ty niêm yết ...........................................................................................44 1.3 Kinh nghiệm quốc tế về kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính của các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán............................................................................55 KẾT LUẬN CHƯƠNG 1........................................................................................70 CHƯƠNG 2 THỰC TRẠNG KIỂM TOÁN BÁO CÁO TÀI CHÍNH CỦA CÁC CÔNG TY NIÊM YẾT TRÊN THỊ TRƯỜNG CHỨNG KHOÁN VIỆT NAM .........................................................................................................................71 2.1 Đặc điểm thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam và công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam với kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính........................71 2.1.1 Tổng quan về thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam.............................................71
  4. 4. iii 2.1.2 Công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam ...............................73 2.2 Tình hình kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam ...........................................................................................77 2.2.1 Đặc điểm chung về kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính của các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam.............................................................................77 2.2.2 Tình hình thực hiện quy trình kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính trong các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam.......................................................87 2.2.3 Tình hình thực hiện kiểm toán khoản mục vốn đầu tư của chủ sở hữu, khoản mục lợi nhuận và báo cáo tài chính hợp nhất trong kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính các công ty niêm yết.......................................................................................................131 2.3 Đánh giá chung thực trạng kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam ........................................................145 2.3.1 Những mặt đã đạt được của kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính của các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam hiện nay...............................................145 2.3.2 Những mặt hạn chế của kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính của các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam hiện nay.....................................................147 2.3.3 Nguyên nhân dẫn đến những hạn chế trong kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam.......................................154 KẾT LUẬN CHƯƠNG 2......................................................................................164 CHƯƠNG 3 PHƯƠNG HƯỚNG VÀ GIẢI PHÁP HOÀN THIỆN KIỂM TOÁN BÁO CÁO TÀI CHÍNH CỦA CÁC CÔNG TY NIÊM YẾT TRÊN THỊ TRƯỜNG CHỨNG KHOÁN VIỆT NAM.................................................166 3.1 Sự cần thiết và phương hướng hoàn thiện kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính của các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam...........................166 3.1.1 Sự cần thiết phải hoàn thiện kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính của các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam..............................................................166 3.1.2 Phương hướng hoàn thiện kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính của các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam..............................................................175
  5. 5. iv 3.2 Giải pháp hoàn thiện kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính của các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam ..............................................................187 3.2.1 Hoàn thiện cơ sở pháp lý liên quan kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính của các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam................................................187 3.2.2 Hoàn thiện nội dung và phương pháp kiểm toán trong quy trình kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam............190 3.2.3 Hoàn thiện kiểm toán các phần hành đặc thù trong kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam........................201 3.2.4 Hoàn thiện việc kiểm soát chất lượng cuộc kiểm toán và xây dựng văn hóa doanh nghiệp của công ty kiểm toán.......................................................................202 3.2.5 Nâng cao chất lượng kiểm toán viên đáp ứng yêu cầu hội nhập kinh tế.......203 3.2.6 Hoàn thiện hệ thống kiểm soát nội bộ của các công ty niêm yết trong quan hệ hoàn thiện kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính của các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán............................................................................................................209 3.2.7 Hoàn thiện đối tượng kiểm toán trong quan hệ hoàn thiện và nâng cao chất lượng kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính của các công ty niêm yết trên thị trượng chứng khoán.......................................................................................................................214 3.3 Các kiến nghị thực hiện các giải pháp hoàn thiện kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính của các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam .........218 KẾT LUẬN CHƯƠNG III...................................................................................221 KẾT LUẬN CHUNG............................................................................................222 DANH MỤC CÁC CÔNG TRÌNH NGHIÊN CỨU CỦA TÁC GIẢ...............224 DANH MỤC CÁC TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO...................................................225
  6. 6. v DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ VIẾT TẮT TỪ VIẾT TẮT DIỄN GIẢI A&C : Công ty Kiểm toán và Kế toán AASC : Công ty Dịch vụ Tư vấn Tài chính Kế toán và Kiểm toán BCTC : Báo cáo tài chính CTKT : Công ty kiểm toán CTNY : Công ty niêm yết DN : Doanh nghiệp DNNN : Doanh nghiệp nhà nước GĐ : Giám đốc HĐQT : Hội đồng quản trị HTKSNB : Hệ thống kiểm soát nội bộ KSNB : Kiểm soát nội bộ KTV : Kiểm toán viên TNHH : Trách nhiệm hữu hạn TTCK : Thị trường chứng khoán UBCK : Ủy ban chứng khoán VCSH : Vốn chủ sở hữu
  7. 7. vi DANH MỤC SƠ ĐỒ BẢNG BIỂU BẢNG BIỂU: Bảng 1.1: Bảng tổng hợp VCSH .....................................................................48  Bảng 1.2: KSNB và thử nghiệm kiểm soát đối với khoản mục lợi nhuận .......51  Bảng 1.3: Mức vốn hóa và số cổ phần do công chúng nắm giữ của TTCK Singapore ....57  Bảng 1.4: Yêu cầu về tài chính trên TTCK NASDAQ – Mỹ............................58  Bảng 1.5: Yêu cầu về số cổ đông, giá trị thị trường của cổ phiếu trên TTCK Nasdaq ...59  Bảng 1.6: 09 yếu tố kiểm tra chất lượng – TTCK Mỹ.....................................66  Bảng 2.1: Số liệu thống kê về số chứng khoán trên Sàn giao dịch Chứng khoán Thành phồ Hồ Chí Minh .................................................................................74  Bảng 2.2: Số liệu thống kê về số chứng khoán trên Sàn giao dịch Chứng khoán Hà Nội.75  Bảng 2.3: Một số chỉ tiêu phát triển năm 2010 của kiểm toán độc lập Việt Nam ...79  Bảng 2.4 : Kết quả gửi phiếu điều tra..............................................................87  Bảng 2.5: Quy trình kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY tại BIG FOUR..............92  Bảng 2.6: Câu hỏi về tính độc lập của KTV với khách hàng .........................105  Bảng 2.7: Bảng phê duyệt tiếp tục cung cấp dịch vụ cho khách hàng ...........106  Bảng 2.8: Bảng tính toán mức trọng yếu tại Công ty ABC ...........................107  Bảng 2.9: Thử nghiệm kiểm soát đối với phần hành mua hàng nhập kho của Công ty CP ABC...........................................................................................107  Bảng 2.10 : Trích giấy tờ làm việc số 4313 - Thử nghiệm kiểm soát HTKSNB đối với HTK tại Công ty ABC ......................................................108  Bảng 2.11: Trích giấy tờ làm việc số 5441 - Test compilation.......................109  Bảng 2.12: Trích giấy tờ làm việc Số 5445 - Kiểm tra nhập HTK .................110  Bảng 2.13: Trích giấy tờ làm việc Số 5447 - Bảng tổng hợp .........................110  giá trị HTK sau kiểm toán.............................................................................110  Bảng 2.14: Bảng tính mức trọng yếu của E&Y..............................................111  Bảng 2.15 : Các giao dịch trọng yếu của khách hàng XYZ............................111  Bảng 2.16 : Bảng đánh giá rủi ro kiểm toán thích hợp...................................112  Bảng2.17: Kết quả thực hiện thử nghiệm kiểm soát ......................................113 
  8. 8. vii Bảng 2.18: Bảng thu thập số liệu phát sinh với các tài khoản doanh thu của công ty XYZ trong năm 2010........................................................................115  Bảng 2.19: Bảng đối chiếu số liệu giữa tài khoản kế toán và sổ theo dõi với các khoản doanh thu năm 2010 của công ty XYZ................................................116  Bảng 2.20: Đánh giá mức trọng yếu ban đầu chung cho cho các CTNY........119  Bảng 2.21: Bảng xác định mức trọng yếu ban đầu do KTV Công ty AASC thực hiện tại khách hàng KDC ..............................................................................123  Bảng 2.22: Trích bảng phân bổ mức trọng yếu cho từng khoản mục do KTV Công ty AASC thực hiện tại khách hàng KDC..............................................124  Bảng 2.23: GTLV tổng hợp phát sinh TK 222...............................................125  Bảng 2.24: GTLV kiểm tra chi tiết phát sinh TK 222....................................125  Bảng 2.25: Các câu hỏi liên quan đến việc tiếp tục cung cấp dịch vụ............126  Bảng 2.26: Đánh giá mức trọng yếu tại khách hàng CDK .............................127  Bảng 2.27: Đánh giá rủi ro...........................................................................128  và các phương pháp đối với rủi ro được đánh giá..........................................128  Bảng 2.28: Trích giấy làm việc BB1 tại ABC................................................129  Bảng 2.29: So sánh quy trình kiểm toán giữa hai nhóm công ty kiểm toán....130  Bảng 2.30: Phân loại các điều chỉnh trên BCTC các CTNY cho năm tài chính 2010...156  Bảng 2.31 : Nhóm 5 CTNY có mức chệnh lệch tăng lợi nhuân sau kiểm toán cao nhất ........................................................................................................157  Bảng 2.32: Nhóm 5 CTNY có mức chệnh lệch giảm lợi nhuận sau kiểm toán cao nhất ........................................................................................................157  Bảng 2.33: So sánh Chuẩn mực Kế toán Việt Nam với IAS/IFRS .................162  Bảng 3.1: Quá trình phát triển của TTCK Việt Nam qua 10 năm hoạt động - Số lượng các công ty tham gia TTCK ................................................................168  Bảng 3.2: Quá trình phát triển của TTCK Việt Nam qua 10 năm hoạt động - giá trị giao dịch và vốn hóa thị trường ..........................................................168  Bảng 3.3: KTV vi phạm năm 2010 và không được hành nghề năm 2011.....172 
  9. 9. viii Bảng 3.4: Danh sách các CTKT và KTV được chấp thuận kiểm toán cho các tổ chức phát hành, tổ chức niêm yết và tổ chức kinh doanh chứng khoán năm 2011 (cho năm tài chính 2010)......................................................................174  Bảng 3.5 : Doanh thu của BIG FOUR toàn cầu qua 4 năm ...........................180  Bảng 3.6: Bốn chỉ tiêu tổ chức hoạt động chủ yếu của các CTKT năm 2010.181  Bảng 3.7: Thủ tục kiểm toán theo hướng tiếp cận trên cơ sở rủi ro...............193  Bảng 3.8: Cơ cấu giao dịch cổ phiếu của nhà đầu tư nước ngoài...................216  SƠ ĐỒ: Sơ đồ 1.1: TTCK trong hệ thống thị trường tài chính ........................................9  Sơ đồ 1.2. Các phần hành kiểm toán cơ bản của kiểm toán BCTC ..................22  Sơ đồ 1.3: Quy trình kiểm toán BCTC – kinh nghiệm thế giới .......................64  Sơ đồ 2.1: Tóm tắt cơ sở pháp lý trực tiếp cho hoạt động kiểm toán BCTC các CTNY tại Việt Nam ........................................................................................86  Sơ đồ 2.2: Quy trình kiểm toán BCTC do kiểm toán độc lập tiến hành – Chương trình kiểm toán mẫu...........................................................................89  Sơ đồ 2.3: Quy trình kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY - các CTKT không thuộc nhóm BIG FOUR ..........................................................................................118  Sơ đồ 3.1: Cấu trúc tổ chức bộ máy của CTNY.............................................211  Sơ đồ 3.2: Cơ cấu tổ chức ban kiểm soát.......................................................212 
  10. 10. 1 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của Đề tài Trong nền kinh tế thị trường, các doanh nghiệp (DN) muốn tồn tại, phát triển cần xác định đúng đắn các nguồn lực kinh tế đang nắm giữ cũng như xu hướng phát triển của thị trường từ đó đưa ra các các quyết định kinh doanh phù hợp đạt mục tiêu tối đa hóa lợi nhuận. Một trong các điều kiện để DN thực hiện mục tiêu đó là phát triển thị trường vốn một cách đáng tin cậy và bền vững. Hiện nay, DN có rất nhiều lựa chọn nhằm mở rộng thị trường vốn trong đó thông qua thị trường chúng khoán (TTCK) với sự tham gia của các nhà đầu tư trong và ngoài nước là kênh thu hút vốn tiềm năng, hiệu quả. Yêu cầu về vốn thúc đẩy thị trường vốn không ngừng phát triển. Từ đó, sự ra đời của TTCK là một tất yếu khách quan, khi các tổ chức tài chính trung gian đã có trước đây không thể đảm nhận tốt vai trò cung ứng vốn cho nền kinh tế. TTCK là một thị trường cao cấp, hoạt động của thị trường có những yêu cầu rất khác biệt so với các thị trường truyền thống như thị trường hàng hoá dịch vụ, thị trường lao động …: Hàng hoá lưu thông, mua, bán trên thị trường là chứng khoán. Đây là các công cụ chu chuyển vốn của nền kinh tế, những hoạt động kinh doanh trên TTCK dựa vào thông tin là chính, lấy niềm tin làm cơ sở cho sự tồn tại và phát triển của thị trường. Trong các loại thông tin được cung cấp trên thị trường, thông tin kế toán được cung cấp dưới dạng các báo cáo tài chính (BCTC) là những thông tin có vai trò quan trọng đặc biệt: Nó có ảnh hưởng lớn đến mối quan hệ cung – cầu chứng khoán, là động lực cho quyết định mua vào, bán ra của nhà đầu tư trên thị trường sau khi phân tích các BCTC được công bố. Mặt khác đứng trên phương diện vĩ mô nền kinh tế, những thông tin kế toán của các công ty niêm yết (CTNY) cũng phần nào nói lên tình hình chung của toàn nền kinh tế, tình hình sức khoẻ tài chính quốc gia. Chính vì những lý do trên, yêu cầu đầu tiên của TTCK là phải xây dựng được một hệ thống thông tin tài chính có chất lượng, một mạng lưới công bố thông
  11. 11. 2 tin hiện đại và rộng khắp không chỉ nhằm công bố thông tin có chất lượng cao, mà còn phải truyền thông tin nhanh chóng, kịp thời, đồng thời phải làm cho các chủ thể hoạt động kinh doanh trên thị trường có quyền bình đẳng trong việc tiếp nhận thông tin. Một trong những yếu tố góp phần đảm bảo thông tin công bố của các CTNY được tin cậy là thông qua hoạt động kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY. TTCK Việt Nam trong những năm gần đây đã có sự biến đổi mạnh mẽ cả về số lượng và chất lượng. Với sự tham gia của rất nhiều CTNY và sự ra đời của hàng trăm công ty chứng khoán đã thể hiện nhu cầu TTCK Việt Nam phát triển vượt bậc. Cùng với sự phát triển trên, minh bạch hóa thông tin tài chính của các CTNY đang trở thành nhu cầu cấp bách đối với những người sử dụng. Tuy nhiên độ tin cậy của thông tin được cung cấp là điều quan tâm chủ yếu của các cơ quan quản lý nhà nước và các nhà đầu tư. Để góp phần đảm bảo tính trung thực, hợp lý và hợp pháp của thông tin được công khai của các tổ chức niêm yết trên TTCK, Nhà nước Việt Nam yêu cầu các CTNY trên TTCK Việt Nam phải bắt buộc kiểm toán BCTC hàng năm do kiểm toán độc lập thực hiện. Hiện nay, TTCK Việt Nam còn non trẻ và có rất nhiều biến động phức tạp: Số lượng các CTNY ngày càng gia tăng, hàng hóa trên TTCK đa dạng, phong phú và phức tạp. Bên cạnh đó, việc thu hút và mở rộng thị trường vốn của các CTNY còn rất nhiều khó khăn do các nguyên nhân khách quan và chủ quan: Đối với Nhà nước, việc quản lý vĩ mô đối với TTCK còn bất cập cả về chính sách và thực thi chính sách; Các CTNY (người gọi vốn) chưa chủ động nắm bắt thị trường nhất là nhu cầu và mong muốn của nhà đầu tư; Với các nhà đầu tư, việc phân tích thị trường và tình hình tài chính của các CTNY chưa hiệu quả cùng với tâm lý dè dặt, e ngại đã cản trở họ rất nhiều trong việc sử dụng hiệu quả nguồn vốn của mình. Nhằm đảm bảo cho thị trường hoạt động lành mạnh, phát triển và đảm bảo quyền lợi, trách nhiệm của các chủ thể tham gia TTCK, việc cung cấp thông tin về tình hình tài chính của các CTNY phải trung thực, hợp lý và hợp pháp là rất cấp bách. Tuy nhiên, hiện nay việc kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY còn nhiều bất cập cả về lý luận và thực tiễn. Trong tình hình đó và với xu hướng hội nhập kinh tế thế giới nói chung và trong
  12. 12. 3 lĩnh vực kiểm toán nói riêng càng đòi hỏi việc cụ thể hóa lý luận về kiểm toán BCTC các CTNY và nâng cao chất lượng hoạt động kiểm toán. Nhận thức được tính cấp bách nêu trên, Tác giả mạnh dạn đi vào nghiên cứu Luận án với Đề tài “ Hoàn thiện kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính của các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam”. 2. Mục đích nghiên cứu Mục tiêu của Luận án là nghiên cứu cụ thể hóa lý luận chung của kiểm toán vào kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY kết hợp với đánh giá thực trạng công tác kiểm toán BCTC các CTNY trên TTCK Việt Nam để đưa ra một số giải pháp và kiến nghị nhằm hoàn thiện kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY trên TTCK Việt Nam, góp phần hoàn thiện và nâng cao chất lượng kiểm toán nói chung tại Việt Nam hiện nay. Luận án nghiên cứu cụ thể hóa lý luận chung về TTCK, hoạt động của CTNY trên TTCK, Luận án nghiên cứu phát triển lý luận về kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY cùng kinh nghiệm của các nước có thể áp dụng vào Việt Nam. Trên cơ sở đó, Luận án phân tích thực trạng kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY trên TTCK Việt Nam, đánh giá những mặt đã đạt được, những tồn tại và nguyên nhân của những hạn chế trong kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY trên TTCK Việt Nam. Từ nghiên cứu lý luận và thực tế đó, Tác giả nêu ra các giải pháp và kiến nghị nhằm hoàn thiện kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY trên TTCK Việt Nam hiện nay. 3. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu Về đối tượng nghiên cứu, Đề tài tập trung nghiên cứu lý luận kiểm toán BCTC của các DN từ đó đi sâu vào kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY trên TTCK Việt Nam. CTNY được Tác giả nghiên cứu trong Đề tài là công ty cổ phần – công ty được quyền phát hành cổ phiếu và trái phiếu ra thị trường chứng khoán. Về phạm vi nghiên cứu, Đề tài tập trung vào kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY (công ty cổ phần) trên TTCK do các công ty kiểm toán (CTKT) độc lập thực hiện trong quan hệ với bộ phận kiểm toán nội bộ cùng việc quản lý rủi ro của các CTNY. Trong mối quan hệ đó, Luận án cũng chú trọng đến quan hệ giữa kiểm toán BCTC
  13. 13. 4 năm với việc soát xét BCTC giữa kỳ như một nội dung quan trọng trong quá trình nghiên cứu trọng yếu và rủi ro kiểm toán BCTC. Tất nhiên, vấn đề tổ chức soát xét BCTC cần được nghiên cứu qua một đề tài riêng. Trong quan hệ, Tác giả trực tiếp khảo sát thực tế tại một số CTKT độc lập như: Công ty Dịch vụ Tư vấn Tài chính Kế toán và Kiểm toán (AASC), CTKT Deloitte Việt Nam; CTKT AVA, CTKT Nhân Việt, CTKT và Tư vấn Sài Gòn (A&C) - Chi nhánh Hà Nội… 4. Phương pháp nghiên cứu Trên cơ sở phương pháp luận của chủ nghĩa duy vật biện chứng, Đề tài vận dụng các phương pháp chung như thu nhận thông tin, tổng hợp, phân tích, thống kê từ đó đưa ra luận cứ cơ bản về kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY trên TTCK. Kết hợp lý luận với thực tiễn, kết hợp cả nghiên cứu định tính với nghiên cứu định lượng. Cụ thể, trên cơ sở những kiến thức đã tích lũy được về kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY trên TTCK, kết hợp với việc tham khảo các tài liệu trong và ngoài nước về lĩnh vực này, Tác giả phân tích và tổng hợp để hoàn thành lý luận chung về kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY trên TTCK. Trong nghiên cứu thực tiễn, Đề tài vận dụng các phương pháp cụ thể như điều tra, tổng hợp, phân tích thực trạng kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY trên TTCK Việt Nam. Từ nghiên cứu về lý luận và thực tiễn đó, Luận án đề xuất các giải pháp hoàn thiện kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY trên TTCK Việt Nam. Cụ thể, Luận án kết hợp chọn mẫu chủ thể kiểm toán với khách thể kiểm toán: Với khách thể kiểm toán (CTNY): Tác giả phân loại CTNY theo sàn chứng khoán và quy mô vốn của các CTNY; Với chủ thể kiểm toán (CTKT): Tác giả chọn mẫu điển hình qua uy tín và quy mô của các CTKT ( nhóm big four và nhóm còn lại). Về phương pháp thu thập số liệu: Tác giả kết hợp nhiều phương pháp như trực tiếp tham gia kiểm toán với một số CTKT tại một số khách hàng là các CTNY; phát phiếu điều tra; phỏng vấn trực tiếp; sử dụng nguồn dữ liệu thứ cấp. Về phương pháp phân tích số liệu: Tác giả tiến hành phân tích và xác định mức độ ảnh hưởng của các nhân tố tới chất lượng kiểm toán để từ đó tạo cơ sở đề xuất giải
  14. 14. 5 pháp hoàn thiện kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY trên TTCK Việt Nam. Để có dữ liệu đó, Tác giả tiến hành điều tra và thu thập qua các phương pháp cụ thể sau: Một là, tham gia thực hiện một số cuộc kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY trên TTCK Việt Nam tại một số CTKT độc lập của Việt Nam; Hai là, khảo sát thực tế và nghiên cứu hồ sơ kiểm toán của một số CTKT; Ba là, xây dựng “Bảng hỏi” và gửi tới các CTKT Việt Nam còn lại. Với mỗi công ty, Tác giả gửi từ 2 đến 3 phiếu tới đối tượng thu thập ý kiến là thành viên ban GĐ (GĐ) và kiểm toán viên (KTV). Việc sử dụng bảng hỏi này cho phép thu thập được số liệu trên phạm vi rộng; Bốn là, cùng với việc tìm hiểu thông tin qua “Bảng hỏi”, Tác giả trực tiếp gặp và phỏng vấn các thành viên ban GĐ và KTV của các CTKT nhằm tìm hiểu sâu hơn về thực tế kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY trên TTCK Việt Nam. Sau khi đã có được thông tin về thực trạng kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY trên TTCK Việt Nam, Tác giả sử dụng các phương pháp thống kê, so sánh, phân tích và tổng hợp để có được những đặc điểm chung và những điểm khác biệt. Từ phân tích đó, Luận án khái quát những ưu điểm và nhược điểm nổi bật nhất trong thực tế kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY trên TTCK Việt Nam. Trên cơ sở tổng hợp lý luận chung, kết hợp với phân tích thực trạng kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY trên TTCK Việt Nam, Tác giả đề xuất những giải pháp và các kiến nghị hoàn thiện kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY trên TTCK Việt Nam nhằm nâng cao chất lượng kiểm toán, tạo niềm tin cho những người quan tâm, góp phần đẩy mạnh sự phát triển của TTCK Việt Nam hiện nay. 5. Tổng quan về tình hình nghiên cứu Hiện nay đã có rất nhiều công trình nghiên cứu về kiểm toán nói chung và kiểm toán BCTC nói riêng: Một số luận án tiến sĩ nghiên cứu về kiểm toán và kiểm toán BCTC như: “Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng kiểm toán độc lập tại Việt Nam” (Ngô Đức Long,2002); “Hoàn thiện tổ chức kiểm toán BCTC DN ở Việt Nam” (Đoàn Thị Ngọc Trai, 2003); “Hoàn thiện kiểm toán BCTC các công ty xây lắp của các tổ chức kiểm toán độc lập” (Phạm Tiến Hưng,2009); Trong các luận án đó: Tác
  15. 15. 6 giả Ngô Đức Long đi vào nghiên cứu hoạt động kiểm toán độc lập nói chung để từ đó nhằm nâng cao chất lượng kiểm toán độc lập trong những thời kỳ mới phát triển ( Ngô Đức Long, 2002); Tác giả Đoàn Thị Ngọc Trai nghiên cứu khái quát chung về kiểm toán BCTC trong các DN Việt Nam qua việc tiếp cận về qui trình kiểm toán chung, về bộ máy kiểm toán, về tổ chức xây dựng chuẩn mực kiểm toán; Ngoài ra, Tác giả cũng tìm hiểu cụ thể về qui trình kiểm toán tại CTKT Việt Nam (VACO), Công ty Dịch vụ Tư vấn Tài chính Kế toán và Kiểm toán (AASC), CTKT và Kế toán (AAC) và tại Kiểm toán Nhà nước; Tác giả Phạm Tiến Hưng nghiên cứu chuyên sâu về kiểm toán BCTC các DN xây lắp tại Việt Nam qua lý luận và những đặc điểm chung về BCTC các DN xây lắp cũng như qui trình kiểm toán, đối tượng kiểm toán, phương pháp kiểm toán, kiểm soát chất lượng qua khảo sát thực tế tại một số CTKT độc lập Việt Nam để từ đó tổng hợp thực tiễn về qui trình kiểm toán, đối tượng kiểm toán, phương pháp kiểm toán và kiểm soát chất lượng. Bên cạnh các công trình nghiên cứu chung về kiểm toán BCTC đó, một số luận án tiến sĩ khác nghiên cứu về TTCK và hệ thống kế toán DN như: Hoàn thiện hệ thống kế toán DN trong điều kiện TTCK Việt Nam đang đi vào hoạt động (Nguyễn Xuân Hưng, 2004); Phát triển TTCK Việt Nam đến 2020 (Trần Thị Mộng Tuyết,2008); Việt Nam hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế trong lĩnh vực dịch vụ kế toán, kiểm toán - thực trạng và giải pháp (Trần Thị Kim Anh, 2008); Hoạt động tài chính của các DN công nghiệp trên TTCK ở Việt Nam (Nguyễn Thị Loan,2009); Trong các luận án đó: Tác giả Nguyễn Xuân Hưng qua việc nhìn nhận những bất cập trong hệ thống kế toán DN khi TTCK đi vào hoạt động và phát triển để đề xuất giải pháp hoàn thiện chúng; Tác giả Trần Thị Mộng Tuyết qua việc nghiên cứu về hoạt động của TTCK và thực trạng phát triển TTCK Việt Nam hiện nay về chủ thể tham gia, các chứng khoán niêm yết và thực trạng hoạt động của TTCK Việt Nam để đưa ra định hướng cùng các giải pháp phát triển TTCK đến năm 2020; Tác giả Trần Thị Kim Anh chủ yếu nghiên cứu về hệ thống pháp lý đối với hoạt động dịch vụ kế toán và kiểm toán của Việt Nam hiện nay trong quan hệ với qui định chung của Tổ chức Thương Mại quốc tế (WTO) để đáp ứng yêu cầu hội nhập về dịch vụ kế toán, kiểm
  16. 16. 7 toán trong kinh tế quốc tế; Tác giả Nguyễn Thị Loan nghiên cứu về hoạt động tài chính các DN công nghiệp thông qua việc phân tích về quá trình cổ phần hóa các DN nhà nước, về phương pháp định giá, giá trị DN khi phát hành cổ phiếu ra công chúng, về hoạt động phát hành chứng khoán, trả cổ tức, trái tức, về hoạt động đầu tư kinh doanh chứng khoán của các DN công nghiệp trên TTCK Việt Nam từ đó vận dụng mô hình SWOT để đánh giá hoạt động tài chính của các DN này trên TTCK. Ngoài ra có một số bài báo trên các tạp chí chuyên ngành của các tác giả như : Báo cáo kiểm toán CTNY đạt yêu cầu (Bùi Văn Mai – Mạnh Bôn, Báo Đầu tư Chứng khoán Số 314, 2005); Từ góc nhìn kiểm toán – Thử tìm hiểu nguyên nhân TTCK Việt Nam liên tục điều chỉnh giảm (Lê Quang Bính, Tạp chí Kiểm toán, Số 3,2008); Một số vấn đề công tác kế toán tài chính tại các CTNY trên TTCK Việt Nam ( Hoàng Thị Việt Hà, Tạp chí Nghiên cứu Khoa học Kiểm toán Số 17, 2009) hoặc một số đề tài nghiên cứu cấp Nhà nước như: Giải pháp phát triển kiểm toán độc lập ở Việt Nam đến năm 2015(GS.TS Ngô Thế Chi – CN Bùi Văn Mai, 2006); Nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh của các CTKT độc lập ở Việt Nam hiện nay (PGS.TS Đoàn Xuân Tiên,2008)… Các tác giả trên đã khái quát trên khía cạnh tổ chức kiểm toán độc lập, kiểm toán BCTC các CTNY tại Việt Nam hiện nay. Như vậy, có thể thấy chưa có nghiên cứu thực nghiệm ở Việt Nam về kiểm toán BCTC các CTNY trên TTCK Việt Nam. Vì vậy, việc đi sâu vào nghiên cứu về kiểm toán BCTC của các CTNY trên TTCK hiện nay mang tính thời sự cấp bách. 6. Kết cấu của Luận án Ngoài Lời mở đầu và Kết luận, Luận án gồm 3 chương sau: Chương 1: Lý luận chung về kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính của các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán; Chương 2: Thực trạng kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính của các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam; Chương 3: Phương hướng và giải pháp hoàn thiện kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính của các công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán Việt Nam.
  17. 17. 8 CHƯƠNG 1 LÝ LUẬN CHUNG VỀ KIỂM TOÁN BÁO CÁO TÀI CHÍNH CỦA CÁC CÔNG TY NIÊM YẾT TRÊN THỊ TRƯỜNG CHỨNG KHOÁN 1.1 Thị trường chứng khoán và công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán với quản lý 1.1.1 Tổng quan về thị trường chứng khoán TTCK là một bộ phận quan trọng của thị trường vốn nhằm huy động những nguồn vốn tiết kiệm trong xã hội tập trung thành nguồn vốn lớn tài trợ dài hạn cho các DN, các dự án đầu tư, các tổ chức kinh tế và nhà nước để phát triển sản xuất, tăng cường kinh tế. Đây là nơi diễn ra các hoạt động giao dịch mua bán các loại chứng khoán. Việc mua bán này được tiến hành ở thị trường sơ cấp khi người mua mua được chứng khoán lần đầu từ những người phát hành và ở thị trường thứ cấp khi có sự mua đi bán lại các chứng khoán đã được phát hành ở thị trường sơ cấp. Do vậy, TTCK là nơi các chứng khoán được phát hành và trao đổi. Về mặt pháp lý, theo Luật Sửa đổi, Bổ sung một số điều trong Luật Chứng khoán Việt Nam: “Chứng khoán là bằng chứng xác nhận quyền và lợi ích hợp pháp của người sở hữu đối với tài sản hoặc phần vốn của tổ chức phát hành. Chứng khoán được thể hiện dưới hình thức chứng chỉ, bút toán ghi sổ hoặc dữ liệu điện tử bao gồm các loại: Cổ phiếu, trái phiếu, chứng chỉ quỹ; Quyền mua cổ phần, chứng quyền, quyền chọn mua, quyền chọn bán, hợp đồng tương lai, nhóm chứng khoán hoặc chỉ số chứng khoán; Hợp đồng góp vốn đầu tư; Các loại chứng khoán khác do Bộ Tài chính quy định.” [60, tr.1]. Từ đó, TTCK có các đặc trưng sau: Một là, TTCK xuất hiện khi có các chứng khoán được phát hành và trao đổi; Hai là, TTCK là thị trường vốn trung và dài hạn; Ba là, TTCK là thị trường mà ở đó không có sự can thiệp, độc đoán hay cưỡng chế về giá cả . Giá mua bán trên TTCK hoàn toán do cung cầu quyết định;
  18. 18. 9 Bốn là, TTCK là hình thức phát triển cao của nền sản xuất hàng hóa, thị trường này chỉ tồn tại và phát triển trong cơ chế kinh tế thị trường. Cấu trúc của TTCK được thể hiện qua Sơ đồ 01.1: Sơ đồ 1.1: TTCK trong hệ thống thị trường tài chính (Nguồn: Tác giả tổng hợp) TTCK có nhiều loại nên cần phân loại TTCK theo từng tiêu chí khác nhau: Thứ nhất, Căn cứ vào quá trình lưu thông chứng khoán, có thể phân chia TTCK thành thị trường sơ cấp và thị trường thứ cấp. Thị trường sơ cấp là nơi phát hành lần đầu chứng khoán ra công chúng, tạo vốn cho đơn vị phát hành và chỉ tạo ra phương tiện huy động vốn. Thị trường thứ cấp là nơi diễn ra các hoạt động mua bán những chứng khoán đã được phát hành thông qua thị trường sơ cấp. Những loại chứng khoán này có thể được mua đi bán lại nhiều lần trên TTCK thứ cấp với nhiều giá cả cáo thấp khác nhau. Thị trường thứ cấp không ảnh hưởng tới nguồn vốn cả các tổ chức đã phát hành ra chứng khoán đó nhưng nó giúp tạo nên một yếu tố quan trọng cơ bản của việc mua bán chứng khoán, đó là tính thanh khoản. Thứ hai, Căn cứ vào phương thức giao dịch, TTCK bao gồm thị trường tập trung và thị trường phi tập trung. Thị trường tập trung là thị trường có tổ chức, trong đó các chứng khoán giao dịch mua bán tại một nơi gọi là Sở Giao dịch chứng Thị trường tài chính Thị trường tài chính ngắn hạn ( thị trường tiền tệ) Thị trường tài chính dài hạn ( thị trường vốn) Thị trường tín dụng dài hạn Thị trường cầm cố Thị trường chứng khoán
  19. 19. 10 khoán hay Trung tâm giao dịch chứng khoán. Thị trường phi tập trung bao gồm thị trường không qua quầy (OTC) và thị trường giao dich “trao tay” (thị trường thứ ba) Thứ ba, Căn cứ vào kỳ hạn giao dịch, TTCK bao gồm thị trường trao ngay, thị trường giao dịch kỳ hạn và thị trường giao dịch tương lai. Thị trường trao ngay là thị trường mà việc giao dịch mua bán chứng khoán theo giá thỏa thuận khi ký hợp đồng, nhưng thanh toán và giao nhận chứng khoán sẽ diễn ra tiếp theo sau đó một hoặc hai ngày. Thị trường giao dịch kỳ hạn là thị trường mà việc giao dịch mua bán chứng khoán theo giá thỏa thuận khi ký hợp đồng, nhưng thanh toán và giao nhận chứng khoán sẽ diễn ra sau khoảng thời gian nhất định theo qui định trọng hợp đồng. Thị trường giao dịch tương lai là thị trường mà việc mua bán chứng khoán theo loại hợp đồng định sẵn, giá cả được thực hiện trong ngày giao dịch nhưng việc thanh toán và giao nhận chứng khoán sẽ diễn ra trong một kỳ hạn nhất định trong tương lai. Như vậy, nói một cách khách quan, đầy đủ và phù hợp với hoạt động thực tế của TTCK thì TTCK là nơi mà ở đó người ta mua bán, chuyển nhượng và trao đổi chứng khoán với mục đích kiếm lời. 1.1.2 Công ty niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán Theo Từ điển Bách khoa Việt Nam (Tập 1), công ty là DN do nhiều thành viên cùng góp vốn cùng chia lợi nhuận hoặc cùng chịu lỗ, tương ứng với phần vốn góp. [29]. Theo Từ điển Luật học, công ty là sự liên kết của hai hay nhiều cá nhân hoặc pháp nhân bằng một sự kiện pháp lí nhằm tiến hành các hoạt động để đạt được mục tiêu chung nào đó. [66] Tuy nhiên, ở mỗi quốc gia, khái niệm về “công ty” được áp dụng không hoàn toàn giống nhau. Ở Pháp, công ty (La socie’te’, La compagnie) được hiểu là “tổ chức của những người góp chung vốn và chung hoạt động nhằm mang lại những lợi ích hoặc lợi nhuận về kinh tế”[90]. Tại Mỹ, theo Luật Công ty của hầu hết các bang ở Mỹ, công ty (company, corporation) được hiểu là một thực thể được hình thành bởi một sự kiện pháp lý, được nhà nước (chính quyền bang) thừa nhận và cấp phép, thành lập chủ yếu nhằm tiến hành các hoạt động kinh doanh [22, tr.6]. Tại Việt
  20. 20. 11 Nam, Theo Điều 4, Luật DN của Việt Nam - năm 2005, công ty là các tổ chức kinh tế có tên riêng, có tài sản, có trụ sở giao dịch ổn định, được đăng ký kinh doanh theo quy định của luật pháp nhằm thực hiện các hoạt động kinh doanh. [58] Như vậy, công ty được hiểu là một tổ chức của một hoặc nhiều cá nhân, pháp nhân tiến hành hoạt động kinh doanh theo luật pháp và mục tiêu chung. Các loại hình công ty thường có những đặc điểm sau: Một là, Công ty là sự liên kết của cá nhân hoặc pháp nhân. Kết quả của sự liên kết này tạo ra một tổ chức được pháp luật thừa nhận; Hai là, Việc hình thành công ty là một sự kiện pháp luật. Theo đó, sự kiện được nảy sinh trong thực tế và được pháp luật làm phát sinh thay đổi hoặc chấm dứt các quan hệ pháp luật nhất định; Ba là, Công ty phải có tên gọi riêng. Tên công ty được đặt theo các qui định cụ thể của luật pháp từng quốc gia; Bốn là, Công ty phải có tài sản do các chủ sở hữu đóng góp và các chủ sở hữu có quyền đối với phần vốn góp của mình trong công ty. Đa phần các loại công ty đều có sự độc lập giữa tài sản của công ty và các chủ sở hữu về quyền cũng như nghĩa vụ. Tỷ lệ vốn góp của các chủ sở hữu trong công ty thường là căn cứ xác định quyền hạn và trách nhiệm của họ trong công ty; Năm là, Công ty phải tự chịu trách nhiệm về tài sản cũng như nghĩa vụ nợ phải trả theo qui định từng quốc gia; Sáu là, Mục tiêu chính của công ty là hoạt động kinh doanh với mục đích kiếm lời; Tuy nhiên, tùy theo từng loại công ty khác nhau, những đặc điểm trên cũng được thể hiện khác nhau. Theo Từ điển Luật học, Công ty cổ phần là công ty, trong đó vốn điều lệ được chia thành các phần bằng nhau, nhỏ nhất gọi là cổ phần [66]. Theo Điều 77 – Luật DN Việt Nam, công ty cổ phần là DN, trong đó: “Vốn điều lệ được chia thành nhiều phần bằng nhau gọi là cổ phần; Cổ đông có thể là tổ chức, cá nhân; số lượng cổ đông tối thiểu là ba và không hạn chế số lượng tối đa; Cổ đông chỉ chịu trách nhiệm về các khoản nợ và nghĩa vụ tài sản khác của DN trong phạm
