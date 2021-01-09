Materi asam dan_basa_power_point_ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Asam dan Basa
2 Contoh asam dan Basa
3 Contoh asam dan Basa
4 Beberapa Sifat asam  Menghasilkan ion H+ ( H3O+) dalam air (ion hydronium adalah ion hidrogen yang terikat dengan molek...
5 Beberapa sifat basa  Menghasilkan ion OH- dalam air  Terasa pahit  elektrolit  Terasa licin  Bereaksi dengan asam m...
6 Teori-Teori Asam Basa • Definisi #1: Arrhenius (klasik) • Dalam Air : Asam – menghasilkan ion H+ Basa – menghasilkan ion...
7 Asam Arrhenius adalah zat yang menghasilkan H+ (H3O+) dalam air Basa Arrhenius adalah zat yang menghasilkan OH- dalam air
8 Teori Asam/Basa • Definisi #2: Brønsted – Lowry Asam – donor proton H+ Basa – aseptor proton “proton” hanyalah atom hidr...
9 Asam Brønsted-Lowry donor proton Basa Brønsted-Lowry aseptor proton asam Basa konjugasi basa Asam konjugasi
10 Pasangan Asam/basa konjugasi
11 Latihan ! Tandai asam, basa, asam konjugasi dan basa konjugasi reaksi berikut : HCl + OH-  Cl- + H2O H2O + H2SO4  HSO...
12 Teori Asam/basa Asam Lewis - zat yang menerima pasangan elektron Basa Lewis - zat yang memberi pasangan elektron Defini...
13 Contoh : Pembentukan ion hidronium. Asam dan Basa Lewis H H H BASE •••••• O—H O—H H+ ACID
14 Reaksi Asam/Basa Lewis
15 Ionisasi air H2O dapat bertindak sebagai ASAM and BASA. Dalam air murni dapat terjadi AUTOIONISASI KOnstanta kesetimban...
16 Contoh asam-asam kuat : HNO3, HCl, HBr, HI, H2SO4 and HClO4, HBrO4,HIO4 . Contoh-contoh basa kuat : Basa-basa alkali da...
17 Pengertian pH pH adalah cara menyatakan kekuatan asam dan basa (tingkat keasaman). Daripada menggunakan angka konsentra...
18 pH meter • Mengukur tegangan larutan elektrolit • Konversi tegangan ke pH • Murah, akurat • Harus dikalibrasi dengan la...
19 Contoh pH
20Perhitungan pH pH = - log [H+] Atau [H+] = 10-pH (Ingat [ ] berarti Molaritas) pOH = - log [OH-] Karena pH dan pOH berla...
21 Diketahui pH air hujan yang dikumpulkan disuatu daerah adalah 4.82. berapakah konsentrasi ion H+ air hujan ? Konsentras...
22 pH [H+] [OH-] pOH
23 • Asam lemah hanya sedikit yang terionisasi dalam air. Contoh = CH3COOH Asam/Basa lemah
24 pH Asam dan Basa Kuat • Asam dan basa kuat terionisasi sempurna dalam air ; [H+] = a Ca [OH-] = b Cb pH = - log [H+] pH...
25 Latihan soal 1. Hitung pH larutan a. HNO3 5,2 x 10-4 M b. Ba(OH)2 2,8 x 10-4 M c. Larutan HCl 0.15 M 2. Larutan dibuat ...
26 pH Asam dan Basa Lemah Asam lemah tidak terionisasi sempurna dalam air. HA H+ + A- atau HA + H2O === H3O+ +A- HONORS ON...
27 pH Basa lemah Dengan penguraian seperti diatas :   bb CKOH . Catatan : Ka x Kb = Kw
28 KOnstanta ionisasi asam/basa Asam Basa konjugasi Kekuatan meningkat Kekuatan meningkat
29 KOnstanta kesetimbangan Asam Lemah Asam lemah mempunyai Ka < 1 konsentrasi [H3O+] rendah dan pH antara 2 - 7
30 KOnstanta kesetimbangan Basa lemah Basa lemah mempunyai Kb < 1 Konsentrasi [OH-] rendah dan pH antara 12 - 7
31 Latihan Soal 1.Morfin adalah basa lemah dengan Kb = 8 x 10-7. Hitung pH larutan yang dibuat dengan melarutkan 0,04 mol ...
32 HIdrolisis dan pH Garam Hidrolisis adalah reaksi dengan air pH larutan garam • garam yang terbentuk dari asam kuat dan ...
33 Garam yang terbentuk dari asam lemah dan basa kuat • (Menghasilkan larutan bersifat basa) Contoh : CH3COONa. Terhidroli...
34 Garam yang terbentuk dari asam kuat dan basa lemah • (Menghasilkan larutan bersifat asam) Contoh : NH4OH. Terhidrolisis...
35 Garam yang terbentuk dari Asam lemah dan basa lemah Contoh : garam NH4CH3COO. Dalam air, kedua ionnya mengalami hidroli...
36 Latihan Soal • Perkirakan larutan berikut bersifat asam, basa atau netral ! a. NH4I b. NaNO2 c. NH4F d. LiClO4 e. NH4CN...
37 Latihan Soal • Hitung pH larutan : • a. CH3COOK 0,75 M (Ka = 1,76 x 10-5) • B. NH4Cl 0,30 m (Kb = 1,8 x 10-5) • C. Laru...
38 Pengukuran pH • Beberapa cara menentukan pH : –Kertas litmus biru (merah = asam) –Kertas litmus merah (biru = basa) –pH...
39 REAKSI ASAM-BASA Titrasi H2C2O4(aq) + 2 NaOH(aq) ---> asam basa Na2C2O4(aq) + 2 H2O(l) . Asam oksalat H2C2O4
40 Cara titrasi asam oleh basa
41 Titrasi 1. Tambahkan larutan dari buret. 2. Reagent (basa) bereaksi dengan asam dalam erlenmeyer 3. Indikator menunjukk...
42 Contoh :
43 A shortcut M1 • V1 = M2 • V2 Preparing Solutions by Dilution
  1. 1. 1 Asam dan Basa
  2. 2. 2 Contoh asam dan Basa
  3. 3. 3 Contoh asam dan Basa
  4. 4. 4 Beberapa Sifat asam  Menghasilkan ion H+ ( H3O+) dalam air (ion hydronium adalah ion hidrogen yang terikat dengan molekul air)  Terasa asam  Elektrolit  Bereaksi dengan basa menghasilkan garam dengan air  Bereaksi dengan logam menghasilkan gas hidrogen  Bereaksi dengan karbonat dan bikarbonat menghasilkan gas CO2  pH kurang 7  Mengubah kertas litmus biru menjadi merah
  5. 5. 5 Beberapa sifat basa  Menghasilkan ion OH- dalam air  Terasa pahit  elektrolit  Terasa licin  Bereaksi dengan asam menghasilkan garam dan air  pH > 7  Merubah kertas litmus merah menjadi biru.
  6. 6. 6 Teori-Teori Asam Basa • Definisi #1: Arrhenius (klasik) • Dalam Air : Asam – menghasilkan ion H+ Basa – menghasilkan ion OH- Terbatas hanya untuk larutan berair
  7. 7. 7 Asam Arrhenius adalah zat yang menghasilkan H+ (H3O+) dalam air Basa Arrhenius adalah zat yang menghasilkan OH- dalam air
  8. 8. 8 Teori Asam/Basa • Definisi #2: Brønsted – Lowry Asam – donor proton H+ Basa – aseptor proton “proton” hanyalah atom hidrogen yang kehilangan elektron !
  9. 9. 9 Asam Brønsted-Lowry donor proton Basa Brønsted-Lowry aseptor proton asam Basa konjugasi basa Asam konjugasi
  10. 10. 10 Pasangan Asam/basa konjugasi
  11. 11. 11 Latihan ! Tandai asam, basa, asam konjugasi dan basa konjugasi reaksi berikut : HCl + OH-  Cl- + H2O H2O + H2SO4  HSO4 - + H3O+
  12. 12. 12 Teori Asam/basa Asam Lewis - zat yang menerima pasangan elektron Basa Lewis - zat yang memberi pasangan elektron Definisi #3 – Lewis
  13. 13. 13 Contoh : Pembentukan ion hidronium. Asam dan Basa Lewis H H H BASE •••••• O—H O—H H+ ACID
  14. 14. 14 Reaksi Asam/Basa Lewis
  15. 15. 15 Ionisasi air H2O dapat bertindak sebagai ASAM and BASA. Dalam air murni dapat terjadi AUTOIONISASI KOnstanta kesetimbangan air = Kw Kw = [H3O+] [OH-] = 1.00 x 10-14 pada 25 oC HONORS ONLY!
  16. 16. 16 Contoh asam-asam kuat : HNO3, HCl, HBr, HI, H2SO4 and HClO4, HBrO4,HIO4 . Contoh-contoh basa kuat : Basa-basa alkali dan alkali tanah (kecuali Mg(OH)2. Kekuatan asam/Basa Kekuatan asam/basa ditentukan oleh jumlah yang terionisasi.
  17. 17. 17 Pengertian pH pH adalah cara menyatakan kekuatan asam dan basa (tingkat keasaman). Daripada menggunakan angka konsentrasi yang sangat rendah, digunakan logaritma negatif Molaritas ion H+ (atau OH-). < 7 = asam = 7 = netral > 7 = basa
  18. 18. 18 pH meter • Mengukur tegangan larutan elektrolit • Konversi tegangan ke pH • Murah, akurat • Harus dikalibrasi dengan larutan buffer
  19. 19. 19 Contoh pH
  20. 20. 20Perhitungan pH pH = - log [H+] Atau [H+] = 10-pH (Ingat [ ] berarti Molaritas) pOH = - log [OH-] Karena pH dan pOH berlawanan : pH + pOH = 14
  21. 21. 21 Diketahui pH air hujan yang dikumpulkan disuatu daerah adalah 4.82. berapakah konsentrasi ion H+ air hujan ? Konsentrasi ion OH- suatu contoh darah adalah 2.5 x 10-7 M. Berapakah pH darah tersebut ?
  22. 22. 22 pH [H+] [OH-] pOH
  23. 23. 23 • Asam lemah hanya sedikit yang terionisasi dalam air. Contoh = CH3COOH Asam/Basa lemah
  24. 24. 24 pH Asam dan Basa Kuat • Asam dan basa kuat terionisasi sempurna dalam air ; [H+] = a Ca [OH-] = b Cb pH = - log [H+] pH = 14 – log [OH-] ket : a = jumlah H+ b = jumlah OH-
  25. 25. 25 Latihan soal 1. Hitung pH larutan a. HNO3 5,2 x 10-4 M b. Ba(OH)2 2,8 x 10-4 M c. Larutan HCl 0.15 M 2. Larutan dibuat dengan melarutkan 18,4 gram HCl dalam 662 mL larutan. Hitung pH larutan !
  26. 26. 26 pH Asam dan Basa Lemah Asam lemah tidak terionisasi sempurna dalam air. HA H+ + A- atau HA + H2O === H3O+ +A- HONORS ONLY! Tetapan asam     HA AH Ka   Jika konsentrasi asam = Ca, maka :   aa CKH .
  27. 27. 27 pH Basa lemah Dengan penguraian seperti diatas :   bb CKOH . Catatan : Ka x Kb = Kw
  28. 28. 28 KOnstanta ionisasi asam/basa Asam Basa konjugasi Kekuatan meningkat Kekuatan meningkat
  29. 29. 29 KOnstanta kesetimbangan Asam Lemah Asam lemah mempunyai Ka < 1 konsentrasi [H3O+] rendah dan pH antara 2 - 7
  30. 30. 30 KOnstanta kesetimbangan Basa lemah Basa lemah mempunyai Kb < 1 Konsentrasi [OH-] rendah dan pH antara 12 - 7
  31. 31. 31 Latihan Soal 1.Morfin adalah basa lemah dengan Kb = 8 x 10-7. Hitung pH larutan yang dibuat dengan melarutkan 0,04 mol morfin dalam air dan diencerkan menjadi 600 mL 2.Diketahui pH larutan HF adalah 2,13. jika ka = 6,6 x 10-4, hitung konsentrasi larutan dalam M !
  32. 32. 32 HIdrolisis dan pH Garam Hidrolisis adalah reaksi dengan air pH larutan garam • garam yang terbentuk dari asam kuat dan basa kuat (menghasilkan larutan bersifat netral) Contoh : NaCl, NaNO3, KCl. Dalam air terionisasi sempurna NaNO3 + H2O Na+ + NO3 - Keduanya tidak memberi/menerima ion H+ dan OH- dalam air, sehingga larutan garam bersifat netral (pH = 7)
  33. 33. 33 Garam yang terbentuk dari asam lemah dan basa kuat • (Menghasilkan larutan bersifat basa) Contoh : CH3COONa. Terhidrolisis dalam air : CH3COONa + H2O Na+ + CH3COO- Ion asetat (basa konjugasi dari CH3COOH terhidrolisis dalam air. CH3COO- + H2O ==== CH3COOH + OH- Karena reaksi menghasilkan OH-, maka larutan bersifat basa (pH > 7) Rumus :   g a w C K K OH 
  34. 34. 34 Garam yang terbentuk dari asam kuat dan basa lemah • (Menghasilkan larutan bersifat asam) Contoh : NH4OH. Terhidrolisis dalam air : NH4OH + H2O NH4 + + Cl- Ion NH4+ akan terhidrolisis dalam air. NH4 + + H2O ==== NH4OH + H+ Karena reaksi menghasilkan H+, maka larutan bersifat asam (pH < 7) Rumus :   g b w C K K H 
  35. 35. 35 Garam yang terbentuk dari Asam lemah dan basa lemah Contoh : garam NH4CH3COO. Dalam air, kedua ionnya mengalami hidrolisis. Reaksi pengionan dan hidrolisisnya adalah : NH4CH3COO NH4 + + CH3COO- NH4 + + CH3COO- + H2O === NH4OH + CH3COOH Jadi ; reaksi hidrolisisnya tidak menghasilkan ion H+ atau OH-, tetapi menghasilkan asam lemah dan basa lemah pembentuk garam tersebut. pH larutan tergantung perbandingan kekuatan asam lemah Ka dan basa lemah Kb. Jika : Ka = Kb , pH = 7 Ka < Kb , pH > 7 Ka > Kb , pH < 7 Untuk garam ini berlaku rumus :   b aw K KK H . 
  36. 36. 36 Latihan Soal • Perkirakan larutan berikut bersifat asam, basa atau netral ! a. NH4I b. NaNO2 c. NH4F d. LiClO4 e. NH4CN f. KCl g. KCN • Hitung pH larutan CH3COONa 0,15 M (Kb = 5,6 x 10-10 , Ka = 1,76 x 10-5) • Hitung pH larutan NH4CN (Ka HCN = 4,9 x 10-10 ; Kb NH4OH = 1,8 x 10-5 )
  37. 37. 37 Latihan Soal • Hitung pH larutan : • a. CH3COOK 0,75 M (Ka = 1,76 x 10-5) • B. NH4Cl 0,30 m (Kb = 1,8 x 10-5) • C. Larutan Asam nitrat 3.00 X 10-7 M • D. NH4OH 50 ppm
  38. 38. 38 Pengukuran pH • Beberapa cara menentukan pH : –Kertas litmus biru (merah = asam) –Kertas litmus merah (biru = basa) –pH meter –Universal indikator –Indikator contoh: phenolphthalein
  39. 39. 39 REAKSI ASAM-BASA Titrasi H2C2O4(aq) + 2 NaOH(aq) ---> asam basa Na2C2O4(aq) + 2 H2O(l) . Asam oksalat H2C2O4
  40. 40. 40 Cara titrasi asam oleh basa
  41. 41. 41 Titrasi 1. Tambahkan larutan dari buret. 2. Reagent (basa) bereaksi dengan asam dalam erlenmeyer 3. Indikator menunjukkan kapan reaksi secara stoikiometri telah terjadi. (asam = basa) disebut reaksi NETRALISASI.
  42. 42. 42 Contoh :
  43. 43. 43 A shortcut M1 • V1 = M2 • V2 Preparing Solutions by Dilution

×