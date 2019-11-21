UTS MUHAMMAD TRI IRFAN. HADIS TEMATIK SM V MD-D FDK UINSU 2019

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MAKALAH Penerapan Fungsi Manajemen dalam Kepemimpinan Rasulullah Diajuan untuk Memenuhi Salah Satu Tugas Mata Kuliah Hadit...
KATA PENGANTAR DAFTAR ISI BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1.1 Latar Belakang 1.2 Rumusan Masalah 1.3 Tujuan BAB II : PEMBAHASAN 2.1. Pen...
Puji syukur kami ucapkan kehadirat Allah karena dengan rahmat, karunia, serta taufik dan hidayah-Nya lah Kami dapat menyel...
BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1.1 Latar Belakang Rasulullah dalam bidang individu, rumah tangga, orang dan bahkan di usatu neara dan p...
a. Perencanaan (planning) Pernecanaan adalah memikirkan apa yang akan dikerjakan dengan sumber yang dimiliki. Perencanaan ...
2. Pengorganisasian (organizing) Pengorganisasian dilakukan dengan tujuan membagi suatu kegiatan besar menjadi kegiatan-ke...
2.3 Fungsi-Fungsi Manajemen dalam kepemimpinan Rasulullah a. Rasulullah Saw sebagai Perencana (Planning) Pendidikan Islam ...
b. Rasulullah SAW sebagai Pengorganisir (Organizing) Pada masa Rasulullah Saw dan awal Islam terdapat beberapa lembaga yan...
c. Rasulullah Saw sebagai Pengembang Staf (Staffing) Pengembangan staf (staffing) ini meliputi juga pengkaderan dan pendel...
2.4 Hadits-Hadits Fungsi Manajemen ‫و‬ُ‫ب‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬َ‫ث‬َّ‫د‬َ‫ح‬ َ‫ان‬َ‫مث‬ُ‫ع‬ ‫و‬ُ‫ب‬َ‫أ‬ ٍ‫ار‬َ‫ن‬‫دي‬ ُ‫بن‬ ُ‫عد‬َ‫...
Pengendalian/Pengawasan (Controlling) َ‫ر‬ ‫و‬ُ‫ب‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬َ‫ث‬َّ‫د‬َ‫ح‬ َ‫ان‬َ‫مث‬ُ‫ع‬ ‫و‬ُ‫ب‬َ‫أ‬ ٍ‫ار‬َ‫ن‬‫دي‬ ُ‫بن‬...
b. pengawasan ِ‫ب‬ َ‫َث‬ ِ‫ِب‬َ‫أ‬ ِ‫بن‬ ِ‫ِيب‬‫ب‬َ‫ح‬ ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ ُ َ‫فَّي‬ ُ‫س‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬َ‫ث‬َّ‫د‬َ‫ح‬ ٍ‫مي‬َ‫ع‬ُ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ُ‫ب‬َ‫...
c. Manajemen Pengarahan ‫ِب‬‫أ‬‫ذرعن‬‫النب‬‫صَّل‬‫هللا‬‫عليه‬‫وسل‬‫م‬‫نه‬‫أ‬‫قال‬‫اثنان‬‫خريمن‬‫احد‬‫و‬‫ثالث‬‫و‬‫خريمن‬‫اث...
2.3 Pemahaman Fungsi Manajemen Planing baik akan menghasilkan laba yang baik, tentu saja tidak cukup hanya planing, tanpa ...
Selayaknya manusia yang selalu khilaf atau salah atau juga alpha, maka diperlukan adanya pengawasan baik dari diri sendiri...
BAB III PENUTUP Kesimpulan Dalam setiap KEPEMIMPINAN TIDAK TERLEPAS DARI FUGSI-FUNGSI MANAJEMN yang menjadi kunci kesukses...
http://www.maswit.com/2013/06/poac-planning-organizing-actuating-and.html Diana,Ilf2008i,Hadits-Hadits Ekonomi,Malang: Uin...
