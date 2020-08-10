Selasa Math selvia-xwajib mipa 1-2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ASSALAMUALAIKUM… Selvia Yunistin,S.Pd
MATEMATIKA WAJIB Kelas : x mipa 1 & mipa 2 Pertemuan : ke 1 ( satu ) Waktu : Selasa, 11 Agustus 2020
PERSAMAAN DAN PERTIDAKSAMAAN NILAI MUTLAK KOMPETENSI DASAR : • 3.1 Menginterpretasi persamaan dan pertidaksamaan nilai mut...
Bentuk Persamaan Linear Satu Variabel Nilai Mutlak (PLSVNM) 𝑎𝑥 + 𝑏 = 𝑐 simbol “| |” definisi Jarak antara sebuah bilangan ...
KONSEP NILAI MUTLAK Definisi Untuk X bilangan real, nilai mutlak dapat di notasikan 𝑥 . Didefinisikan : 𝑥 = 𝑥 𝑗𝑖𝑘𝑎 𝑥 ≥ 0 −...
1. Jika a dan b bilangan real, berlaku: a. 𝑎 ∙ 𝑏 = 𝑎 ∙ 𝑏 b. 𝑎 𝑏 = 𝑎 𝑏 , dengan 𝑏 ≠ 0 2. Jika a ∈ bilangan real, maka 𝑎 ≠ 𝑎...
Nilai Mutlak tidak berlaku untuk sifat penjumlahan atau pengurangan. artinya, |a + b| ≠ |a| + |b| atau |a – b| ≠ |a| – |b|...
PENYELESAIAN PERSAMAAN NILAI MUTLAK • Tentukan himpunan penyelesaian 𝑥 − 2 = 3. Penyelesaian : Menggunakan definisi mutlak...
Selesaikanlah persamaan 𝑥 − 2 = 2𝑥 − 1 . Contoh Jawab: Tunjauan pertama Tinjauan kedua Jadi, x = –1 atau x = 1 sehingga HP...
WASSALAMUALAIKUM…. sampai jumpa di pembelajaran selanjutnya….
