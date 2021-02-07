Successfully reported this slideshow.
Link-Link MATERI Training NEGOSIATOR Professional NEGOTIATION Skill
• Negosiasi adalah salah satu keterampilan yang bisa dipelajari dan dilatih oleh para pimpinan dan karyawan perusahaan yan...
Deskripsi … • Seorang negosiator harus memiliki pengetahuan, keterampilan & daya intuitif yang mupuni untuk handal dalam m...
• Proses negosiasi juga ditujukan untuk mencari serta menemukan solusi terbaik dengan hasil akhir berupa “Win-Win Solution...
• Memberikan pengertian dan pemahaman tentang bargaining dan negosiasi. • Memahami Tahapan dan berbagai Gaya dalam melakuk...
Agar peserta dapat memahami secara komprehensif materi yang diberikan, maka digunakan beberapa aspek metodologi pembelajar...
KANAIDI, SE., M.Si., cSAP Pemateri / NARASUMBER HP. 08122353284 WA.087758711905 e-mail: kanaidi63@gmail.com • adalah seora...
Materi TRAINING
Link-link MATERI TRAINING …click di …
Konsep, Tujuan & Manfaat NEGOSIASI NEGOSIASI https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/konse p-tujuan-manfaat-negosiasi-materi...
NEGOSIATOR Karakteristik NEGOSIATOR YANG BAIK https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/karakteris tik-negosiator-yang-baik-ma...
https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/meng enali-budaya-dan-kebiasaan-peserta-negosiasi Link MATERI … click di …
Teknik Lobby dalam Negosiasi Bisnis https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/teknik -lobby-dalam-negosiasi-bisnis-materi-trai...
Customer Service Skill & Mengenali Calon Konsumen Negotiating Skills Training https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/custo ...
Tahapan NEGOSIASI Tahapan Negosiasi https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/tahap an-dalam-negosiasi-materi-training- negoti...
Gaya NEGOSIASI https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/gaya- negosiasi-materi-training-negotiation-skills Link MATERI … clic...
Teknik Komunikasi Efektif dalam NEGOSIASI https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/teknik -komunikasi-efektif-dalam-negosiasi...
https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/building- relationships-interpersonal-skill-in-negotiation Link MATERI … click di …
https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/problem-solving- skill-in-negotiation Link MATERI … click di …
Resolving Conflicts How to Bargain & Negotiate 20 20 https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/resolvi ng-conflict-technique-i...
www.slideshare.net/kenkanaidi (Narasumber) www.ken-spektakuler.blogspot.com e-mail: kanaidi63@gmail.com Fax. 022-4267749 H...
Pemateri: Kanaidi, SE., M.Si., cSAP
HP. 0812 2353 284 WA. 0877 5871 1905
e-mail : kanaidi63@gmail.com
  1. 1. Link-Link MATERI Training NEGOSIATOR Professional NEGOTIATION Skill
  2. 2. • Negosiasi adalah salah satu keterampilan yang bisa dipelajari dan dilatih oleh para pimpinan dan karyawan perusahaan yang kesehariannya bergerak di bidang selling dan marketing. • Mengingat dalam proses negosiasi terdapat aktivitas menyatakan pesan dan melakukan pendekatan secara khusus kepada pihak lain untuk mencapai tujuan tertentu. • Berbagai gaya, trik dan keterampilan unik perlu dikuasai oleh negosiator dalam melakukan negosiasi. DESKRIPSI TRAINING (Durasi 2 hari)
  3. 3. Deskripsi … • Seorang negosiator harus memiliki pengetahuan, keterampilan & daya intuitif yang mupuni untuk handal dalam melakukan proses negosiasi. • Melalui berbagai kemampuan negosiasi tersebut diharapkan akan menghasilkan keputusan dan persetujuan bersama antara semua pihak yang terlibat dalam proses negosiasi, atau mendapatkan jalan keluar untuk penyelesaian masalah, termasuk pemenuhan keinginan yang sedang dihadapi oleh pihak-pihak yang terlibat dalam proses negosiasi.
  4. 4. • Proses negosiasi juga ditujukan untuk mencari serta menemukan solusi terbaik dengan hasil akhir berupa “Win-Win Solution” bagi para pihak yang sedang bernegosiasi. • Kesemuanya ini akan diulas secara mendalam pada pelatihan ini. Deskripsi …
  5. 5. • Memberikan pengertian dan pemahaman tentang bargaining dan negosiasi. • Memahami Tahapan dan berbagai Gaya dalam melakukan negosiasi. • Memahami karakteristik dan berbagai keterampilan yang diperlukan bagi Negosiator untuk menjadi handal dalam bernegosiasi. • Memahami keinginan dan kebutuhan para pihak yang bernegosiasi. • Mampu mengupayakan agar hasil akhir terbaik dari negosiasi berupa situasi “Win-Win Solution” bagi para pihak yang bernegosiasi. • Menguasai teknik yang mampu menjaga emosi dan tetap terkontrol, tidak peduli betapa panasnya suasana diskusi/negosiasi. MAKSUD & TUJUAN TRAINING
  6. 6. Agar peserta dapat memahami secara komprehensif materi yang diberikan, maka digunakan beberapa aspek metodologi pembelajaran, antara lain : • Penyajian/penyampaian materi secara online, dengan dukungan aplikasi & multimedia, • Games & Simulation / role-play, • Mendiskusikan dan mengevaluasi permasalahan dengan model case discussion, • Evaluasi pada akhir pelatihan mencakup kedalaman materi training, manfaat & efektifitas training, serta rekomendasi dari peserta. METODE TRAINING
  7. 7. KANAIDI, SE., M.Si., cSAP Pemateri / NARASUMBER HP. 08122353284 WA.087758711905 e-mail: kanaidi63@gmail.com • adalah seorang praktisi bisnis yang berpengalaman kerja 30-an tahun di salah satu Perusahaan BUMN. • Dosen Favorite di beberapa Perguruan Tinggi. Sangat memotivasi, berjiwa muda & humoris. • Pengarang / Penulis bbrpa buku di bidang Advertising, e-Marketing, juga Buku Koperasi & UMKM, dan Kewirausahaan. • Seorang Blogger yang rajin mengelola sedemikian banyak Blog dan web komersial, yang menghasilkan passive income yang cukup spektakuler. • Seorang yang Certified di Bidang Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP) & System, Aplications, and Product in Data Processing (SAP), dengan spesialisasi Sales and Distribution. • Beliau hampir ratusan kali sukses sebagai Trainer dan Pemateri / Narasumber/ Instruktur di beberapa kegiatan Training dan Workshop/Seminar di berbagai Perusahaan di Indonesia. • Terlebih lagi, beliau adalah seorang konsultan dan peneliti marketing yang berdedikasi dengan sedemikian banyak karya ilmiah yang beliau hasilkan & publikasikan.
  8. 8. Materi TRAINING
  9. 9. Link-link MATERI TRAINING …click di …
  10. 10. Konsep, Tujuan & Manfaat NEGOSIASI NEGOSIASI https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/konse p-tujuan-manfaat-negosiasi-materi-training- negotiation-skills Link MATERI … click di …
  11. 11. NEGOSIATOR Karakteristik NEGOSIATOR YANG BAIK https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/karakteris tik-negosiator-yang-baik-materi-training- negotiation-skills Link MATERI … click di …
  12. 12. https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/meng enali-budaya-dan-kebiasaan-peserta-negosiasi Link MATERI … click di …
  13. 13. Teknik Lobby dalam Negosiasi Bisnis https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/teknik -lobby-dalam-negosiasi-bisnis-materi-training- negotiation-skills Link MATERI … click di …
  14. 14. Customer Service Skill & Mengenali Calon Konsumen Negotiating Skills Training https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/custo mer-service-skill-mengenali-calon-konsumen- negotiation-training Link MATERI … click di …
  15. 15. Tahapan NEGOSIASI Tahapan Negosiasi https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/tahap an-dalam-negosiasi-materi-training- negotiation-skills Link MATERI … click di …
  16. 16. Gaya NEGOSIASI https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/gaya- negosiasi-materi-training-negotiation-skills Link MATERI … click di …
  17. 17. Teknik Komunikasi Efektif dalam NEGOSIASI https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/teknik -komunikasi-efektif-dalam-negosiasi-materi- training-negotiation-skills Link MATERI … click di …
  18. 18. https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/building- relationships-interpersonal-skill-in-negotiation Link MATERI … click di …
  19. 19. https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/problem-solving- skill-in-negotiation Link MATERI … click di …
  20. 20. Resolving Conflicts How to Bargain & Negotiate 20 20 https://www.slideshare.net/KenKanaidi/resolvi ng-conflict-technique-in-negotiation-materi- training-negotiation-skills Link MATERI … click di …
  21. 21. Pelatihan Terkait SEBELUMNYA ini ni …
  22. 22. www.slideshare.net/kenkanaidi (Narasumber) www.ken-spektakuler.blogspot.com e-mail: kanaidi63@gmail.com Fax. 022-4267749 HP. 0812 2353 284 WA. 0877 5871 1905 www.antawijaya.com

