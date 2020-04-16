Cerritos college m4 mh online 4.16.20 - presentation w-responses

Successfully reported this slideshow.
#Movies4MentalHealth @artwithimpact #Movies4MentalHealth HOSTED BY
#Movies4MentalHealth About Your Facilitator Natalie Patterson, she/her Poet Teaching artist Humanist Natalieispoetry.com I...
#Movies4MentalHealth Who’s here today? A) Student at Cerritos College A) 16-25 year old not connected with Cerritos Colleg...
#Movies4MentalHealth Where are you? A) California A) Another state in the U.S. A) Another country
#Movies4MentalHealth Brought to you by… • Campus workshops • Monthly short film competition • Short film production grants...
#Movies4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth Here’s the Plan • Quick Introduction • Setting the scene together • Mental Healt...
#Movies4MentalHealth Heads Up • Mental health is personal – YOU are the expert on your own experience • We’re still online...
#Movies4MentalHealth Need support? Access mental health support throughout this workshop. Click Shared Notes To link to on...
#Movies4MentalHealth 4 ways to engage We welcome your participation CHAT BOX: Use the Public Chat to connect with the whol...
#Movies4MentalHealth 4 ways to engage POLL: respond to a Poll when prompted Join a breakout room to discuss films in-depth...
#Movies4MentalHealth If you need tech support, ask… Look for the person whose name begins with AWI Support and Private Cha...
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth What has self-care been looking like for you these days? ● Doing Puzzles and drin...
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth Breathing Exercise
#Movies4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth Poll: How was this breathing exercise for you? A) Relaxing B) Invigorating C) Ne...
#Movies4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth Mental Health
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth Mental Health • Mental illness • Mental wellness
#Movies4MentalHealth Sexual Violence Survivor • Personal definition • Has been through a potentially traumatic sexual/inti...
#Movies4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth Poll: Have you ever seen sexual violence depicted in the media? A) Yes B) No C) ...
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth Digging deeper… If you’ve seen sexual violence depicted in the media, what was mi...
#Movies4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth Gladys By Jessica Jones and Diana DiBattista AWI Winner, November 2013 Content h...
#Movies4MentalHealth Poll: How are you feeling after watching this film? A) Hopeful B) Sad D) Angry / Frustrated C) Worrie...
#Movies4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth What is Stigma? • A judgment or stereotype that is: • Always negative • Always u...
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth How does stigma feel? ● makes me feel small ● Isolating ● humiliated ● Feels a bi...
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth What makes it difficult to reach out for help? ● Not knowing where to start ● sha...
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth Body Scan
#Movies4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth Touch Me Don’t Touch Me By Lucie Rachel AWI Winner, October 2018 Content heads u...
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth What did you think? What did you feel? ● the music made it very intense ● Amazing...
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth What are some ways we can support ourselves or others after a traumatic experienc...
#Movies4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth Me Too Content heads up: sexual assault By Maya Bastian AWI Winner, August 2019
#Movies4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth Poll: In watching this film, Where did you experience it most? A) In my mind B) ...
#Movies4MentalHealth Poll: How are you feeling after watching this film? A) Hopeful B) Sad D) Angry / Frustrated C) Worrie...
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth What did you think? What did you feel? ● I thought about the immense emotional pa...
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth What can we do? ● Try to understand, listen to them. Take them to a mental health...
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth Panel
#Movies4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth Meet the Panel bit.ly/m4mho-cerritos Tina Montoya, she/her STIXA, RISE, Active M...
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth Please share with us how this workshop experience was for you ● thank you Tina! 👏...
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth Stay in touch! @artwithimpact info@artwithimpact.org #Movies4MentalHealth
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth Want to keep talking? Stick around! We’ll be online for the next 30 minutes
×