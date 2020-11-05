Cypress college m4 mh online - 10.29.20 - presentation w-responses

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cypress College We're glad you're here! HOSTED BY
About Your Facilitator Beth Killian, she/her • Recent MSW grad • Musician, Songwriter, Dancer • Hopeful Music/Movement Therapist • Dog Mom
Poll: Who's here today? A Student at Cypress College B Staff or faculty at Cypress College C Someone else (share in the chat!)
Poll: Where in the world are you? A California B Another state C Another country
#Movies4MentalHealth Brought to you by… • Campus workshops • Monthly short film competition • Short film production grants...
Here's the Plan •Set the scene together •Watch and discuss films, connect our minds and bodies •Panel of students and resources •Virtual Mingle / Q&A (Optional)
#Movies4MentalHealth Heads Up • Mental health is personal – YOU are the expert on your own experience • We're online - thi...
#Movies4MentalHealth Need support? Access mental health support throughout this workshop. Click Shared Notes To link to on...
3 ways to engage We welcome your participation CHAT BOX: Use the Public Chat to connect with the whole group
3 ways to engage We welcome your participation POLL: respond to a Poll when prompted Set Your Status by clicking on your name and selecting from the drop-down menu
If you need tech support, ask… Look for the person whose name begins with AWI Support and Private Chat them with any issues.
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth In just a few words: What does self-care look like for you these days? ● Yoga ● M...
Mental Health
Mental Health •Mental illness •Mental wellness
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth Some movies and tv shows that show mental illness… ● 13 Reasons Why ● Girl interr...
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth Characters with mental illness are portrayed as… ● like a crazy person ● unstable...
#Movies4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth MH Across Cultures Across different cultures and languages, people talk about an...
What is Stigma? •A judgment or stereotype that is: •Always negative •Always untrue •Can be internalized
A Short Film About Anxiety By Lily Rose Thomas and Stephen Isaac-Wilson AWI Winner, July 2018 Content heads up: anxiety
Poll: How are you feeling after watching this film? A Hopeful B Sad C Worried / Anxious D Angry / Frustrated E Overwhelmed
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth How does stigma feel? ● offensive ● frustrating ● oppressive ● Hurtful and lonely...
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth What makes it difficult to reach out for help? ● shame ● judgement ● they might n...
Breathing Exercise
Poll: How was this breathing exercise for you? A Relaxing B Invigorating or Refreshing C New D Meh E Stressful or Uncomfortable
Gladys By Jessica Jones and Diana DiBattista AWI Winner, November 2013 Content heads up: depression
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth What did you think? What did you feel? ● it made me feel sad ● Want to cry ● “We ...
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth What are some practices that help support your wellness? ● Therapy ● Meditation ●...
Body Scan
Poll: How was this body scan exercise for you? A Relaxing B Invigorating or Refreshing C New D Meh E Stressful or Uncomfortable
Purpose By Victor O'Frank AWI Winner, December 2016 Content heads up: depression
Poll: Where did you experience this in your body? A Head B Shoulders C Belly D Somewhere else E I didn't feel it in my body
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth What did you think? What did you feel? ● Overwhelmed ● it felt heavy on my should...
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth How can we support ourselves and others? ● Just by listening ● be available if po...
Panel Digital round of applause for our panel!
Movies for Mental Health Online: Extension Exclusive Facebook Group Art and wellness prompts Film-based discussion training Click the link in the chat to join!
#Movies4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth Meet the Panel bit.ly/m4mho-cypress Anna Spencer-Lonetti, LMFT, she/her Mental H...
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth @artwithimpact info@artwithimpact.org Please fill out the evaluation! If you are ...
#Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth Virtual Mingle / Panel Q&A Ask a question or share a thought! You can raise your ...
Stay in touch! Sign up for Extension! ...and don't forget to copy/paste the resources in the Shared Notes!
  1. 1. #Movies4MentalHealth @artwithimpact #Movies4MentalHealth Cypress College We’re glad you’re here! HOSTED BY
  2. 2. #Movies4MentalHealth About Your Facilitator Beth Killian, she/her • Recent MSW grad • Musician, Songwriter, Dancer • Hopeful Music/Movement Therapist • Dog Mom IG: @bethanywhere5257
  3. 3. #Movies4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth A Student at Cypress College Poll: Who’s here today? B Staff or faculty at Cypress College C Someone else (share in the chat!)
  4. 4. #Movies4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth A California Poll: Where in the world are you? B Another state C Another country
  5. 5. #Movies4MentalHealth Brought to you by… • Campus workshops • Monthly short film competition • Short film production grants • Global community Individual Sponsors ● Corinne Raskind, AMFT ● Jocelyn Pijpaert, MA, LMFT ● Jessica Brito, MSW, LCSW ● Brooke Davidson, PsyD ● Leya Solis, MA, LMFT ● Dr. Behzad Bernous, LMFT
  6. 6. #Movies4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth Here’s the Plan •Set the scene together •Watch and discuss films, connect our minds and bodies •Panel of students and resources •Virtual Mingle / Q&A (Optional)
  7. 7. #Movies4MentalHealth Heads Up • Mental health is personal – YOU are the expert on your own experience • We're online - this is public, shared space • We are recording this session for internal training and evaluation purposes • Please take care of yourself however you need, including asking for help
  8. 8. #Movies4MentalHealth Need support? Access mental health support throughout this workshop. Click Shared Notes To link to online resources Private Chat mental health pros. They are at the top and have * next to their names #1 #2
  9. 9. #Movies4MentalHealth 3 ways to engage We welcome your participation CHAT BOX: Use the Public Chat to connect with the whole group #1
  10. 10. #Movies4MentalHealth 3 ways to engage POLL: respond to a Poll when prompted #2 We welcome your participation Set Your Status by clicking on your name and selecting from the drop-down menu #3
  11. 11. #Movies4MentalHealth If you need tech support, ask… Look for the person whose name begins with AWI Support and Private Chat them with any issues.
  12. 12. #Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth In just a few words: What does self-care look like for you these days? ● Yoga ● Meditation ● Gym ● working out ● sports ● Self care to me is doing what I want to do when I want to do it. ● Face masks ● watching my favorite youtubers ● skincare ● gym and using my planner ● Watching anime, listening to music, reading! ● Watching anime ● skin care ● talking ● working out ● absolutely no school works on saturdays ● listening to music ● Anime ● Meditation ● planting ● Like my face skin care routine. ● Exercise, listening to music, chatting with friends, hanging out with my cats ● yoga, guided imagery ● baths ● walking ● Sudoku as well ● Personally I've been getting into reading and taking care of my skin so skincare as well ● going for a walk around the block ● yoga, walking my dog ● Going for a walk ● Doing what helps me relax and enjoy my own presence ● Walking ● Listening to Music and Writing Poetry ● Gaming, talking with people ● doing my hobbies like sewing and drawing :D ● Walking ● Playing video games ● ating organic foods ● relaxing ● hiking ● Drawing ● Doing things that make me happy ● sleeping earlier ● Sleeping and listening to music ● Listenung to music ● Gardening ● Hiking & hanging out with someone
  13. 13. #Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth Mental Health
  14. 14. #Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth Mental Health •Mental illness •Mental wellness
  15. 15. #Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth Some movies and tv shows that show mental illness… ● 13 Reasons Why ● Girl interrupted ● Nurse rachet ● Eeuphoria ● Homeland ● Cyber bullying ● Bojack Horseman ● Ordinary People ● Avatar the last airbender ● Big Eyes ● good will hunting ● Family Guy ● one ﬂew over the Cuckoo's Nest ● The little things ● The Simpsons ● united states of tara ● Dead poets society ● me, myself and irene (poorly) ● this is us
  16. 16. #Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth Characters with mental illness are portrayed as… ● like a crazy person ● unstable ● Weird ● unatic ● manic ● unsafe ● outcasts ● Dependent ● defensive ● nervous ● isolated ● unpredictable ● insane ● clueless ● isolated ● lonely ● honeslty it all depends on how the story was chreated, sometimes they’ll be chaotic and sometimes they’ll be gloriﬁed ● weird
  17. 17. #Movies4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth MH Across Cultures Across different cultures and languages, people talk about and explore mental health in multiple ways. In just a few words, please share: How have you experienced the concept of "mental health" within your own cultural communities? ● Ignoring it because its not a thing. ● It’s not something that’s talked about ● mental health is hardly discussed and seen as a minor issue ● They dont take it as a real thing ● People believe you're being dramatic or you choose to give yourself a hard time. ● MH issues are dismissed, they say "they're just crazy or they exaggerate" ● Mental health for them isn't a real thing ● just pray ● sometimes its because women are too "emotional" ● ﬁrst world problems ● Mental health is seen as a problem that can be resolved only by using religion ● They think your lying ● In the Arab community it’s sort of pushed away, in my family I’m very thankful that my parents have been extremely understanding. ● Told to put on your big girl panties, deal with it ● Praying away your issues was prevalent in my household growing up but I ﬁnd that using spirituality to help answer my issues works better for me. ● People will isolate you from others and may be keep you somewhere you might get safe ● Im mexican and its see as not a issue everyone pushes it to the side. ● you aren't trying hard enough ● Ridiculed or looked at as a form of entertainment , but frowned upon with discussed in real life. ● Family just says to suck it up ● Eat healthy, drink water and exercises”
  18. 18. #Movies4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth What is Stigma? •A judgment or stereotype that is: •Always negative •Always untrue •Can be internalized
  19. 19. A Short Film About Anxiety By Lily Rose Thomas and Stephen Isaac-Wilson AWI Winner, July 2018 Content heads up: anxiety #Movies4MentalHealth
  20. 20. #Movies4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth A Hopeful Poll: How are you feeling after watching this film? B Sad D Angry / Frustrated C Worried / Anxious E Overwhelmed
  21. 21. #Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth How does stigma feel? ● offensive ● frustrating ● oppressive ● Hurtful and lonely ● invalidation ● Stigma feels unfair and disgusting. ● belittling ● hurtful ● Annoying ● a weight on your shoulders to carry around ● hurt ● misunderstood ● It makes me shutdown ● Frustrating and discusting ● devalued as a human ● Invalid ● like talking to a wall sometimes ● unfair ● Frustrating
  22. 22. #Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth What makes it difficult to reach out for help? ● shame ● judgement ● they might not understand ● That someone doesnt believe me ● embarassment ● Fear ● fear ● We want to feel perfect so showing anything otherwise feels like failure. ● Not knowing how to ● Not feeling understood ● Not understanding what you have yourself ● low-conﬁdence ● shame ● No support
  23. 23. #Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth Breathing Exercise
  24. 24. #Movies4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth A Relaxing Poll: How was this breathing exercise for you? B Invigorating or Refreshing D MehC New E Stressful or Uncomfortable
  25. 25. Gladys By Jessica Jones and Diana DiBattista AWI Winner, November 2013 Content heads up: depression #Movies4MentalHealth
  26. 26. #Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth What did you think? What did you feel? ● it made me feel sad ● Want to cry ● “We dont air out dirty laundry pubicly” ● "I'm not one of those crazy people that talk to themselves on the streets" ● I felt sad, some of the stuff related to me ● I felt hopeless and fear ● I feel sad ● dang showed sadness ● "Maybe my husband was right"... invalidating her feelings ● I understood the line she said since I've heard it before ● Didnt want her kids to think shes crazy ● "Dirty laundry is not taken outside of the home." I hate that we have generations that went through that and I want to break that cycle for my future generations. ● How would they think of me for going to one of thise doctors ● I felt sad for her ● the line about what would the doctor know about her life was powerful ● we dont know how the people nex to to us feel. ● afraid of going to a "stranger" to talk to about their feelings ● how could seeking help risk my career, immigration status, etc
  27. 27. #Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth What are some practices that help support your wellness? ● Therapy ● Meditation ● Working out ● having alone time and reﬂecting ● I talk with friends too ● Journaling ● compliment myself everyday ● Having people you trust deeply to be open and honest with ● Get a dog :)) ● Talk to my friend at least once a week about feelings/emotions ● drinking with my best friend ● Make myself busy for playing sports ● spending time with the people you love ● Painting, cooking, and listening to music ● getting yourself in a routine ● Doing a class I like along with my harder courses. Right now I'm doing ceramics while going through math, my hardest subject. Also hiking really helps! ● And laughter! I need to laugh until I cry ● listening to music while lying on the bed ● Reﬂecting, journaling, reading ● meditate ● I talk to my friend or write down my thoughts in my notes app ● Doing things that make me feel calm and happy ● Joking with friends ● talking with my friends and listening to my fav music ● Taking time to just sit outside listening to music ● checking up on ur friends ● meditation ● going on a walk
  28. 28. #Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth Body Scan
  29. 29. #Movies4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth A Relaxing Poll: How was this body scan exercise for you? B Invigorating or Refreshing D MehC New E Stressful or Uncomfortable
  30. 30. Purpose By Victor O'Frank AWI Winner, December 2016 Content heads up: depression #Movies4MentalHealth
  31. 31. #Movies4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth A Head Poll: Where did you experience this in your body? B Shoulders D Somewhere elseC Belly E I didn’t feel it in my body
  32. 32. #Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth What did you think? What did you feel? ● Overwhelmed ● it felt heavy on my shoulders ● I felt a little bubble of air between my heart and belly. ● My shoulders felt tense ● The video felt hopeful like there will be a light ● what did YOU feel kalyn ● pressure in my face ● the all too familiar feeling of feeling like a zombie just repeating the same tasks every single day ● I felt it in my heart. This ﬁlm is fantastic. That's great that he found his purpose. ● Yes the feeling of a zombie ● Feeling relatable to the character but hopeful for tomorrow : ) ● I think people should take this as a normal thing. Loved the video, make me want to go back to what i really enjoy ● same the feelings the guy was describing felt all too relatable ● Life is empty without purpose ● Meaningless repetition... with using camera as his way out ● The ﬁlm reminded me of the song, "Another brick in the wall"
  33. 33. #Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth How can we support ourselves and others? ● Just by listening ● be available if possible ● by learning to set limits, dont overwork yourself ● Just be there for people, empathize with them ● Understanding that it’s okay to not be okay ● pursuing our passions and what makes us happy ● being empathetic ● be good listeners ● Remind ourselves and others to reﬂect and ask ourselves life's tough questions. ● Talking, Listening, and Understanding ● learn how to just listen and not give unsolicited advice ● Boundary setting is a must ● Let yourself be open ● no toxic positivity ● remember your motivations and adapt your perspective ● as in, don't belittle their situation
  34. 34. #Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth Panel Digital round of applause for our panel!
  35. 35. #Movies4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth Movies for Mental Health Online: Extension Exclusive Facebook Group Art and wellness prompts Film-based discussion training Click the link in the chat to join!
  36. 36. #Movies4MentalHealth #Movies4MentalHealth Meet the Panel bit.ly/m4mho-cypress Anna Spencer-Lonetti, LMFT, she/her Mental Health Counselor, Health Center, Cypress College Adrienne Sanchez, she/her Resource Facilitator, ChAT/Study & Learning Strategies Counselor Disability Support Services, Cypress College
  37. 37. #Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth @artwithimpact info@artwithimpact.org Please fill out the evaluation! If you are receiving extra credit for attending this workshop, please complete the evaluation. At the end, you’ll be prompted to add your information to a sign-in sheet. Evaluation responses will remain separate and anonymous.
  38. 38. #Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth Virtual Mingle / Panel Q&A Ask a question or share a thought! You can raise your hand (see image below) to be given instructions to audio in, use the public chat box, or send a private message to AWI Support / a panelist.
  39. 39. #Movies4MentalHealth#Movies4MentalHealth Stay in touch! Sign up for Extension! ...and don’t forget to copy/paste the resources in the Shared Notes! @artwithimpact info@artwithimpact.org #Movies4MentalHealth

×