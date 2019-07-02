Successfully reported this slideshow.
Формування компетентностей: - предметна компетентність: ввести правила додавання і віднімання звичайних дробів з однаковим...
6. Рефлексія. Виконання самостійної роботи – 10 хв. 7. Домашнє завдання – 2 хв. 8. Підсумок уроку – 2 хв. Хід уроку: 1. Ор...
Відповідь: Перевірити справність гальм, керма і сідла, стан коліс і шин. Перевірити освітлювальні прилади і звуковий сигна...
Зверніть увагу! - дроби, які додають, називають доданками. - результат додавання називають сумою. - якщо сума дробів – неп...
5. Фізкультхвилинка. Кінезіологічні вправи. Вправа «Дзеркальне малювання» Покласти на стіл чистий аркуш паперу. Взяти в об...
6. Рефлексія. Виконання самостійної роботи. Учитель: Подивіться на слайд (Слайд № 12). Чи знаєте ви, що означають ці дорож...
Повернутися на Слайд №12 Відповідь: Велосипед на синьому тлі - «Велосипедна доріжка!». Велосипед на червоному тлі – «Рух н...
  1. 1. Формування компетентностей: - предметна компетентність: ввести правила додавання і віднімання звичайних дробів з однаковими знаменниками, формувати вміння виконувати вправи, що передбачають додавання і віднімання дробів з однаковими знаменниками. - ключові компетентності: o математична компетентність – оперувати числовою інформацією; o інформаційно-цифрова компетентність – діяти за алгоритмом; o соціальна та громадянська компетентності – висловлювати власну думку, слухати і чути інших; o спілкування державною мовою – грамотно висловлюватися рідною мовою, доречно та коректно вживати в мовленні математичну термінологію; o уміння вчитися впродовж життя – організовувати та планувати свою навчальну діяльність; o здоров’язбережувальна компетентність – повторити правила дорожнього руху, розвивати уважність та спостережливість на дорозі; виховувати звичку дотримуватися правил безпечного руху. План уроку 1. Організаційний момент. Оголошення теми уроку. – 3 хв. 2. Актуалізація опорних знань – 5 хв. 3. Вивчення нового матеріалу – 10 хв. 4. Закріплення знань, формування вмінь – 10 хв. 5. Фізкультхвилинка – 3 хв. К о н с п е к т у р о к у з м а т е м а т и к и у 5 к л а с і з а т е м о ю « Д о д а в а н н я і в і д н і м а н н я з в и ч а й н и х д р о б і в з о д н а к о в и м и з н а м е н н и к а м и т а п р а в и л а д о р о ж н ь о г о р у х у »
  2. 2. 6. Рефлексія. Виконання самостійної роботи – 10 хв. 7. Домашнє завдання – 2 хв. 8. Підсумок уроку – 2 хв. Хід уроку: 1. Организационный момент: Привітання, перевірка готовності учнів, організація уваги дітей. Девіз нашого уроку: Не просто дивитися, а бачити. Не просто відповідати, а міркувати, Дружно і плідно працювати. Учитель: Тема нашого уроку «Додавання і віднімання звичайних дробів з однаковими знаменниками». Записати у зошит дату і тему уроку (Слайд №1). Сьогодні ми дізнаємося правила додавання і віднімання дробів з однаковими знаменниками, будемо вчитися розв’язувати приклади на додавання і віднімання дробів. Крім цього повторимо правила дорожнього руху, зробимо для себе нові відкриття. Кожен день ми чомусь навчаємося, але є знання які необхідні всім і кожному – це закони безпечної поведінки на дорозі. (Слайд №2). Сьогодні ми відправимося у подорож. Вид транспорту на якому ми будемо подорожувати ви підкажете самі. На слайді загадка, треба її розгадати. (Слайд №3) У кого з вас є велосипед? Статистика показує, що велосипед в 10 разів небезпечніше автомобіля. Велосипедист - один з найактивніших учасників дорожнього руху, тому він повинен твердо знати правила дорожнього руху і неухильно виконувати їх. З якого віку можна їздити на велосипеді? Відповідь: Можна їздити з будь-якого віку, але по вулицях і дорогах дозволяється їздити тільки з 14 років. 2. Актуалізація опорних знань. Учитель: Перед виїздом треба обов'язково перевірити технічний стан велосипеда. На що треба звернути особливу увагу? (Діти пропонують свої відповіді).
  3. 3. Відповідь: Перевірити справність гальм, керма і сідла, стан коліс і шин. Перевірити освітлювальні прилади і звуковий сигнал. Учитель: Де можна, а де не можна кататися на велосипеді дітям до 14 років? Відповідь: Не можна кататися по дорозі, по узбіччю дороги, по тротуару. Можна кататися на подвір'ї, в парку, сквері, на закритому майданчику. Учитель: Ми з вами вирушимо в одне з безпечних місць нашого міста. Щоб назвати це місце, треба згадати, чим ми займалися на минулих уроках? Згадаємо означення правильних та неправильних дробів, чисельника та знаменника. 1. Що зображено на дошці? (Слайд №4) 1.1. Серед наданих дробів назвіть правильні дроби, обґрунтуйте свій вибір. Назвіть чисельник і знаменник дроби, що вони позначають. 1.2. Серед наданих дробів назвіть неправильні дроби, обґрунтуйте свій вибір. Назвіть чисельник і знаменник дроби, що вони позначають. 2. Письмово виконайте дії по виділенню цілої частини з неправильного дробу. (Слайд №5) І трохи усних вправ. Згадуємо правила знаходження невідомих компонентів рівняння. (Слайд №6) Учитель: Отримали слово «Стадіон». Як добратися до стадіону, якщо ми знаємо, що не можна їхати по дорозі і тротуару? Відповідь: Треба вести велосипед, а самому йти поруч по правій стороні тротуару. 3. Вивчення нового матеріалу. Проблемне питання. Розв’язати задачу. Торт розрізали на 6 частин. Спочатку з’їли 2 шматки, а потім ще три. Скільки шматочків торта з’їли? (Слайд №7) Пояснюючи відповідь, учні приходять до означення складання дробів з однаковими знаменниками. (Слайд №8)
  4. 4. Зверніть увагу! - дроби, які додають, називають доданками. - результат додавання називають сумою. - якщо сума дробів – неправильний дріб, то в ньому треба виділити цілу частину й подати відповідь мішаним числом. і віднімання звичайних дробів з однаковими знаменниками. (Слайд №9) Зверніть увагу! - дріб, від якого віднімають, називають зменшуваним; - дріб, який віднімають, називають від’ємником; - результат віднімання називають різницею. - різниця двох дробів з однаковими знаменниками, у яких чисельники рівні, завжди дорівнює нулю. 4. Закріплення знань, формування вмінь. Учитель: Ким з учасників дорожнього руху ви будете, йдучи поруч з велосипедом? Щоб відповісти на це питання, треба розв’язати три рівняння і вибрати рівняння, яке має найменший корінь. велосипедист х + 𝟏𝟐 𝟏𝟗 = 𝟏𝟓 𝟏𝟗 пішохід х − 𝟐 𝟏𝟗 = 𝟔 𝟏𝟗 пасажир У зошитах діти розв’язують рівняння і дають відповідь, що людина, що йде поруч з велосипедом - пішохід. (Слайд №10)
  5. 5. 5. Фізкультхвилинка. Кінезіологічні вправи. Вправа «Дзеркальне малювання» Покласти на стіл чистий аркуш паперу. Взяти в обидві руки по олівцю. Почати малювати одночасно обома руками дзеркально-симетричні малюнки, літери, цифри. При виконанні цієї вправи розслабляються очі і руки. Коли діяльність обох півкуль мозку синхронізується, помітно збільшиться ефективність роботи всього мозку. В кінезіології є такий цікавий прийом, не тільки корисний, але і захоплюючий. Більшість з нас виконують рутинні щоденні фізичні дії правицею (лівші – лівої). А що, якщо проекспериментувати, пробуючи чистити зуби, зачісуватися, брати в руки ті або інші предмети і так далі, іншою рукою? Дослідження показують, що виконання звичайної дії «незручною» рукою активізує нові ділянки мозку і допомагає розвивати нові контакти між клітинами мозку. Такі вправи дуже подобаються дітям. Вправа «Вухо – ніс» Лівою рукою взятися за кінчик носа, а правою рукою через ліве вухо. Одночасно відпустити вухо і ніс, плеснути в долоні, потім поміняти положення рук «з точністю до навпаки». Учитель: А тепер наше завдання – перейти вулицю, тобто проїжджу частину. На ній немає «зебри», але на деякій відстані один від одного знаходяться два знака. (Слайд №11) Учитель: Який з цих знаків показує, що в цьому місці можна перейти проїжджу частину? Щоб перейти дорогу в потрібному місці, треба з підручника Н.А. Тарасенкова «Математика, 5 клас» розв’язати вправи №806, №826 Відповідь: Перший знак - попереджає, він має форму трикутника з червоною облямівкою. Він попереджає водія, що на деякій відстані знаходиться пішохідний перехід і треба знизити швидкість. Другий знак - інформаційний, показує, що в цьому місці пішохідний перехід.
  6. 6. 6. Рефлексія. Виконання самостійної роботи. Учитель: Подивіться на слайд (Слайд № 12). Чи знаєте ви, що означають ці дорожні знаки? Щоб дізнатися відповідь, необхідно виконати самостійну роботу (на аркушах). П.І. __________________________ Самостійна робота. Варіант №1 1. Знайти суму дробів: а) 𝟓 𝟏𝟐 + 𝟓 𝟏𝟐 = б) 𝟒 𝟑𝟏 + 𝟑 𝟑𝟏 = в) 𝟏𝟏 𝟐𝟑 + 𝟏𝟐 𝟐𝟑 = г) 𝟏 𝟒𝟑 + 𝟓 𝟒𝟑 = 2. Знайти різницю дробів: а) 𝟒 𝟕 - 𝟐 𝟕 = б) 𝟏𝟎 𝟑𝟓 - 𝟒 𝟑𝟓 = в) 𝟏𝟓 𝟐𝟏 - 𝟗 𝟐𝟏 = г) 𝟖 𝟏𝟐 - 𝟓 𝟏𝟐 = Виконайте дії, результат запиши у вигляді мішаного числа: а) 𝟐𝟏 𝟑𝟏 + 𝟑𝟐 𝟑𝟏 = б) 𝟖𝟑 𝟑𝟏 - 𝟏𝟗 𝟑𝟏 = П.І. __________________________ Самостійна робота. Варіант №2 1. Знайти суму дробів: а) 𝟓 𝟐𝟏 + 𝟓 𝟐𝟏 = б) 𝟒 𝟏𝟑 + 𝟑 𝟏𝟑 = в) 𝟏𝟏 𝟑𝟐 + 𝟏𝟐 𝟑𝟐 = г) 𝟏 𝟗𝟑 + 𝟓 𝟗𝟑 = 2. Знайти різницю дробів: а) 𝟓 𝟕 - 𝟑 𝟕 = б) 𝟏𝟏 𝟏𝟐 - 𝟓 𝟏𝟐 = в) 𝟓 𝟏𝟑 - 𝟏 𝟏𝟑 = г) 𝟐𝟗 𝟏𝟑 - 𝟏𝟔 𝟏𝟑 = Виконайте дії, результат запиши у вигляді мішаного числа: а) 𝟑𝟏 𝟐𝟗 + 𝟏𝟏 𝟐𝟗 = б) 𝟕𝟑 𝟓𝟎 - 𝟗 𝟓𝟎 = Після виконання самостійної роботи, діти міняються роботами і ставлять один одному оцінки, здають роботи. (Слайд №13)
  7. 7. Повернутися на Слайд №12 Відповідь: Велосипед на синьому тлі - «Велосипедна доріжка!». Велосипед на червоному тлі – «Рух на велосипедах заборонено!» 7. Домашнє завдання. (Слайд №14) 8. Підсумок уроку. (Слайд №15). Учні відповідають на питання та підіймають карточку з відповідним кольором. На уроці я працював активно/пасивно Своєю роботою на уроці я задоволений/ незадоволений Урок для мене показався коротким/тривалим За урок я втомився/ не втомився Мій настрій стало краще/стало гірше Матеріал уроку мені зрозумілий/ не зрозумілий корисний/марний цікавий/нудний Домашнє завдання мені здається легким/важким цікавим/ нецікавим Список використаної літератури: 1. О.О. Старова «Математика, 5. Мій конспект» - Харків: Видавнича група «Основа», 2018. 2. Н.А. Тарасенкова, І.М.Богатирьова, О.П. Бочко «Математика, 5клас. Підручник для закладів загальної середньої освіти», - Київ, Видавничий дім «Освіта», 2018. Посилання: http://krvuzcdyt.krimedu.com/ru/article/dzvonik-kliche-na-urok-organizatsiinii- moment-urok.html https://uagolos.com/9-kineziologicheskih-vprav-iaki-zmysiat-mozok-pracuvati-na- povny-potyjnist/

