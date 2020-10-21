PPT Ekstraksi Cara Panas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Ekstraksi Cara Panas Anty Larasati 1911102415015 Elsa Putri Mayangsari 1911102415001 Gilang Pangestu Priyai 1911102415121 Meliyana Dwi Pangesti 1811102415072 M. Tursina bakti Marisi 1811102415064 Putri Nanda Lestari 1911102415038 Salsabila Azzahra 1911102415112 Suhaizatun Nadiya 1911102415143 Vina Rabiatul Jannah 1911102415141
  2. 2. Pendahuluan Metode pemisahan merupakan aspek penting dalam bidang kimia karena kebanyakan materi yang terdapat di alam berupa campuran.Untuk memperoleh materi murni dari suatu campuran, kita harus melakukan pemisahan.Berbagai teknik pemisahan dapat diterapkan untuk memisahkan campuran. Ekstraksi pelarut pada umumnya digunakan untuk memisahkan sejumlah gugus yang diinginkan. Dalam pemilihan pelarut organik diusahakan agar kedua jenis pelarut (dalam hal ini pelarut organik dan air) tidak saling tercampur satu sama lain. Selanjutnya proses pemisahan dilakukan dalam corong pemisah dengan jalan pengocokan beberapa kali.
  3. 3. Jenisjenisekstraksi panas 03 Metode Infudasi01 Metode Soxhletasi04 Metode Refluks02 05 Metode Destilasi Uap Air Rotary evavorator
  4. 4. Metode Infudasi Infudasi adalah proses penyarian yang umumnya digunakan untuk menyari zat aktif yang larut dalam air dari bahan nabati, yang dilakukan dengan cara membasahi dengan air. Biasanya dua kali bobot bahan, kemudian ditambah dengan air secukupnya dan dipanaskan dalam tangas air selama 15 menit dengan suhu 90° – 98° C, sambil sekali-kali diaduk. ( Depkes, 1986).
  5. 5. Metode Infudasi Keuntungan dari metode infudasi, antara lain : 1. Unit alat yang dipakai sederhana 2. Biaya operasionalnya relative rendah (Depkes, 1995) Kerugian, antara lain : 1. kemungkinan sebagian akan mengendap kembali, apabila kelarutannya sudah mendingin (lewat jenuh) 2. Hilangnya zat-zat atsiri 3. Adanya zat-zat yang tidak tahan panas lama, disamping itu simplisia yang mengandung zat-zat albumin tentunya zat ini akan menggumpal dan menyukarkan penarikan zat-zat berkhasiat. (Depkes, 1995).
  6. 6. Refluks adalah ekstraksi dengan pelarut pada temperatur titik didihnya, selama waktu tertentu dan jumlah pelarut terbatas yang relatif konstan dengan adanya pendingin balik. Hal ini juga digunakan dalam kimia untuk memasok energy untuk reaksi-reaksi selama jangka waktu yang panjang. Campuran reaksi cair ditempatkan dalam sebuah wadah terbuka hanya di bagian atas. Metode Refluks
  7. 7. Prinsip kerja pada metode refluks yaitu penarikan komponen kimia yang dilakukan dengan cara sampel dimasukkan ke dalam labu alas bulat bersama-sama dengan cairan penyari lalu dipanaskan, uap-uap cairan penyari terkondensasi pada kondensor bola menjadi molekul-molekul cairan penyari yang akan turun kembali menuju labu alas bulat, akan menyari kembali sampel yang berada pada labu alas bulat, demikian seterusnya berlangsung (Akhyar, 2010). Metode Refluks
  8. 8. Metode Refluks Keuntungan  Dapat mencegah kehilangan pelarut oleh penguapan selama proses pemanasan jika digunakan pelarut yang mudah menguap atau dilakukan ekstraksi jangka panjang  Dapat digunakan untuk ekstraksi sampel yang tidak mudah rusak dengan adanya pemanasan. Kerugian kerugian dari metode ini adalah prosesnya sangat lama dan diperlukan alat – alat yang tahan terhadap pemanasan (Depkes, 1986).
  9. 9. Metode destilasi uap diperuntukkan untuk menyari simplisia yang mengandung minyak menguap atau mengandung komponen kimia yang mempunyai titik didih tinggi pada tekanan udara normal, dan biasanya pada proses pemanasan kemungkinan terjadinya kerusakan zat aktif untuk mencegah kerusakan tersebut maka dilakukan penyarian secara destilasi uap air. Pada metode ini uap air digunakan untuk menyari simplisia dengan adanya pemanasan kecil uap air tersebut menguap kembali bersama minyak menguap dan dikondensasikan oleh kondensor sehingga terbentuk molekul-molekul air yang menetes ke dalam corong pisah penampung yang telah diisi air. Penyulingan dilakukan hingga sempurna. Metode Destilasi Uap air
  10. 10. Sampel yang akan diekstraksi direndam dalam gelas kimia selama 2 jam setelah itu dimasukkan ke dalam bejana B, bejana A diisi air dan pipa-pipa penyambung serta kondensor dan penampung corong pisah dipasang dengan kuat. Api Bunsen bejana A dinyalakan sehingga airnya mendidih dan diperoleh uap air yang selanjutnya masuk ke dalam bejana B melalui pipa penghubung untuk menyari sampel dengan adanya bantuan api kecil pada bejana B, minyak menguap yang telah tersari selanjutnya menguap menuju kondensor, karena adanya pendinginan balik uap dari minyak menguap ini, maka uap air yang terbentuk menetes ke dalam corong pisah penampung yang telah berisi air (Depkes, 1986). Prinsip kerja Destilasi Uap air
  11. 11. Keuntungan dari destilasi uap ini adalah titik didih dicapai pada temperatur yang lebih rendah daripada jika tiap– tiap cairan berada dalam keadaan murni. Selain itu, kerusakan zat aktif pada destilasi langsung dapat diatasi pada destilasi uap ini Diperlukannya alat yang lebih kompleks dan pengetahuan yang lebih banyak sebelum melakukan destilasi uap ini (Depkes, 1986). Keuntungan Kerugian Destilasi uap air
  12. 12. Soxhletasi merupakan penyarian simplisia secara berkesinambungan, cairan penyari dipanaskan sehingga menguap, uap cairan penyari terkondensasi menjadi molekul-molekul air oleh pendingin balik dan turun menyari simplisia dalam klonsong dan selanjutnya masuk kembali ke dalam labu alas bulat setelah melewati pipa sifon Soxhlet biasa digunakan dalampengekstrasian lemak pada suatu bahan makanan. Metode soxhlet ini dipilihkarena pelarut yang digunakan lebih sedikit (efesiensi bahan) dan larutan sariyang dialirkan melalui sifon tetaptinggal dalam labu, sehingga pelarutyangdigunakan untuk mengekstrak sampel selalu baru dan meningkatkan lajuekstraksi. Waktu yang digunakan lebih cepat. Metode Sokhlet
  13. 13. Metode soxhlet Keuntungan • Dapat digunakan untuk sampel dengan tekstur yang lunak dan tidak tahan terhadap pemanasan secara langsung. • Digunakan pelarut yang lebih sedikit • pemanasannya dapat diatur Kerugian • Karena pelarut didaur ulang, ekstrak yang terkumpul pada wadah di sebelah bawah terus- menerus dipanaskan sehingga dapat menyebabkan reaksi peruraian oleh panas. • Jumlah total senyawa-senyawa yang diekstraksi akan melampaui kelarutannya dalam pelarut tertentu sehingga dapat mengendap dalam wadah dan membutuhkan volume pelarut yang lebih banyak untuk melarutkannya.
  14. 14. Rotary evaporator adalah sebuah alat yang digunakan di laboratorium kimia untuk menghilangkan pelarut secara efisien dan perlahan-lahan serta untuk preparasi destilasi dan penemuan ekstrak. Rotary evaporator sederhana pertama kali ditemukan oleh Lyman C. craig yang kemudian dipasarkan secara komersial oleh perusahaan Buchi pada tahun 1957 (Laurence dan Christopher, 1989). Rotary Evaporator
  15. 15. Rotary Evaporator Keuntungan penggunaan rotary evaporator antara lain adanya gaya sentrifugal dan gaya friksional antara dinding labu atau vial yang berotasi dengan cairan sampel akan menghasilkan pembentukan lapisan film tipis yang merupakan pelarut yang tersebar seluas are albu atau vial (Laurence dan Christopher, 1989). Gaya yang tercipta dari rotasi akan meminimalkan terjadinya bumping atau tabrakan dari molrkul dalam sampel. Pelarut yang masih tersisa setelah evaporasi dapat dihilangkan dengan mengkondisikan sampel pada tekanan yang lebih tinggi atau kondisi yang lebih vakum pada suhu yang lebih tinggi dari sebelumnya. Jadi, secara umum dapat dikatakan rotary evaporator relative mudah digunakan karena tidak memerlukan metode lanjutan yang rumit (Laurence dan Christopher, 1989).
  16. 16. Ekstraksi adalah suatu proses pemisahan suatu subtansi atau zat dari campurannya dengan menggunakan pelarut yang sesuai. Ekstraksi secara panas merupakan metode yang dilakukan untuk mengekstraksi komponen senyawa kimia yang tahan terhadap pemanasan seperti senyawa pada glikosida, saponin dan senyawa - senyawa yang mempunyai titik didih yang tinggi. Ektraksi dengan pemanasan mempermudah cairan penyari menembus dinding sel simplisia sehingga pelarut mudah mencapai zat aktif yang dibutuhkan. Dimana pada metode ektraksi panas terbagi menjadi Infudasi, Refluks, Sokletasi, Destilasi uap air dan Rotary evaporator. Perlu diadakannya pelatihan atau praktek langsung tentang ekstraksi agar para mahasiswa/mahasiswi dapat mengaplikasikan teori yang didapatkan dari berbagai sumber agar lebih memahami lebih dalam. Kesimpulan Saran Penutup
  17. 17. TERIMA KASIH

