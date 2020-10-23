PPT Penyakit Parkinson + Script Audio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Assalamualaikum Wr.Wb Perkenalkan nama saya Salsabila Azzahra dari Prodi S1 Farmasi kelas k, disini saya akan menjelaskan ...
  1. 1. PARKINSON'S DISEASE Salsabila Azzahra / 1911102415112 U N I V E R S I T A S M U H A M M A D I Y A H K A L I M A N T A N T I M U R | 2 0 2 0
  2. 2. TOPIK DEFINISI PENYEBAB GEJALA PATOFISIOLOGI TERAPI U N I V E R S I T A S M U H A M M A D I Y A H K A L I M A N T A N T I M U R | 2 0 2 0
  3. 3. DEFINISI APA ITU PENYAKIT PARKINSON? Penyakit parkinson merupakan penyakit neurodegeneratif pada sistem ekstrapiramidal yang bersifat progresif (Hamidah, 2016) U N I V E R S I T A S M U H A M M A D I Y A H K A L I M A N T A N T I M U R | 2 0 2 0
  4. 4. PENYEBAB U N I V E R S I T A S M U H A M M A D I Y A H K A L I M A N T A N T I M U R | 2 0 2 0 Penyebab dasar terjadinya PP masih belum diketahui sehingga disebut Idiophatic Parkinsonism • riwayat keluarga menderita PP / tremor • riwayat konstipasi (Noyce, 2012) • trauma kepala (Bellou, 2016) • paparan sentada kimia beracun yaitu MPTP (Bartles, 2009)
  5. 5. GEJALA Rigidity Tremor Problem Keseimbangan Akinesia U N I V E R S I T A S M U H A M M A D I Y A H K A L I M A N T A N T I M U R | 2 0 2 0
  6. 6. PATOFISIOLOGI U N I V E R S I T A S M U H A M M A D I Y A H K A L I M A N T A N T I M U R | 2 0 2 0
  7. 7. TERAPI Perubahan gaya hidup Terapi farmakologi Pembedahan bila pasien gagal menjalani terapi farmakologi U N I V E R S I T A S M U H A M M A D I Y A H K A L I M A N T A N T I M U R | 2 0 2 0
  8. 8. P A N D U A N P E R T O L O N G A N P E R T A M A | 2 0 2 0
  9. 9. DAFTAR PUSTAKA Hamidah, Silvia N. 2016. Studi Penggunaan Antiparkinsonian Pada Pasien Parkinsonism. Surabaya : Universitas Airlangga Noyce, A.J et al. 2012. Meta-Analysis Of Early Nonmotor Features and Risk Factors For Parkinson Disease. American Neurological Association Neurol, Vol. 72 No.6,p. 893-901 Bellou, V et al. 2016. Environmental risk Factors and Parkinson's disease : An Umbrella Review Of Meta-analysis. Parkinson and Related Disorders, Vol. 23, p. 1-9 Bartels, A. L et al. 2009. Parkinson's disease : The Syndrome, the pathogenesis and pathophysiology. Cortex, Vol. 45 No.8,p. 915-21 P A N D U A N P E R T O L O N G A N P E R T A M A | 2 0 2 0
  10. 10. P A N D U A N P E R T O L O N G A N P E R T A M A | 2 0 2 0 Salsabila Azzahra 1911102415112 Kelas K
  11. 11. Assalamualaikum Wr.Wb Perkenalkan nama saya Salsabila Azzahra dari Prodi S1 Farmasi kelas k, disini saya akan menjelaskan tentang penyakit parkinson Topik yang akan dibahas yaitu definisi,penyebab,gejala,patofisiologi dan terapi Apa itu penyakit parkinson? Penyakit parkinson adalah penyakit neurodegeneratif pada sistem ekstrapiramidal yang bersifat progresif. ​Penyakit neurodegeneratif sendiri artinya menurunnya fungsi otak akibat sel saraf kehilangan struktur secara terus menerus termasuk kematian sel neuron Penyakit ini disebut penyakit multifaktoral yg disebabkan oleh faktor lingkungan dan genetik,salah satu faktor lingkungan yg menjadi penyebab pp adalah paparan senyawa kimia beracun yaitu mptp Gejala nya ada tremor yaitu seseorang mengalami gemetaran tetapi dia tidak bisa mengendalikannya,rigiditas (kekakuan), akinesia/bradikinesia (gerakan yg lambat/berhenti) contohnya : susah bgn dr kursi,sulit ketika muli berjalan,lambat mengenakan pakaian Disini saya ada menjelaskan patofisiologi penyakit parkinson, jadi disini saya ada menggambar substansia nigra yaitu area utama di otak, jadi di substansia nigra terdapat dopamine, mereka menuju stratium jalan kecil ini dari substansia nigra ke striatum disebut jalur nigrosstriatal, selama PP neuronini mereka mulai mati,saat neuron ini mati pada saat yang sama ada gumpalan protein kecil banyak di protein ni disebut lewy bodies,sebenernya ketika org tersebut mati dan dilihat lewy bodies ini kita tidak tahu peran dia apakah baik atau buruk bagi tubuh kita,apakah dia terlibat dlm hilangnya neuron dopamin ini atau dia termasuk mekanisme perlindungan supaya mengurangi neuron dopamin yang hilang,semakin banyak dopamin hilang maka kita akan melihat bradikinesia Contoh seperti di talamus adalah kucing,seekor kucing pake tali, dan itu harus diikat krn kita tidak mau semuanya bersemangat,karena saat talamus bersemangat maka itu menyebabkan korteks motorik kita akan jadi terlalu semangat dan ini nanti jadinya otot kita terlalu banyak bergerak/ terlalu banyak bergerak karena koteks motorik kita yang berbicara ke otot u/ bergerak,otomatis kita jaga tali talamus kita tetap erat kan, ganglia basal tugas mereka menyesuaikan panjang tali kami dan menyesuaikan seberapa aktif talamus itu secara jalur langsung dan tidak langsung

