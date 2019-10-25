Successfully reported this slideshow.
Process in Developing Assessment Instrument
TABLE OF SPECIFICATIONS (TOS)
Table of Specifications (TOS) sometimes called a test blueprint, is a table that helps teachers align objectives, instruc...
PURPOSE OF TABLE OF SPECIFICATION
Purpose of Table of Specifications 1. It serves as the guide as to WHAT TOPIC should be included 2. It indicates HOW many ...
PREPARING A TABLE OF SPECIFICATION
Preparing a Table of Specifications 1. Selecting the learning outcomes to be measured. 2. Make an outline of the subject m...
FORMAT OF TABLE OF SPECIFICATION
Format of Table of Specifications TWO-WAY TABLE OF SPECIFICATIONS OBJECTIVES/ COMPETENCIES NO. OF DAYS % NO. OF ITEMS ITEM...
Two-way Table of Specifications OBJECTIVES/COMPETENCIES  refer to the intended learning outcomes stated as specific instr...
Two-way Table of Specifications NO. OF DAYS  The number of session(s)/day(s) you taught each of the learning objectives/c...
Two-way Table of Specifications PERCENTAGE (%) % = No. of Days (specific objective/competency) Total number of Days x 100...
Two-way Table of Specifications NO. OF ITEMS OBJECTIVES/ COMPETENCIES NO. OF DAYS % NO. OF ITEMS Identify the meaning of u...
Two-way Table of Specifications ITEM SPECIFICATION  Pertains to the intellectual skill or ability to correctly answer a t...
Tips in Preparing the TOS  Don’t make it overly detailed.  It’s best to identify major ideas and skills rather than spec...
Table of specifications
