01. rpp kawih

RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN Nama Sekolah : SMP Negeri 1 Cimenyan Mata Pelajaran : Bahasa dan Sastra Sunda Kelas/Semes...
Melalui unjuk kerja, secara penuh rasa bangga akan kekayaan budayanya sendiri, peserta didik dapat menirukan lantunan kawi...
E. Metode Pembelajaran 1. Pendekatan : Komunikatif dan Saintifik 2. Metode : KooperatifLearning, Discovery Learning 3. Tek...
4) Peserta didik dibagi menjadi beberapa kelompok kecil beranggotakan 4-5 orang. 5) Peserta didik menerima informasi tenta...
3) Peserta didik menerima informasi tentang keterkaitan antara lingkungan alam dengan dengan materi pembelajaran; dan 4) G...
3) Untuk menggali konsepsi awal peserta didik; 4) Guru melakukan apersepsi dengan menggali informasi dan mengaitkan dengan...
Pertemuan Keempat Kegiatan Langkah-langkah Pembelajaran Alokasi Waktu Pendahuluan 1) Guru membuka pembelajaran dengan meng...
4) Guru memberikan tugas individual kepada peserta didik untuk membaca, dan mengamati informasi menggunakan sumber-sumber ...
3. MB (mulai berkembang) jika menunjukkan ada usaha yang sungguh-sungguh dalam menyelesaikan tugas yang cukup sering dan m...
- Skor Maksimal = 2X4 = 8 - Nilai Afektif = Skor Diperoleh/8 X 100 (2) Penilaian Kognitif (NK) - Skor soal nomer 1 s.d 5 =...
  1. 1. RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN Nama Sekolah : SMP Negeri 1 Cimenyan Mata Pelajaran : Bahasa dan Sastra Sunda Kelas/Semester : VIII/1 Materi Pokok : Kawih Alokasi Waktu : 8 JP (4 kali pertemuan) A. Kompetensi Inti 1. Menghargai dan menghayati ajaran agama yang dianutnya. 2. Menghargai dan menghayati perilaku jujur, disiplin, gotong royong, percaya diri, peduli, dan bertanggung jawab dalam berinteraksi secara efektif sesuai dengan perkembangan anak di lingkungan, keluarga, sekolah, masyarakat dan lingkungan alam sekitar, bangsa, negara, dan kawasan regional. 3. Memahami pengetahuan (faktual, konseptual, dan prosedural) berdasarkan rasa ingin tahunya tentang ilmu pengetahuan, teknologi, seni, budaya terkait fenomena dan kejadian tampak mata. 4. Mencoba, mengolah, dan menyaji dalam ranah konkret (menggunakan, mengurai, merangkai, memodifikasi, dan membuat) dan ranah abstrak (menulis, membaca, menghitung, menggambar, dan mengarang) sesuai dengan yang dipelajari di sekolah dan sumber lain yang sama dalam sudut pandang/teori. B. Kompetensi Dasar dan Indikator PencapaianKompetensi Kompetensi Dasar Indikator Pencapaian Kompetensi 3.1 Mengidentifikasi bentuk, struktur teks, unsur dan aspek kebahasaan rumpaka kawih. 3.1.1 3.1.2 3.1.3 3.1.4 3.1.5 Menjelaskan hakekat kawih. Mengidentifikasi bentukdan struktur teks rumpaka kawih. Mengidentifikasi unsur-unsur rumpaka kawih. Menafsirkan isi rumpaka kawih. Mengidentifikasi gaya bahasa metafora (ngupamakeun) yang terdapat dalam rumpaka kawih. 4.1 Mengomunikasikan rumpaka kawih atau melantunkannya dengan memperhatikan ekspresi dan teknik vokal. 4.1.1 4.1.2 4.1.3 Menirukan lantunan kawih. Memperagakan rumpaka kawih atau melantunkannya dengan memperhatikan ekspresi dan teknik vokal. Menanggapi peragaan kawih. * Nilai Karakter: Mandiri, Gotong Royong, Integritas, Toleransi, Cinta Tanah Air C. Tujuan Pembelajaran Pertemuan Pertama
  2. 2. Melalui unjuk kerja, secara penuh rasa bangga akan kekayaan budayanya sendiri, peserta didik dapat menirukan lantunan kawih dengan benar. Pertemuan Kedua Melalui unjuk kerja, secara penuh rasa bangga akan kekayaan budayanya sendiri, berintegritas,dan saling menghargai pendapat, peserta didik dapat: 1) memperagakan rumpaka kawih atau melantunkannya dengan memperhatikan ekspresi dan teknik vocal yang baik; 2) menanggapi peragaan kawihdengan komprehensif. Pertemuan Ketiga Melalui diskusi dan tanya jawab, secara berintegritasdan saling menghargai pendapat, peserta didik dapat: 1) menjelaskan hakekat kawih denghan benar; 2) mengidentifikasi bentuk dan struktur teks rumpaka kawih dengan tepat; 3) mengidentifikasi unsur-unsur rumpaka kawih dengan tepat; dan 4) menafsirkan isi rumpaka kawihdengan benar. Pertemuan Keempat Melalui diskusi dan tanya jawab, secara berintegritasdan saling menghargai pendapat, peserta didik dapat memahami gaya bahasa metafora (ngupamakeun) yang terdapat dalam rumpaka kawihdengantepat. D. Materi Pembelajaran 1) Materi Reguler Pertemuan Pertama Rumpaka Kawih Pertemuan Kedua a. Peragaan kawih b. Menimbang peragaan kawih Pertemuan Ketiga a. Hakekat kawih b. Struktur rumpakakawih c. Unsur-unsur rumpaka kawih d. Isi rumpaka kawih Pertemuan Keempat Gaya Bahasa Metafora (ngupamakeun) 2) Materi Pengayaan Perbandingan kawih dengan tembang. 3) Materi Remedial Unsur-unsur rumpaka kawih
  3. 3. E. Metode Pembelajaran 1. Pendekatan : Komunikatif dan Saintifik 2. Metode : KooperatifLearning, Discovery Learning 3. Teknik : Diskusi, Penugasan, Tanya Jawab, Unjuk Kerja F. Media, Bahan dan Alat 1. Media 1.1 Video kawih 1.2 Audio kawih 2. Bahan 2.1 Beberapa teks rumpaka kawih 2.2 Lembar Kerja Siswa 3. Alat Komputer, LCD proyektor, speaker, kertas plano, kertas tempel, spidol, dan doubletape G. Sumber Belajar Danadibrata, R.A. 2006. Kamus Basa Sunda. Bandung: Kiblat. Faturohman, Taufik. 2017. Gapura Basa. Bandung: Geger Sunten. Hadi, Ahmad, Drs. 1991. Peperenian. Bandung: Geger Sunten. Hidayat, Rahmat Taufiq, spk. 2005. Peperenian Urang Sunda. Bandung: Kiblat Buku Utama. Lembaga Basa jeung Sastra Sunda. 2007. Kamus Umum Basa Sunda. Bandung: Geger Sunten. Risnawati, Dadang Nurjaman, Susi Budiwati. 2017. Rancagé Diajar Basa Sunda. Bandung: Dunia Pustaka Jaya. https://youtube.com H. Langkah-langkah Kegiatan Pembelajaran Pertemuan Pertama Kegiatan Langkah-langkah Pembelajaran Alokasi Waktu Pendahuluan 1) Guru membuka pembelajaran dengan mengucapkan salam, kemudian mengecek kehadiran peserta didik; 2) Guru memotivasi peserta didik dengan mendoakan agar pembelajaran yang akan dilakukan berlangsung baik dan bermanfaat; 3) Untuk menggali konsepsi awal peserta didik guru melakukan apersepsi dengan menggali informasi dan mengaitkan dengan materi pada pertemuan sebelumnya; 10 menit
  4. 4. 4) Peserta didik dibagi menjadi beberapa kelompok kecil beranggotakan 4-5 orang. 5) Peserta didik menerima informasi tentang keterkaitan antara lingkungan alam dengan dengan materi pembelajaran; 6) Guru memotivasi peserta didik untuk berperan aktif dalam pembelajaran; dan 7) Guru menyampaikan tehnik penilaian. Inti 1) Peserta didik mengamati tayangan audio/video rekaman kawih Sunda; 2) Peserta berlatih melantunkan kawih dengan meniru guru; 3) Peserta didik berlatih melantunkan kawih dalam kelompoknya dengan meniru rekannya. 60 menit Penutup 1) Guru bersama peserta didik berdiskusi untuk membuat kesimpulan kelas tentang materi pembelajaran; 2) Guru bersama peserta didik melakukan refleksi pembelajaran yang telah dilakukan; 3) Guru memberitahukan materi yang akan dipelajari pada pertemuan selanjutnya. 4) Guru memberikan tugas individual kepada peserta didik untuk berlatih melantunkan kawih Sunda; dan 5) Guru menutup pembelajaran dengan mendoakan agar pembelajaran yang telah dilakukan bermanfaat bagi peserta didik. 10 menit Pertemuan Kedua Kegiatan Langkah-langkah Pembelajaran Alokasi Waktu Pendahuluan 1) Guru membuka pembelajaran dengan mengucapkan salam, kemudian mengecek kehadiran peserta didik; 2) Guru memotivasi peserta didik dengan mendoakan agar pembelajaran yang akan dilakukan berlangsung baik dan bermanfaat; 10 menit
  5. 5. 3) Peserta didik menerima informasi tentang keterkaitan antara lingkungan alam dengan dengan materi pembelajaran; dan 4) Guru menyampaikan tehnik penilaian. Inti 1) Peserta didik secara bersama-sama dalam kelompoknya berlatih melantunkan kawih Sunda; 2) Peserta didik bersama kelompoknya melantunkan kawih Sunda di depan kelas; 3) Peserta didik menyampaikan tanggapan terhadap lantunan kawih Sunda oleh kelompok lainnya; 60 menit Penutup 1) Guru bersama peserta didik berdiskusi untuk membuat kesimpulan kelas tentang materi pembelajaran; 2) Guru bersama peserta didik melakukan refleksi pembelajaran yang telah dilakukan; 3) Guru memberitahukan materi yang akan dipelajari pada pertemuan selanjutnya. 4) Guru memberikan tugas kelompok kepada peserta didik untuk membaca konsep tentang bentuk, struktur teks, unsur dan aspek kebahasaan rumpaka kawih; dan 5) Guru menutup pembelajaran dengan mendoakan agar pembelajaran yang telah dilakukan bermanfaat bagi peserta didik. 10 menit Pertemuan Ketiga Kegiatan Langkah-langkah Pembelajaran Alokasi Waktu Pendahuluan 1) Guru membuka pembelajaran dengan mengucapkan salam, kemudian mengecek kehadiran peserta didik; 2) Guru memotivasi peserta didik dengan mendoakan agar pembelajaran yang akan dilakukan berlangsung baik dan bermanfaat; 10 menit
  6. 6. 3) Untuk menggali konsepsi awal peserta didik; 4) Guru melakukan apersepsi dengan menggali informasi dan mengaitkan dengan materi pada pertemuan sebelumnya; 5) Peserta didik menerima informasi tentang keterkaitan antara lingkungan alam dengan dengan materi pembelajaran; 6) Guru memotivasi peserta didik untuk berperan aktif dalam pembelajaran; dan 7) Guru menyampaikan tehnik penilaian. Inti 1) Peserta didik secara berkelompok membaca teks rumpaka kawih Sunda; 2) Peserta didik secara berkelompok mengidentifikasi bentuk, struktur teks, unsur dan aspek kebahasaan rumpaka kawih; 3) Peserta didik bertanya jawab tentang bentuk, struktur teks, unsur dan aspek kebahasaan rumpaka kawih. 60 menit Penutup 1) Guru bersama peserta didik berdiskusi untuk membuat kesimpulan kelas tentang materi pembelajaran; 2) Guru bersama peserta didik melakukan refleksi pembelajaran yang telah dilakukan; 3) Guru memberitahukan materi yang akan dipelajari pada pertemuan selanjutnya. 4) Guru memberikan tugas individual kepada peserta didik untuk membaca, dan mengamati informasi menggunakan sumber-sumber pengetahuan dalam bentuk cetak, visual, digital, dan auditori berkaitan dengan materi pembelajaran selanjutnya. 5) Guru menutup pembelajaran dengan mendoakan agar pembelajaran yang telah dilakukan bermanfaat bagi peserta didik. 10 enit
  7. 7. Pertemuan Keempat Kegiatan Langkah-langkah Pembelajaran Alokasi Waktu Pendahuluan 1) Guru membuka pembelajaran dengan mengucapkan salam, kemudian mengecek kehadiran peserta didik; 2) Guru memotivasi peserta didik dengan mendoakan agar pembelajaran yang akan dilakukan berlangsung baik dan bermanfaat; 3) Untuk menggali konsepsi awal peserta didik; 4) Guru melakukan apersepsi dengan menggali informasi dan mengaitkan dengan materi pada pertemuan sebelumnya; 5) Peserta didik menerima informasi tentang keterkaitan antara lingkungan alam dengan dengan materi pembelajaran; 6) Guru memotivasi peserta didik untuk berperan aktif dalam pembelajaran; dan 7) Guru menyampaikan tehnik penilaian. 10 menit Inti 1) Peserta didik secara berkelompok membaca teks rumpaka kawih Sunda; 2) Peserta didik secara berkelompok mengidentifikasi gaya Bahasa metafora yang terdapat dalam rumpaka kawih; 3) Peserta didik berlatih mengaplikasikan gaya Bahasa metafora dalam kalimat. 60 menit Penutup 1) Guru bersama peserta didik berdiskusi untuk membuat kesimpulan kelas tentang materi pembelajaran; 2) Guru bersama peserta didik melakukan refleksi pembelajaran yang telah dilakukan; 3) Guru memberitahukan materi yang akan dipelajari pada pertemuan selanjutnya. 10menit
  8. 8. 4) Guru memberikan tugas individual kepada peserta didik untuk membaca, dan mengamati informasi menggunakan sumber-sumber pengetahuan dalam bentuk cetak, visual, digital, dan auditori berkaitan dengan materi pembelajaran selanjutnya. 5) Guru menutup pembelajaran dengan mendoakan agar pembelajaran yang telah dilakukan bermanfaat bagi peserta didik. I. Penilaian Proses dan Hasil Belajar 1. Jenis/teknik penilaian a. Kompetensi Sikap: Observasi/Pengamatan b. Kompetensi Pengetahuan: Tes Tulis c. Kompetensi Keterampilan: Praktek/Unjuk Kerja 2. Bentuk Instrumen dan Instrumen a. Kompetensi Sikap Lembar Pengamatan Mata Pelajaran : Bahasa Sunda Kelas/Semester : VIII/1 Tahun Ajaran : ......................... Waktu Pengamatan : ......................... No. Nama Siswa Tanggung jawab Santun BT MT MB MK BT MT MB MK 1. 2. 3. Keterangan : 1. BT (belum tampak) jika sama sekali tidak menunjukkan usaha yang sungguh- sungguh dalam menyelesaikan tugas. 2. MT (mulai tampak) jika menunjukkan ada usaha yang sungguh-sungguh dalam menyelesaikan tugas tetapi masih sedikit dan belum ajeg/konsisten.
  9. 9. 3. MB (mulai berkembang) jika menunjukkan ada usaha yang sungguh-sungguh dalam menyelesaikan tugas yang cukup sering dan mulai ajeg/konsisten. 4. MK (membudaya) jika menunjukkan adanya usaha sungguh-sungguh dalam menyelesaikan tugas secara terus menerus dan ajeg/konsisten. b. Kompetensi Pengetahuan: 1) Naon anu ngabédakeun kawih jeung tembang? 2) Sebutkeun ciri-ciri nu kapanggih dina téks kawih Sunda! 3) Téangan 4 kecap anu teu kaharti/jarang dipaké dina teks kawih anu dibaca, sarta tuliskeun naon hartina! 4) Téangan kecap-kecap anu murwakanti sarta sebutkeun murwakanti dina sora naon! 5) Baca kawih di handap sarta tuluy caritakeun deui maké basa hidep sorangan! c. Kompetensi Keterampilan: Cik kawihkeun lagu anu geus meunang ngapalkeun, sacara kelompok di hareupeun kelas! Nama : ................................... Kelas : ................................... Sasaran Aspek Kriteria Skala Lagam a. Luyu jeung kawihna merenah 10-15 b. kurang luyu kurang merenah 5-10 c. teu luyu teu merenah 1-5 Wirahma/ ketukan a. Keuna kana wirahma/ketukan merenah 10-15 b. Kurang keuna kana wirahma kurang merenah 5-10 c. Teu keuna kana ketukan teu merenah 1-5 sora a. Asup kana nada merenah 10-15 b. Kurang asup kana nada kurang merenah 5-10 c. teu asup kana nada teu merenah 1-5 Jumlah 3 - 45 3. Pedoman Penskoran (1) Penilaian Afektif (NA) - Skala Skor: 1-4
  10. 10. - Skor Maksimal = 2X4 = 8 - Nilai Afektif = Skor Diperoleh/8 X 100 (2) Penilaian Kognitif (NK) - Skor soal nomer 1 s.d 5 =2 - Skor Maksimal = 5X2 = 10 - Nilai Kognitif = Skor diperoleh/10 X 100 (3) Penilaian Psikomotor (NP) - Skala skor: 1-15 - Skor Maksimal = 3X15 = 45 - Nilai Psikomotor = Skor Diperoleh/45 X 100  Pengayaan Berdasarkan hasil analisis penilaian, bagi siswayang sudah mencapai ketuntasan belajar diberikan kegiatan pembelajaran dengan bentuk pengayaan yaituperbandingan kawih dengan tembang.  Remedial Berdasarkan hasil analisis penilaian, bagi siswayang belum mencapai ketuntasan belajar diberikan kegiatan pembelajaran dengan bentuk remedial, yaitu: a. Pembelajaran ulang, jika 50% atau lebih siswabelum mencapai ketuntasan. b. Pemanfaatan tutor sebaya, jika 11-49% siswabelum mencapai ketuntasan. c. Bimbingan perorangan, jika 1-10% siswabelum mencapai ketuntasan. Mengetahui, Kepala SMP Negeri 1Cimenyan Drs. Teguh Prayitno,M.Ag NIP. 196510051998021001 Bandung, Juli 2020 Guru Mata Pelajaran, Cecep Ana Subagja, S.Kom NIP.

