Xii pkwu pengolahan-kd-3.7_final

Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 i
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 ii SISTEM PENGOLAHAN MAKANAN FUNGSIONAL PRAKARYA DAN KEWIRAUSAHAAN KELAS XII PENYUS...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 iii DAFTAR ISI PENYUSUN...............................................................
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 iv GLOSARIUM Bahan nabati : bahan makanan yang berasal dari tumbuhan Bahan hewani :...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 v PETAKONSEP Sistem Pengolahan Makanan Fungsional Bahan Makanan Fungsional Alat Pen...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 1 PENDAHULUAN A. Identitas Modul Mata Pelajaran : Prakaryadan Kewirausahaan Kelas :...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 2 Kedua kegiatan pembelajaran tersebut merupakan materi yang berkesinambungan sehin...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 3 KEGIATAN PEMBELAJARAN 1 Bahan dan Alat Pengolahan Makanan Fungsional A. Tujuan Pe...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 4 Seperti jenis makanan yang lain, bahan makanan fungsional terbagi menjadi dua mac...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 5 b. BahanHewani Bahan hewani, yaitu bahan pangan yang berasal dari hewan. Jenis ba...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 6 2. Alat PengolahanMakananFungsional a. JenisAlat PengolahanMakanan Fungsional Ala...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 7 4) Stainless steel Stainless steel atau baja nirkarat atau logam yang sebagian za...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 8 D. PenugasanMandiri (optional) E. Latihan Soal Kerjakan soal di bawah ini! 1. Seb...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 9 PEMBAHASAN SOAL LATIHAN KEGIATAN PEMBELAJARAN 1 1. Bahan makanan fungsional ada 2...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 10 Jika ada jawaban "Tidak", maka segera lakukan review pembelajaran, terutama pada...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 11 KEGIATAN PEMBELAJARAN 2 PENGOLAHAN MAKANAN FUNGSIONAL A. Tujuan Pembelajaran Set...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 12 2. Teknik Pengolahan Makanan Fungsional Pada dasarnya, teknik yang digunakan unt...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 13 Untuk mengetahui bagaimana cara membuat wedang uwuh, dapat kalian perhatikan con...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 14 c. Pecel Tahukah kalian makanan pecel? Makanan yang satu ini tentu sudah tidak a...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 15 Sayuran: 1) kacang panjang 2) bayam 3) kenikir 4) tauge 5) mentimun 6) kol 7) bu...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 16 Salad dressing: 1) 100 gram mayonese 2) 200 ml yoghurt 3) 200 gram susu kental m...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 17 Untuk menjaga kebersihandan kualitas makanan yang kita buat, berikut ini adalah ...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 18 E. Latihan Soal Kerjakan soal di bawah ini! 1. Jelaskan macam-macam makanan fung...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 19 PEMBAHASAN SOAL LATIHAN KEGIATAN PEMBELAJARAN 2 1. Macam makanan fungsional: Ber...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 20 - Barang-barang yang mudah terbakar dijauhkan dari kompor (seperti kain lap, ker...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 21 EVALUASI Pilihlah satu jawaban yang paling tepat dengan memberikan tanda silang ...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 22 6. Makanan fungsional berikut ini yang diolah dengan menggunakan teknik fermenta...
Modul PKWU Pengolahan Kelas XII KD 3.7 23 DAFTAR PUSTAKA Sugiyanto, dkk. 2019. Prakarya dan Kewirausahaan Jilid 3 untuk SM...
×