02. rpp warta

RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN Nama Sekolah : SMP Negeri 1 Cimenyan Mata Pelajaran : Bahasa dan Sastra Sunda Kelas/Semes...
Pertemuan Kedua Melalui ceramah, diskusi, dan tanya jawab, secara berintegritas dan penuh semangat, peserta didik dapat me...
2. Bahan 2.1 Beberapa teks warta 2.2 Lembar Kerja Siswa 3. Alat Komputer, LCD proyektor, speaker, kertas plano, kertas tem...
Kegiatan Langkah-langkah Pembelajaran Alokasi Waktu 3) Peserta didik dalam kelompoknya mengidentifikasi isi tekswarta basa...
Kegiatan Langkah-langkah Pembelajaran Alokasi Waktu alam dengan dengan materi pembelajaran; 6) Guru memotivasi peserta did...
Kegiatan Langkah-langkah Pembelajaran Alokasi Waktu alam dengan dengan materi pembelajaran; 6) Guru memotivasi peserta did...
Kegiatan Langkah-langkah Pembelajaran Alokasi Waktu 4) Guru melakukan apersepsi dengan menggali informasi dan mengaitkan d...
I. Penilaian Proses dan Hasil Belajar 1. Jenis/teknikpenilaian a. Kompetensi Sikap: Pengamatan b. KompetensiPengetahuan: T...
c. KompetensiKeterampilan: Baca hiji warta di hareupeun kelas kalawan teteg, panceg, tur daria! Nama : ......................
 Pengayaan Berdasarkan hasil analisis penilaian, bagi siswayang sudah mencapai ketuntasan belajar diberikan kegiatan pemb...
  1. 1. RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN Nama Sekolah : SMP Negeri 1 Cimenyan Mata Pelajaran : Bahasa dan Sastra Sunda Kelas/Semester : VIII/1 Materi Pokok : Warta Alokasi Waktu : 8 JP (4 kali pertemuan) A. Kompetensi Inti 1. Menghargai dan menghayati ajaran agama yang dianutnya. 2. Menghargai dan menghayati perilaku jujur, disiplin, gotong royong, percaya diri, peduli, dan bertanggung jawab dalam berinteraksi secara efektif sesuai dengan perkembangan anak di lingkungan, keluarga, sekolah, masyarakat dan lingkungan alam sekitar, bangsa, negara, dan kawasan regional. 3. Memahami pengetahuan (faktual, konseptual, dan prosedural) berdasarkan rasa ingin tahunya tentang ilmu pengetahuan, teknologi, seni, budaya terkait fenomena dan kejadian tampak mata. 4. Mencoba, mengolah, dan menyaji dalam ranah konkret (menggunakan, mengurai, merangkai, memodifikasi, dan membuat) dan ranah abstrak (menulis, membaca, menghitung, menggambar, dan mengarang) sesuai dengan yang dipelajari di sekolah dan sumber lain yang sama dalam sudut pandang/teori. B. Kompetensi Dasar dan Indikator PencapaianKompetensi Kompetensi Dasar Indikator Pencapaian Kompetensi 3.2 Mengidentifikasi struktur teks dan aspek kebahasaan teks warta (berita). 3.2.1 3.2.2 3.2.3 Mengidentifikasi struktur tekswarta. Mengidentifikasi isi warta. Mengidentifikasi kalimah wawaran dalam teks warta. 4.2 Mengekspresikan teks warta (berita) dengan memperhatikan irama/tempo, artikulasi, dan lentong kalimat. 4.2.1 4.2.2 4.2.3 Menyusun teks warta. Memperagakan pembacaan warta dengan memperhatikan irama/tempo, artikulasi, dan lentong kalimat. Menanggapi peragaan pembacaan warta. * Nilai Karakter: Mandiri, Gotong Royong, Integritas, Toleransi, Cinta Tanah Air, Peduli Lingkungan, Peduli Sosial, Kerja Keras C. Tujuan Pembelajaran Pertemuan Pertama Melalui ceramah,diskusi, dan tanya jawab, secarabergotongroyongdanberintegritas, peserta didik dapat: 1) mengidentifikasi struktur teks wartadengan benar; 2) mengidentifikasi isi teks warta dengan tepat.
  2. 2. Pertemuan Kedua Melalui ceramah, diskusi, dan tanya jawab, secara berintegritas dan penuh semangat, peserta didik dapat mengidentifikasikalimah wawaran dalam teks warta dengan benar. Pertemuan Ketiga Melalui unjuk kerja, secara berintegritas dan penuh semangat, peserta didik dapat menyusun teks warta dengan kreatif; Pertemuan Keempat Melalui penugasan dan unjuk kerja, peserta didik dapat: 1) memperagakan pembacaan warta dengan memperhatikan irama/tempo, artikulasi, dan lentong kalimat yang baik; dan 2) menanggapi pembacaan warta sesuai dengan kaidah-kaidahnya. D. Materi Pembelajaran 1) Materi Reguler Pertemuan Pertama a. Hakikat warta b. Struktur teks warta c. Isi teks warta Pertemuan Kedua Kalimah Wawaran Pertemuan Ketiga Menulis teks warta Pertemuan Keempat a. Peragaan pembacaan warta b. Tanggapan peragaan pembacaan warta 2) Materi Pengayaan Membaca/menyimakwarta di televisi dan radio 3) Materi Remedial Isi teks warta E. Metode Pembelajaran 1. Pendekatan : Komunikatif dan Saintifik 2. Metode : Kooperatif Learning, Discovery Learning 3. Teknik : Diskusi, Penugasan, Tanya Jawab, Unjuk Kerja F. Media, Bahan dan Alat 1. Media 1.1 Video pembacaan warta 1.2 Audio pembacaan warta
  3. 3. 2. Bahan 2.1 Beberapa teks warta 2.2 Lembar Kerja Siswa 3. Alat Komputer, LCD proyektor, speaker, kertas plano, kertas tempel, spidol, dan doubletape G. Sumber Belajar Danadibrata, R.A. 2006. Kamus Basa Sunda. Bandung: Kiblat. Faturohman, Taufik. 2017. Gapura Basa. Bandung: Geger Sunten. Hadi, Ahmad, Drs. 1991. Peperenian. Bandung: Geger Sunten. Hidayat, Rahmat Taufiq, spk. 2005. Peperenian Urang Sunda. Bandung: Kiblat Buku Utama. Lembaga Basa jeung Sastra Sunda. 2007. Kamus Umum Basa Sunda. Bandung: Geger Sunten. Risnawati, Dadang Nurjaman, Susi Budiwati. 2017. Rancagé Diajar Basa Sunda. Bandung: Dunia Pustaka Jaya. https://youtube.com H. Langkah-langkah Kegiatan Pembelajaran Pertemuan Pertama Kegiatan Langkah-langkah Pembelajaran Alokasi Waktu Pendahuluan 1) Guru membuka pembelajaran dengan mengucapkan salam, kemudian mengecek kehadiran peserta didik; 2) Guru memotivasi peserta didik dengan mendoakan agar pembelajaran yang akan dilakukan berlangsung baik dan bermanfaat; 3) Untuk menggali konsepsi awal peserta didik guru melakukan apersepsi dengan menggali informasi dan mengaitkan dengan materi pada pertemuan sebelumnya; 4) Peserta didik menerima informasi tentang keterkaitan antara lingkungan alam dengan dengan materi pembelajaran; 5) Guru memotivasi peserta didik untuk berperan aktif dalam pembelajaran; dan 6) Guru menyampaikan tehnik penilaian. 10 menit Inti 1) Peserta didik mengamati tayangan audio/video rekaman pembacaan warta basa Sunda; 2) Peserta didik membaca teks wartabasa Sunda; 60 menit
  4. 4. Kegiatan Langkah-langkah Pembelajaran Alokasi Waktu 3) Peserta didik dalam kelompoknya mengidentifikasi isi tekswarta basa Sunda; 4) Peserta didik bertanya jawab tentang hal-hal yang berhubungan dengan isi teks warta basa Sunda; 5) Peserta didik secara individual menyimpulkan isi teks warta basa Sunda;dan 6) Peserta didik menyimpulkan hal-hal terpenting dari teks warta basa Sunda. Penutup 1) Guru bersama peserta didik berdiskusi untuk membuat kesimpulan kelas tentang materi pembelajaran; 2) Guru bersama peserta didik melakukan refleksi pembelajaran yang telah dilakukan; 3) Guru memberitahukan materi yang akan dipelajari pada pertemuan selanjutnya. 4) Guru memberikan tugas individual kepada peserta didik untuk berlatih membacakan warta basa Sunda; dan 5) Guru menutup pembelajaran dengan mendoakan agar pembelajaran yang telah dilakukan bermanfaat bagi peserta didik. 10 menit Pertemuan Kedua Kegiatan Langkah-langkah Pembelajaran Alokasi Waktu Pendahuluan 1) Guru membuka pembelajaran dengan mengucapkan salam, kemudian mengecek kehadiran peserta didik; 2) Guru memotivasi peserta didik dengan mendoakan agar pembelajaran yang akan dilakukan berlangsung baik dan bermanfaat; 3) Untuk menggali konsepsi awal peserta didik guru melakukan apersepsi dengan menggali informasi dan mengaitkan dengan materi pada pertemuan sebelumnya; 4) Peserta didik dibagi menjadi beberapa kelompok kecil beranggotakan 4-5 orang. 5) Peserta didik menerima informasi tentang keterkaitan antara lingkungan 10 menit
  5. 5. Kegiatan Langkah-langkah Pembelajaran Alokasi Waktu alam dengan dengan materi pembelajaran; 6) Guru memotivasi peserta didik untuk berperan aktif dalam pembelajaran; dan 7) Guru menyampaikan tehnik penilaian. Inti 1) Peserta didik secara berkelompok membaca teks warta basa Sunda; 2) Peserta didik secara berkelompok mengidentifikasi kalimah wawaran dalam tekswarta basa Sunda; 3) Peserta didik bertanya jawab tentang kalimah wawaran dalam tekswarta basa Sunda. 60 menit Penutup 1) Guru bersama peserta didik berdiskusi untuk membuat kesimpulan kelas tentang materi pembelajaran; 2) Guru bersama peserta didik melakukan refleksi pembelajaran yang telah dilakukan; 3) Guru memberitahukan materi yang akan dipelajari pada pertemuan selanjutnya. 4) Guru memberikan tugas kelompok kepada peserta didik untuk berlatih membaca warta basa Sunda; dan 5) Guru menutup pembelajaran dengan mendoakan agar pembelajaran yang telah dilakukan bermanfaat bagi peserta didik. 10 menit Pertemuan Ketiga Kegiatan Langkah-langkah Pembelajaran Alokasi Waktu Pendahuluan 1) Guru membuka pembelajaran dengan mengucapkan salam, kemudian mengecek kehadiran peserta didik; 2) Guru memotivasi peserta didik dengan mendoakan agar pembelajaran yang akan dilakukan berlangsung baik dan bermanfaat; 3) Untuk menggali konsepsi awal peserta didik; 4) Guru melakukan apersepsi dengan menggali informasi dan mengaitkan dengan materi pada pertemuan sebelumnya; 5) Peserta didik menerima informasi tentang keterkaitan antara lingkungan 10 menit
  6. 6. Kegiatan Langkah-langkah Pembelajaran Alokasi Waktu alam dengan dengan materi pembelajaran; 6) Guru memotivasi peserta didik untuk berperan aktif dalam pembelajaran; dan 7) Guru menyampaikan tehnik penilaian. Inti 1) Peserta didik membaca teks warta; 2) Peserta didik menentukan sumber warta yang akan ditulisnya; 3) Peserta didik menyusun pokok-pokok warta yang akan disusunnya; 4) Peserta didik menyusun warta; 5) Peserta didik saling mengkoreksi warta yang disusun oleh peserta didik lainnya. 60 menit Penutup 1) Guru bersama peserta didik berdiskusi untuk membuat kesimpulan kelas tentang materi pembelajaran; 2) Guru bersama peserta didik melakukan refleksi pembelajaran yang telah dilakukan; 3) Guru memberitahukan materi yang akan dipelajari pada pertemuan selanjutnya. 4) Guru memberikan tugas individual kepada peserta didik untuk membaca, dan mengamati informasi menggunakan sumber-sumber pengetahuan dalam bentuk cetak, visual, digital, dan auditori berkaitan dengan materi pembelajaran selanjutnya. 5) Guru menutup pembelajaran dengan mendoakan agar pembelajaran yang telah dilakukan bermanfaat bagi peserta didik. 10 menit Pertemuan Keempat Kegiatan Langkah-langkah Pembelajaran Alokasi Waktu Pendahuluan 1) Guru membuka pembelajaran dengan mengucapkan salam, kemudian mengecek kehadiran peserta didik; 2) Guru memotivasi peserta didik dengan mendoakan agar pembelajaran yang akan dilakukan berlangsung baik dan bermanfaat; 3) Untuk menggali konsepsi awal peserta didik; 10 menit
  7. 7. Kegiatan Langkah-langkah Pembelajaran Alokasi Waktu 4) Guru melakukan apersepsi dengan menggali informasi dan mengaitkan dengan materi pada pertemuan sebelumnya; 5) Peserta didik menerima informasi tentang keterkaitan antara lingkungan alam dengan dengan materi pembelajaran; 6) Guru memotivasi peserta didik untuk berperan aktif dalam pembelajaran; dan 7) Guru menyampaikan tehnik penilaian. Inti 1) Peserta didik secara bergiliran membacakan warta basa Sunda di depan kelas; 2) Peserta didik secara bersama-sama dalam kelompoknya berlatih membacakan warta basa Sunda; 3) Peserta didik secara bergiliran membacakan warta basa Sunda di depan kelas; 4) Peserta didik menyampaikan tanggapan terhadap peragaan pembacaan warta basa Sunda oleh peserta didik lainnya; 60 menit Penutup 1) Guru bersama peserta didik berdiskusi untuk membuat kesimpulan kelas tentang materi pembelajaran; 2) Guru bersama peserta didik melakukan refleksi pembelajaran yang telah dilakukan; 3) Guru memberitahukan materi yang akan dipelajari pada pertemuan selanjutnya. 4) Guru memberikan tugas individual kepada peserta didik untuk membaca, dan mengamati informasi menggunakan sumber-sumber pengetahuan dalam bentuk cetak, visual, digital, dan auditori berkaitan dengan materi pembelajaran selanjutnya. 5) Guru menutup pembelajaran dengan mendoakan agar pembelajaran yang telah dilakukan bermanfaat bagi peserta didik. 10 menit
  8. 8. I. Penilaian Proses dan Hasil Belajar 1. Jenis/teknikpenilaian a. Kompetensi Sikap: Pengamatan b. KompetensiPengetahuan: Tes Tulis c. KompetensiKeterampilan: UnjukKerja/peragaan 2. BentukInstrumendanInstrumen a. Kompetensi Sikap Lembar Pengamatan Mata Pelajaran : Bahasa Sunda Kelas/Semester : VIII/1 Tahun Ajaran : ......................... Waktu Pengamatan : ......................... No. Nama Siswa Gawé bareng Santun Daria ngadu’a BT MT MB MK BT MT MB MK BT MT MB MK 1. 2. 3. Keterangan : 1. BT (belum tampak) jika sama sekali tidak menunjukkan usaha yang sungguh- sungguh dalam bersikap santun dan menyelesaikan tugas. 2. MT (mulai tampak) jika menunjukkan ada usaha yang sungguh-sungguh dalam bersikap santun dan menyelesaikan tugas tetapi masih sedikit dan belum ajeg/konsisten. 3. MB (mulai berkembang) jika menunjukkan ada usaha yang sungguh-sungguh dalam bersikap santun dan menyelesaikan tugas yang cukup sering dan mulai ajeg/konsisten. 4. MK (membudaya) jika menunjukkan adanya usaha sungguh-sungguh dalam bersikap santun dan menyelesaikan tugas secara terus menerus dan ajeg/konsisten. b. KompetensiPengetahuan: 1) Sebutkeun struktur eusi teks warta! 2) Sebutkeun rumusan 5W + 1H nu aya dina teks warta 3) Jelaskeun ciri-ciribasa dina teks warta anu dibaca!
  9. 9. c. KompetensiKeterampilan: Baca hiji warta di hareupeun kelas kalawan teteg, panceg, tur daria! Nama : ................................... Kelas : ................................... Sasaran Aspek Kriteria Skala Basa a. Ucapan (artikulasi) Jentre 5-15 b. Lentong (tekenan, wirahma, randegan) Merenah 5-15 Eusi a. Hubunganeusi Saluyu 5-10 b. Mekarkeun eusi Lengkep 5-20 c. Pamahamaneusi Paham 5-20 Tehnik/sikep a. Pidanganbahan Ngaguluyur 5-10 b. Rengkakjeungpeta Saregep/sopan 5-10 Jumlah 35-100 Peunteun: a. Alus (80-100) b. Meujeuhna (60-79) c. Kurang (35-59) 3. PedomanPenskoran (1) PenilaianAfektif (NA) - SkalaSkor: 1-4 - SkorMaksimal = 3X4 = 12 - Nilai Afektif = Skor Diperoleh Skor Maksimal X 100 (2) PenilaianKognitif (NK) - Skor soal nomer 1 s.d 3 =5 - Skor Maksimal = 3 X 5 = 15 - Nilai Kognitif = Skor Diperoleh Skor Maksimal X 100 (3) Penilaian Psikomotor (NP) - Skor Maksimal = 100 - Nilai Psikomotor = Skor Diperoleh Skor Maksimal X 100
  10. 10.  Pengayaan Berdasarkan hasil analisis penilaian, bagi siswayang sudah mencapai ketuntasan belajar diberikan kegiatan pembelajaran dengan bentuk pengayaan yaitumembaca/menyimakwarta dalam televisi dan radio.  Remedial Berdasarkan hasil analisis penilaian, bagi siswayang belum mencapai ketuntasan belajar diberikan kegiatan pembelajaran dengan bentuk remedial, yaitu: a. Pembelajaran ulang, jika 50% atau lebih siswabelum mencapai ketuntasan. b. Pemanfaatan tutor sebaya, jika 11-49% siswabelum mencapai ketuntasan. c. Bimbingan perorangan, jika 1-10% siswabelum mencapai ketuntasan. Mengetahui, Kepala SMP Negeri 1Cimenyan Drs. Teguh Prayitno,M.Ag NIP. 196510051998021001 Bandung, Juli 2020 Guru Mata Pelajaran, Cecep Ana Subagja, S.Kom NIP.

×