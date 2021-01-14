Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
AÇIKVE UZAKTAN ÖĞRETİM YÖNETİMİ Hazırlayan: Özge KÖSE / 18318271083 Bölüm: İngilizce Öğretmenliği Danışman: Doç. Dr. Agah ...
Açık ve Uzaktan Öğretim Yönetimi • Uzaktan eğitim kurumlarının yönetimsel bakımdan nasıl olduklarının ve ne şekilde kuruld...
• Bir süreç olarak kabul edilen yönetimi daha iyi açıklayabilmek için bilinmesi gereken özellikler vardır. Yönetimin bu öz...
• Eğitim yönetiminin sınırlı bir alana uygulanması olarak tanımlanan okul yönetiminin, eş deyişle de uzaktan eğitim kurumu...
• Uzaktan eğitim kurumları işlevlerini yerine getirebilmek için birçok hizmete gereksinim duyarlar. Uzaktan eğitim kurumla...
• Williams çalışmasında yükseköğretimdeki açık ve uzaktan öğretim kurumlarında bulunması gereken rolleri ve bu roller için...
• Eğitimci: Eğitim becerileri, davranış ve becerileri modelleme, genel eğitim teorisi, öğretim modelleri, öğretim için int...
• Teknisyen: Teknoloji kullanım/onarım becerileri, bilgisayar donanım becerileri ve bilgisayar ağı becerileri gibi yeterli...
• Bahsedilen bu rollerden en önemli rol yöneticiye aittir. Bu bağlamda yöneticilerin bir açık ve uzaktan öğretim organizas...
Açık ve Uzaktan Öğretimde Sınıf Yönetimi • Sınıflar, yaşamları beslemenin ve öğrencilerin bilgilerini oluşturmanın gelecek...
• Sanal sınıflar, geleneksel sınıflardan farklı olarak belirli sanal sınıf yazılımları aracılığıyla öğretenlerin yönlendir...
• Sanal Sınıflar ve Yönetimi • Fiziki Düzen: yüz yüze öğrenme ortamları açısından ele alındığında öğrenci sayısı , oturma ...
• Zaman Yönetimi: Etkili bir öğretim için zaman yönetimi iyi planlanmış olmalı ve uygulanmalıdır. Öğrencilerin dese devamı...
• Eğitmen : Eğitmen hem yüz yüze hem de sanal ortamlarda bir sınıfı, fiziki olarak düzenleyen , planlanan program çerçeves...
Açık ve Uzaktan Öğretimde Yönetici ve Lider • Liderlerin, çevresinde kendilerine bağlı kişileri etkileme gücü vardır. Anca...
• Yöneticiler, ekibini en doğru şekilde motive ederler. Ekibine karşı şeffaf olan yöneticiler takdir ve ödüllendirme siste...
Lider ile Yönetici Arasındaki Farklar Nelerdir? • Yöneticiler birer idarecidir. Liderler yenilikçidir, yeniliklerin peşind...
Açık ve Uzaktan Öğretim İçin Dönüşüm • Yükseköğretimdeki öğrenme-öğretme olgusunu çağın gereksinimlerini karşılayabilmesi ...
• 1. Adım : Dönüşümün kaçınılmaz olduğu hissi uyandırılmalıdır. • 2. Adım : Etkili bir planlama gurubu oluşturulmalıdır. •...
Açık ve Uzaktan Öğretimde Örgüt Yapıları • Genel olarak örgüt denildiğinde, iki veya daha fazla insanın, ortak bir amacı g...
Bağımsız Yapılı Açık ve Uzaktan Öğretim Örgütleri • Bağımsız yapılı açık ve uzaktan öğretim örgütleri Bağımsız yapılı açık...
• A) Özel ve Devlet Uzaktan Öğretim Kurumları ya da Fakülteleri: Açık ve uzaktan öğretim kurumları ya da fakülteleri bağım...
Karışık Yapılı Açık ve Uzaktan Öğretim Örgütleri • A) Açık ve uzaktan öğretim hizmeti veren kuruluşlar: • Açık ve uzaktan ...
• B) Konsültasyon modeli: • Konsültasyon modelinde hizmet veren açık ve uzaktan öğretim kurumları neden fazla kurumun bir ...
Açık ve Uzaktan Öğretim Yönetimi
Açık ve Uzaktan Öğretim Yönetimi
Açık ve Uzaktan Öğretim Yönetimi
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Açık ve Uzaktan Öğretim Yönetimi

18 views

Published on

Açık ve Uzaktan Öğretim

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Açık ve Uzaktan Öğretim Yönetimi

  1. 1. AÇIKVE UZAKTAN ÖĞRETİM YÖNETİMİ Hazırlayan: Özge KÖSE / 18318271083 Bölüm: İngilizce Öğretmenliği Danışman: Doç. Dr. Agah Tuğrul KORUCU
  2. 2. Açık ve Uzaktan Öğretim Yönetimi • Uzaktan eğitim kurumlarının yönetimsel bakımdan nasıl olduklarının ve ne şekilde kurulduklarının temelinde; ulusal gereksinimler, sosyal yapı, uygulamanın özellikleri ve kültürel gelenekler vardır. Tüm bunlar uzaktan eğitim uygulamalarının yönetim yapısını etkilemektedir. • Yönetim; belirli bir takım amaçlara ulaşmak için başta insanlar olmak üzere parasal kaynakları, donanımı, demirbaşları, ham maddeleri, yardımcı araçları ve zamanı birbirine uyumlu, verimli ve etkin kullanabilecek kararlar alma ve uygulama süreçlerinin toplamı olarak tanımlanabilir . Yönetim kavramı, insanların amaçlarını gerçekleştirmek için örgütler oluşturmalarıyla ve örgütsel çabalarının yönlendirilmesi gereksinimi nedeniyle ortaya çıkmıştır.
  3. 3. • Bir süreç olarak kabul edilen yönetimi daha iyi açıklayabilmek için bilinmesi gereken özellikler vardır. Yönetimin bu özellikleri şöyle sıralanabilir: 1. Amaca yönelik bir etkinliktir. 2. İnsan ilişkilerini temel alan bir etkinliktir. 3. Bir grup etkinliğidir. 4. Demokratiklik yönleri vardır. 5. Bir işbirliği etkinliğidir. 6. İşbölümü ve uzmanlaşma etkinliğidir. 7. Bir eşgüdüm etkinliğidir. 8. Basamaksal özelliğe sahiptir. 9. İki yönlü bir süreçtir. 10. Akılcılık vardır.
  4. 4. • Eğitim yönetiminin sınırlı bir alana uygulanması olarak tanımlanan okul yönetiminin, eş deyişle de uzaktan eğitim kurumu yönetiminin görevi, kurumdaki tüm insan ve madde kaynaklarını etkili bir biçimde kullanarak uzaktan eğitim kurumunu amaçlarına uygun olarak yaşatmaktır. • Uzaktan eğitim kurumları uzaktaki öğrencilere eğitim sunan kurumlardır. Bu kurumlar olağan okullarla, yüksekokullarla ve üniversitelerle paralellik kurarlar. Öğrencileri kaydederler, öğretirler, yardım ederler ve öğrencilerinin gelişmelerini sağlarlar. Böylece öğrencilere toplam bir öğrenim deneyimi kazandırırlar. Uzaktan eğitim kurumlarının diğer okullarla, yüksek okullarla ve üniversitelerle paralel alan ikinci bir işlevi de vardır. Bu ikinci işlevi gelecekteki öğrenciler için hazırlıklı olmalarıdır. Onlar, basılı, görsel-işitsel ya da bilgisayar tabanlı öğrenim gereçlerini gelecekteki öğrencileri için hazırlarlar.
  5. 5. • Uzaktan eğitim kurumları işlevlerini yerine getirebilmek için birçok hizmete gereksinim duyarlar. Uzaktan eğitim kurumlarında gereksinim duyulan hizmetler şunlardır: • Uzaktan çalışma ve destekleyici kitle iletişim araçları için derslerin geliştirilmesi, üretimi ya da seçilmesi, satın alınması, yazımın, görüntü ses kaydının yapılması ve yöneticilerin çalışmaları için olanaklar, • Depolama olanakları, • Ders materyallerinin dağıtımı, • Öğrenciler ve öğretmenler arasında çift yönlü iletişim, • Sunulan çalışma olanakları hakkında bilgi ve tanıtım, • Danışmanlık, • Ders değerlendirmesi.
  6. 6. • Williams çalışmasında yükseköğretimdeki açık ve uzaktan öğretim kurumlarında bulunması gereken rolleri ve bu roller için genel yeterlilikleri aşağıdaki gibi açıklamıştır; • Yönetici: Yönetim becerileri, pazarlama becerileri ve stratejik becerileri gibi yeterlilikleri içerir • Öğretici/Kolaylaştırıcı: İçerik bilgisi, öğretim stratejileri/modelleri, genel eğitim teorisi, öğretim için internet araçlarını kullanma becerisi, interaktif teknolojiler için öğretim tasarımı, kütüphane araştırma becerileri ve davranış/beceri modelleme gibi yeterlilikleri içerir. • Öğretim tasarımcısı: Öğretim tasarımı becerileri, interaktif teknolojiler için öğretim tasarımı, medya niteliklerini anlama bilgisi, genel eğitim teorisi, metin düzenleme becerileri, öğretim için internet araçlarını kullanma becerisi, öğretim stratejileri/modelleri, web- temelli programlama becerileri, öğrenme stil/teorisi ve HTML yazma becerileri gibi yeterlilik içerir.
  7. 7. • Eğitimci: Eğitim becerileri, davranış ve becerileri modelleme, genel eğitim teorisi, öğretim modelleri, öğretim için internet araçlarını kullanma becerisi danışmanlık/rehberlik becerileri gibi yeterlilikleri içerir. • Lider/ Değişim Ajanı: Davranış ve becerileri modelleme, yönetsel beceriler, pazarlama becerileri, stratejik planlama becerileri, politika oluşturma becerileri ve genel eğitim teorisi gibi yeterlilikleri içerir. • Teknoloji Uzmanı: Bilgisayar donanım becerileri, teknoloji kullanım/onarım becerileri ve öğretim için internet araçlarını kullanma becerisi gibi yeterlilikleri içerir. • Grafik Tasarımcısı: Grafik tasarım becerileri; metin düzenleme becerileri, medya niteliklerini anlama bilgisi ve öğretim için internet araçlarını kullanma becerisi gibi yeterlilikleri içerir. • Medya Yayıncısı: Öğretim için internet araçlarını kullanma becerisi, grafik tasarım becerileri, medya niteliklerini anlama bilgisi ve öğretim için internet araçlarını kullanma becerisi gibi yeterlilikleri içerir.
  8. 8. • Teknisyen: Teknoloji kullanım/onarım becerileri, bilgisayar donanım becerileri ve bilgisayar ağı becerileri gibi yeterlilikleri içerir. • Destek personeli: Danışmanlık/rehberlik becerileri gibi yeterlilikleri içerir. • Kütüphaneci: Kütüphane araştırma becerileri gibi yeterlilikleri içerir. • Değerlendirme uzmanı: Genel eğitim teorisi (ölçme ve değerlendirme) gibi yeterlilikleri içerir. • Site Kolaylaştırıcı: Araştırmada bu rol için herhangi bir yeterlilik konusunda fikir birliğine varılamadan bu rol çok önemli değildir. • Yukarıda bahsedilen roller bir açık ve uzaktan öğretim organizasyonunda bulunması gereken roller olarak benimsenir.
  9. 9. • Bahsedilen bu rollerden en önemli rol yöneticiye aittir. Bu bağlamda yöneticilerin bir açık ve uzaktan öğretim organizasyonunda örgün öğretimden farklı hizmetler sağlaması gerekmektedir.
  10. 10. Açık ve Uzaktan Öğretimde Sınıf Yönetimi • Sınıflar, yaşamları beslemenin ve öğrencilerin bilgilerini oluşturmanın geleceklerini şekillendirmeye yardımcı olacağı ortak öğrenme alanlarıdır. Öğretmen ve öğrenci için olumlu bir okul deneyimi sağlamak, kültürel açıdan farklı öğrenci demografisine ve çevresel faktörlere bağlı olarak her ikisinin esnekliğine, anlayışına, yaratıcılığına ve sabrına dayanmaktadır. • Sanal sınıf, öğrencilerin aynı zamanda farklı yerlerde, bir öğretmen rehberliğinde bir araya geldikleri görsel, işitsel ve metinsel olarak öğreten ve öğrenen arasında çift yönlü iletişimi sağlayan çeşitli iletişim araçlarının kullanıldığı çevrimiçi öğrenme ortamı olarak tanımlanmaktadır.
  11. 11. • Sanal sınıflar, geleneksel sınıflardan farklı olarak belirli sanal sınıf yazılımları aracılığıyla öğretenlerin yönlendirmesi ve denetiminde, kalabalık bir öğrenen grubu ile görüntülü, sesli ve etkileşime dayalı bir sanal ortamdır. Öğretenler geleneksel sınıflarda olduğu gibi, sanal sınıflarda da öğrenenlere yönelik her türlü öğrenme-öğretme etkinliklerini gerçekleştirebilir, öğrenen başarısını ölçme-değerlendirme işlemlerini yapabilir. Öğrenenlerin öğretim etkinliklerine ilişkin sorularına etkili geribildirimler sağlayabilir. • Öğretenlerin sanal sınıf yönetiminde başarılı olabilmeleri için öğrenenler arasında eleştirel düşünme ve yüksek dereceli öğrenmenin geliştirilmesine yardımcı olacak sanal sınıfa yönelik sanal pedagoji ilkelerinin kullanılması gerekir. Bu nitelikler, eş zamanlı-eş zamansız sanal sınıflar, tartışma grupları ve konferans odaları gibi çevrimiçi araçları kullanan yansıtıcı ve iş birliğine dayalı çalışma ve değerlendirmeler yoluyla gerçekleştirilebilir.
  12. 12. • Sanal Sınıflar ve Yönetimi • Fiziki Düzen: yüz yüze öğrenme ortamları açısından ele alındığında öğrenci sayısı , oturma düzeni, renkler, ışık, ısı, temizlik, ve görünüm gibi unsurlarla ilişkilidir. Ancak fiziki düzen sanal öğrenme ortamları açısından , eş zamanlı etkinliklere katılan öğrenci sayısı , öğretim materyallerinin ve yönetim sisteminin görsel tasarım unsurları açısından uygunluğu ve kullanışlığı ifade edilebilir. • Plan ve Program Etkinlikleri : hedeflerin belirlenmesi , kaynakların sağlanması hedeflerle kaynaklar arasındaki ilişkilerin kurulması yüz yüze öğrenme ortamlarında plan ve program faaliyetidir.
  13. 13. • Zaman Yönetimi: Etkili bir öğretim için zaman yönetimi iyi planlanmış olmalı ve uygulanmalıdır. Öğrencilerin dese devamı , ders süresi içerisinde öğrencilerin ilgilerinin canlı tutulması , dersi bırakmalarının önüne geçilmesi için yapılacak çalışmalar bu kapsamda değerlendirilebilir. • Motivasyon: Genel olarak öğretimin gerçekleşmesinde önemli bir unsurdur. Bu bağlamda yüz yüze ve sanal öğrenme ortamlarında da öğretimin açısından göz önünde bulundurulmalıdır. • İletişim ve Etkileşim: Çevrimiçi öğrenme ortamlarında öğrenmenin merkezinde bulunan öğrencilerin ihtiyaçlarına en iyi şekilde cevap verilmesinde etkileşimin önemli bir kavram olduğu ifade edilmektedir. Bu bağlamda iletişim ve etkileşim öğrencilerin başarıya ulaşmasında sınıf yönetiminin önemli boyutlarından biri olarak düşünülebilir.
  14. 14. • Eğitmen : Eğitmen hem yüz yüze hem de sanal ortamlarda bir sınıfı, fiziki olarak düzenleyen , planlanan program çerçevesinden öğrenme gerçekleştiren , sınıftaki davranış ve kuramları belirleyen, zaman yönetimini etkili olarak kullanan , sınıfı motive eden ve iletişimi başlatarak öğrencilerin öğrenme aktiviteleri ile etkileşimlerini sağlayan kişidir. • Davranış ve Kurallar Yönetimi: Sınıf kurallarının önceden belirlenmesi ve uyulması, sınıf iklimi oluşturulması, meydana gelebilecek olumsuz davranışların önceden belirlenerek önlenmesi için gerekli tedbirlerin açısından önemlidir. Yüz yüze öğrenme ortamları için belirlenen kurallar ve benzeri davranışlar, sanal sınıf ortamları içinde oluşturulabilir.
  15. 15. Açık ve Uzaktan Öğretimde Yönetici ve Lider • Liderlerin, çevresinde kendilerine bağlı kişileri etkileme gücü vardır. Ancak bu etkileme gücü, kendisine yarardan ziyade onların şahsi gelişimine yöneliktir. 'Ben'cil gözükmelerine rağmen aslında 'biz'cidirler, yani takım ruhuna önem verirler. Yenilikleri takip ederler ve her daim yenilikçidirler. İletişim yetenekleri kuvvetlidir. İletişim kurması en zor çalışanla dahi rahatlıkla diyalog geliştirebilirler. Vizyon ve misyon sahibi olmaları da bir diğer dikkat çekici özellikleridir. Yaşanan gelişmelere bütünsel bakabilme becerisine sahip olan liderler sabırlı, tutarlı ve pozitiftirler. Problem çözme yetenekleri gelişmiş olan liderler risk almaktan kaçınmazlar, "Hayır" demekten çekinmezler. Adalet duygularının gelişmiş olmaları, kararlı ve açık sözlü olmaları da liderlerin dikkat çeken özellikleri arasındadır.
  16. 16. • Yöneticiler, ekibini en doğru şekilde motive ederler. Ekibine karşı şeffaf olan yöneticiler takdir ve ödüllendirme sistemini kullanır. Eleştirilere açık olan yöneticiler çözüm odaklıdırlar. Karşılarına çıkan en ufak bir problem karşısında dahi yapıcı bir çözüm üretirler. Risk almak yerine mevcut sistemin doğru ve eksiksiz işlemesine dikkat ve önem verirler. Empati yetenekleri gelişmiş olan yöneticiler zamanı iyi kullanır. Kararlarında adaletli olan yöneticiler eleştirilere açıktırlar.
  17. 17. Lider ile Yönetici Arasındaki Farklar Nelerdir? • Yöneticiler birer idarecidir. Liderler yenilikçidir, yeniliklerin peşindedir. • Yöneticiler rutini sever, tekrarcıdır. Liderler orijinal fikirleri önemser. • Yöneticiler devam ettiricidir. Liderler geliştiricidir. • Yöneticiler sistem odaklıdır. Liderler insanlara odaklanır. • Yöneticiler kısa vadeli, liderler uzun vadeli hedefler peşindedir. • Yöneticiler mevcut durumu kabul eder. Liderler ise sorgulayıcıdırlar, sıklıkla karşı çıkar ve mevcut duruma eleştirel yaklaşır. • Yöneticiler kuralcı olmalarından ötürü fikirlerinin doğru olarak kabul edilmesini önemser. Liderler ise herkes için en doğru olan düşüncenin peşindedir.
  18. 18. Açık ve Uzaktan Öğretim İçin Dönüşüm • Yükseköğretimdeki öğrenme-öğretme olgusunu çağın gereksinimlerini karşılayabilmesi için bir dönüşüme ihtiyaç vardır açık ve uzaktan öğretimin bir parçası olan e-öğrenmenin bu dönüşümün merkezinde olduğu düşünülmektedir. Değişimin gerçekleşmesinde başarılı dönüşüm etkili lidere bağlıdır. E-öğrenmeyi yüksek öğretimin kurumsal yapısına tam olarak entegre etmek için gerekli olan özelliklerin liderde var olduğu düşünülmektedir. Başarılı liderler adil, dürüst, açık ve saygılı olmakla birlikte vizyon sahibi, kurumuna bağlı, kararlı ve yetenekleri tanıma becerisine sahip kişilerdir. Simonson ve arkadaşları süreci dikkatli bir şekilde yöneten organizasyonların, hataları azaltabileceğini ve başarıyı artıra bileceğini ifade etmişlerdir. Ayrıca açık ve uzaktan öğretim organizasyonunun başarılı bir şekilde dönüşümünü sağlanmasını için 8 adım tanımlamışlardır;
  19. 19. • 1. Adım : Dönüşümün kaçınılmaz olduğu hissi uyandırılmalıdır. • 2. Adım : Etkili bir planlama gurubu oluşturulmalıdır. • 3. Adım : Bir vizyon oluşturulmalıdır. • 4. Adım : Vizyon çevreye yayılmalıdır. • 5. Adım : Vizyon doğrultusunda hareket edenler desteklenmelidir. • 6. Adım : Kısa vadeli kazançlar oluşturulmalı ve bunun için plan yapılmalıdır. • 7. Adım : Daha fazla değişim meydana getirmek için başarılı açık ve uzaktan öğretim faaliyetleri bir araya getirilmeli ve birleştirilmelidir. • 8. Adım : Açık ve uzaktan öğretimdeki başarılar bir araya getirilmelidir.
  20. 20. Açık ve Uzaktan Öğretimde Örgüt Yapıları • Genel olarak örgüt denildiğinde, iki veya daha fazla insanın, ortak bir amacı gerçekleştirmek için davranışlarını biçimsel kurallara göre düzenlediği yapı anlaşılmaktadır. Bir örgütte meydana gelen olaylar karşılıklı davranışlardır. • Bozkurt-Bostancı örgütlerin, teknolojik gelişmeler sonucunda oluşan rekabet koşulları içinde yaşamlarını sürdüre bilmek ve gelişmelere uyum sağlaya bilmek için bilgiyi sürekli kullanmak zorunda olduklarını belirterek. Örgütlerin geleneksel örgüt yapılarını değiştirip, bilgiye ulaşma, işleme ve değerlendirme yollarını örgütsel yapısına oturtarak yeniden yapılandırmaları gerektiğini vurgulamıştır. Böylece öğrenerek kendini yenileyen ve çevresine uyum sağlayabilen örgütlerin amaçlarını daha çabuk gerçekleştirerek etkinliklerini sağlayabileceklerini ifade etmiştir.
  21. 21. Bağımsız Yapılı Açık ve Uzaktan Öğretim Örgütleri • Bağımsız yapılı açık ve uzaktan öğretim örgütleri Bağımsız yapılı açık ve uzaktan öğretim kurumları temel ve yetişkin eğitiminde üniversite programları ne kadar çeşitli düzeylerde ders verebilirler. Bu katmanda değerlendirilebilecek açık ve uzaktan öğretim oldukları iki alt gruba ayrılmaktadır. Bu gruplardan birinin ise üniversite seviyesinde altında öğrenciler ve yetişkinler için eğitimler düzenleyen kurumlar, ikincisi ise üniversite seviyesinde eğitim veren kurumlar olarak nitelendirilmektedir.
  22. 22. • A) Özel ve Devlet Uzaktan Öğretim Kurumları ya da Fakülteleri: Açık ve uzaktan öğretim kurumları ya da fakülteleri bağımsız kurumlardır. Bu kurumların yönetim organizasyonları bağımsız olduğu için kendi kararlarını kendileri verebilirler. Bu bağlamda; yönetim yapısı insan kaynakları, eğitim öğretim faaliyetleri, öğretim materyalleri, teknik altyapıları ve benzeri konulara organizasyon yapıları kapsamında kendileri karar verirler. Ülke genelinde hizmet veren çeşitli özel kuruluşlar uzaktan öğretim sertifika kurs eğitim merkezleri düzenlenmektedir. • B) Uzaktan Öğretim Üniversiteleri veya Açık Üniversiteler: Açık ve uzaktan öğretim üniversiteleri dünya genelinde öğrenene bulunan ve uzaktan diploma programları veren kurumlardır. Bu kurumların örgüt yapısı üniversitelerde olduğu gibidir. Bulundukları ülkedeki diğer üniversitelerin yönetim yapısını barındırır ancak uzaktan öğretim faaliyetleri için gerekecek ilgili birimler yönetim yapısı içerisinde yerini almıştır.
  23. 23. Karışık Yapılı Açık ve Uzaktan Öğretim Örgütleri • A) Açık ve uzaktan öğretim hizmeti veren kuruluşlar: • Açık ve uzaktan öğretim hizmeti veren bu kurumlar bağlı bulundukları üniversite ya da devlet kuruluşu bünyesinde faaliyetlerini sürdürmektedir. Bu kapsamda devlet üniversitesi düzeyinde faaliyet gösteren okullar şöyledir ; Anadolu Üniversitesi, İstanbul Üniversitesi, Atatürk Üniversitesi vs. bünyesinde açık ve uzaktan eğitim faaliyetleri sürdürülmektedir. • Vakıf üniversitesi kategorisinde ise Beykoz Üniversitesi, Ayvansaray Üniversitesi ve Kapadokya Meslek Yüksek Okullarında açılmış uzaktan öğretim programları bulunmaktadır. Ayrıca ülkemizde yükseköğretim kurumları bünyesinde faaliyetlerini sürdüren 74'ü devlet ve 20'si vakıf olmak üzere toplam 94 uzaktan eğitim uygulama ve araştırma merkezi bulunmaktadır.
  24. 24. • B) Konsültasyon modeli: • Konsültasyon modelinde hizmet veren açık ve uzaktan öğretim kurumları neden fazla kurumun bir araya gelerek oluşturdukları geniş ölçekli yapıya sahip kuruluşlardır. Bu kurumun örgüt yapısı bağımsız değildir. Konsültasyona katılan eğitim kurumları tarafından oluşturulan komite yönetim görevlerini yerine getirmektedir. Bu eğitim modelindeki bazı kurumlarda kayıt yaptıran öğrenenler derece alacakları üniversiteye çok olabilirler ancak danışma merkezi adı verilen kurumlar öğrenenlerin ev ya iş yerlerine yakındır. • C) Entegre olan sistemler: • Bu modelde kampüs içi ve kampüs dışı öğrenenler bir aradadır. Akademik personel her kişi öğrenen grubuna da aynı öğretim dağıtımı ve aynı değerlendirme planını uygular, böylece öğrenenlerin aynı diploma ve eşit haklara sahip olması garanti altına alınır. Akademik personelin kampüs içi öğrenenlere öğretim sürecinden sorumlu olduğu gibi kampüs öğrenenlerin öğretim sürecinden ve öğretim materyallerinin geliştirilmesinden de sorumludur.

×