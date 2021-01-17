Successfully reported this slideshow.
TUĞÇE DEMİREL FEN BİLGİSİ ÖĞRETMENLİĞİ Danışman:AGAH TUĞRUL KORUCU AÇIK ÖĞRENME VE İNTERNET ÜZERİNDEN HERKESE AÇIK KURSLAR
AÇIKLIK VE ÖĞRENME  Açıklık İlkesi: Öğretmenin derste kullandığı kavramların birden fazla duyu organına hitap etmesi, açı...
AÇIK ÖĞRENMENİN FAYDALARI • Açık olan sadece mevcut kaynaklar değildir, kişisel memnuniyet, aktif vatandaşlık, sosyal katı...
İNTERNET ÜZERİNDEN HERKESE AÇIK KURSLAR  İHAK’lar son yıllarda dünya genelinde yaygınlaşmaya başlamıştır. Türkiye’de ise ...
İHAK kullanımı için genel amaçlar: Enstitülerin verdiği eğitime erişilebilirliği artırmak ve yaygınlaştırmak Markalaşmak...
İHAK’LARIN FAYDALARI  İHAK’lar farklı dillerde eğitim, öğrenenin özelliklerine ve konuya göre farklı materyaller kullanma...
DÜNYADA İHAK UYGULAMALARI COURSERA  Coursera, bazı üniversitelerinde aralarında olduğu girişimci kurumlar tarafından kar ...
UDACITY  Udacity, bazı girişimciler ve girişimci kurumlar tarafından kar amacı düşünülerek kurulmuş bir platformdur.  Ve...
edX  MIT ve Harvard Üniversitesi tarafından kar amacı olmadan kurulmuş bir platformdur.  İçerisindeki kurslar iyi yapıla...
UDEMY  Bazı girişimci kurumlar tarafından kar amacı düşünülerek kurulmuş bir platformdur.  Verilen kursların başlangıç v...
KHAN ACADEMY  Salaman Kahan tarafından kar amacı olmadan kurulmuş bir platformdur.  Bu platformda yer alan derslerde sür...
TÜRKİYE’DE İHAK UYGULAMALARI 1-KURUMSAL UYGULAMALAR  AKADEMA • Akadema, hiçbir şart olmaksızın herkesin ücretsiz katılabi...
 BİLGEİŞ • Bilgeiş Projesi, Türkiye’de işçi ve işverenlerin uyum yeteneklerinin geliştirilmesine katkı sağlanması, teknol...
 • Projenin temel amacı işçi ve işverenlerin yeni teknolojilere uyum yeteneklerinin artırılmasıdır.  • Bu kapsamda işçi ...
 ATADEMİX • Atatürk Üniversitesi tarafından kurulan Atademix ücretsiz bir platformdur. • Türkiye’de İHAK uygulamalarının ...
 SAUX • Sakarya üniversitesi tarafından kurulmuştur ve ücretsizdir. • Marka yönetimi, temel fotoğrafçılık, iletişim tekni...
2-MÜNFERİT UYGULAMLAR  ÜNVERSITEPLUS • Bazı üniversiteler, kurumlar, alanında uzman akademisyenler ve eğitmenlerin işbirl...
 İLERİ EĞİTİM • Bilim Sanayi ve Teknoloji Bakanlığı projesi kapsamında oluşturulmuş bu platformda ücretli ve ücretsiz kur...
KAYNAKÇA  https://dergipark.org.tr/tr/download/article- file/402014  https://eksisozluk.com/ihak--293425  https://www.r...
Published in: Education
  1. 1. TUĞÇE DEMİREL FEN BİLGİSİ ÖĞRETMENLİĞİ Danışman:AGAH TUĞRUL KORUCU AÇIK ÖĞRENME VE İNTERNET ÜZERİNDEN HERKESE AÇIK KURSLAR
  2. 2. AÇIKLIK VE ÖĞRENME  Açıklık İlkesi: Öğretmenin derste kullandığı kavramların birden fazla duyu organına hitap etmesi, açık ve anlaşılır bir dilde olması gereklidir.
  3. 3. AÇIK ÖĞRENMENİN FAYDALARI • Açık olan sadece mevcut kaynaklar değildir, kişisel memnuniyet, aktif vatandaşlık, sosyal katılım, bilgi toplumunda istihdam edilebilirliği sağlamak için gereksinim duyulan beceriler, öğrenmeyi desteklemektedir, •Yerel ve uluslararası öğrenme toplumundaki her birey, öğrenme yolculuğuna bilgi paylaşımı ve uygulama becerisi ile katkıda bulunabilmektedir, ayrıca her birey bir diğer bireyin öğrenme yolcuğuna katkıda bulunmaktadır, İşbirlik içinde çalışmayı ve sosyal öğrenmeyi artırmaktadır. • Öğrenenleri bir içeriğin pasif tüketicileri değil yaratıcıları, paylaşanları ve dünyadaki bilgi ve yaratıcılığın destekleyicileri yapmaktadır.
  4. 4. İNTERNET ÜZERİNDEN HERKESE AÇIK KURSLAR  İHAK’lar son yıllarda dünya genelinde yaygınlaşmaya başlamıştır. Türkiye’de ise henüz emekleme aşamasında olduğu söylenebilir.  İnternet Üzerinden Herkese Açık Kurslar (İHAK) herhangi bir konudaki eğitsel kursların internet üzerinden herkese açık sunulmasıyla ortaya çıkan yeni bir uygulamadır.  İHAK’larda kursların tüm eğitsel içeriği, ders etkinlikleri ve iletişimi internet aracılığıyla yapılmakta, kurslarda herhangi bir kontenjan sınırı bulunmamakta, kurslara her zaman her yerden erişilebilmekte ve bütün bunlar belirli bir kurs yapısında sunulmaktadır.
  5. 5. İHAK kullanımı için genel amaçlar: Enstitülerin verdiği eğitime erişilebilirliği artırmak ve yaygınlaştırmak Markalaşmak ve bunu sürdürmek  Giderleri azaltarak veya gelirleri artırarak ekonomiyi güçlendirmek Kampüs içi öğrenciler ve Kitlesel Açık Çevrimiçi Derslerine katılanlar için eğitim çıktılarını artırmak Öğrenme ve öğretimde yenilik Öğrenme ve öğretim üzerine araştırmalar yapmak.
  6. 6. İHAK’LARIN FAYDALARI  İHAK’lar farklı dillerde eğitim, öğrenenin özelliklerine ve konuya göre farklı materyaller kullanma imkanı sunar. Bu şekilde bireylerin kendi hızına göre eğitim almasını sağlar.  İHAK’lardaki içerikler kurumlar tarafından herkese açık bir şekilde paylaşılabilmekte ve lisans sorunu yaşamaksızın tekrar tekrar kullanılabilmektedir.  İHAK’lar kolay ve hızlı bir şekilde katılımcıları veya öğrencileri bilgilendirerek kurumların katılımcılarla ve öğrencilerle etkili bir şekilde erişim imkanı sunmaktadır.  Açık ve uzaktan eğitime yeni soluk getiren İHAK’lar bireysel ve kurumsal yönlerde fayda sağlamaktadır.  Bireylerin ihtiyaç duyduğu anda şart olmaksızın katılabildiği İHAK’lar bireylerin kendi eğitimlerini üstlenmelerini sağlar ve yaşam boyu öğrenmeyi destekler.  Bireyler bu kurslara zaman ve mekandan bağımsız dilediği zaman erişebilir.
  7. 7. DÜNYADA İHAK UYGULAMALARI COURSERA  Coursera, bazı üniversitelerinde aralarında olduğu girişimci kurumlar tarafından kar amacı düşünülerek kurulmuş bir platformdur.  İçerisindeki kurslar iyi yapılandırılmış olup başlangıç ve bitiş tarihleri önceden belirlenmiştir.  100’ü aşkın üniversite ile işbirliği içerisinde olan bu platformda çeşitli alanlarda 1000’den fazla kurs düzenlenmiştir.  Bu platformda alınan bazı kurslar üniversitelere bağlı olarak kredi yerine sayılabilmektedir. Bununla beraber belirli bir ücret karşılığında kurs alan öğrenciler başarılı olmaları halinde sertifika alabilmektedirler.
  8. 8. UDACITY  Udacity, bazı girişimciler ve girişimci kurumlar tarafından kar amacı düşünülerek kurulmuş bir platformdur.  Verilen kursların başlangıç ve bitiş tarihi belli değildir, öğrencilerin kendi hızlarına göre eğitimlerine tamamlayabilmeleri üzerine tasarlanmıştır.  Bazı üniversiteler buradan alınan kurslar için bir final sınavı yaparak, başarıya göre kredi yerine saymaktadırlar. Ayrıca belli bir ücret karşılığında kurs alan öğrenciler başarılı olunması halinde sertifika alabilmektedirler.
  9. 9. edX  MIT ve Harvard Üniversitesi tarafından kar amacı olmadan kurulmuş bir platformdur.  İçerisindeki kurslar iyi yapılandırılmış olup başlangıç ve bitiş tarihleri önceden belirlenmiştir.  50’yi aşkın üniversite ile işbirliği içerisinde olan bu platformda çeşitli alanlarda 1900’den fazla kurs düzenlenmiştir.  Öğrencilerin bu platformdan aldıkları dersler kredi yerine sayılmamaktadır. Öğrenciler başarılı oldukları takdirde belli bir ücret karşılığı sertifika alabilmektedirler.
  10. 10. UDEMY  Bazı girişimci kurumlar tarafından kar amacı düşünülerek kurulmuş bir platformdur.  Verilen kursların başlangıç ve bitiş tarihi belli değildir, öğrencilerin kendi hızlarına göre eğitimlerine tamamlayabilmeleri üzerine tasarlanmıştır.  Bu platformda farklı alanlarda 5000’den fazla kurs düzenlenmektedir.  Kursların bazıları ücretsizdir.  Bir alanda yetkin olduğunu düşünen herkes bu platforma kurs açabilmektedir.
  11. 11. KHAN ACADEMY  Salaman Kahan tarafından kar amacı olmadan kurulmuş bir platformdur.  Bu platformda yer alan derslerde sürekli olarak test ve alıştırmalar ile değerlendirme yapılmaktadır.  Genel olarak lise ve üniversite öğrencilerine göre hazırlanmış olan bu platforma bütün kurslar ücretsizdir.  Öğrenciler aldıkları kurslarda tamamladıkları görevler için sanal rozet kazanmaktadırlar.
  12. 12. TÜRKİYE’DE İHAK UYGULAMALARI 1-KURUMSAL UYGULAMALAR  AKADEMA • Akadema, hiçbir şart olmaksızın herkesin ücretsiz katılabileceği dersleri içermektedir. • Rehber gözetimi altında verilen derslerin başlangıç ve bitiş tarihi bellidir. Bireysel öğrenme türündeki derslere ise katılımcılar istedikleri zaman katılıp istediklerinde bitirebileceklerdir. •Rehber gözetimi altında verilen derslerin bitiminde katılımcılar tamamlama belgesi alırlar.
  13. 13.  BİLGEİŞ • Bilgeiş Projesi, Türkiye’de işçi ve işverenlerin uyum yeteneklerinin geliştirilmesine katkı sağlanması, teknolojiye uyumu geliştirilmiş bir işgücü piyasası oluşturulmasının desteklenmesi, Bilgi ve İletişim Teknolojilerinin kullanımın ve etkinliğinin artırılması, işçi ve işveren düzeyinde kapasite geliştirilmesi doğrultusunda uygulanmaktadır. Bu çerçevede, Ankara, İstanbul, Eskişehir, İzmir ve Gaziantep olarak belirlenen 5 pilot ilde üniversiteler, ticaret ve sanayi odaları, sürekli eğitim merkezleri, organize sanayi bölgeleri gibi paydaşlarla işbirliği protokolleri imzalanması, pilot illerde yaşayan işçi ve işverenlerin eğitim ihtiyaçlarının belirlenmesi, işletmelerin ihtiyacına yönelik 100 çevrim içi ders oluşturulmasına yönelik faaliyetler yürütülmesi planlanmıştır.
  14. 14.  • Projenin temel amacı işçi ve işverenlerin yeni teknolojilere uyum yeteneklerinin artırılmasıdır.  • Bu kapsamda işçi ve işverenler için çevrim içi derslerden ücretsiz faydalanabilecekleri bir çevrimiçi bir platform oluşturmak amaçlanmaktadır. (grafik tasarımı, web sitesi geliştirme, yazılım geliştirme, dijital fotoğrafçılık vs. gibi başlıkları içeren en az 100 ders)  • Çevrimiçi kurslarla KOBİ işveren ve çalışanlarının mesleki yetkinliklerini arttırmak amaçlanmaktadır.  • Projeyi yaygınlaştırmak amacıyla konferanslar, toplantılar, seminerler ve atölye çalışmaları düzenlenecektir.  • Projeyi sürdürülebilir hale getirmek için portalin ve çevrimiçi dersleri paydaşlardan alınacak geri bildirimler doğrultusunda sürekli olarak güncellenecektir.  • -KOBİ’lere ulaşma konusunda desteklerini almak amacıyla seçilen paydaşlarla protokoller imzalanacaktır. Bu protokoller yardımıyla, paydaşlar ile sürdürülebilir kurulacaktır.  • İşveren ve işçiler yönetsel ve mesleki kapasitelerini artırmak için bu eğitimlere katılmaya teşvik edileceklerdir.
  15. 15.  ATADEMİX • Atatürk Üniversitesi tarafından kurulan Atademix ücretsiz bir platformdur. • Türkiye’de İHAK uygulamalarının kurumsal anlamda yürütüldüğü ilk platformdur.,  • Uzman kişiler tarafından hazırlanan kurslara dünya genelinde herkes belirli bir şart olmaksızın katılabilmektedir. • Platforma verilen kursların süreleri genel olarak 4ila 8 hafta arasındadır. • Senkron ve asenkron olarak verilen kurslarda öğrenciler istedikleri şekilde ders alabilmektedirler. • Ödev, proje, çevrimiçi sınavlar vb. değerlendirmeler sonucunda başarılı olan öğrencilere dijital sertifika verilmektedir. • Platforma şimdiye kadar tamamlanan 12 kurs bulunmaktadır.
  16. 16.  SAUX • Sakarya üniversitesi tarafından kurulmuştur ve ücretsizdir. • Marka yönetimi, temel fotoğrafçılık, iletişim teknikleri gibi farklı alanlarda birkaç ders bulunmaktadır.
  17. 17. 2-MÜNFERİT UYGULAMLAR  ÜNVERSITEPLUS • Bazı üniversiteler, kurumlar, alanında uzman akademisyenler ve eğitmenlerin işbirliği ile kurulmuş platformdur. • Bireylerin istedikleri zaman kişisel ve mesleki gelişimlerini devam ettirmeleri, bu sayede yaşam boyu öğrenmeyi sağlamak amacıyla kurulmuştur. • Belirli bir ücret karşılığında derslere kayıt yaptıran öğrenciler YÖK onaylı sertifika alabilmektedirler.
  18. 18.  İLERİ EĞİTİM • Bilim Sanayi ve Teknoloji Bakanlığı projesi kapsamında oluşturulmuş bu platformda ücretli ve ücretsiz kurslar bulunmaktadır. • Sertifika programları, sınava hazırlık kursları, test ve sınav paketleri ve çevrimiçi kitaplar gibi birçok hizmet bulunmaktadır.
  19. 19. KAYNAKÇA  https://dergipark.org.tr/tr/download/article- file/402014  https://eksisozluk.com/ihak--293425  https://www.researchgate.net/publication/338245 847_Acik_Ogrenme_ve_Internet_Uzerinden_Her kese_Acik_Kurslar_IHAK  https://www.fluentu.com/blog/english-tur/kitlesel- cevrimici-acik-kurslar/  https://slideplayer.biz.tr/slide/18039080/

