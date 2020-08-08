Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tugas kelompok Perjuangan pahlawan dalam meraih kemerdekaan bangsa Indonesia NAMA ANGGOTA KELOMPOK 2 : 1. AZ-ZAHRAMAHITA V...
-Imam Bonjol wafat dan dimakamkan di Pinelang,Manado Sejarah perjuangan Perang Padri secara lengkap: Perang Padri terjadi ...
SUMPAH PEMUDA Sumpah Pemuda merupakan salah satu dari dua tonggak utama yang menandai lahirnya pergerakan kemerdekaan Indo...
yang diadakan di Batavia Oktober tahun 1928 selama 2 hari yakni tanggal 27 hingga 28 oktober. Kongres Pemuda II dilaksanak...
Pendirian badan ini sudah diumumkan oleh Kumakichi Harada pada tanggal 1 Maret 1945, tetapi badan ini baru benar-benar dir...
Dari perdebatan dengan para tokoh pemuda, termasuk Chaerul Saleh yang tergabung dalam gerakan bawah tanah, dini hari tangg...
Teks naskah Proklamasi yang telah mengalami perubahan, yang dikenal dengan sebutan naskah “Proklamasi Otentik“, adalah mer...
Teuku Mohammad Hasan, Dr. GSSJ Ratulangi, Andi Pangerang, A.H. Hamidan, I Goesti Ketoet Poedja, Mr. Johannes Latuharhary, ...
 Membentuk Pemerintah Daerah, yang tiap-tiap daerah dipimpin oleh seorang Gubernur
Perjuangan pahlawan dalam meraih kemerdekaan bangsa indonesia

PPkn

Published in: Education
Perjuangan pahlawan dalam meraih kemerdekaan bangsa indonesia

  1. 1. Tugas kelompok Perjuangan pahlawan dalam meraih kemerdekaan bangsa Indonesia NAMA ANGGOTA KELOMPOK 2 : 1. AZ-ZAHRAMAHITA VISA DHIBA ( 07 ) 2. PANJI TRIANA AYUNI ( 22 ) 3. SHABRINA AURELLIAN W. P. ( 26 ) 4. TASYA NUURA PRADIPTA ( 29 ) Perlawanan kaum Padri A.Masa perjuangan Perang Padri terjadi selama kurun waktu 35 tahun. Perang ini terjadi antara kaum Adat dengan kaum Padri. Tepatnya pada tahun 1803-1838. Kaum Padri dipimpin oleh seorang ulama bernama Tuanku Imam Bonjol. B.Perjuangan melawan Perjuangan melawan pasukan Belanda yang menjajah bumi pertiwi C.Ringkasan perjuangan Sejarah perjuangan Perang Padri secara singkat: -Perselisihan ini dimanfaatkan Belanda dengan politik adu domba sehingga terjadi perang saudara -Belanda menggunakan siasat benteng yaitu membangun benteng Fort de Kock yang menyimbolkan telah dikuasai daerah tsb -Kaum adat akhirnya bersatu dengan kaum ulama melawan Belanda -Persatuan ini merisaukan Belanda yang akhirnya mengeluarkan pernyataan yang disebut Plakat panjang dengan isi: 1.Tanam paksa dengan kerja paksa bagi rakyat Minangkabau 2.Kepala Kepala daerah akan digaji 3.Belanda bertindak penengah -Dibawah pimpinan Letkol Michiels Belanda menyerang dan menaklukkan Bonjol dengan ditangkapnya Imam Bonjol Diasingkan ke Cianjur-Ambon-Manado
  2. 2. -Imam Bonjol wafat dan dimakamkan di Pinelang,Manado Sejarah perjuangan Perang Padri secara lengkap: Perang Padri terjadi antara kaum Padri dan kaum Adat pada tahun 1803-1838 di Sumatera Barat. Kaum Padri adalah kaum Islam yang menjalankan segala hal sesuai syariat Islam. Selain kaum Padri, terdapat kaum Adat. Kaum Adat melakukan hal yang berbalik 180° dari kaum Padri. Mereka suka mencuri, berjudi, berzina, mabuk-mabukan dan lain sebagainya. Suatu saat kaum Padri merasa tidak dihargai dengan sikap kaum Adat. Akhirnya, kaum Padri memutuskan perang terhadap kaum Adat yang dipimpin oleh Tuanku Imam Bonjol. Peperangan pecah antara kaum Padri dengan kaum Adat pada 1803. Kaum Adat semakin terdesak dalam peperangan. Akhirnya, pada tahun 1821 kaum Adat mengadakan perjanjian dengan Belanda, untuk memberi mereka sebagian wilayah bila dapat mengalahkan kaum Padri. Peperangan berlanjut antara kaum Adat yang dibantu Belanda dengan kaum Padri. Belanda awalnya kewalahan dalam memerangi kaum Padri. Kemudian, mereka mendatangkan bala bantuan. Sehingga, kaum Padri semakin terdesak. Perlu waktu yang lama hingga akhirnya Belanda dapat menguasai benteng Bonjol pada Oktober 1837. Mereka pun berhasil menangkap Tuanku Imam Bonjol pada 25 Oktober 1837. Diapun diasingkan ke Lota, Minahasa.  Biografi Singkat Tuanku Imam Bonjol Bernama asli Muhammad Shahab. Lahir pada 1 Januari 1772. Ayahnya adalah seorang ulama besar, begitupun dengannya. Memiliki gelar Peto Syarif, Malin Basa, dan Tuanku Imam Bonjol. Beliau menjadi pemimpin kaum Padri dalam perang Padri. Dan beliau wafat pada 8 November 1864, di Lota, Minahasa tempat pengasingannya.
  3. 3. SUMPAH PEMUDA Sumpah Pemuda merupakan salah satu dari dua tonggak utama yang menandai lahirnya pergerakan kemerdekaan Indonesia. Berdirinya Boedi Oetomo pada tahun 1908 dan Sumpah Pemuda pada 1928 menjadi awal kebangkitan nasional dimana kesadaran rakyat sebagai orang Indonesia mulai tumbuh. Boedi Oetomo dan Sumpah Pemuda sendiri merupakan dampak dari politik etis yang dipelopori dan diperjuangkan Douwes Dekker atau Multatuli. Peristiwa sumpah pemuda dilaksanakan pada tanggal 28 Oktober 1928 yang hingga kini diperingati sebagai Hari Sumpah Pemuda. Berawal dari inisiatif para pelajar Indonesia yaitu PPPI (Perhimpunan Pelajar-pelajar Indonesia) serta para cendekiawan Indonesia yang bercita-cita menyatukan seluruh organisasi pemuda di Indonesia, pertemuan-pertemuan demi mewujudkan cita-cita tersebut pun dilakukan. Pertemuan pertama pun dilakukan pada tahun 1926, hingga akhirnya mendapatkan hasil pada tanggal 20 Februari 1927. Pertemuan kedua pun dilaksanakan pada Mei tahun 1928. Kemudian dilanjutkan dengan pertemuan ketiga pada tanggal 12 Agustus 1928. Pertemuan ketiga ini merupakan pertemuan terakhir yang dihadiri oleh seluruh barisan organisasi pemuda yang ada di Indonesia. Pertemuan itu pun menghasilkan keputusan bahwasanya akan dilaksanakannya kongres pada bulan Oktober mendatang dengan susunan panitia yang diambil dari setiap organisasi pemuda yang ada. Setiap organisasi memiliki masing-masing satu jabatan. Selain organisasi PPPI, banyak organisasi pemuda yang ikut terlibat diantaranya yaitu Jong Java, Jong Celebes, Jong Soemantranen Bond serta organisasi lainnya. Adapun susunan kepanitiaan pada Kongres Pemuda II tersebut adalah: ❖ Sugondo Djojopuspito perwakilan dari PPPI sebagai ketua kongres. ❖ RM Joko Marsaid perwakilan Jong Java sebagai wakil ketua kongres. ❖ Muhammad Yamin perwakilan dari Jong Soematranen Bond sebagai sekretaris. ❖ Amir Sjarifudin perwakilan Jong Bataks Bond sebagai bendahara. ❖ Johan Mohammad Cai perwakilan Jong Islamieten Bond sebagai pembantu I. ❖ R. Katjasoengkana perwakilan Pemoeda Indonesia sebagai pembantu II. ❖ R.C.I Sendoek perwakilan dari Jong Celebes sebagai pembantu III. ❖ Johannes Leimana perwakilan Jong Ambon sebagai pembantu IV. ❖ Moh. Rochjani Su’ud perwakilan Pemoeda Kaoem Betawi sebagai pembantu V. Sumpah Pemuda merupakan ikrar yang menegaskan cita cita berdirinya Negara Indonesia. Ikrar ini sebenarnya merupakan hasil dari Kongres Pemuda II
  4. 4. yang diadakan di Batavia Oktober tahun 1928 selama 2 hari yakni tanggal 27 hingga 28 oktober. Kongres Pemuda II dilaksanakan dalam 3 rapat, berturut-turut di gedung KatholiekeJongenlingen Bond (KJB), gedung Oost-Java Bioscoop dan rapat penutup di gedung Indonesische Clubgebouw. Lagu Indonesia Raya dilantunkan pada acara penutupan namun tanpa syair, hanya diminkan dengan biola oleh WR Supratman. Lagu tersebut disambut baik oleh pemuda. Kemudian kongres Pemuda II ini ditutup dengan mengumumkan hasil kongres yang ditulis oleh Moh. Yamin yang awalnya dibacakan oleh Soegondo lalu kemudian dijelaskan secara rinci oleh Moh. Yamin. Rumusan hasil Kongres Pemuda II tersebut saat itu disebut Sumpah Pemuda. Adapun isinya dalam ejaan yang belum disempurnakan sebagai berikut: Pertama: “Kami poetra dan poetri Indonesia, mengakoe bertoempah darah jang satoe, tanah Indonesia.” Kedoea: “Kami poetra dan poetri Indonesia mengakoe berbangsa jang satoe, bangsa Indonesia.” Ketiga: “Kami poetra dan poetri Indonesia mendjoendjoeng bahasa persatoean, bahasa Indonesia.” BPUPKI BPUPKI atau badan penyelidik usaha-usaha persiapan kemerdekaan Indonesia adalah sebuah badan yang dibentuk oleh pihak jepang pada tanggal 29 april 1945. Badan ini dibentuk dengan alasan mendapatkan dukungan dari bangsa Indonesia supaya mau membantu bangsa jepang dengan menjanjikan kemerdekaan bagi Bangsa Indonesia. Badan Penyelidik Usaha Persiapan Kemerdekaan Indonesia atau (Jepang: Dokuritsu Junbi Cosakaiatau dilafalkan Dokuritsu Zyunbi Tyoosakai) adalah sebuah badan yang dibentuk oleh pemerintah pendudukan balatentara Jepangpada tanggal 29 April 1945bertepatan dengan hari ulang tahun KaisarHirohito. Badan ini dibentuk sebagai upaya mendapatkan dukungan bangsa Indonesia dengan menjanjikan bahwa Jepangakan membantu proses kemerdekaan Indonesia. BPUPKI beranggotakan 63 orang yang diketuai oleh Radjiman Wedyodiningratdengan wakil ketua Hibangase Yosio (orang Jepang) dan R.P. Soeroso. Pada 1 Maret 1945. Karena kedua komando ini berwenang atas daerah Jawa (termasuk Madura) dan Sumatra. BPUPKI hanya dibentuk untuk kedua wilayah tersebut, sedangkan di wilayah Kalimantan dan Indonesia Timur yang dikuasai komando AL Jepang tidak dibentuk badan serupa.
  5. 5. Pendirian badan ini sudah diumumkan oleh Kumakichi Harada pada tanggal 1 Maret 1945, tetapi badan ini baru benar-benar diresmikan pada tanggal 29 April 1945 bertepatan dengan hari ulang tahun Kaisar Hirohito. Badan ini dibentuk sebagai upaya mendapatkan dukungan dari bangsa Indonesia dengan menjanjikan bahwa Jepang akan membantu proses kemerdekaan Indonesia. BPUPKI beranggotakan 67 orang yang diketuai oleh Dr. Kanjeng Raden Tumenggung (K.R.T.) Radjiman Wedyodiningrat dengan wakil ketua Ichibangase Yosio (orang Jepang) dan Raden Pandji Soeroso. BPUPKI mengadakan siding sebanyak dua kali siding resmi dan satu kali sidang tidak resmi. Sidang resmi pertama dilaksanakan tanggal 29 Mei sampai dengan 1 Juni 1945, membahas tentang dasar negara. Sidang kedua berlangsung tanggal 10 sampai dengan 17 Juli 1945 dengan membahas rancangan Undang-Undang Dasar.Pada pelaksanaan sidang tidak resmi hanya dihadiri oleh tiga puluh delapan (38) orang kegiatan ini berlangsung di masa reses antara sidang pertama dan sidang kedua, tujuannya untuk membahas rancangan Pembukaan Undang-Undang Dasar 1945 yang dipimpin oleh anggota BPUPKI Ir. Soekarno. Sidang BPUPKI dilaksanakan di gedung ”Chuo Sangi In”, dan kini gedung itu dikenal dengan sebutan Gedung Pancasila. PROKLAMASI KEMERDEKAAN Sebelum pembacaan teks proklamasi pada tanggal 17 agustus 1945, terdapat peristiwa penting yang tidak boleh dilupakan. Peristiwa penting tersebut merupakan perjuangan para tokoh atau pejuang kemerdekaan untuk dapat segera memerdekakan Indonesia. Dimulai Pada tanggal 12 Agustus 1945, melalui Marsekal Terauchi di Dalat, Vietnam, mengatakan kepada Soekarno, Hatta dan Radjiman bahwa pemerintah Jepang akan segera memberikan kemerdekaan kepada Indonesia. Meskipun demikian Jepang menginginkan kemerdekaan Indonesia pada tanggal 24 Agustus. Dua hari kemudian, saat Soekarno, Hatta dan Radjiman kembali ke tanah air dari Dalat, Syahrir mendesak agar Soekarno segera memproklamasikan kemerdekaan karena menganggap hasil pertemuan di Dalat sebagai tipu muslihat Jepang. 16 Agustus 1945, gejolak tekanan di latar belakangi oleh para pengikut Sutan Syahrir yang menginginkan pengambilalihan kekuasaan oleh Indonesia dari Jepang makin memuncak dan tak terkendali. Pada siang hari mereka berkumpul di rumah Hatta, dan sekitar pukul 10 malam di rumah Soekarno. Sekitar 15 pemuda menuntut Soekarno segera memproklamasikan kemerdekaan melalui radio, disusul pengambilalihan kekuasaan. Mereka juga menolak rencana PPKI untuk memproklamasikan kemerdekaan pada 16 Agustus. Peristiwa Rengasdengklok
  6. 6. Dari perdebatan dengan para tokoh pemuda, termasuk Chaerul Saleh yang tergabung dalam gerakan bawah tanah, dini hari tanggal 16 Agustus 1945 mereka menculik Soekarno (beserta Fatmawati dan Guntur), dan Hatta, di Rengasdengklok, yang kemudian terkenal sebagai peristiwa Rengasdengklok. Dalam penculikan tersebut, bermaksud meyakinkan Soekarno bahwa Jepang telah menyerah dan para pejuang telah siap untuk melawan Jepang. Pertemuan Soekarno-Hatta dengan Jenderal Yamamoto Malam harinya, Soekarno dan Hatta kembali ke Jakarta untuk bertemu dengan Jenderal Yamamoto, komandan Jepang di Jawa. Dari pertemuan tersebut, Soekarno dan Hatta menjadi yakin bahwa Jepang telah menyerah kepada Sekutu, dan tidak memiliki wewenang lagi untuk memberikan kemerdekaan. Pembacaan Naskah Proklamasi Setelah diyakini bahwa situasi memungkinkan untuk membacakan teks proklamasi, maka Soekarno, Hatta dan anggota PPKI lainnya malam itu juga rapat dan menyiapkan teks Proklamasi. Rapat tersebut di rumah Laksamana Maeda, Soekarno bersama tokoh perjuangan lain menulis naskah proklamasi. Tulisan itu lalu diketik oleh Sayuti Melik. Tepat pada hari Jumat, 17 Agustus 1945 M atau 17 Ramadan 1365 H, pukul 10.00 pagi, 17 Agustus 1945. Bertempat di rumah Soekarno, Jalan Pegangsaan Timur No.56, Jakarta. Pembacaan naskah proklamasi yang berlanjut pengibaran Sang Saka Merah Putih hasil jahitan Fatmawati, menandakan Indonesia merdeka. Tokoh lain yang sangat berjasa dalam peristiwa pembacaan Proklamasi diantaranya, tiga pemuda pengibar bendera merah putih pertama yaitu Latif Hendraningrat, S. Suhut dan Tri Murti. Kemerdekaan Indonesia yang dibaca oleh Soekarno-Hatta yang kemudian menjadi Presiden Dan Wakil Presiden Indonesia yang pertama. Inilah Isi teks Proklamasi kemerdekaan Indonesia Proklamasi Kami bangsa Indonesia dengan ini menjatakan kemerdekaan Indonesia. Hal2 jang mengenai pemindahan kekoeasaan d.l.l., diselenggarakan dengan tjara saksama dan dalam tempoh jang sesingkat-singkatnja. Djakarta, 17 – 8 – ’05 Wakil bangsa Indonesia. Teks Proklamasi mengalami perubahan.
  7. 7. Teks naskah Proklamasi yang telah mengalami perubahan, yang dikenal dengan sebutan naskah “Proklamasi Otentik“, adalah merupakan hasil ketikan oleh Mohamad Ibnu Sayuti Melik (seorang tokoh pemuda yang ikut andil dalam persiapan Proklamasi), yang isinya adalah sebagai berikut : Proklamasi Kami bangsa Indonesia dengan ini menjatakan kemerdekaan Indonesia. Hal-hal jang mengenai pemindahan kekoeasaan d.l.l., diselenggarakan dengan tjara saksama dan dalam tempo jang sesingkat-singkatnja. Djakarta, hari 17 boelan 8 tahoen 05 Atas nama bangsa Indonesia. Soekarno/Hatta. PPKI Kekalahan Jepang dalam Perang Dunia II membuka kesempatan bagi bangsa Indonesia untuk mempersiapkan kemerdekaan atas dasar prakarsa sendiri. Lalu bagaimana dampaknya terhadap keberadaan BPUPKI? Setelah menyelesaikan tugas BPUPKI dibubarkan, dan sebagai gantinya pada tanggal 7 Agustus 1945 Jepang mengumumkan pembentukan Panitia Persiapan Kemerdekaan Indonesia (PPKI) atau Dokuritsu Zyunbi Iinkai. PPKI adalah panitia yang bertugas melanjutkan hasil kerja BPUPKI setelah BPUPKI dibubarkan Jepang pada 7 Agustus 1945. Selain itu, PPKI juga bertugas meresmikan pembukaan atau preambule dan batang tubuh UUD 1945. PPKI diresmikan oleh Jendral Terauchi pada 9 Agustus 1945 di Kota Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam. Peresmian ini dihadiri oleh Ir. Soekarno, Drs. Mohammad Hatta dan Dr. Radjiman Wedyodiningrat. PPKI diketuai oleh Ir. Soekarno, dengan Drs. Moh. Hatta sebagai wakil ketua. Anggotanya sendiri berjumlah 21 orang yang merupakan tokoh utama pergerakan nasional Indonesia. Anggota PPKI terdiri dari berbagai etnis Nusantara, meliputi 12 orang etnis Jawa, 3 orang etnis Sumatera, 2 orang etnis Sulawesi, 1 orang etnis Kalimantan, 1 orang etnis Nusa Tenggara, 1 orang etnis Maluku, dan 1 orang etnis Tionghoa. Yang termasuk anggota PPKI antara lain: Mr. Soepomo, Dr. Radjiman Wedyodiningrat, R. P. Soeroso, Soetardjo Kartohadikoesoemo, Kiai Abdoel Wachid Hasjim, Ki Bagus Hadikusumo, Otto Iskandardinata, Abdoel Kadir, Pangeran Soerjohamidjojo, Pangeran Poerbojo, Dr. Mohammad Amir, Mr. Abdul Maghfar, Mr.
  8. 8. Teuku Mohammad Hasan, Dr. GSSJ Ratulangi, Andi Pangerang, A.H. Hamidan, I Goesti Ketoet Poedja, Mr. Johannes Latuharhary, Drs. Yap Tjwan Bing. Kemudian, tanpa sepengetahuan pemerintah Jepang, anggota PPKI bertambah lagi 6 orang, yaitu: Achmad Soebardjo, Sajoeti Melik, Ki Hadjar Dewantara, R.A. A. Wiranatakoesoema, Kasman Singodimedjo, Iwa Koesoemasoemantri. Pada tanggal 18 Agustus 1945, PPKI melakukan persidangan di bekas Gedung Road van Indie di Jalan Pejambon. Dalam sidang tersebut, dalam hitungan belasan menit terjadi permusyawarahan antara kelompok yang berbeda pendapat mengenai sila pertama Pancasila yang tertuang dalam pembukaan Piagam Jakarta. Kelompok keagamaan non-Muslim dari Timur dan kelompok kaum keagamaan penganut ajaran kebatinan serta golongan nasionalis keberatan terhadap tujuh kata itu, sehingga mereka meminta kelapangan hati para tokoh dari kelompok Islam agar bersedia dilakukan bengubahan. Pada akhirnya permusyawarahan itu berhasil membujuk pihak tokoh-tokoh golongan Islam agar bersedia menghapuskan tujuh kata sila pertama Pancasila yang tertuang dalam Piagam Jakarta atau Jakarta Charter dan menggantinya. Setelah itu, Drs. Mohammad Hatta masuk ke dalam ruang sidang PPKI melakukan pembacaan tentang empat perubahan hasil kesepakatan dan kompromi atas perbedaan pendapat para golongan tersebut. Hasil sidang tersebut adalah:  Kata “Muqaddimah” yang merupakan kata bahasa Arab pada preambule Undang-Undang Dasar diganti dengan kata “Pembukaan”.  Pada Pembukaan alenia keempat, berbunyi “Ketuhanan, dengan kewajiban menjalankan syariat Islam bagi pemeluk-pemeluknya” diganti menjadi “Ketuhanan yang Maha Esa”. Ini sekaligus mengganti sila pertama Pancasila.  Pada Pembukaan alenia keempat, kalimat “Menurut Kemanusiaan yang Adil dan Beradab” diganti menjadi “Kemanusiaan yang Adil dan Beradab”. Ini sekaligus mengganti sila kedua Pancasila.  Pasal 6 Ayat (1) UUD 1945 yang berbunyi “Presiden ialah orang Indonesia asli dan beragama Islam” diganti menjadi “Presiden adalah orang Indonesia asli”. Sidang pertama PPKI menyepakati hasil antara lain: Melakukan pengesahan terhadap Undang-Undang Dasar 1945. Setelah sebelumnya terjadi sedikit perubahan di dalamnya. Memilih, menetapkan, dan mengangkat Presiden dan Wakil Presiden pertama Indonesia. Keputusan akhirnya ditetapkan Ir. Soekarno dan Drs. Moh Hatta sebagai Presiden dan Wakil Presiden. Untuk sementara waktu, presiden dibantu oleh komite bernama KNIP (Komite Nasional Indonesia Pusat) sebelum DPR dan MPR dibentuk. Pada tanggal 19 Agustus 1945, diadakan sidang kedua PPKI. Hasil sidang kedua tersebut menghasilkan:  Membentuk kabinet yang terdiri atas 12 Kementrian dan 4 Mentri Negara.
  9. 9.  Membentuk Pemerintah Daerah, yang tiap-tiap daerah dipimpin oleh seorang Gubernur

