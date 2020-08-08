Successfully reported this slideshow.
Operasi aljabar
Operasi aljabar
  1. 1. “OPERASI ALJABAR” Oleh: 1. ALLYNDRA DYALISTA DARDURANI(3) 2. JELITA ADISTIMEWA(16) 3. TASYA NUURA PRADIPTA(29) 4. TATA AVRILIA REGINA(30) KELAS VII i SMPN 1 PACITAN TAHUN PELAJARAN 2019/2020
  2. 2. DEFINISI ALJABAR ALJABAR (DARI BAHASA ARAB “AL-JABR” YANG BERARTI “PENGUMPULAN BAGIAN YANG RUSAK”) ADALAH SALAH SATU BAGIAN DARI BIDANG MATEMATIKA YANG LUAS,BERSAMA- SAMA DENGAN TEORI BILANGAN,GEOMETRI DAN ANALISIS. DALAM BENTUK UMUM,ALJABAR ADALAH ILMU YANG MEMPELAJARI SIMBOL-SIMBOL MATEMATIKA DAN ATURAN UNTUK MEMANIPULASI SIMBOL-SIMBOL. HOME
  3. 3. BENTUK SIMBOLIK UNGKAPAN DENGAN BAHASA DALAM ALJABAR DIUBAH MENJADI MANIPULASI SIMBOLIK. PENGEMBANGAN CARA SIMBOLIK DIMAKSUDKAN UNTUK DAPAT MENGUBAH UNGKAPAN-UNGKAPAN YANG KOMPLEKS KE BENTUK YANG JAUH LEBIH SEDERHANA NAMUN EKUIVALEN. CONTOH BENTUK SIMBOLIK ADALAH PADA HURUF-HURUF YANG BELUM DIKETAHUI ARTINYA. HOME
  4. 4. BENTUK VERBAL BENTUK VERBAL ADALAH BENTUK MASALAH ALJABAR YANG BERUPA MASALAH DALAM CERITA.BENTUK VERBAL DIUNGKAPKAN LEWAT PERKATAAN,CONTOH: “HIMPUNAN SEMUA NILAI X SEDEMIKIAN HINGGA x2 LEBIH BESAR ATAU SAMA DENGAN NOL”. HOME
  5. 5. PENJUMLAHAN DALAM ALJABAR SIFAT-SIFAT PENJUMLAHAN PADA BILANGAN BULAT JUGA BERLAKU PADA BENTUK ALJABAR, TETAPI OPERASI PENJUMLAHAN PADA SUKU-SUKU SEJENIS SAJA. OPERASI PENJUMLAHAN PADA BENTUK ALJABAR DAPAT DISELESAIKAN DENGAN MENGGUNAKAN SIFAT DISTRIBUTIF. CONTOH: 1.3x+5x=(3+5)x=8x 2.5x+3y+6 PENJUMLAHAN DI ATAS TIDAK DAPAT DILAKUKAN KARENA SUKU-SUKUNYA TIDAK SEJENIS. HOME
  6. 6. PENGURANGAN DALAM ALJABAR SIFAT-SIFAT PENGURANGAN PADA BILANGAN BULAT JUGA BERLAKU PADA BENTUK ALJABAR,TETAPI OPERASI PENGURANGAN PADA SUKU- SUKU SEJENIS SAJA. RUMUSNYA: an-bn=(a-b)n KETERANGAN: a dan b=KOEFISIEN n=VARIABEL CONTOH: 1.-2p-5p =-7p 2.5pq-3pq=2pq HOME
  7. 7. PERKALIAN DALAM ALJABAR a.PERKALIAN ANTARA KONSTANTA DENGAN BENTUK ALJABAR PERKALIAN SUATU BILANGAN KONSTANTA k DENGAN BENTUK ALJABAR SUKU 1 DAN SUKU 2, DINYATAKAN SEBAGAI BERIKUT: 1. k(ax)=kax 2. k(ax+b)=kax+kb CONTOH : 1.4(p+q)=4p+4q b. PERKALIAN ANTARA DUA BENTUK ALJABAR PERKALIAN INI DAPAT MEMANFAATKAN SIFAT DISTRIBUTIF PERKALIAN TERHADAP PENJUMLAHAN DAN SIFAT DISTRIBUTIF PERKALIAN TERHADAP PENGURANGAN. BENTUK ALJABAR SUKU DUA DENGAN SUKU DUA BERIKUT. (ax+b)(cx+d)=ax.cx+b.cx+ax.d+b.d=acx2+bcx+adx+bd=acx2+(bc+ad)x+bd ADAPULA PERKALIAN SUKU DUA DENGAN SUKU TIGA. (ax+b)(cx2+dx+e)=ax.cx2+ax.dx+ax.e+b.cx2+b.dx+b.e=acx3+adx2+aex+bcx2 +bdx+be=acx3+(ad+bc)x2+(ae+bd)x+be HOME
  8. 8. PEMBAGIAN DALAM ALJABAR HASIL PEMBAGIAN DUA BENTUK ALJABAR DAPAT DILAKUKAN DENGAN CARA MENENTUKAN DAHULU FAKTOR SEKUTU MASING- MASING BENTUK ALJABAR TERSEBUT,KEMUDIAN LAKUKANLAH PEMBAGIAN PADA PEMBILANG DAN PENYEBUTNYA. CONTOH: 1.3xy:2y=3x:2 2.6p2q:pq=(6p.p.q):p.q=6p HOME
  9. 9. PENYEDERHANAAN BENTUK ALJABAR Mengelompokkan konstanta dengan konstanta dan variabel dengan variabel; Contoh: X+2x+5-4x+5x-10= X, 2x, -4x, dan 5x dikelompokkan kemudian dijumlahkan, hasilnya 4x 5 dengan -10 dikelompokkan kemudian dijumlahkan, hasilnya -5 Jadi, hasilnya menjadi 4x-5 HOME

